Magic not worried about lost practice time because of Hurricane Ian

6 seconds ago

Magic Not Worried About Lost Practice Time Because Of Hurricane

There were two palpable emotions inside the AdventHealth Training Center after the Orlando Magic’s practice on Friday: excitement and empathy.

The enthusiasm to return to the facility was evident after the Magic canceled Wednesday and Thursday’s practices because of Hurricane Ian.

It was also clear how the hurricane’s impact on the Orlando and Central Florida communities was at the forefront of players’ and coaches’ minds.

“We’re fortunate enough to be here, yes, and we got practice underway but our thoughts and prayers are going out to the people who’ve been impacted and affected by Hurricane Ian,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “I really want to make sure they understand that our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with them. The community needs to understand we’re with them and continuing to think about them.”

The thoughts have been backed up with action.

The DeVos Family Foundation announced Friday afternoon it’s donating $1 million to assist with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Central Florida and across the state.

The DeVos Family Foundation (DVFF) and the Magic are working with local partners and officials to make sure help is available to those most impacted in Central Florida and throughout the region.

DVFF is donating $500,000 to the Hurricane Recovery Fund set up by the Heart of Florida United Way and the Central Florida Foundation plus $250,000 to the statewide Florida Disaster Fund, and $250,000 will be reserved for future rebuilding efforts.

“It’s truly incredible,” Mosley said. “We talk about the perspective of things and the sport we’re in, but it’s more important how much we give back, take care of people and the lives that have been impacted by the hurricane.”

Even with Hurricane Ian on their minds, Friday was also about getting back to work in their first practice since opening training camp with two sessions Tuesday.

The rust from not being on the practice courts was noticeable, according to multiple players.

“It was kind of tough,” big man Wendell Carter Jr. said. “You could kind of tell when we started hooping that people were getting winded a little bit, but we picked it up. We got to push through that stuff.”

The message from Mosley to the team was clear: don’t put pressure on yourself trying to make up for the lost time.

“There are other teams practicing, getting drills and that’s going to be understood,” Mosley said. “One thing about this team and just like this community, we’re going to be resilient, take what’s handed to us and make the most out of it. That’s what these guys showed.”

The Magic are scheduled to practice on Saturday and Sunday in Orlando ahead of Monday’s preseason opener against the Grizzlies in Memphis.

Adding an extra practice over the weekend has been contemplated but isn’t viewed as necessary.

“We want to make sure the guys are recovering mentally as well as physically,” Mosley said. “After we get the one in [Saturday], we’ll play a little bit of that by ear because we’ll be traveling Sunday.

“We want to make sure the families are safe; everybody gets their homes taken care of. That’s the first priority. There’s a lot of film work that’ll be done, there’s a lot of one-on-one sessions and small-group sessions that we’ll do, and then we’ll play that second practice by ear.”

The sense of urgency to get up to speed is present, but so is the understanding that losing practice days wasn’t in their control and it’s about making the most of what they have.

“It’s definitely some pressure on everyone — not just the players, coaches too — some urgency to get back out here to make it through one day, but that’s not realistic,” guard Cole Anthony said. “We got to take our time. It’s still preseason. When you try to catch up on lost time, people get hurt. We just want to keep everyone healthy.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected]tinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.

News

Previewing Ravens vs. Bills: 11 things to watch, including Buffalo’s secondary, Mark Andrews and Josh Allen

19 mins ago

October 1, 2022

Previewing Ravens Vs. Bills: 11 Things To Watch, Including Buffalo’s Secondary, Mark Andrews And Josh Allen
The NFL’s best quarterback matchup of the month — and maybe the season — is coming to Baltimore.

The Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Buffalo BIlls’ Josh Allen, the early favorites for league Most Valuable Player honors, will meet for the third time as starters Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. The 2018 first-round picks split their first two meetings, with the Ravens (2-1) winning in Buffalo in 2019 before losing on the road in an AFC divisional-round playoff game the following season.

