News
Mike Lupica: Jacob deGrom was good on a night the Mets needed him to be great
During what has been such a wonderful baseball season in New York, one that brought us to a night like Friday night, with Aaron Judge going for No. 62 and Jacob deGrom starting the Mets’ biggest regular-season series in years against the Braves, there has been some very heavy side action going on. Call it Moneyball for Judge and for deGrom. And not the kind of Moneyball from the book and the movie.
The book and movie were about looking for big results by spending small money, the way Billy Beane used to in Oakland. No, this is all about big money in New York, for Judge and for deGrom, both looking for new contracts when this season ends, however the season ends for the Mets and Yankees.
We know the kind of money Judge turned down in the spring, with free agency looming for him. And now we see how he has responded, with one of the great offensive seasons in baseball history, not just the home runs but the chance to win a Triple Crown in New York for the first time since Mickey Mantle did it for the Yankees back in 1956. We know the score Judge is going to make, if not from the Yankees then somebody else.
So he is winning all over the place right now, on his first-place team, on his side of Baseball New York. He placed this kind of bet on himself and you see how he has delivered, with history.
It is going to be more complicated with deGrom, who came back from injury to finally make his first start for the Mets in July. And on Friday night he pitched the first of his Moneyball starts in Atlanta, the night before October, first game of a series that will likely decide first place in the National League East. He struck out 11 Braves batters, but also gave up three solo home runs to the Braves, two of them in the second inning, back-to-back, one from Austin Riley and then a moonshot from Matt Olson, making Braves fans at Truist Park all rise.
Jacob deGrom wasn’t the only reason the Mets ended up in a tie with the Braves by late Friday night, but he was as big as any, even if the Mets did load the bases in the 9th. But on a night when they needed him to be at his best he was not.
He may get another chance in Game 162 if the division comes down to that for the Mets. He will sure get his chance to stand and deliver in the postseason. Maybe he will make the decision about the Mets signing him to his own big-money contract when the season is over a slam dunk, if he wants to stay.
It just isn’t that yet.
He is 5-4 now, and still has struck out 102 batters in 64.1 innings, but his earned run average has now crept over three runs a game for the season after Friday’s loss. He has still been something to see at his best. Everybody remembers another day against Atlanta when he first came back and was perfect into the sixth until Dansby Swanson took him over the wall for a 2-run homer. That day he looked like the deGrom who had won back-to-back Cy Young Awards for the Mets and the deGrom who would eventually reach 40 starts without giving up more than three runs in a game. The way he could strike out people, seemingly at will, he looked like Edwin Diaz, just as a starting pitcher.
“I just threw some pitches down the middle. I didn’t do a good job of locating when I needed to. I left some balls over the middle of the plate and they did damage on them,” he said after the loss in Atlanta.
It is what everybody says when a few pitches beat them. Except that we’re used to deGrom not being everybody. Again: He did not get lit up by everybody on the Braves, everybody knows that. But he got lit up three times before Tylor Megill came out of the bullpen and allowed the Braves to pull away to 5-2. He did not come up as big as the Mets needed him to, on a night when the Mets offense, including their stars, came up short as well.
In fairness, of course, deGrom developed a blood blister that forced him out of the game after six innings, more as a precautionary measure than anything. He did not use that as either a reason or excuse afterward.
DeGrom is 34 now, and will turn 35 next June. He still has a season on his resume like in 2018, and had a remarkable 1.08 ERA last year before being shut down because of his right shoulder. We all see what Max Scherzer has done at the age of 38, after signing with the Mets for three years and $130 million, even missing a lot of starts this season because of injury, if not to his pitching shoulder. We see what Justin Verlander, back from Tommy John, has done for the Astros at the age of 39.
DeGrom can exercise a $30.5 million option and stay with the Mets in 2023. Or the Mets can try to sign him for more years and more money before he becomes a free agent. It’s easy to know how Mets fans will weigh in on this. They know what they have seen from him, know that at the top of his game deGrom has been Tom Seaver at the top of his game; come as close as anybody for the Mets ever has to being Dwight Gooden in 1985.
Then deGrom got hurt and took more than a year off in real time. Came back on fire, you bet. Then the A’s banged him around last Sunday. He gave up three home runs Friday night and things could have been worse for him if Francisco Lindor hadn’t made a honey of a play at short, holding the ball on a play when he had no chance at first and waiting for Orlando Arcia to round third, before the Mets got Arcia in a rundown.
