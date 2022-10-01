News
Lisandro Martinez told to stay away from Erling Haaland as Jamie Carragher repeats height issues
The Etihad pitch has dimensions of 105 by 68 yards, but many expect the Manchester derby to be decided by the seven-inch difference between Erling Haaland and Lisandro Martinez.
Man City striker Haaland, a physical specimen at 6ft 4in, has scored 11 goals in seven Premier League appearances and defenders are yet to find an answer for the Norwegian’s generational talent.
In other words: Big Foot would struggle to contain Haaland, so what chance does Man United’s short 5ft 9in defender Martinez have?
That’s the narrative in most quarters ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby, despite the Argentina centre-back all but denying it in recent weeks.
He’s featured in a Red Devils defense that have conceded just two goals in their last four league games, but Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is still unconvinced by Martinez.
“The best advice Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag can offer Lisandro Martínez on dealing with Erling Haaland is to steer clear of him,” the Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.
“Some battles can be won by outplaying or outplaying an opponent. Other players need thought. Martínez needs to be at his best to get the better of arch-rivals Manchester City this weekend.
Carragher added: “There’s a lot to love about Martínez’s first appearances in a United shirt. The fans considered him a cult figure because he’s a natural warrior and leader.
“But, in the long run, the reservations I had when seeing Martínez for the first time remain.
“He looks a bit too small to play centre-back in the Premier League. We saw when United struggled against Brentford – a game where Martínez was substituted at half-time – just how difficult he is for him if teams hit long balls into the penalty area to a striker relishing such a serve like Ivan Toney.
“There’s nothing you can do about a height disadvantage when you’re forced into continuous aerial challenges.”
When asked how to stop Haaland, Arsenal legend Martin Keown suggested Martinez has the right attitude but also questioned his physique.
Keown told talkSPORT: “In Martinez form they have that type of player, that contact player.
“But that’s if he’s big enough. That’s a lot to catch up on.
“He’s not going to push another foot until Sunday.
“I respect what Martinez is doing. He is a powerful man and he wants to prove that he is strong enough. He has that chance on Sunday.
However, this is not the former Ajax star’s first rodeo.
New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and Martinez faced Haaland in the Champions League group stages last season.
The result? Martinez had Haaland in his pocket and the Eredivisie giants secured a 4-0 win.
Maybe size doesn’t matter after all.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall again
As Hurricane Ian slams into South Carolina after leaving a trail of destruction in Florida, people are keeping a close eye on something that might surprise you: Waffle House.
The well-known restaurant chain currently has 10 closed locations in Florida’s hardest-hit areas, a number that “will fluctuate rapidly” as staff work to reopen and help community members, said Waffle House spokesperson Njeri Boss at CNBC Make It.
Such closures are incredibly rare for the Norcross, Georgia-based chain, which has about 2,000 locations spread mostly across the southeastern United States. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to track the severity of a weather disaster and the extent of damage to an area.
It is known as the “Waffle House Index”, created by former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate after he and his colleagues discovered that the last places left open during Hurricane Charley in 2004 were locations of Waffle House.
“If you get there and the Waffle House is closed? Fugate wrote in a blog post. “It’s really bad. This is where you go to work.”
The index has three levels, based on the extent of operations at a Waffle House site during a storm:
- Green means the restaurant is serving a full menu, a sign that damage to the area is limited and the lights are on
- Yellow means there is a limited menu at the restaurant, signaling that power is low and electricity is coming from a generator
- Red means the restaurant is closed, indicating there is severe damage to the area or “unsafe conditions”
Currently, the 10 sites closed in Florida include two in Naples, a few in Port Charlotte and several in Fort Myers, Boss said.
In an interview with NBC News on Thursday, Fugate acknowledged that the index “doesn’t tell you everything.” But he says red-labeled restaurants are still a “pretty good gauge” of which areas of a community are most affected and need critical attention first.
Waffle House had no role in creating the index, but it appreciates “the goodwill gained by being open when customers are most desperate,” its website says. Boss adds that the restaurant chain “takes pride” in always being among the first businesses to reopen once it is safe to enter a disaster-stricken area.
“We know how important it is for a community to start the recovery process as quickly as possible,” Boss said. “The fact that the index is used, we are proud that our name is attached to it.”
Gavin Newsom’s Gas Price Bounty
Cash-strapped Americans have been relieved by falling gas prices in recent weeks, but not Californians. The average gasoline price in the Golden State this week jumped to $6.29 a gallon, $2.50 above the national average, and the reasons are worth distilling from the government. Gavin Newsom wants to export state energy policies nationwide.
