News
Justice Jackson says she has ‘a seat at the table’
By MARK SHERMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday she has “a seat at the table now and I’m ready to work,” leaning into her history-making role as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.
Jackson spoke at the Library of Congress several hours after she made her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench in a brief ceremony that was attended by President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses.
“People from all walks of life approach me with what I can only describe as a profound sense of pride and what feels to me like renewed ownership. I can see it in their eyes. I can hear it in their voices. They stare at me as if to say, ‘Look at what we’ve done,’” Jackson said in remarks that lasted 10 minutes and were frequently interrupted by applause from the invitation-only crowd. The video was livestreamed by the Library of Congress.
“They’re saying to me in essence, ‘You go, girl,”’ the 52-year-old justice said.
She said she hopes to be an inspiration to today’s children and pledged to work hard through inevitable ups and downs.
“I have a seat at the table now. I have a seat at the table now and I’m ready to work,” Jackson said.
Earlier, she was the center of attention at her ceremonial investiture at the Supreme Court, also open only to those with invitations.
Chief Justice John Roberts wished the 52-year-old Jackson a “long and happy career in our common calling,” the traditional welcome for a new justice.
She took her place at the far end of the bench to Roberts’ left, just next to Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The justices are seated by seniority.
During the ceremony Jackson also followed the custom of every other new justice since 1972 and sat in a chair that once belonged to John Marshall, who served as chief justice for 34 years in the early 1800s.
Marshall also was a slaveholder, perhaps adding a special poignancy to Jackson taking her place in his onetime possession. She is only the third Black justice in the court’s history, along with her new colleague Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Justice Thurgood Marshall.
Friday’s ceremony included the reading of the commission appointing Jackson to the court. She also repeated the oath she took when she formally joined the court in June, just after the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.
Breyer was among a courtroom filled with dignitaries, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Speaker Paul Ryan, a Jackson relative through marriage. Jackson’s parents, daughters, brother and in-laws had front-row seats.
Several wives of current and former justices also attended, including Virginia “Ginni” Thomas. Thomas, a conservative activist, was interviewed Thursday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and stood by the false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent.
Jackson was confirmed in April on a 53-47 vote in the Senate, with three Republican senators joining all Democrats to support her.
Biden had pledged during his presidential campaign that he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.
Biden, Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff spent a few minutes with the justices before the court convened, court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said.
The president said nothing during the five-minute, tightly scripted courtroom ceremony.
Back at the White House, Biden tweeted in praise of Jackson’s “brilliant legal mind” and touted his record on filling judgeships.
“In fact, we’ve appointed 84 federal judges so far. No group of that many judges has been appointed as quickly, or been that diverse,” Biden said.
Jackson and Roberts walked down the 36 front steps of the court for photos following the ceremony. They chatted briefly on the court plaza, and when Roberts departed, the justice’s husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, joined her.
“I’m so proud of you,” Dr. Jackson said, as they embraced in front of a gathering of reporters and well-wishers.
Jackson is the first justice appointed by a Democratic president since Justice Elena Kagan joined the court in 2010. Kagan was appointed by former President Barack Obama, who also appointed Justice Sonia Sotomayor in 2009.
It appeared Obama would get a third high court pick when Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016. But Senate Republicans refused to take up Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland, then serving as a federal appeals court judge. Garland, now Attorney General, also participated in Friday’s ceremony.
Former President Donald Trump eventually chose Justice Neil Gorsuch, the first of his three Supreme Court appointees, to fill Scalia’s seat.
___
Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.
News
College athletics sees surge in nonprofits paying players
By JIM VERTUNO and PAT EATON-ROBB
The new world of college athletes getting paid for endorsements has created a rapidly expanding pop-up industry: Brand new nonprofit “collectives” that pay athletes to promote charities.
The collectives are pitched as feel-good partnerships, but they also raise questions. Is their mission to support charities and their communities or do they exist primarily to funnel money to athletes — in some cases tens of thousands of dollars — and give a school’s donors a tasty tax break?
“That’s the ultimate question,” said Brian Mittendorf, an Ohio State accounting professor with a focus on nonprofits. His school is one of dozens across the country with affiliated nonprofit collectives setting up athletes with deals to work with charities.
“We are certainly in gray areas about it. Is this existing to benefit the public through a charity, or is it existing to benefit the athletes?” Mittendorf said. “My default on this is skepticism.”