The Mets needed a deGrom Day in Atlanta. They got just another day at the office instead. They got good from him on a night when they needed him to be great. Not a Moneyball start. We know the Yankees have to spend whatever they need to spend to keep Judge. But how high do the Mets go for deGrom when the season is over? He can make the decision easy for them the rest of the way. He just hasn’t yet.
JUDGE CLASSES UP THE STADIUM, RUSH GETS BEST OF DANIEL & SALEH NEEDS TO WIN SOME GAMES …
The enduring beauty of what Aaron Judge did, as we all watched him hit these home run marks, is the grace he brought to the whole thing.
Old-Yankee grace.
For these handful of September days in 2022, the Yankees truly felt like the Yankees again.
Judge brings class to the whole thing the way Derek Jeter did.
There are always reasons why Daniel Jones doesn’t take the Giants down the field to win the game when the Giants lose the game in the end.
But that is the job, no matter how much you get chased around or banged around.
It was the great Ernie Accorsi who once said this about quarterbacks:
“You’re never better than they are.”
That isn’t true one hundred percent of the time, but it is true most of the time.
The reality of what we saw on Monday night, as much as the Cowboys got after Jones, was this:
In the end, he was no better than a Cowboys backup named Cooper Rush.
Mike Breen is not only my friend, but he is one of the nicest people to ever have a big job in this business.
You probably know by now that the home belonging to him and his wife Rosanne in Manhasset burned down last Sunday while they were on a vacation trip to northern California.
Nobody was in the house when it happened, but they lost all of their possessions, so many treasures that honored and remembered the life of their family.
And the touchstones of Mike’s life in a Hall of Fame broadcasting career.
So this was an exceptionally bad thing happening to really good people.
But you know what will be the best tonic for him over the next few weeks, and into the basketball season?
It will be hearing him call Knicks game again, before he is doing the same for NBA games on ESPN and ABC.
It will be hearing him yell “Bang!” again when somebody makes a big shot.
You know, I probably wasn’t as excited about Derrick Rose’s weight loss as I should have been.
My friend Barry Stanton is right:
What has happened to Tua over the past couple of weeks should scare everybody at every level of football.
Robert Saleh needs to win some games.
Eduardo Escobar went through a lot in his first season in New York, and there was so much of a shout for Buck Showalter to put him on the bench and leave him there.
But Buck hung with him.
And at the end of that, Escobar rewarded his manager by having the kind of September he’s having.
Is Patrick Reed going to file a lawsuit every time somebody on television hurts his feelings?
Oh man, you are going to love Ian Rankin’s new Rebus novel, “A Heart Full of Tombstones” when the book is in stores later this month.
I’ve mentioned this before, but Dylan McDermott, who graduated Fordham when Breen did, is a total star on “FBI: Most Wanted” on Tuesday nights.
If you haven’t seen Jon Hamm and John Slattery in “Confess, Fletch,” you ought to, first thing.
Boston sports hasn’t exactly been a lot of laughs lately, has it?
OK, it’s October now.
Do you know who your Yankee closer is?
()
News
Dave Hyde: Tua Tagovailoa’s week shows NFL concussion policy remains a mess
The NFL terms its concussion policy a “protocol,” which is a stout word meant to suggest order and progress. It’s documented over 19 regimented pages offering how the NFL of 2022 cares for players’ health over teams’ needs.
The protocol, at its core, is a joke.
And core is there on page six.
That’s where the idea of the “independent” doctor deciding on players’ concussions and held up this past week around the Miami Dolphins as some purveyor of truth, justice and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s health is a fantasy action hero like Iron Man or Captain Marvel.
Oh, the protocol has full pages about this doctor with the sturdy title of an “Unaffiliated Netrotrauma Consultant.” But here’s the nut graph of his role and the entire protocol in action:
“For the avoidance of doubt, the responsibility for the diagnosis of concussion and the decision to return a player to a game remain exclusively within the professional judgment of the Head Team Physician …”
Bottom line: The independent doctor is window dressing, if so desired. The team doctor decides if this independent doctor is consulted or if a player enters the concussion protocol. He decides if a player returns to the game as Tagovailoa did last Sunday against Buffalo after his head banged the ground, he shook his head to clear cobwebs, couldn’t walk without help and went to the locker room with what the team initially announced as a head issue.
“A back issue,” Tagovailoa corrected everyone afterward.
Maybe it was. Maybe the NFL players’ union immediate call for an investigation goes nowhere. Maybe Tagovailoa being carried off the field Thursday in Cincinnati was not the result of one head-trauma incident contributing to a second one four days later. Maybe the criticism of players and coaches across social media and four sports medical people in pro sports I talked with are empty words.
