Man killed, woman seriously injured in boat collision on Mississippi River in Hastings
A man was killed and a woman seriously injured when two boats collided Thursday night on the Mississippi River in Hastings.
Dallas Larson, 59, of Hastings, died of his injuries at Regions Hospital in St. Paul following the crash near King’s Cove Marina, Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie said. The marina is located off the main channel of the river in an area known as Lake Conley.
Deputies were sent to the crash around 8 p.m. and learned from witnesses that Larson and the woman were injured after their small boat collided with a cabin cruiser. The impact sent Larson and the woman into the water. Two men in the cabin cruiser were able to pull them in the boat and provide aid until paramedics arrived, Leslie said.
The woman remains hospitalized with serious injuries not considered life-threatening, Leslie said.
The investigation into what led to the crash is ongoing.
Khloe Kardashian Rejects Serial Cheater Tristan Thompson’s Proposal
Is this another stunt by the Kardashians to get into the headlines or Khloe Kardashian is being honest about serial cheater Tristan Thompson’s proposal?
In a recent episode of the Kardashians, Khloe discloses to her elder sister Kim Kardashian that the NBA player Tristan Thompson popped the question more than a year ago but she rejected the proposal due to his cheating habit fearing that he might just embarrass her further. According to Khloe Kardashian, the proposal happened more than a year ago in private between just Tristan and herself.
Kim Kardashian who knows about the secret proposal confirmed it by indicating that Tristan confided in her while her sister never mentioned it all this time.
According to Media Take Out:
Khloe Kardashian allegedly turned down a secret marriage proposal from Tristan Thompson because she was too embarrassed by his bad behavior.
Khloe spilled the tea in a new episode of The Kardashians in a conversation with Kim Kardashian.
“The fact that he proposed and you never told us,” Kim told Khloe after she revealed the shocking news. “And I asked him months later … the night after I thought it happened and he’s like, ‘Oh, I did it months ago, she didn’t tell you guys?’”
Kim added, “I’ll never forget Tristan calling me and he was gonna propose to her on Valentine’s Day, which was a year since they had drama so this was last Valentine’s Day. And then I called him the day after and I was like, ‘Hey, I never heard anything from Khloé. Oh my god, did you propose?’ and he was like, ‘Oh yeah, I did in December.’ Oh my God, she didn’t tell us!”
Tristan cheated on Khloe multiple times and even got one of his side pieces pregnant.
The Kardashians, the very family that has their whole lives in the press have been able to keep a secret proposal for over a year? Maybe there’s more to this family than you think you know!
The post Khloe Kardashian Rejects Serial Cheater Tristan Thompson’s Proposal appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Vikings’ trip abroad begins in the picturesque English countryside
LONDON — Despite the English rain, the spirit of the Minnesota Vikings is undampened.
Dalvin Cook seems to be ready to play Sunday’s game here against the New Orleans Saints. The star running back suffered a dislocated shoulder late in the third quarter of last Sunday’s 28-24 win over Detroit.
“He truly will be a game-time decision, just with how he feels,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. “He’s one of our most important players, obviously, but I want him to feel good about playing. I think he’s trending that way, but he will be a game-time decision.”
Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was limited in practice Friday and is listed as questionable after missing practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Cornerback Andrew Booth is doubtful (quad).
The team is staying in Ware, 20 miles directly north of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It is a plush, Jacobean-style, 161-room hotel set in 200 acres of the Hertfordshire countryside. Originally built as a family home in 1896, it served as a girls convent school before being transformed into its current guise in 1996.
Boasting a golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, a grass practice field was added in May 2020 with visits from NFL teams in mind. The Vikings are the first franchise to stay here, and as Drake’s Energy boomed out over loudspeakers during afternoon practice, the heavens began to open.
Despite the rain, quarterback Kirk Cousins was taken with the place.
“I think it was the most scenic football practice I’ve ever had in my life, looking out over the rolling hills,” he said.
“Really fun place to have a football practice and a fun place to stay. This is an incredible property. It’s really convenient to have your room and your meetings and your meals and your practice and your locker room all within walking distance of each other. I’m really enjoying it.”
The team will head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a walkthrough practice at 2 p.m. London time on Saturday. A 3G field is stored beneath the grass pitch for 50 weeks of the year, then wheeled out for the two games a season in the NFL’s home away from home.