The Bills (2-1) are considered Super Bowl favorites despite losing Sunday to a Miami Dolphins team that also won in Baltimore in Week 2. The Ravens are looking to remain atop the AFC North and end a four-game home losing streak. Here’s what to watch in the teams’ Week 4 matchup.

Offense

1. On offense, the Ravens want to line up their way — with more size than speed. On defense, the Bills want to line up their way, too — with more speed than size. That means Sunday’s game, at least in terms of personnel, could become a staring contest between Greg Roman and Leslie Frazier.

In Roman’s offense, the Ravens are comfortable being unconventional. In a league where “11″ personnel groupings (one running back, one tight end and three wider receivers) dominate, the Ravens have lined up with at least three wide receivers on just 15 of Jackson’s 99 drop-backs this season, according to Sports Info Solutions. Tight ends and fullback Patrick Ricard get the snaps that complementary wide receivers otherwise would.

In Frazier’s defense, meanwhile, the Bills are comfortable lining up with five defensive backs almost exclusively. Opposing quarterbacks have dropped back against Buffalo’s “nickel” looks 97 times this season. Only the Tennessee Titans’ Ryan Tannehill has faced a Bills pass defense in a “base” look (four defensive backs), and he saw it on just two plays.

So far, Buffalo’s run defense hasn’t suffered: The Bills are No. 5 in the NFL in efficiency there, according to Football Outsiders, despite injuries to defensive linemen Ed Oliver (questionable for Sunday) and Jordan Phillips (ruled out). Roman on Thursday praised Bills slot cornerback Taron Johnson’s ability to execute the Bills’ run fits.

“I’ll tell you what, it’s pretty remarkable what No. 7 [Johnson] can do,” Roman said. “Seen him taking on offensive linemen in the ‘B’ gap and kind of holding his ground, he’s doing a really nice job. I don’t see a problem there at all for them; he’s doing really well. You don’t often see that to that extent. So you can tell they really like him and trust him, and his play has been outstanding.”

If the Ravens struggle to run the ball against Buffalo’s smaller personnel, their passing game could be challenged. Jackson has fared better against base defense (124.2 passer rating, 74.1% accuracy) than nickel defense (111.5 passer rating, 60% accuracy) this season.

2. One year after struggling mightily against the blitz, Jackson is back to punishing aggressive defenses. He’s 23-for-31 for 349 yards and six touchdowns (150.4 passer rating) against five or more pass rushers, according to SIS, and has taken just one sack against the blitz.

That shouldn’t affect Buffalo’s game plan much. The Bills have blitzed just four times in three games — twice against the Titans’ Tannehill and twice against the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, both of whom were sacked once and missed on their one attempt.

With a wealth of pass-rush weapons and an organized defense, the Bills have been largely content to send four rushers after the quarterback, drop seven defenders into coverage and take their chances. Even as far back as its 2020 playoff win over the Ravens, Buffalo essentially ditched man-to-man coverage, never calling a “Cover 0″ (all-out blitz with no deep safeties), “Cover 1″ (one deep safety) or “Cover 2 man” (two deep safeties) look, according to SIS.

3. Mark Andrews has faced the Bills three times in his career. Somehow, Hayden Hurst has been the more productive Ravens tight end against Buffalo in that span.

In his NFL debut, in 2018, Andrews had three catches for 31 yards. In 2019, he had one catch for 14 yards. In a divisional-round playoff loss a year later, he had four catches on 11 targets for 28 yards. Hurst, who faced the Bengals just once in his two years as a Raven, had three catches on three targets for 73 yards — equaling Andrews’ combined yardage — and a touchdown in their 2019 meeting.

Even with a season-ending neck injury sidelining starting safety Micah Hyde, the Bills won’t be easy for Andrews to solve. Safety Jordan Poyer, an All-Pro like Hyde, could play despite a foot injury that limited him in practice this week, and Matt Milano is one of the NFL’s best off-ball linebackers in coverage. According to Football Outsiders’ efficiency metrics, no team is better at defending tight ends this season than the Bills.

