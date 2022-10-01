Malaysia aims to add US flights after safety rating upgrade

Whether you’re dipping your toes into fantasy basketball for the first time or you’re a longtime veteran of fantasy hoops, the 2022-23 ESPN Fantasy Basketball Draft Kit has everything you need to crush your drafts.

From leaderboards and profiles to sleepers, breakouts and busts, we’ve got you covered from every angle, all in one convenient place.

The last

Eric Karabell’s “Do Draft” List

Which players should you try to land in your fantasy basketball draft? Eric Karabell sheds light on those who should be on your radar.

Eric Karabell’s “Do Not Write” List

Winning your fantasy basketball league means making the right choices while avoiding the wrong ones. Karabell cuts the hype to bring you the players he’s avoiding this year.

How to have fun and win your league

Want to put yourself in a position to win your fantasy basketball league? André Snellings explains what you need to do.

What is the best draft option after Nikola Jokic in points, category and roto leagues?

This season, fantasy basketball drafts really start at the No. 2 pick. ESPN’s fantasy experts debate the best options once Jokic is off the board.

Five NBA rookies to draft and nine more to watch

Andre Snellings breaks down the NBA’s top rookies from a fantastic perspective and gives his players to watch ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Five players to target in the middle rounds

John Cregan highlights five players to target after the early rounds who can help you win your league in 2022-23.

Is Zion’s drafting worth the risk this season?

After missing all of last NBA season, Zion Williamson is a risky fantasy option for 2022-23. But when is the risk worth taking?

These players increased their fantasy value the most during the summer league

Andre Snellings takes a look at the players whose stock rose the most due to their impressive play during the NBA Summer League.

Dummy drafts

Draft Fantasy Basketball Simulation: 10 Teams, Head-to-Head Points

Which position is the rarest this season? Where were Zion Williamson and Kyrie Irving chosen? We have the results and key takeaways.

Rankings

Ranking of the top 200 H2H points

Andre Snellings ranks his top 200 players for fantasy basketball leagues that use head-to-head scoring systems.

Ranking of the top 200 H2H categories

Eric Moody reveals his top 200 players for fantasy basketball leagues that use head-to-head categorical scoring systems.

Player projections and profiles

Sortable player projections

Every point, rebound, steal, 3-point, block, spin, steal, shot and free throw makes a fantasy difference. We’ve screened them all for you here.

Tools

Create a league | Gather the league | Join a league

Simulated entrance hall

Participate in draft simulations to solve problems before the real ones. It is practice makes perfect.

Average draft position / live draft results

Get a leg up on your opponents by knowing where each player is selected in ESPN drafts so you can get the best value possible.

ESPN Fantasy Basketball 101 – How to Play

Thinking of trying fantasy basketball for the first time this season? Here’s everything you need to know to have fun.

Analytical Glossary

Wondering what things like eFG%, Pace, Duty Rate, and CARMELO mean? Seth Walder explains every notable NBA advanced analytics term so you can get the most out of them in fantasy.