This just seems so yesteryear, like the early 1970s when Dolphin safety Jake Scott was allowed to keep playing against Buffalo despite teammates insistence he was loopy. After the game, Scott went to the Buffalo locker room in a daze and O.J. Simpson escorted him back to the Dolphins, saying, “I think this is one of yours.”
Football is full of “funny” concussion stories that don’t sound so funny now with decades of research and knowledge. Dolphins quarterback Trent Green was knocked out so completely in Houston in 2007 he was snoring on the field. Literally snoring.
Escorted to the sideline, Green insisted to coaches and medical staff he was good to go, and to put him back in. Fortunately, common sense prevailed.
Tua returned to play on Sunday and then played Thursday. This isn’t to question Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who can only follow medical counsel and was nearly brought to tears over Tua’s condition. Nor is it to challenge team doctor John Uribe who concluded Tua had a back issue.
Tua was a louder Green on this subject, according to a league source. He demanded to return to the game. He’s playing well this year, turning two years of questions into a third year of belief and insisted on playing in a big game. That’s a tough spot for a team doctor.
That’s why the “independent” doctor has been held up so loudly this past week as a defender of all things good. It’s just a hollow idea in practice.
Should Tua have been allowed back last Sunday? Should he have played Thursday? Should he play next Sunday against the New York Jets?
That’s left to trained medical minds and NFL players’ union investigators. But the protocol that the NFL touts as making a violent game less violent needs some selective editing. Page 6 needs a good rewriting.
Everyone should agree on this much: Please, don’t play Tagovailoa again until he’s healthy. Please keep him out of football until his headaches cease, his MRI clears and the computer base-lines involving his brain taken in the quiet of the offseason are normal.
And please, please, quit pretending some “independent” doctor oversees players’ health on concussions when the NFL of 2022 operates more closely to the one of 1972.
()
News
Ira Winderman: Heat’s Max Strus now rules the day in a unique way
Max Strus laughs at the conversation, but not the reality.
Because no matter where his Miami Heat journey takes him after being elevated to starter last season, his NBA legacy is now secure.
Just as Bird Rights stand as homage to Larry Bird and the rule designed to entice free agents to remain in place, and just as the Arenas Provision dates to Gilbert Arenas and a salary-cap workaround for restricted free agents, there now is a Strus Rule.
Well, not officially. But perhaps that element only is a matter of time.
Because of the lengthy delay in the time it took for the announcement during Game 7 of last season’s Eastern Conference finals that a successful Strus 3-pointer, upon video review, had been nullified by an out-of-bounds ruling, the NBA this season has changed the way such notifications will be handled.
“Clearly the Max Strus play in Miami highlighted that time that passes between the event and the dead ball,” NBA officiating supervisor Monty McCutchen said during a media seminar.
So now, rather than waiting for the next dead ball or time out, once the NBA Replay Center determines a scoring change is necessary, a blue light will illuminate on the scorers’ table. Play then will be stopped during a “neutral” moment during the action, when neither team has an advantage in a potential scoring situation.
“The announcement will be made, and the ball will immediately be put into play under the conditions that existed before,” McCutchen continued. “We think that will take significant time off the announcement, allowing for the teams to have the best information possible to make the best schematic changes that they would like to, strategy changes that they would like to.”
The irony is that Strus saw it coming (even if he still doesn’t agree with the ruling of his stepping out of bounds).
“My brother did say to me after the game, ‘You’re going to have your own rule named after you,’ ” Strus told the South Florida Sun Sentinel, with the Heat shifting from their Bahamas training camp to work back at FTX Arena. “So I guess there’s that. He spoke that into existence.”
McCutchen said 72 seconds of game action simply was too long to go without knowing the corrected score, after the ruling had already been made at the league’s Secaucus, N.J., offices.
“I thought something was going to be talked about,” Strus said of his after-the-fact surprise when he learned that day of three of his points coming off the scoreboard. “I thought that was such a crucial basket, they were going to have to make a [rules] change.
“So I’m happy they talking about it and discussed it and hopefully this helps people.”
But, no, not happy that he had to serve as the test case, still not convinced there is a definitive replay angle showing him out of bounds in the game when a late 3-point attempt by teammate Jimmy Butler could have been a game winner.
“They’re still reviewing it, huh?” he said with a laugh. “Obviously it sucks the time and the place that this one happened, it’s not fortunate.”