4. With Patrick Mekari (ankle) doubtful and Ronnie Stanley (ankle) questionable for Sunday’s game, Daniel Faalele’s first career start could deliver a test that most left tackles would struggle with.

The fourth-round pick, who lined up exclusively at right tackle at Minnesota, could face three defensive ends ranked among the seven highest-graded pass rushers at the position: Boogie Basham (No. 1), Gregory Rousseau (No. 6) and Von Miller (No. 7). The Ravens helped Faalele at times Sunday with play-action calls, double teams and chip blocks, but whatever they’ll devote to pass protection, they’ll lose as a receiving option.

“There are different ways to go with it,” Roman said. “You can kind of say, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s in the game; we’re just going to get inside a little tent, and we’re not going to do much and just hope for the best,’ ” Roman said. “Or you can see how he’s doing … and assess, ‘OK, we’re going to need to do this, that and the other.’ And there is kind of a middle ground there, too, where you might call certain things to help him out, but still try to be aggressive with your plan.”

Defense

5. Weighed down by an unremarkable running back group and an inconsistent offensive line, the Bills have one of the NFL’s worst rushing attacks. Despite averaging a respectable 4.3 yards per carry on designed runs, Buffalo is 30th in the NFL in “success rate” on designed running plays. (A play is considered successful when it gains at least 40% of the yards to go on first down, 60% of the yards to go on second down and 100% of the yards to go on third or fourth down.)

The Bills’ best runs so far have been improvised. Allen has scrambled 11 times this season for 93 yards and a touchdown, according to SIS. All but one of his scrambles has produced a first down.

Like Jackson, Allen’s athleticism poses matchup nightmares. He has the speed to run by linebackers and the strength to shake off defensive backs. Almost two-thirds of his scrambling yards this season have come after contact.

6. The Ravens will need not only a more effective pass rush Sunday but also a more disciplined one. New England quarterback Mac Jones, not typically a scrambling threat, had five carries for 31 yards and his first career rushing touchdown in the Patriots’ Week 3 loss. Disorganized defensive fronts gave Jones the kind of running lanes that Allen can turn into launching pads.

“When you’re playing your zones, you can gain some defenders,” defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said Thursday. “When you’re going to play ‘man,’ you have to start tweaking your pass-rush plan and how you’re going to play those certain situations. Then, if [Allen] rears his head in certain critical situations, just keeping the ball in designed runs, then it’s a different animal, just because it’s a numbers issue, plus his skill as a runner and just being so big and being able to get on the edge.”

7. The Ravens’ third-down defense has been hit-or-miss this season. In Week 1, the New York Jets didn’t convert until midway through the fourth quarter. In Week 3, the New England Patriots were 2-for-9, with one would-be first-down catch ruined by rookie safety Kyle Hamilton’s forced fumble. In between was the Ravens’ Week 2 collapse against the Miami Dolphins, who converted seven of their 11 third downs and scored three touchdowns on third-and-6 or longer.

The Bills are one of the NFL’s most efficient teams on third down (NFL-best 61% conversion rate) and fourth down (66.7% conversion rate, tied for fourth overall), partly because seemingly no distance is too far to cover. Buffalo has converted nine of its 17 third-down plays with at least 7 yards to go (52.9%) — not far behind its rate on third down when needing 3 or fewer yards (61.8%). According to Sharp Football Analysis, 65.5% of Allen’s pass attempts on third down have resulted in a first down or touchdown, the highest rate in the league.

Extra points

8. Sunday’s game is close to a homecoming for Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a five-star recruit at Good Counsel in Olney who later played three injury-marred years at Maryland. Diggs slipped to the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft, and Harbaugh acknowledged before the teams’ playoff meeting in January 2021 that “unfortunately, that’s one that got away.” Entering Week 4, Diggs led the NFL with 344 receiving yards.