There’s enough skepticism that a bipartisan effort in Congress has been started to try to limit the tax deductions that would be available to those bankrolling nonprofit NIL collectives. A bill filed this week by Sens. John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, and Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, would eliminate the tax deduction for individuals and for specific contributions that are then paid to athletes for name, image and likeness deals.
Thune and Cardin said they don’t want to prevent athletes from signing so-called NIL deals.
“We also have an obligation to protect taxpayer funds, which means that charitable deductions should be reserved for charitable activities,” Cardin said. “Purposefully blurring the line between private expenses and charitable contributions dilutes both these efforts.”
The new entities often exist right next to for-profit collectives that pool money to align athletes with business deals and offer contributor perks such as VIP-level access to athletes.
The number of nonprofits supporting athletes appears to growing, with at least two dozen in place and more launching on an almost weekly basis. They were born out of the massive change that hit college sports in 2021 when athletes were allowed to earn money in ways that had been prohibited for decades.
Among the first was Horns With Heart, a nonprofit set up for offensive linemen at the University of Texas. It launched in December 2021 just before the national signing day for football recruits as coach Steve Sarkisian was trying to land a highly-rated recruiting class.
Horns With Heart caused an immediate uproar with a promise of $50,000 per year for each scholarship offensive lineman. Critics said it pushed the boundaries of the NCAA’s ban on “play for pay” deals, but it was just the start. By April, Texas rival Oklahoma had the 1Oklahoma nonprofit promising Sooners football players up to $50,000 a year for work supporting charities.
Horns With Heart founder Rob Blair said there’s no gray area about the mission at his organization: Help players cash in and help charities tap into local star power to raise their profile.
“Our intention throughout,” Blair said, “was to accomplish both tasks.”
Horns With Heart now has every Longhorns offensive lineman signed to their first $50,000, Blair said. The work they’re expected to do for charities can include social media promotions, in-person appearances at events and public service announcements.
The group has announced partnerships with a children’s hospital, a support group for active military and veterans, football camps and a foundation run by former Longhorns and NFL linebacker Derrick Johnson to remodel and update school libraries.
“In life, everyone is searching for win-win scenarios,” Blair said. “We want to show the world that NIL can be utilized to make a true positive impact for everyone.”
Blake Lawrence, chief executive of Opendorse, a company that partners with dozens of schools to help initiate, track and monitor NIL deals, noted that boosters are used to getting tax dedications for their donations to athletic department foundations. Many, he said, have made it clear they won’t be switching that money to NIL collectives without a similar return on investment.
“It’s not the only reason why, but the main reason why is that the biggest contributors to collectives are asking for their contributions to be tax deductible,” he said. “And that is only possible if the collective has 501(c)(3) status.”
Mit Winter, a sports law attorney in Kansas City, Missouri, who has been tracking issues in the college athlete market place, agreed. He said the nonprofits may be able to lure the savvy, larger donors who want something even more valuable: the tax deduction Sens. Thune and Cardin are trying to eliminate.
“They are used to donating to universities, which are nonprofits,” Winter said. “And they are used to get something in return.”
Thilo Kunkel, director of the Sport Industry Research Center at Temple, questioned how the nonprofits can place a dollar value on an athlete’s efforts on behalf of a charity that could range from something as simple as a tweet to a visit with sick children to delivering meals to the elderly.
He also noted that in some instances, a star athlete just showing up to an event has an impact that cannot be measured, certainly not by dollars or cents. A win-win? It’s possible, Kunkel said.
“So we’re now saying, ‘Yes, we’ll give you $5,000. But you need to show up at this training camp for kids to then do a motivational speech’ that’s disguised as a charitable act,” Kunkel said. “So they’ll run a camp for inner-city kids, but it’s basically just a way for them to pay the to pay the kids who are running the camp. I guess the kids, the inner-city kids still benefit. They still benefit. So the inner city kids still get the access to the athlete. And they still get the motivation.”
At Kansas, a group of Jayhawks basketball players was paid to attend a fundraising event for a group that combats homelessness. The players ended up contributing $17,000 of their own money.
“I think people were surprised,” player Jalen Wilson, who donated $5,000 that night, told the Lawrence Journal-World. “I just felt the need to do it and if I have it or I can help I’m going to do it every time.”
Whether these nonprofits are simply payment avenues to athletes could be spelled out in the documents they will have to file with the federal government in the months and years to come. Those are public record and charity watchdog groups also pay attention.
Eventually, the marketplace will determine the nonprofits’ future if donors decide their money could be better used elsewhere, Lawrence said. For now, donors can feel like they are helping their favorite teams and charities do their work as the same time.