While it might take time for Strus Rule to formally enter the NBA’s vernacular, the league has adapted over the years to several player-inspired changes, among them:
— The Allan Houston Rule. This one allowed teams a one-time amnesty exception to remove a bad contract from their books, an approach that has morphed into the current stretch provision.
— The Charles Barkley Rule. This is when the NBA instituted a five-second rule for backing defenders into the post, as opposed to such extended sequences created by Barkley (and his posterior).
— The Rodman Rule. Cameramen were moved further from the baseline, ostensibly to keep Dennis Rodman from kicking them (and for the landing safety of other players).
— The Mutombo Rule. No more waving a finger (or gesturing toward an opponent) as Dikembe Muitombo did after blocking an opponent’s shot.
— The Trent Tucker Rule. After the Knicks guard was credited with a successful 3-pointer off a play with one-tenth of a second remaining, it was deemed that at least three-tenths of a second must remain for a successful perimeter attempt.
— The Reggie Miller Rule. From what had been a signature Miller move to gain free throws, the league ruled unnatural kicking motions by shooters would be deemed offensive fouls.
— Hack-a-Shaq. From the incessant fouling of Shaquille O’Neal due to his poor foul shooting, rules were instituted to prevent such intentional off-the-ball fouls during the final two minutes.
— The Durant Rule. Players no longer are awarded free throws when ripping the ball through a defender’s outstretched arm just prior to a shot attempt, an approach that had been maximized by Kevin Durant. (An even stricter definition has since come to be known as the Harden Rule, for James Harden’s theatrics in getting to the line.)
IN THE LANE
TOUGH ENOUGH: No sooner did Markieff Morris arrive to camp with the Brooklyn Nets then he let on about what he thought was missing from the Nets while he was with the Heat last season. “They were soft, just point-blank. Period,” said Morris, who took a one-year free-agency deal from Brooklyn at the veteran minimum. “When we played up against them, they were soft. Just go right in their chest. That’s what we did.” Truth be told, there wasn’t much first-hand experience in that regard for Morris, who played in only one game, for 14 minutes, last season against the Nets, as he battled back from the neck injury sustained in his run-in with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Morris said he hopes his words resonate. “I’ve been on soft teams before, and people called us soft, and I was a part of the team,” Morris said. “I know I’m not soft, but that’s just what it is sometimes.” Morris somewhat qualified his comments about the 2021-22 Nets, “I don’t think they thought they were soft, but that’s what we thought from the outside.” As for new teammate Kevin Durant initially seeking a trade from the Nets before that was patched up, Morris said, “That’s the NBA. You break up with a girlfriend, you get back with her. . . . I broke up with my wife a couple times; we still married.”
TUCKER’S IMPACT: To the Philadelphia 76ers, P.J. Tucker showed up as advertised after his free-agency defection from the Heat. “You can see certain guys like P.J. stand out, especially defensively,” coach Doc Rivers said during 76ers camp. “When he’s on the floor, when he’s off the floor, it is night and day.” Rivers added, “He’s smart, and he’s played for coaches that I’ve been under. He’s been in the Miami system. I’m a [Pat] Riley disciple in a lot of ways.” While the Heat also offered Tucker a three–year deal, it was not as lucrative as the one offered by the 76ers. “You have other teams that were interested,” Tucker said, “and somebody has to jump out there a little bit more to make it happen, and they did.” Tucker, 37, revealed on the eve of camp that he had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee in the offseason. “It made sense time-wise to go ahead and get it knocked out,” he said. “It’s been six weeks. I’m fully cleared and back on the court and doing everything. So, I’m excited.”
SOLID ATTITUDE: Last seen in the playoffs in the 2020 NBA Finals with the Heat, Kelly Olynyk has endured his share of losing since, during his time with the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons. Now more figures to be the case with his trade to the lottery-lusting Utah Jazz. But, to his credit, the spirit remains strong from the versatile 31-year-old big man. “I think they have a great direction and plan in place in where they want to get to and want to go and how to get there. I believe in them,” Olynyk said of his faith in Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, who drafted him out of Gonzaga for the Boston Celtics in 2013. “It’s crazy, because when I got drafted by Boston, we were almost in the exact same situation with Danny that they’re in here right now. You have some older guys with experience, you have some young guys, you got a bunch of draft picks coming in for the next few years.” Olynyk noted how he broke in with the Celtics under first-year coach Brad Stevens, and is arriving to Utah to work under Jazz first-year coach Will Hardy.