Gasoline prices in California have long been higher than the national average due to heavy fuel taxes and climate regulations, but the difference is now the biggest in at least two decades. Taxes add about 66 cents to the price of a gallon, about twice as much on average as other states. California’s cap-and-trade program and low-carbon fuel standard add about an additional 46 cents per gallon.
New California law requires additional police scrutiny for ties to hate groups
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — Law enforcement will now be required to screen applicants for ties to hate groups and make it easier to fire anyone with such ties.
The CLEAR Act, short for California Law Enforcement Accountability Reform Act — was signed into law Friday by Governor Gavin Newsom. It is described as an effort to build community trust.
The CLEAR Act was crafted by South Bay Assemblyman Ash Kalra in the wake of the Jan. 6 uprising at the United States Capitol.
“We already know there is a problem and there has been, as identified by the FBI,” Asm said. Kalra told ABC7 News. “A problem of infiltration into law enforcement by those who have affiliations with certain hate groups. And so what that does is it actually allows law enforcement agencies to weed out those potential candidates .”
Kalra said the push became even more pressing after a 2022 state police audit found five California law enforcement agencies, including the San Jose Police Department, failed to does enough to prevent biased behavior.
“The reality is when it comes to people who work in law enforcement, who have a badge and the power to go with it, we shouldn’t cut corners,” Asm said. Kalra said.
RELATED: CA audit examines bias within SJPD and other law enforcement agencies
The San Jose State Human Rights Institute (SJSU HRI) and the California Faculty Association co-sponsored the bill.
Dr. William Armaline of SJSU HRI told ABC7 News that the CLEAR Act goes beyond the bar of implicit bias.
“What our bill does is create a screening mechanism for new law enforcement recruits – and for existing law enforcement officers – that would prohibit their membership in groups that advocate or participate in hate crimes or genocide,” Dr. Armaline explained.
This is essentially one more step in an already lengthy hiring process.
The CLEAR Act calls for an investigation into an officer’s membership or potential participation in hate groups, and for the defense of any “public expression of hatred”. This would include social media posts.
“It’s called a ‘public expression of hatred,’” he described. “Where you are over there, obviously, sporting your membership and that sort of thing.”
RELATED: CA enacts law requiring police to intervene if they witness excessive force from fellow officers
Armaline said the measures are driven by real cases across the country.
“It really just adds that extra qualifier to the screening that already happens at the time of hiring,” he said of the bill. “So that’s just one more thing that we would be looking at, in terms of law enforcement officers, or potential law enforcement officers at the point of enforcement.”
Dr. Armaline said SJSU HRI started working on the bill, even before the January 6 uprising. He said the work began after several reports from the FBI and other investigative journalists documented the infiltration of law enforcement by members of far-right organizations.
He said they really tried to structure the bill so that it would not “restrict the civil liberties of police officers” or other public employees.
“Instead, what our bill does is kind of give the public the power to decide who should carry a gun and wear a badge,” Dr. Armaline told ABC7 News.
CSU East Bay criminal justice professor Dr. Lisa Hill, who is not affiliated with the bill, spoke.
RELATED: Mayor Liccardo Cracks Down on SJPD Officer Misconduct, Calls for Random Drug and Alcohol Testing
“What’s surprising is that some of those assessments — background investigations, psychological tests — didn’t pick up a lot of them,” she said. “And I think this law is pushing us in the right direction.”
“We got a little confused ‘Zero Tolerance.’ There’s a percentage, every time you go over zero, you’re no longer at zero tolerance. And I think this law brings us one step closer to that,” Dr. Hill explained.
She answered a question about the Bay Area Police Department being understaffed.
“I think this need to fill these positions leads some people to believe that ‘yes, I know my Facebook can be audited, but I’m going to get away with it,’” Dr Hill described, taking into account the aspect social media research. consideration. “I think they don’t understand the meaning.”
She continued, “I think we put too much on social media, thinking it’s kind of like a free zone, and we can separate who we are in terms of our tags, and so on. social networks, in relation to who we are as a professional. And in many professions, you can do it.
Dr Hill, however, said for police departments and officers, “Your behavior on and off the job is very important.”
Now California law, many say the hope is that the CLEAR Act can be a model for police reform across the United States
Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ Moves From Disney Plus Series To Movie
Marvel’s Armor Wars, which was being developed as a Disney Plus series, is now being shot as a movie, as The Hollywood Reporter revealed earlier Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
Armor Wars did not yet have a scheduled release date for Disney streaming service but should be part of Phase 5 or 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
During Disney’s D23 Expo earlier this month, Marvel’s Secret Invasion has its first trailerwith Armor Wars to pick up where Secret Invasion left off — with Jim Rhodes/War Machine is getting several new costumes of armour. It will feature Tony Stark (aka Iron Man) technology falling into the wrong hands, with Rhodes having to deal with it.