“There’s something that feels right about seeing a student athlete interacting with kids as compared to seeing a student athlete promoting a Mercedes or BMW or an expensive sports car, right?” Lawrence said.
___
More AP college football: and Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter:
News
17-year-old Boy And His Stepmom, Shauntel Trone, Arrested For The Murder Of Rapper PnB Rock
Los Angeles is indeed dangerous if a family of three can plan and execute a murder perfectly. Husband, wife, and son are presently under investigation for the murder of Rakim Hasheem Allen aka Rapper PnB Rock was tragically shot dead on September 12, 2022, at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
Currently, the police have identified three suspects in connection with the murder and they are a 17-year-old boy, his stepmother Shaauntel Trone and his father Freddie Lee Trone who is currently on the run. According to police, Trone is dangerous and heavily armed, and therefore, the public is advised to be cautious. Freddie allegedly drove the getaway car while his son took the shot.
The killers made away with several pieces of jewelry belonging to the rapper after the murder. He was just 30- years old.
Via Media Take Out:
A 17-year-old boy and his stepmother have been arrested in connection with the murder of rapper PnB Rock.
The teenage boy was arrested in Lawndale and booked on suspicion of murder. His stepmother was identified by police as 32-year-old Shauntel Trone and was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.
A third suspect, an adult male suspect, Freddie Lee Trone, is the father of the teen in custody and is still at large. The Los Angeles Police Department described him as “armed and dangerous.” They say Trone is a longtime member of a gang in South LA.
Last week, the LAPD has said it was looking into whether an Instagram post led the killers to the rapper’s whereabouts.
Authorities advised that you contact the police immediately if you see Freddie Trone or hear any info on his whereabouts.
The post 17-year-old Boy And His Stepmom, Shauntel Trone, Arrested For The Murder Of Rapper PnB Rock appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
By MEG KINNARD and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 17 as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the deaths included a 22-year-old woman who was ejected from an ATV rollover on Friday because of a road washout in Manatee County and a 71-year-old man who died of head injuries when he fell off a roof while putting up rain shutters on Wednesday. Many of the other deaths were drownings, including a 68-year-old woman who was swept into the ocean by a wave.
Another three people died in Cuba as the storm made its way north earlier in the week. The death toll was expected to increase substantially when emergency officials have an opportunity to search many areas hardest hit by the storm.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
A revived Hurricane Ian battered coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and filling neighborhoods with calf-high water, after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes.
Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. As it moved across South Carolina, Ian dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone.
Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines and left many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water. Four piers along the coast, including two at Myrtle Beach, collapsed into the churning waves and washed away. Online cameras showed seawater filling neighborhoods in Garden City to calf level.
Ian left a broad swath of destruction in Florida, flooding areas on both of its coasts, tearing homes from their slabs, demolishing beachfront businesses and leaving more than 2 million people without power. At least nine people were confirmed dead in the U.S. — a number that was expected to increase as officials confirm more deaths and search for people.
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through riverine streets Thursday to save thousands of people trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings .
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that crews had gone door-to-door to over 3,000 homes in the hardest-hit areas.
“There’s really been a Herculean effort,” he said during a news conference in Tallahassee.
Among those killed were an 80-year-old woman and a 94-year-old man who relied on oxygen machines that stopped working amid power outages, as well as a 67-year-old man who was waiting to be rescued and fell into rising water inside his home, authorities said.
Officials fear the death toll could rise substantially, given the wide territory swamped by the storm.
Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said responders have focused so far on “hasty” searches, aimed at emergency rescues and initial assessments, which will be followed by two additional waves of searches. Initial responders who come across possible remains are leaving them without confirming, he said Friday, describing as an example the case of a submerged home.
“The water was up over the rooftop, right, but we had a Coast Guard rescue swimmer swim down into it and he could identify that it appeared to be human remains. We do not know exactly how many,” Guthrie said.
Desperate to locate and rescue their loved ones, social media users shared phone numbers, addresses and photos of their family members and friends online for anyone who can check on them.
Orlando residents returned to flooded homes Friday, rolling up their pants to wade through muddy, knee-high water in their streets. Friends of Ramon Rodriguez dropped off ice, bottled water and hot coffee at the entrance to his subdivision, where 10 of the 50 homes were flooded and the road looked like a lake. He had no power or food at his house, and his car was trapped by the water.
“There’s water everywhere,” Rodriguez said. “The situation here is pretty bad.”
University of Central Florida students living at an apartment complex near the Orlando campus arrived to retrieve possessions from their waterlogged units.
