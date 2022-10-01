News
Kylie Jenner was filmed looking ‘awkward and uncomfortable’ at Paris Fashion Week and it reminds fans of her longtime aversion to fame
Lala Kent wears a ruched camel jumpsuit on the red carpet
Lala Kent always knows how to turn up the fashion heat for a night out. In April, the Give Them author Lala joined her Vanderpump Rules castmates for the grand opening of Lisa Vanderpump’s brand new restaurant, Vanderpump in Paris, Las Vegas, where she rocked a black-and-white printed mini rose with a lace border. Most recently, Lala stunned in a red carpet-ready look at the Los Angeles premiere of Bros. For the September 28 event, the mother-of-one wore a camel-colored ruched jumpsuit b
The 10 Best Songs For Friends To Jam Out To
It’s nice to have friends you can spend time with, and even nicer when you get to jam out with them on some of your favorite songs. Sometimes though, it can be hard to find music everyone will enjoy – that’s why we’ve compiled this list of the 10 best songs for friends to jam out to together! Check out the suggestions below and let us know what you think! Happy jamming!
Best Songs For Friends To Jam Out With Your Friends
1) Dil Chahta Hai – Best Songs For Friends
Dil Chahta Hai is a Bollywood film that was released in 2001, and it has been one of the most well-known songs to come out of it. The song’s soundtrack is by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. It’s also a beautiful song because the lyrics are about unconditional love. It’s not just about romantic love either; you can feel the love that they have for their friends while they are singing this song.
2) Daaru Desi – Songs With Friends
Daaru Desi is a Punjabi song by Benny Dayal and Shalmali Kholgade. The song is about the joy of drinking alcohol. The music video features Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, and Deepika Padukone. The lyrics are from the perspective of someone who has a good time when they drink alcohol.
3) Jaane Kyun – Best Songs For Friends
Jaane Kyun is a song about being carefree and happy with your friends. It’s a great song to listen to when you’re hanging out with friends and just want to dance or sing along. The lyrics are in Hindi, but the melody is so catchy that you’ll be able to sing along even if you don’t know the words.
4) Tera Yaar Hoon Main – Songs With Friends
Tera Yaar Hoon Main Song is such a great song to play with your friends. It has a nice beat and lyrics that are easy for everyone to sing along to. This is one of the best songs on friendship. The lyrics are emotional, and it’s really fun to sing together with friends!
5) Main Hoon Na – Best Songs For Friends
Friends, who doesn’t love them? They’re the first ones to give you a hug when you’re down, and the last ones to judge you when you mess up. They get your jokes, no matter how lame they are. But sometimes life gets in the way, and friends come and go. That’s why it’s important to make sure that when we have friends, we make the most of it by sharing our favorite songs with them. Main Hoon Na is one of those songs which can be dedicated to friends
6) Tumhi Ho Bandhu – Songs With Friends
This song is sung by Neeraj Sridhar & Kavita Seth. This song is about the unconditional love a person has for their best friend. It may not be your typical jamming song, but if you need to find a way to express your feelings for your friends, this one is perfect. I also like that it’s in Hindi so there are no English words that could take away from the meaning of the song.
7) Har Ek Friend Kamina Hota Hai – Best Songs For Friends
This song is one of the best songs to make friends sing along with you. It has a catchy tune and lyrics that are easy to remember. And while this song might not be the best pick for a romantic evening, it is perfect for when you’re hanging out with your friends.
8) Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe – Songs With Friends
This song is from the movie 3 Idiots, which is one of my favorites. The song has a very catchy tune and an upbeat tempo, making it perfect to sing with your friends. It’s so easy to sing along to too! I also love how this song doesn’t have a chorus or any repetition in the lyrics so you never get bored listening to it. It’s a really sweet song that will make you think about all the people you care about and want to spend time with them more often
9) Yaaron – K.K – Best Songs For Friends
Song that you can’t help but love the 20’s retro sound of this song and tune. The lyrics are also really meaningful, so it’s perfect for jamming with a friend and remembering old times together. For a sing-along song that everyone knows, this is one of the best songs to have in your back pocket.
10) Yaar Mod Do Song – Guru Randhawa – Songs With Friends
We all have that one friend who, no matter what you do, seems to be in a really good mood. They’re always down to go out and have a good time and they love hearing new music. If you’re looking for some tunes to help set the mood for your next night out with your friends, this song is just what you need!
Whether you’re with your friends at a party or just hanging out at home, these songs are great for getting that groove on with your besties. From funk to hip hop to pop, there’s something for everyone on this list. Keep in mind that this list is also good for when it’s just you and your buddy.
Bsnl will provide 5g services from next independence day, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Addressing the audience on the occasion, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Telecommunications is the gateway, the foundation of digital India. It is the means to bring digital services to every person.” .
Union Telecommunications Minister Ashwini Vaishnav today announced that BSNL will also provide 5G services from August 15 next year.