NEXT STEP: Acquired from the Heat in the 2021 offseason transaction that sent Kyle Lowry to the Heat, Precious Achiuwa is finding the ante raised with the Toronto Raptors. “His biggest goal would be to play more consistently above average night in and night out,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of the No. 20 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. “I think that none of us should ever expect somebody to have a good game every night; it’s not the way it works. But the average-to-above-average games need to increase from two out of five to three out of five to four out of six. That’s what to me is going to show us our growth and progress. And I would imagine he’ll have some games where we’re like, ‘Wowee, how did he get 25 tonight?’ and then he’ll probably have a few games where we’re wondering where he was.”
NUMBER
4. Teams for former Heat forward Moe Harkless since the end of last season. Dealt by the Heat to the Sacramento Kings in March 2021 for Nemanja Bjelica, Harkless was dealt by the Kings to the Atlanta Hawks in July, then dealt Tuesday by the Hawks to the Oklahoma City Thunder and then on Thursday dealt by the Thunder to the Houston Rockets. Harkless next could wind up with a buyout, making possible joining a fifth team since July.
()
News
Zach Wilson’s return brings excitement back to Jets offense
Predictable. Dull. Repetitive.
Those words describe the Jets’ offense during the first three weeks of the season. Sunday will be the day to see if anything changes with Gang Green’s offensive attack.
After being cleared by doctors earlier this week, quarterback Zach Wilson will start against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson has been out the last six weeks due to a bone bruise and a meniscus tear he suffered during the Jets’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 12.
Four days later, Wilson flew out to Los Angeles to have surgery on his right knee. Before the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the Jets ruled Wilson out until Week 4 as they wanted him to be right, physically and mentally.
“It’s just cool for him,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “Whether it’s Zach or anyone that’s missed time because of injury, you just want to see them on the grass. So, he gets to be out there. He put in a lot of work to put himself in this position to get back.
“I don’t think anyone really knew after the injury, particularly right when it happened, what was going to happen and how long he was going to be out. So, to get him back and going into Week 4 and I know he feels 100 percent healthy and he’s going to go play his game.”
The Jets offense needs Wilson like a camel could use water in a hot desert. In the three games Joe Flacco started for Wilson, Gang Green found the end zone just five times. Four of those came during the 31-30 victory against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2.
Flacco is sixth in passing yards (901) but a lot of that came when the Jets needed to throw the ball down the field after being down multiple scores. An example of this is Flacco leading the league in pass attempts (155).
In last weekend’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Flacco completed 28-of-52 passes as he threw for 285 yards and two interceptions. He was also sacked four times and lost two fumbles.
Wilson hasn’t played in nearly two months, but the Jets expect him to add another dimension to their offense. With his right knee 100%, Wilson can escape the pocket to evade pressure from defenders.
Wilson may need to be on the move against the Steelers as they love to bring pressure from linebackers and even their secondary at times. In three games, the Steelers defense has nine sacks, which ranks eighth in the league.
The offensive line right now is in chaos as left tackle George Fant was placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Gang Green is already missing Duane Brown, who is also on injured reserve because of his shoulder.
Conor McDermott will likely start at left tackle in Fant’s place. Wilson’s mobility will be an added addition to the Jets offense, and so will his rocket-like arm. At this point in his career, they’re certain throws Flacco cannot make that Wilson will be able to.
The Jets with Flacco used a lot of short passes because of his inability to move outside the pocket. Wilson has the arm strength to stretch defenses and create potential big plays.
“It’s an exciting time for everyone,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said about Wilson possibly adding a spark to the offense. “Zach is the piece to the puzzle.
“There’s a lot of things we need to fix offensively, defensively and special teams and that’s our focus. Hopefully, we can all raise the level of our games and make a smooth transition.”
Wilson will join a Jets roster with more weapons than he had during his rookie season. Gang Green drafted running back Breece Hall to team up with Michael Carter and signed tight ends Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah. The team also drafted rookie Garrett Wilson, who has made instant dividends.
In three games, Wilson has caught 18 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. The Jets drafted the former Ohio State star to get Zach Wilson a down-the-field threat that can put pressure on opposing defenses.
The two players didn’t work together a lot throughout training camp. But they’re excited to build their chemistry throughout the season, starting against the Steelers.
“He’s a freak athlete,” Zach Wilson said. “I mean that’s what makes him special, and I think that’s not just him. We got a lot of guys that are like that.