Deandra Smith, a nursing student, was asleep when others evacuated and stayed in her third-floor apartment with her dog. Other students helped get her to dry land Friday by pushing her through the flooded parking lot on a pontoon. She wasn’t sure if she should go back to her parents home in South Florida or find a shelter so she can still attend classes. “I’m still trying to figure it out,” she said.
The devastating storm surge destroyed many older homes on the barrier island of Sanibel, Florida, and gouged crevices into its sand dunes. Taller condominium buildings were intact but with the bottom floor blown out. Trees and utility poles were strewn everywhere.
Municipal rescuers, private teams and the Coast Guard used boats and helicopters Friday to evacuate residents who stayed for the storm and then were cut off from the mainland when a causeway collapsed. Volunteers who went to the island on personal watercraft helped escort an elderly couple to an area where Coast Guard rescuers took them aboard a helicopter.
Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. Ian made landfall in South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). When it hit Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, it was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph (240 kph).
After the heaviest of the rainfall blew through Charleston, Will Shalosky examined a large elm tree in front of his house that had fallen across his downtown street. He noted the damage could have been much worse.
“If this tree has fallen a different way, it would be in our house,” Shalosky said. “It’s pretty scary, pretty jarring.”
In North Carolina, heavy rain bands and winds crept into the state Friday afternoon. Gov. Roy Cooper warned residents to be vigilant, given that up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of rain could fall in some areas, with high winds.
“Hurricane Ian is at our door. Expect drenching rain and sustained heavy winds over most of our state,” Cooper said. “Our message today is simple: Be smart and be safe.”
In Washington, President Joe Biden said he was directing “every possible action be taken to save lives and get help to survivors.”
“It’s going to take months, years to rebuild,” Biden said.
“I just want the people of Florida to know, we see what you’re going through and we’re with you.”
___
Gomez Licon reported from Punta Gorda, Florida; Associated Press contributors include Terry Spencer and Tim Reynolds in Fort Myers, Florida; Cody Jackson in Tampa, Florida; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Seth Borenstein in Washington; and Bobby Caina Calvan in New York.
News
Fans Question Transgender Laverne Cox’s Transition Over “Bulge” In Dress On Red Carpet Of Ballet’s 2022 Fall Fashion Gala
Popular transgender/actress Laverne Cox stormed the New York City Ballet’s 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in a stunning dress that followers could not stop admiring.
However, some eagle-eyed followers spotted a bulge protruding through the dress right at her privy part. These nosey followers are seeking meaning in this bulge and questioning the actor’s transition. They want to know if the bulge is what they are thinking or if it’s something else.
Meanwhile, the dress looked fab on the “Orange is the New Black” actor with many referring to her look as futuristic.
Via Media Take Out:
Popular transgender actress Lavere Cox stepped out yesterday at the New York City Ballet’s 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center – and she looked amazing.
Media Take Out confirmed that she wore a gorgeous floor length silver gown, which was very classy yet sexy.
But as soon as photos of Laverne were released, folks all across Twitter began talking about a bulge in the front f Laverne’s dress. They were speculating what it could have been.
A little background of Laverne Cox:
Laverne is an American actress and LGBT advocate. She rose to prominence with her role as Sophia Burset on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, becoming the first transgender person to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in an acting category, and the first to be nominated for an Emmy Award since composer Angela Morley in 1990.
In 2015, she won a Daytime Emmy Award in Outstanding Special Class Special as executive producer for Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word, making her the first trans woman to win the award. In 2017, she became the first transgender person to play a transgender series regular on U.S. broadcast TV as Cameron Wirth on CBS’s Doubt.
Also, Cox appeared as a contestant on the first season of VH1’s reality show. I Want to Work for Diddy, and co-produced and co-hosted the VH1 makeover television series TRANSform Me. In April 2014, Cox received an honorary by GLAAD with its Stephen F. Kolzak Award for her work as an advocate for the transgender community.
In addition, Cox became the first transgender person to appear on the cover of Time magazine in June 2014. Cox is the first transgender person to appear on the cover of a Cosmopolitan magazine, with her February 2018 cover on the South African edition. She is also the first openly transgender person to have a wax figure of herself at Madame Tussauds.
Here are some pictures of Laverne Cox:
The post Fans Question Transgender Laverne Cox’s Transition Over “Bulge” In Dress On Red Carpet Of Ballet’s 2022 Fall Fashion Gala appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
‘Stay driven’: Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets continue to make adjustments and learn in their 2nd seasons with the Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn saw sinkers and sliders during a fifth-inning at-bat with the bases loaded Sept. 18 at Detroit.