It means Vikings players will not be able to attend Premier League soccer games, as the likes of Adam Thielen and Eric Kendricks did in 2017 before the Vikings’ victory over the Cleveland Browns at Twickenham.
The visit led to Thielen paying homage to French World Cup winner Thierry Henry’s knee slide during a two-touchdown performance.
Star receiver Justin Jefferson promised to show off his own trademark celebration in front of an international audience should he add to his two touchdowns this season.
“Griddy!” he said. Perhaps that will turn into “Britty.”
Asked about the eight-hour flight, he added: “Oh, I was knocked out the whole flight. So, definitely got my proper rest, for sure. It definitely was good to sleep the whole time. I hate being up for the whole flight.”
Advised to stay awake all of Friday, players powered through aided by cups of coffee.
“I had a good two, you know,” Jefferson said. “Adam (Thielen) tried to get me to drink a couple more. He’s the big coffee person of the team. So I might have to get a couple more cups of coffee tomorrow.”
Linebacker Kendricks also had a decent flight. “I slept like five and a half hours,” he beamed. “That’s good.”
Whatever happens, something has to give on Sunday. Both the Vikings (2-1) and the Saints are 2-0 in London. But the Saints (1-2), who arrived on Monday following a loss to Carolina, are banged up.
The Saints will be without wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), guard Andros Peat (concussion) and safety Marcus Maye (rib).
Running back Alvin Kamara is doubtful, as is wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle). Quarterback Jameis Winston is questionable.
It means Andy Dalton likely will be under center. Playing for Cincinnati in 2016, he dueled with Cousins in a 27-27 tie when the Bengals played the Washington Commanders at Wembley Stadium.
Cousins threw for 458 yards and two touchdowns that day, and added: “It was a back-and-forth game, great game, exciting game, probably one of the better NFL games I’ve played in and been a part of, one of the more memorable ones certainly. I would expect Sunday to be similar.”
Jaylon Smith excited to ‘run it back’ with Giants against Bears’ rushing attack
Jaylon Smith proved to the Giants in four games last season “that I can still play at a high level,” the linebacker said Thursday. Now the Giants are going to ask him to do it again.
Smith, 27, a rangy and experienced inside linebacker, is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Chicago Bears, and his primary task is to fill a void at the center of coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale’s defense.
“Every time I step on that field, I wanna play and I wanna ball,” Smith said with a smile. “I’m thankful to be here, being able to run it back in the Big Apple. And I’m here earlier, too.”
Smith made 19 tackles in four games with the Giants at the end of last season with a sack and a pass defended. That included seven tackles, including one for a loss, and a sack against these Bears in Week 17.
The Giants’ new regime didn’t retain Smith as a free agent in the spring. But promising seventh-round pick Darrian Beavers tore his left ACL in the preseason. And the team’s plans to limit Blake Martinez’s role led to a sudden late-summer release.
That left Tae Crowder, Austin Calitro and rookie Micah McFadden atop the depth chart, which isn’t getting it done.
Smith, a former Cowboys second-round pick from Notre Dame, signed to the practice squad last week and watched the Giants’ Monday night loss to his former Dallas team from the sideline.
But now he is expected to play a significant role in trying to stop the bleeding in the Giants’ run defense against Chicago.
Martindale said Thursday that “we’re still in the process of finding the right fits for who’s going to play inside.”
The defensive coordinator said “I want guys who can run and hit and tackle” at inside backer. “We need to tackle better,” he said. “We had too many missed tackles.”
“If you have a slow Mike [middle linebacker], you have a slow defense,” Martindale added.
The Giants are missing defensive lineman Leonard Williams (sprained right MCL) for a second straight game, too. They’ve allowed seven yards per carry to opponents since Williams got hurt in Week 2.
And Chicago’s offense barely passes the ball at all. Excluding their Week 1 game against the 49ers in a downpour, the Bears have run the ball 67 times (or 70% of the time) compared to only 28 throws the past two weeks.
Running back David Montgomery is injured and out Sunday, but leading rusher Khalil Herbert is averaging 7.3 yards per carry (33 for 240) with three touchdowns. And quarterback Justin Fields has scampered for 95 yards and a TD of his own.
The whole defense will need to play better. An enthusiastic Smith hopes to be a part of that.
“People know me and what I bring to the table,” he said. “But none of that really matters. It’s all about what you do now. That’s the mindset I have. And I’m thankful to be here.”
WHY NO T.J.?