A Week 3 injury ruined a more natural homecoming for Bills rookie cornerback Christian Benford, who was born in Baltimore and played at Randallstown. Benford, a sixth-round pick from Villanova, started the first three games for the Bills’ injury-depleted secondary, earning more playing time than first-round pick Kaiir Elam over the first two weeks. But Benford broke his hand Sunday against the Dolphins and will miss a couple of weeks after undergoing surgery.

9. Jackson is 84 rushing yards shy of 4,000 over his career, a mark only five quarterbacks in NFL history have reached. Michael Vick is the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 4,000 rushing yards, doing so in 87 career games. Jackson has played in only 61.

Andrews needs 100 receiving yards to tie wide receiver Mark Clayton’s record for the most 100-yard receiving games (nine) in Ravens history.

10. The Ravens will wear their all-purple “Color Rush” uniforms Sunday. Until their 31-30 loss last season to the eventual NFC champion Green Bay Packers, the Ravens had won their first four games while wearing Color Rush uniforms by an average margin of 29.3 points.

11. Two seasons after dealing with near-freezing temperatures and whipping winds in their playoff meeting, the Ravens and Bills could get more unpleasant weather Sunday. Rain in Baltimore is expected to fall through the morning and afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move north from Florida.

Week 4

[email protected]

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: Chs. 13, 9

Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

Line: Bills by 3

News

Sanjay Manjrekar responds to Ravindra Jadeja’s Viral Tweet

31 mins ago

October 1, 2022

🙂
The tussle between Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar is nothing new for Cricket Fans. Ever since Manjrekar did that ‘bits and pieces’ tweet and Sir Jadeja responded by calling his commentary ‘verbal diarrhoea’, their rivalry has been talk of the town and a renowned meme material for Cricket Fans.

Even when Ravi Jadeja played that near match-winning against New Zealand in World Cup 2019 Semi-Final, he waved his Bat towards the commentary box, particularly aiming at Sanjay and proving a point. Many fans also believed that Sanjay’s harsh yet somewhat constructive (debatable) criticism played a big part in the overall growth of Ravindra Jadeja – the all-rounder. Even though this saying was more of a Meme Material, Jadeja’s number did actually improve after that argument.
It could be a coincidence but the Internet doesn’t spare anyone or anything.

Anyway, now their rivalry seems to have taken a new turn as Ravindra Jadeja tweeted something unexpected yesterday.
Jadeja, who is unable to participate in the ongoing T-20I Series and is out of the T-20 World Cup, tweeted a picture, saying he is watching his ‘dear friend’ on screen.
The ‘dear friend’ on the TV Screen was the Man himself – Sanjay Manjrekar.

“Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar”
Ravindra Jadeja

Twitter Users went berserk and were amazed at Jaddu’s kind words for Sanjay, even if he didn’t mean it.
Sanjay, too, was polite in his reply and said he’s looking forward to seeing his ‘dear friend’ Jadeja on the field soon.

“Ha ha… and your dear friend looking forward to seeing you on the field soon :)”
Sanjay Manjrekar

This exchange of wholesome (pun intended) tweets was enough to trigger a flurry of Memes from the Cricket Fans. Majority of them had no idea what just happened while some enjoyed it thoroughly. One user wrote ‘Enmity over with Sanjay Manjrekar, now he’s my one and only dear friend’, while another wrote ‘The Crossover Cricketing World didn’t deserve but needed’.

Here are some of the Memes related to the incident to relieve your stress :-

Fans may be celebrating Ravindra Jadeja on Twitter but unfortunately, he won’t be able to weave the same magic on Cricket Field in the T-20 World Cup. He underwent a surgery recently and is out of action for at least another 6 months. And if this wasn’t enough, India will also miss the services of Speedster Jasprit Bumrah.