He said that in the next 6 months, 5G services will be available in over 200 cities. At the same time, efforts are being made to make 5G services available in 80-90% of the country within the next 2 years, as reported by the ANI news agency.
The launch of 5G services in India kicked off the sixth edition of India Mobile Congress in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the expo ahead of the official launch of 5G services in India.
Addressing the audience on the occasion, the Union Telecom Minister said, “Telecom is the gateway, the foundation of digital India. It is the means of bringing digital services to each person”.
He also called the telecommunications industry a booming industry – a strategic growth industry, which is at the heart of all things digital. With the arrival of 5G, India hopes to emerge as a leader in telecommunications technology, the minister added. A sum of Rs 35,000 crore has been sanctioned for last mile connectivity, which means bringing 5G to every nook and corner of the country.
The telecommunications sector, Vaishnaw added, has seen many reforms over the years. With the help of the Prime Minister, there has been regulatory certainty in the industry, approvals have become easier and have been expedited.
Besides, BSNL also received a stimulus package of Rs 1.64 lakh crore. This support program is for four years, but 70% of it will be granted during the first two years. On the Rs 1.64 lakh crore, there will be cash support of Rs 44,000 crore, and the rest will be non-cash.
Vaishnaw had previously said that the results of this package will be seen within the next two years, and BSNL will finally roll out 4G services during this period.
Sainted & Tainted: The saint who found it could have done a big sin
Sainted
This sainting goes to an incredible soul. I forgot my wallet in a shopping cart and the saint never stole.
It happened at Target Store on Robert Street. The humble saint who turned it in was quite discreet. Alas I recognized my mistake and returned to the Target store, imagining that cancelling my credit cards would be a big chore. But there it was, waiting for me in the customer service area. (You should have seen me, there was a bit of hysteria).
No one knows who turned my wallet in. The saint who found it surely could have done a big sin. There was cash inside, gift cards, and credit cards too. But the wonderful saint decided to eschew. Nothing was taken. My hope in humanity was waken. THANK YOU, kind soul, for returning my wallet and money. May you be blessed as an outstanding human being, as you are a honey.
Cheryl Bemel, Mendota Heights
Sainted and Tainted
Sainted: The state trooper and EMT personnel who helped get us out of harm’s way and assisted us after we were rear-ended on the notorious north-bound middle lane of the Lafayette Bridge.
Tainted: The creep who hit us and sped off, leaving us with a $7,000 repair bill. The bonehead administration that was responsible for implementing the bridge departure lane scheme that has led to numerous accidents and the administration that refuses to fix it.
Ron Schroeder, South St. Paul
Sainted
Recently I buried the ashes of my much loved cat, Duffy Boy. He was with me for 17 years, and had become quite ill. The ache and sadness of letting him pass on to The Rainbow Bridge was softened by the genuine and heartfelt compassion from the staff at Rivertown Animal Hospital in Stillwater,
My sincere thanks to you all.
Carol Mayala, Stillwater
Sainted
A heartfelt sainted to the kind gentleman in the Frattalone jacket who picked up the tab for two 80+ year-old high school friends at the Vadnais Heights Perkins. I am recovering from a fractured spine so just getting out then and receiving such a super treat was very special. Thank you, Sir!
Carol J. Rossi, Roseville
Sainted
I would like to give a big Sainted to a Cub employee at the White Bear Avenue location. My father went in to shop on Friday Sept. 23 and was having issues with his bank card This employee paid for my father’s groceries.
It’s amazing to see the kindness of others — we will pay it forward.
Brittany Paulsen, White Bear Lake
Tainted
A very, very tainted to the Pioneer Press. The U of M Gophers women’s volleyball program is first class and has been one of the top programs in the country for years but get virtually no coverage in this paper.
Our female athletes deserve better.
Dave Harvieux, Stillwater
Sainted
A big shout out goes to Dave and Matt, of the InWood HOA Board, for their act of kindness on Saturday, Aug. 27. On their own accord, they pruned the lower branches of the birch trees in the west rain garden of Lower 8th Place North in Lake Elmo. They are to be Sainted for beautifying our loop.
Rosemary Peterson, Lake Elmo
Sainted
A “Sainted” to Bill Morelock and MPR’s Friday Favorites show for making my daughter’s 22nd birthday so special by playing her requests. Not only did we enjoy it, but family across the state were able to simultaneously celebrate her birthday through the experience of beautiful music and Mr. Morelock’s excellent commentary. Well done and thank you!
Bev Farraher, White Bear Lake
‘It’s mediocre’ – Arsenal legend Martin Keown hits back at Sir Alex Ferguson’s tactic after Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand revealed the manager called the Gunners ‘babies’ during of a team conversation
Arsenal legend Martin Keown was unimpressed with Rio Ferdinand’s revelations about talks with Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United side.
Earlier this week, Red Devils icon Ferdinand revealed Ferguson once referred to Arsenal players as ‘babies’ during a team chat.
Speaking to William Hill’s Stripped podcast, the former centre-back and Premier League champion explained what Ferguson used to say to him and his team-mates ahead of clashes against title rivals such as Arsenal and Liverpool.
“He [Ferguson] just said, ‘I don’t even need to talk to you, really. It’s the worst Liverpool side I’ve ever seen on a team sheet,” Ferdinand said.
“That was it. And then yes, we won that day.
“And then something he used to say about Arsenal when talking to the team was, ‘Get in their face. They don’t like it, they can’t live without it.
“They are babies. Face them and you will win this game. Rio, you’re going to crush them, you’re going to dominate them…’”
And Keown – who played many games against Ferguson’s Man United for Arsenal – joined talkSPORT to give his reaction.
“It’s poor, it’s poor,” Keown began on Friday’s White and Jordan show.
“It was not a good topic. I thought the great Alex Ferguson would have found a little more to do with the players to motivate them.
“Were they playing to stop us? Or were they playing to succeed themselves?
“In our dressing room, for [Arsene] Wenger, it was about us, not the opposition.
Former Gunners manager Wenger clashed regularly with Ferguson on and off the pitch, with the pair of iconic managers often finding themselves at the top of the Premier League during their respective tenures.
Wenger was one of Keown’s managers during his time at Highbury, and the Frenchman led the Gunners to three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and seven Super Cups between 1996 and 2018.
Meanwhile, Ferguson has guided Man United to 13 Premier League trophies and two Champions Leagues.
But although the Red Devils legend has won more league titles, Keown says he much prefers Wenger’s managerial style, especially now that Ferguson’s team-talking style has been revealed.
He continued: “I was in dressing rooms towards the end of my career where I went to work for a coach who would only ridicule the opposition coach.
“I didn’t learn anything from that. I was very motivated myself, but thinking back to Graham Taylor as club manager [he] was very good, George Graham of course very good, an extreme I guess [compared] to Arsene Wenger.
“But I preferred a silent approach, coming in at half-time you replay the game in your mind, work it out yourself and then you want to hear the manager.
“But when you walk in and they talk continuously, you can’t think straight.
“So I just needed a moment of calm, but then tell me what I need to know, and let’s go ahead and do it and improve and win the game.”
ASK IRA: Is Heat’s Nikola Jovic on course for a waiting game?
Q: Nikola Jovic was born when Kyle Lowry was at Villanova. That’s insane. – Eric.
A: Actually, Nikola Jovic was all of one year old when Kyle Lowry began his collegiate career in 2004, but that’s besides the point. What is most relevant is the contrast in ages and how the Heat are in win-now mode because of Kyle’s age. It is why that even for all the pleasantries that Kyle and Erik Spoelstra had Friday for Nikola, Jovic’s prime time for the Heat (if he remains with the Heat) could well come after Kyle’s Heat tenure expires. Nikola is raw but eager. His time will come. Just not now. That doesn’t mean that there can’t be moments this season, just that it would be wise not to expect too many.
Q: Tyler Herro deserves to be paid, especially if we have Duncan Robinson at $90 million riding the bench, with Tyler having outplayed him. Wouldn’t be mad if he left. – Lowell.
A: First, Tyler Herro is under contract for this season, so he isn’t going anywhere unless the Heat send him somewhere. And the Heat aren’t sending him anywhere unless a blockbuster presents itself. In the end, Tyler’s deal, whether from the Heat or elsewhere, will come in at an average far exceeding Duncan Robinson’s five-year deal. It’s just that once extended, he cannot be traded, which is why the delay. Nothing to get made about.
Q: Ira, I can’t help but to think that the Heat could save considerable dollars on Tyler Herro by signing him before the season starts. My thought would be that chances are pretty good that he will increase his signing value if he has this season to do that. Therefore, don’t you think they should go ahead and sign him and maybe save a little money, and, most importantly, secure Tyler Herro? Your thoughts? – Brent, Wellington.
A: There is a risk-reward element from both sides. If the Heat act now, then perhaps they could get ahead of Tyler Herro’s growth curve. But if Tyler waits for that growth curve, an injury could leave him with regrets. Victor Oladipo, and previous money not taken, is a stark example within clear view for Tyler. So, again, for both sides, risk-reward.
News
US equities return to their gains
Major U.S. stock indices repay their gains.
Lasting gains in US equities are hard to come by these days. One of the reasons is a him him him him him him him him him
The S&P index is approaching the 200-week moving average
Of course, what one thinks may not turn out as planned. Therefore, it is important to listen to the technical story. For the S&P index, I focus on the 200 week moving average at 3589.60 (see the green line in the chart above). The low price reached 3614.54 today.
A move below the 200-week moving average would tilt the longer-term bias further to the downside. Without it, and buyers are still technically in play.
Where we are now, it would take about 50 points down from the close to push the price below this level today. Can this happen? Sure. Regardless, going forward, this 200 week moving average will continue to be watched by traders for longer term bias cues. Moving below increases the bearish bias. Stay above and buyers cling to hope for a corrective bounce.