It would help the Giants’ defense to have more veterans like safety Tony Jefferson on the field, especially coming off a loss when Martindale’s defense couldn’t tackle and had 10 men on the field for an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown.
Jefferson is assignment sound and made a game-saving tackle on Christian McCaffrey in the fourth quarter of the Giants’ narrow Week 2 win over Carolina. Unfortunately, he is expected to be inactive for a second straight game.
“Tony Jefferson, when he played, was very good for our defense,” defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson said Friday. “He did a great job for us going in and functioning in our dime package. Anytime you take [out] a veteran player who’s played a lot, you lose something. You do. Because he’s got so much experience, he’s seen so much, he’s poised. So you lose a lot. But the other guys in there, we expect to play at the same level he plays at.”
Jefferson was elevated from the practice squad the first two weeks of the season. The team can only elevate him one more time before having to sign him to the active roster.
GIANTS INJURY REPORT
OUT: DL Leonard Williams (sprained right MCL), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf), CB Nick McCloud (hamstring)
BEARS INJURY REPORT
OUT: RB David Montgomery (ankle/knee), DB Dane Cruikshank (hamstring), DB Jaylon Johnson (quad).
QUESTIONABLE: DL Robert Quinn (illness), K Cairo Santos (personal), LB Matt Adams (hamstring), TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles), WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring), LB Sterling Weatherford (ankle).
()
Stocks end September down 9.3%, worst month since March 2020
Wall Street closed out a miserable September on Friday with the S&P 500’s worst monthly skid since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets.
The benchmark index ended the month with a 9.3% loss and posted its third straight losing quarter. It’s now at its lowest level since November 2020 and is down by more than a quarter since the start of the year.
The main reason financial markets continue to struggle is fear about a possible recession, as interest rates soar in hopes of beating down the high inflation that’s swept the world.
“Quite frankly, if it’s a deep recession you’re going to have to see more of a sell-off,” said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial. “This is what the market is trying to navigate now.”
The Federal Reserve has been at the forefront of the global campaign to slow economic growth and hurt job markets just enough to undercut inflation but not so much that it causes a recession. More data arrived Friday to suggest the Fed will keep its foot firmly on the brakes on the economy, raising the risk of its going too far and causing a downturn.
The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation showed it was worse last month than economists expected. That should keep the Fed on track to keep raising rates and hold them at high levels a while, as it’s loudly and repeatedly promised to do.
Vice Chair Lael Brainard was the latest Fed official on Friday to insist it won’t pull back on rates prematurely. That helped to keep snuffed out hopes on Wall Street for a “pivot” toward easier rates as the economy slows.
“At this point, it’s not a matter of if we’ll have a recession, but what type of recession it will be,” said Sean Sun, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management.
All told, the S&P 500 fell 54.85 points, or 1.5%, to close at 3,585.62 Friday, after flipping between small losses and gains in the early going. It has now posted a weekly loss in six out of the last seven weeks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 500.10 points, or 1.7%, to 28,725.51. The Nasdaq composite slid 161.89 points, or 1.5%, to 10,575.62. The tech-heavy index sank 10.5% in September and is down 32.4% so far this year.
Smaller company stocks also had a rough September. The Russell 2000 ended the month down 9.7%. On Friday, it lost 10.21 points, or 0.6%, to 1,664.72.
Higher interest rates knock down one of the main levers that set prices for stocks. The other lever also looks to be under threat as the slowing economy, high interest rates and other factors weigh on corporate profits.
Cruise ship operator Carnival dropped 23.3% for the biggest decline among S&P 500 stocks after it reported a bigger loss for its latest quarter than analysts expected and revenue that fell short of expectations. Rivals Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Group slid 18% and 13.2%, respectively.
Nike slumped 12.8%, its worst day in more than 20 years, after it said its profitability weakened during the summer because of discounts needed to clear suddenly overstuffed warehouses. The amount of shoes and gear in Nike’s inventories swelled by 44% from a year earlier.
This year’s powerful surge for the U.S. dollar against other currencies also hurt Nike. Its worldwide revenue rose only 4%, instead of the 10% it would have if currency values had remained the same.
Nike isn’t the only company to see its inventories balloon. So have several big-name retailers, and such bad news for businesses could actually mean some relief for shoppers if it leads to more discounts. It echoed some glimmers of encouragement buried within Friday’s report on the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation. That showed some slowing of inflation for goods, even as price gains kept accelerating for services.
Another report on Friday also offered a glimmer of hope. A measure of consumer sentiment showed U.S. expectations for future inflation came down in September. That’s crucial for the Fed because tightly held expectations for higher inflation can create a debilitating, self-reinforcing cycle that worsens it.
Treasury yields initially eased a bit on Friday, letting off some of the pressure that’s built on markets, but then turned higher by late afternoon.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.81% from 3.79% late Thursday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.23% from 4.19%.
Not all stocks took a beating in September. Biogen soared 35%, but it was an outlier. FedEx was among the market’s biggest losers, ending the month 29.6% lower.
Looking at the third quarter, which included a market rally in July, Netflix was among the best performers, climbing 34.6%. It’s still down 60.9% for the year.
A long list of other worries continues to hang over global markets, including increasing tensions between much of Europe and Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. A controversial plan to cut taxes by the U.K. government also sent bond markets spinning recently on fears it could make inflation even worse. Bond markets calmed a bit only after the Bank of England pledged mid-week to buy however many U.K. government bonds are needed to bring yields back down.
The stunning and swift rise of the U.S. dollar against other currencies, meanwhile, raises the risk of creating so much stress that something cracks somewhere in global markets.
Stocks around the world were mixed after a report showed that inflation in the 19 countries that use Europe’s euro currency spiked to a record and data from China said that factory activity weakened there.
—
AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.
Ian downgraded from hurricane to post-tropical cyclone
By MEG KINNARD and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian, which carved a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week, had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) Friday afternoon.
Ian hit Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph (240 kph) winds Wednesday, flooding homes and leaving nearly 2.7 million people without power.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian battered coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and filling neighborhoods with calf-high water, after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes.
Ian’s center came ashore near Georgetown with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S.
Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines and left many areas on Charleston’s downtown peninsula under water. Four piers along the coast, including two at Myrtle Beach, collapsed into the churning waves and washed away. Online cameras showed seawater filling neighborhoods in Garden City to calf level.
Ian left a broad swath of destruction in Florida, flooding areas on both of its coasts, tearing homes from their slabs, demolishing beachfront businesses and leaving more than 2 million people without power. At least nine people were confirmed dead in the U.S. — a number that was expected to increase as officials confirm more deaths and search for people.
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through riverine streets Thursday to save thousands of people trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings .
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that crews had gone door-to-door to over 3,000 homes in the hardest-hit areas.
“There’s really been a Herculean effort,” he said during a news conference in Tallahassee.
Among those killed were an 80-year-old woman and a 94-year-old man who relied on oxygen machines that stopped working amid power outages, as well as a 67-year-old man who was waiting to be rescued and fell into rising water inside his home, authorities said.
Officials fear the death toll could rise substantially, given the wide territory swamped by the storm.
Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said responders have focused so far on “hasty” searches, aimed at emergency rescues and initial assessments, which will be followed by two additional waves of searches. Initial responders who come across possible remains are leaving them without confirming, he said Friday, describing as an example the case of a submerged home.
“The water was up over the rooftop, right, but we had a Coast Guard rescue swimmer swim down into it and he could identify that it appeared to be human remains. We do not know exactly how many,” Guthrie said.
Desperate to locate and rescue their loved ones, social media users shared phone numbers, addresses and photos of their family members and friends online for anyone who can check on them.
Orlando residents returned to flooded homes Friday, rolling up their pants to wade through muddy, knee-high water in their streets. Friends of Ramon Rodriguez dropped off ice, bottled water and hot coffee at the entrance to his subdivision, where 10 of the 50 homes were flooded and the road looked like a lake. He had no power or food at his house, and his car was trapped by the water.
“There’s water everywhere,” Rodriguez said. “The situation here is pretty bad.”
University of Central Florida students living at an apartment complex near the Orlando campus arrived to retrieve possessions from their waterlogged units.
Deandra Smith, a nursing student, was asleep when others evacuated and stayed in her third-floor apartment with her dog. Other students helped get her to dry land Friday by pushing her through the flooded parking lot on a pontoon. She wasn’t sure if she should go back to her parents home in South Florida or find a shelter so she can still attend classes. “I’m still trying to figure it out,” she said.
Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. Ian made landfall in South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph). When it hit Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, it was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph (240 kph).
After the heaviest of the rainfall blew through Charleston, Will Shalosky examined a large elm tree in front of his house that had fallen across his downtown street. He noted the damage could have been much worse.
“If this tree has fallen a different way, it would be in our house,” Shalosky said. “It’s pretty scary, pretty jarring.”
In North Carolina, heavy rain bands and winds crept into the state Friday afternoon. Gov. Roy Cooper warned residents to be vigilant, given that up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of rain could fall in some areas, with high winds.
“Hurricane Ian is at our door. Expect drenching rain and sustained heavy winds over most of our state,” Cooper said. “Our message today is simple: Be smart and be safe.”
In Washington, President Joe Biden said he was directing “every possible action be taken to save lives and get help to survivors.”
“It’s going to take months, years to rebuild,” Biden said.
“I just want the people of Florida to know, we see what you’re going through and we’re with you.”
___
Gomez Licon reported from Punta Gorda, Florida; Associated Press contributors include Terry Spencer and Tim Reynolds in Fort Myers, Florida; Cody Jackson in Tampa, Florida; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Seth Borenstein in Washington; and Bobby Caina Calvan in New York.
One year after child’s death, more residential elevators recalled
Federal safety regulators have recalled a slew of residential elevators over the years due to life-threatening hazards to children, and September is proving to be a case in point, with three such recalls issued this month alone. .
All three recalls involve a relatively inexpensive problem to fix with space guards or electronic monitoring devices that disable elevators after a child is detected in a gap between the inner and outer doors, according to the US Consumer Product. Safety Commission.
One of the recalls involves some of the 15,200 home elevators made by Custom Elevator, more than a year after a child was crushed to death after being trapped in one of the products, according to the agency and the company.
The A 7-year-old child died in an elevator at a beach rental house in the Outer Banks of North Carolina in July 2021. Found between the bottom of the elevator cab and the frame of the upper door of the house, the boy’s neck was crushed after he apparently got stuck between the inner accordion door of the moving elevator and the outer door. The death prompted the CPSC urges Airbnb and other vacation rental platforms take steps to protect young children from certain residential elevators.
The custom elevator recall, announced Thursday, is specific to elevators used in private homes and manufactured by the Plumsteadville, Pa., company with hydraulic drives or winding-drum drives. The products were sold to contractors nationwide from 2003 through August 2022 for between $10,000 and $25,000, excluding installation costs.
People with elevators should keep young children away from them and contact the company for free space guards to clear any unsafe space. Custom Elevator can be reached toll-free at (888) 443-2800 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday.
Another recall, also announced Thursday, involves approximately 1,700 home elevators made in Canada by Cambridge Elevating and sold nationwide from 1991 through August 2022 for between $12,000 and $60,000, including installation.
Space guards will be provided free of charge by the company, which can be contacted at (866) 207-6551 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. No injuries related to Cambridge products have been reported, according to the recall notice.
In 2015, Coastal Carolina Elevators recalled approximately 240 residential elevators manufactured by Cambridge Elevating after three reported incidents, including one that resulted in catastrophic brain injury to a 10-year-old boy from Baltimore, Maryland.
Earlier this month, on September 14, the CPSC said it had settled a claim against thyssenkrupp Access Corp., now known as TK Access Solutions, involving three incidents in its elevators, including the 2017 death of a two-year-old child and one case in 2010 that permanently disabled a three-year-old child.
As part of the settlement, the Grandview, Mo.-based company is recalling about 16,800 residential elevators to inspect them and install space guards, if needed. The recalled products sold for between $15,000 and $25,000 through 2012. Owners can call (800) 285-9862 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.
The danger includes elevators made by other companies, with The Washington Post in July 2019 reporting that residential elevators as a whole have resulted in the death of at least eight children and two seriously injured since 1981.
After decades of lawsuits, the National Elevator Safety Code narrowed the gap between doors in 2017, but the new rules only impacted new installations, leaving hundreds of thousands of elevators existing ones posing a mortal danger to small bodies.
According to the CPSC, residential elevators are commonly found in multi-level homes, townhouses, vacation homes, and rentals, as well as larger homes that have been converted into inns or bed and breakfasts. But elevators have proven heartbreaking for some vacationing families.
Safety advocates have for years warned of disasters involving children and home elevators, including the parents of then-10-year-old Jordan Nelson who was paralyzed in 2013 in an elevator accident at a beach rented by his family in South Carolina. “He’s got these huge dimples, that dazzling smile and he just knew how to work it,” his mother told CBS News in 2014.