The post Sanjay Manjrekar responds to Ravindra Jadeja’s Viral Tweet appeared first on MEWS.

News

Malaysia aims to add US flights after safety rating upgrade

37 mins ago

October 1, 2022

Malaysia Aims To Add Us Flights After Safety Rating Upgrade
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia –

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has upgraded Malaysia’s aviation safety rating to Category 1, allowing carriers in the country to expand flights to the United States after a three-year hiatus, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday. Transport Wee Ka Siong.

Wee said the move would bolster tourism and economic growth in Malaysia, which opened after pandemic lockdowns in April.

“With the return to Category 1, our airlines can now mount new flights to the United States and share codes with American carriers. There’s no barrier now,” said Wee, who was in Montreal for an ICAO assembly. “This is good news after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Riad Asmat, CEO of low-cost airline AirAsia Malaysia, said it was a “very good start”. He said AirAsia, currently the only Malaysian carrier that flies to the United States – from Kuala Lumpur to Honolulu – will seek opportunities for expansion in the United States.

The FAA lowered Malaysia’s rating in November 2019 to Category 2 due to failure to meet safety standards. The FAA has identified gaps in areas such as technical expertise, record keeping, and inspection procedures.

Under the FAA system, countries are listed either in Category 1, which meets International Civil Aviation Organization standards, or in Category 2, which does not meet the standards.

Wee told an online press conference that the downgrade prompted Malaysia to restructure its Civil Aviation Authority and make various efforts to strengthen its aviation workforce, documentation processes and methods. inspection to ensure effective safety oversight.

He said the FAA was satisfied that the issues identified in 2019 had been fixed, but found 29 new issues in its December assessment. Those issues were quickly rectified in the first half of this year, he said, and the FAA reinstated Malaysia’s Tier 1 classification.

Malaysia Airlines CEO Izham Ismail said the flag carrier would resume flight plans with its partners, particularly American Airlines, but did not elaborate.

USA voanews

News

Rankings, false drafts and sleepers

43 mins ago

October 1, 2022

Rankings, False Drafts And Sleepers
Whether you’re dipping your toes into fantasy basketball for the first time or you’re a longtime veteran of fantasy hoops, the 2022-23 ESPN Fantasy Basketball Draft Kit has everything you need to crush your drafts.

From leaderboards and profiles to sleepers, breakouts and busts, we’ve got you covered from every angle, all in one convenient place.

Create, reactivate or join a league today!

The last

Eric Karabell’s “Do Draft” List
Which players should you try to land in your fantasy basketball draft? Eric Karabell sheds light on those who should be on your radar.

Rankings, False Drafts And Sleepers Eric Karabell’s “Do Not Write” List
Winning your fantasy basketball league means making the right choices while avoiding the wrong ones. Karabell cuts the hype to bring you the players he’s avoiding this year.

How to have fun and win your league
Want to put yourself in a position to win your fantasy basketball league? André Snellings explains what you need to do.

What is the best draft option after Nikola Jokic in points, category and roto leagues?
This season, fantasy basketball drafts really start at the No. 2 pick. ESPN’s fantasy experts debate the best options once Jokic is off the board.

Five NBA rookies to draft and nine more to watch
Andre Snellings breaks down the NBA’s top rookies from a fantastic perspective and gives his players to watch ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Five players to target in the middle rounds
John Cregan highlights five players to target after the early rounds who can help you win your league in 2022-23.

Is Zion’s drafting worth the risk this season?
After missing all of last NBA season, Zion Williamson is a risky fantasy option for 2022-23. But when is the risk worth taking?

These players increased their fantasy value the most during the summer league
Andre Snellings takes a look at the players whose stock rose the most due to their impressive play during the NBA Summer League.

Dummy drafts

Draft Fantasy Basketball Simulation: 10 Teams, Head-to-Head Points
Which position is the rarest this season? Where were Zion Williamson and Kyrie Irving chosen? We have the results and key takeaways.