Vaughn had a 1-2 count when he hit Tigers reliever Jason Foley’s sixth pitch, a slider, over the wall in left-center at Comerica Park for a grand slam. The first slam of Vaughn’s career helped the Chicago White Sox to an 11-5 victory.
The Sox’s next win didn’t come until Thursday’s 4-3 victory against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Vaughn had one RBI, brining home Mark Payton with a sacrifice fly, to help snap an eight-game losing streak.
Vaughn and fellow outfielder/first baseman Gavin Sheets are approaching the final few games of their second big-league seasons as they have throughout the year.
“Stay driven,” Vaughn told the Tribune this week in Minneapolis. “You’ve got to go out there and it’s our job, we’ve still got to win ballgames and push forward.”
Vaughn entered Friday’s series opener against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park with a team-leading 17 home runs and was tied for first with 75 RBIs.
Sheets came into Friday tied for second on the team with 15 homers, including going back-to-back with Vaughn on Sept. 15 against the Cleveland Guardians.
Both said there were plenty of lessons learned from Year 1 to 2.
“April and May were a big learning point,” Sheets told the Tribune this week in Minneapolis. “I really struggled and I’m really proud of the way I bounced back in the second half and just made the adjustments that needed to be made. I learned a lot. I had never struggled like that as a player before, so that’s a lot to build on.
“One, I went through it. And not only that, I got out of it and I bounced back from it. For me, it’s a huge learning experience through that, especially early in my career. It’s good to get that out of the way and learn from it. Take the learning points from those months and take the learning points from the months I really had some success. That’s what I’m going to build on this offseason.”
Sheets is slashing .242/.296/.417 with 51 RBIs in 119 games after hitting .250 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs in 54 games last season.
He hit .213 this April and .208 in May. Sheets was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on June 10 and returned to the Sox on June 23. His top month was August, when he slashed .359/.377/.641 with four homers and 18 RBIs in 23 games.
“You go through those (struggling) stages and you never know if you’re going to get out because you’re in the present,” Sheets said. “I look back at that, see what I was able to do in August and so far in September and July, it’s a lot to build off of. Now, work off of what you did well and stay away from what got you in the slumps.”
Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo remembers the tests he went through from his first full season to the second.
“It’s about making adjustments,” Cairo said earlier this week. “It’s about the pitchers, the teams, they’re always going to make an adjustment on you. And you’ve got to make an adjustment on them. And that’s the big leagues.
“And they did a pretty good job this year. You could see the growth of Sheets and (Vaughn).”
Vaughn, who is slashing .276/.325/.439 after hitting .235 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 127 games last season, said he has taken away “a bunch of things” from his second season.
“Your body, how to take care of yourself,” he said. “Also getting to the league another year, you get to face pitchers again. Learn what they’ve got but they also learn what you have so you’ve got to do your homework.
“See what he’s done to you before and go to your strengths and see what you can do to beat him.”
Vaughn’s 2022 included suffering a hip pointer (bruised pelvis on the right side) in spring training, a short IL stint in May because of a bruised right hand and getting hit by a pitch in an August game against the Guardians that deflected off his left shoulder and hit his face.
“That’s part of the game,” Vaughn said. “Stuff’s going to happen to you throughout the year. I’m glad nothing has happened that’s been injury of a muscle or something like that. I got hit in the wrist, I didn’t dive very well and hurt my hip. I got hit in the face. But I’ve been happy the way my body has been.”
Both natural first basemen, Vaughn and Sheets continue to adapt to the outfield. Vaughn has played 45 games in right and 43 in left, Sheets has played 80 in right and three in left.
All around, they want to make the most of this final stretch of 2022.
“We’re playing for each other right now (as a team),” Sheets said. “These numbers still matter. Everything still counts. It might not be a postseason race (but) … we’re still Major League Baseball players and we have to go out and do our job and do it to the best of our ability.”
()
News
Obituary: Stillwater’s Larry Nelson, co-founder of Saint Anthony Main, believed in ‘retailing as theater’
Larry Nelson had an eye for beautiful design.
Nelson, the co-founder of Saint Anthony Main in Minneapolis, loved architecture, art, interior design and photography and spent his professional career developing upscale, retail design projects.
Nelson, of Stillwater, died Sept. 24 of complications related to colon cancer at Heart to Home, a hospice in Mendota Heights, where he had moved four days prior. He was 79.