Previously billed as a six-part Disney Plus series as recently as September 10, it was due to start filming next year. Disney Plus’ move to theatrical release will delay the project, the reporter said, but Don Cheadle remains available to reprise his role.
Read more: MCU timeline: How to watch Marvel movies and TV shows in perfect order
Trump fraud lawsuit goes to judge who scorned him
NEW YORK (AP) — The trial of the New York attorney general accusing Donald Trump and his company of fraud has been assigned to a state court judge who has repeatedly ruled against the former president in related disputes to subpoena — including convicting him, fining him $110,000 and forcing him to sit down for a deposition.
Trump’s lawyers oppose Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s continued involvement and have accused Attorney General Letitia James’ office of trying to “try the store” because, in the documents seeking the appointment of a judge, he noted Engoron’s knowledge of the case and linked the trial and subpoena disputes as “related” matters.
In a letter to the court’s administrative judge on Thursday, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba argued that the lawsuit should instead be assigned to the court’s business division, which is tasked with handling complex corporate litigation. .
James’ office, which filed a lawsuit last week, is working to have the case tried by the end of next year – before the first primaries in the 2024 presidential election. In response, he said the case should stay with Engoron in part because of the “level of familiarity” he has developed in handling discovery and subpoena issues in the underlying investigation.
“Given that this action involves allegations of an ongoing scheme and conspiracy to obtain millions of dollars through fraudulent activity, and that the defendants have repeatedly sought to delay the conclusion of ( James’ investigation), it is imperative that this case proceed quickly,” Wallace wrote.
A court spokesman said Engoron made no comment.
James’ lawsuit alleges that Trump and the Trump Organization inflated his net worth by billions of dollars and misled banks and others for years about the value of valuable assets like golf courses, hotels and his area of Mar-a-Lago. She is asking for $250 million and a permanent ban on Trump doing business in the state.
Trump’s three oldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, were also named as defendants, along with two longtime company executives. A lawyer for Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump sent a letter Thursday to the administrative judge echoing Habba’s call to transfer the case to the commercial division of the court.
Engoron, a Democrat, has been embroiled in Trump-related cases since 2020, when he was tasked with intervening in wrangling between Trump’s lawyers and James’ office over evidence demands and the direction of his investigation.
Trump, a Republican who laid the groundwork for a possible return campaign for the presidency, claimed bias after several Engoron rulings came in against him, saying in a statement, “I can’t get a hearing. fair in New York because of the hatred of me by the judges and the judiciary. It’s not possible.”
In February, Engoron imposed a subpoena on Trump and two of his children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., to testify under oath. They testified in August after a state appeals court rejected attempts to overturn the ruling. Trump has invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination more than 400 times.
In April, Engoron found the former president in contempt of court and fined him for his slow response to a subpoena requiring him to hand over certain documents. Engoron lifted the contempt finding in June after Trump paid the $110,000 fine and complied with other demands.
Engoron also issued rulings ordering the Trump Organization and its appraiser, Cushman & Wakefield, to turn over evidence, and requiring another son, Eric Trump, to testify during a deposition.
Trump denounced James’ trial as “another witch hunt” and noted that his company’s financial disclosures warned banks not to trust the information provided.
Habba said the allegations in the lawsuit are “baseless”.
Middleton resident shoots and kills bear that ate chickens, goats – Boston News, Weather, Sports
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) – A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked his goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to Massachusetts Environmental Police.
Police believe it is the same bear that has been spotted multiple times in recent months in local communities including Boxford, Danvers, Lowell, Middleton, North Reading Wilmington and Woburn.
Police said on September 29, at around 7:30 p.m., a black bear attacked and killed two goats at the house. The next morning, around 8:30 a.m., residents found the same bear attacking their chickens in the coop, killing eight of them. One of the residents of the house shot and killed the bear.
After the MEP said the person had shot the bear, they notified Middleton Police and the MEP. The bear was an 80 pound male.
Although the MEP is investigating the incident, he noted that a Massachusetts law allows residents to kill a bear caught in the act of damaging property under certain circumstances. So far, no charges have been filed.
The MEP also noted that black bear sightings are becoming more common in eastern Massachusetts. As a general rule, the agency does not intervene directly when bears venture onto owners’ property. Bears generally move in search of available food.
The MEP recommends installing electric fences to deter these types of attacks from occurring.