Rankings

Ranking of the top 200 H2H points
Andre Snellings ranks his top 200 players for fantasy basketball leagues that use head-to-head scoring systems.

Ranking of the top 200 H2H categories
Eric Moody reveals his top 200 players for fantasy basketball leagues that use head-to-head categorical scoring systems.

Player projections and profiles

Sortable player projections
Every point, rebound, steal, 3-point, block, spin, steal, shot and free throw makes a fantasy difference. We’ve screened them all for you here.

Tools

Create a league | Gather the league | Join a league
Create, reactivate or join a league today!

Simulated entrance hall
Participate in draft simulations to solve problems before the real ones. It is practice makes perfect.

Average draft position / live draft results
Get a leg up on your opponents by knowing where each player is selected in ESPN drafts so you can get the best value possible.

ESPN Fantasy Basketball 101 – How to Play
Thinking of trying fantasy basketball for the first time this season? Here’s everything you need to know to have fun.

Analytical Glossary
Wondering what things like eFG%, Pace, Duty Rate, and CARMELO mean? Seth Walder explains every notable NBA advanced analytics term so you can get the most out of them in fantasy.

espn

News

Watch George Clooney hilariously swear to have his first fight with his wife

49 mins ago

October 1, 2022

Watch George Clooney Hilariously Swear To Have His First Fight With His Wife
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are still in their honeymoon phase for eight years.

Just a day after Ocean’s Eleven The actor revealed he and his wife ‘never had a fight’, the couple attended their foundation’s first Albie Awards at the New York Public Library, where he jokingly swore they had a fight with Amal later that night.

“We’re going to have one for you tonight,” he exclusively told E! News on the red carpet on September 29. “We do it for you.”

As the human rights lawyer added, “We’ll let you know tomorrow if this still holds.”

The couple — who share 5-year-old twins alexander and she– also shared how they will teach their children about empathy and kindness.

While George noted that their children are still young, Amal said “the children are just going to learn from what they see rather than us lecturing them. And I hope we set a good example. is all we aim for.”

Entertainment

News

Sunil Bharti Mittal Commits to Full Airtel 5g Rollout by March 2024

1 hour ago

October 1, 2022

Sunil Bharti Mittal Commits To Full Airtel 5G Rollout By March 2024
mini

Bharti Airtel added the highest number of wireless subscribers in June, adding 7.93 lakh subscribers, taking its total subscriber base to 36.29 crore. The company has already paid Rs 8,312 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for spectrum rights acquired by the company in the recently concluded 5G auction.

Bharti Airtel aims to have a full rollout of 5G services across the country by March 2024, Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Saturday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi, the Chairman of Bharti Enterprises announced the launch of 5G services in eight Indian cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Bangalore.

“The arrival of 5G services will open up new realms of opportunity for Indians. Rural India, which may have felt disadvantaged in the past, will now thrive,” he said.

Mittal also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contribution to realizing this 5G vision, saying the country is proud and lucky to have a leader who understands the technology well.

“It is the Prime Minister’s vision of digital India that has enabled the country to survive the pandemic. Indian digital media has enabled the country not to stop for a single minute due to lockdowns,” said Mittal to the public.

Sunil Bharti Mittal made a foray into the telecommunications space when he discovered a push-button telephone in Taiwan in October 1982. He pointed out that after four decades in the telecommunications industry, Airtel will now serve the country with 5G services. Mittal also praised the Prime Minister for his efforts to make India a manufacturing hub through Make in India. “Never in my life did I think that India would be able to have manufacturing, especially in electronics. But today it is becoming a reality,” he said.

“Airtel has prepaid four years of spectrum fees for 2022. The company believes that this upfront payment, together with the spectrum fee moratorium and AGR-related payments for four years, will free up cash flow future and will enable Airtel to dedicate resources to a determined focus on rolling out 5G,” the company said last month.

cnbctv18-forexlive