Early in his career, Nelson opened an upscale home furnishing store called 118 East on 26th Street in Minneapolis. The store, which had a minimalist design, sold Marimekko fabrics, unusual kitchen gadgets and other items, said his daughter, Maaja Kern, who lives in St. Paul.
When Saint Anthony Main was under development in Northeast Minneapolis in the 1970s, Nelson moved his shop – then called Mainplace – to the site.
“It was a visionary store that featured modern, European home decor,” Kern said. “It was kind of a Minneapolis version of Crate & Barrel before there was Crate & Barrel here. It had a gourmet deli inside the store – the first store like that in the Twin Cities area. It was very ahead of its time.”
Nelson was “the creative force behind the transformation of a warehouse that once housed rats and vagabonds into the home of some of the hoity-toityest shops in Minneapolis,” future Minneapolis mayor R.T. Rybak wrote in an article about Nelson published in the Minneapolis Star and Tribune in July 1984. The article’s headline: “He’s the main man behind St. Anthony Main.”
FROM HASTINGS HIGH TO FLORIDA
Nelson grew up in Cannon Falls, Northfield and Hastings, among other places. His father, Leonard, was a cabinetmaker, and the family moved frequently as he bounced between jobs – an estimated 60 times during Nelson’s childhood, Kern said.
As a child, Nelson loved painting and drawing comic strips. After graduating from Hastings High School in 1961, he moved to Minneapolis and began taking night classes at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. He put himself through school by working as a stock boy at the Powers department store in downtown Minneapolis.
A chance meeting with an architect and interior designer at the store one day led Nelson into a career in interior design, Kern said. When the couple moved to Florida, Nelson went along as an apprentice designer.
He later returned to Minneapolis and took a job working as a buyer/designer at Thomas Design, from 1963-1969, before opening 118 East. “Back then, no one was really pushing the retailing of home gear in a fashionable way,” Nelson told the Star and Tribune in 1984. “So I worked with the problem of how you take a garlic press – which is really just a piece of hardware – and make it something exciting. It’s retailing as theater.”
Louis Zelle, one of the founders of Saint Anthony Main and a longtime 118 East customer, invited Nelson to open a shop at the site and then hired him as a retail consultant. When Saint Anthony Main opened, Nelson became its manager.
“We wanted a merchant to decide what the retail mix would be,” Zelle told the Star and Tribune. “Nelson was the perfect choice because he has this ability to stay a little bit ahead of everyone else. I don’t know what it is, but he sure has it.”
Nelson left Saint Anthony Main in 1986 and became a consultant in retail development for client projects on a nationwide level, including North Pier and Field Museum in Chicago, Skywalker Development in San Francisco, The Luminaire in Houston, and Riverplace and Gabbert’s in Minneapolis, Kern said.
LOVED STILLWATER
Nelson lived on the St. Croix River in Afton for several years and then moved to downtown Stillwater, converting 125 S. Main St., into a retail space and condominium.
“It was pretty ramshackle when he got it,” Kern said. “He converted the top floor into a living area with a really lovely big loft space and a mezzanine level and a rooftop deck.”
Nelson, who served on the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission, loved Stillwater, Kern said, and could often be found eating at the Dock Café or visiting with friends at the former Starbucks on Main Street.
Nelson was preceded in death by his son, Matthew, in January.
In addition to Kern, he is survived by his partner, Kay Amoth; his daughter Elizabeth King, and seven grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Bradshaw Funeral Home in Stillwater, with visitation one hour prior.
Justice Jackson says she has ‘a seat at the table’
College athletics sees surge in nonprofits paying players
17-year-old Boy And His Stepmom, Shauntel Trone, Arrested For The Murder Of Rapper PnB Rock
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
Fans Question Transgender Laverne Cox’s Transition Over “Bulge” In Dress On Red Carpet Of Ballet’s 2022 Fall Fashion Gala
‘Stay driven’: Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets continue to make adjustments and learn in their 2nd seasons with the Chicago White Sox
Obituary: Stillwater’s Larry Nelson, co-founder of Saint Anthony Main, believed in ‘retailing as theater’
XRP Price Rallied By Double Digits, Will Buyers Defend This Level?
Kanye West Smokes Peace Pipe With Kris Jenner After Trashing And Calling Her ‘Kris Jong-Un’
Man killed, woman seriously injured in boat collision on Mississippi River in Hastings
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
How to manage your online business remotely?
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News7 days ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to manage your online business remotely?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed