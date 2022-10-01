Middleton resident shoots and kills bear that ate chickens, goats – Boston News, Weather, Sports

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) – A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked his goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to Massachusetts Environmental Police.

Police believe it is the same bear that has been spotted multiple times in recent months in local communities including Boxford, Danvers, Lowell, Middleton, North Reading Wilmington and Woburn.

NEW>>> Mass Wildlife tells@7Newsthe bear who was shot and killed in Middleton this morning was the one pictured – which roamed the North Coast and Merrimack Valley this summer from Lowell to Woburn to Danvers pic.twitter.com/onjVjc7sWB — Scott MacEachern (@smaceachern7) September 30, 2022

Police said on September 29, at around 7:30 p.m., a black bear attacked and killed two goats at the house. The next morning, around 8:30 a.m., residents found the same bear attacking their chickens in the coop, killing eight of them. One of the residents of the house shot and killed the bear.

After the MEP said the person had shot the bear, they notified Middleton Police and the MEP. The bear was an 80 pound male.

Although the MEP is investigating the incident, he noted that a Massachusetts law allows residents to kill a bear caught in the act of damaging property under certain circumstances. So far, no charges have been filed.

The MEP also noted that black bear sightings are becoming more common in eastern Massachusetts. As a general rule, the agency does not intervene directly when bears venture onto owners’ property. Bears generally move in search of available food.

The MEP recommends installing electric fences to deter these types of attacks from occurring.