“He’s a freak, he’s hard to stay in front of, he’s hard to throw the ball to sometimes because he’s faking me out. So, it’s getting that chemistry, watching those guys, and we’ve learned a lot about Garrett [Wilson] in the past weeks of having him on our team, so we’re starting to get comfortable with the way that he’s going to do things, and you can definitely trust he’s going to get it done.”
()
News
Bob Raissman: Get ready for the Monday morning quarterbacking as Zach Wilson returns to Gang Green
If Zach Wilson turns in a far-from-fabulous performance Sunday against Pittsburgh, in his first start of the season, Robert Saleh will preach patience for the second-year quarterback.
The real question is will the media display its usual propensity for ledge-jumping, having no tolerance for yet another highly touted Jets quarterback who doesn’t quickly live up to the hype? Especially a cat like Wilson, who, with much la-di-da, was selected by the Jets with the second overall pick in the 2021 Draft.
If the Jets lose to a highly beatable Steelers team, and Wilson has a poor passing day with a couple of interceptions (throwing one touchdown pass in garbage time) it won’t take long to figure out which way the wind is blowing. Will the media follow Saleh’s Jetsian lead and show some restraint in their critiques?
The first signal will come from the tone and substance of the questions boss scribes ask both Saleh and Wilson during their postgame interview sessions in Pittsburgh. Prior to that, when SNY’s panel of Jets analysts (Bart Scott, Willie Colon, Connor Hughes) issue their takes on Wilson’s sub-par performance, they will provide evidence of the kind of pressure, and expectations, the quarterback will face going into Week 5 against Miami. Scott is the key here. Even though he is allied with the Jets, he never holds back.
If Scott goes off on Wilson, his negative analysis will trickle down to other Gasbags. Like ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, a noted Jets fan. While Scott’s words would reinforce any negative vibes delivered by Greenberg, this man needs no tutor when it comes to ripping a Jets quarterback not living up to team-manufactured expectations. Greenberg and Scott have the forum to double-team Wilson on “Get Up.” Greenberg can immediately follow up the Jets bashing for two hours on his own ESPN Radio show.
About the same time Greenberg is expanding on his Wilson soliloquy, Joe Benigno will be torching Wilson during his weekly appearance on WFAN’s marathon midday show. This is the same show where an unchallenged Benigno implored Saleh to go with Mike White after the Joe Flacco-quarterback Jets lost the opener to Baltimore. One week later, Benigno, in classic flip-flop mode, returned to FAN and kissed Flacco’s tuchis after the veteran QB led the Jets to a 31-30 win over Cleveland.
So, shortly after the Steelers tilt, all interested parties will know, (at least in the minds of the media, and droids on social media) which direction the Wilson scenario is headed. Chances are, should he turn in a stinker, Wilson will be wrapped in a negative cocoon. Yet, in this ever-changing Free World, where the unwashed masses are searching for someone to believe in, the negative bent could be replaced with a more optimistic approach. Green and White rabble-rousers might actually identify some bright spots in Zach Wilson’s dark day.
But don’t hold your breath.
LIVING UP TO THE MOMENT? YES
Yankees Entertainment and Sports Network suits are already talking about producing an Aaron Judge Yankeeography. Will Judge be a willing participant in such a production? And if Judge leaves the Bombers, will the project remain in cold storage after he bolts the Bronx?
That would be sad. YES has accumulated so much Judge material it would be a shame if it wasn’t pulled together into a full-length documentary. What YES produced Wednesday night, after Judge hit No. 61, was high-quality and moving. After Michael Kay made the historic call, the cameras took over.
YES struck gold.
The reaction shots provided evidence that the production team knew it had added time (the game was stopped) and wisely slow-played it. So, viewers got multiple majestic replays of Judge’s missile into the Jays’ bullpen, the relieved reaction of Judge’s mom Patty and her hugging it out with Roger Maris Jr. Judge, standing near the dugout with helmet over heart was another classic shot. And there was the Yankees’ reaction as they watched the ball going out. And a one-of-a-kind replay of Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in a paper cup toast.
There was more. It was all accomplished on the fly. On the line was the chronicling of baseball history. For Judge, it was a great moment. A moment YES’ crew more than lived up to.
KAY CONFUSION
Michael Kay continues to confuse.
During his ESPN-98.7 afternoon drive radio program, which is simulcast on YES, Kay said he will “never” question how someone spends their money. Yet in a matter of seconds, he questioned why Mets fans had not been showing up at Citi Field in greater numbers as the Mets battled for the NL East lead.
Sure sounded like he was chiding fans for not spending whatever is left of their dwindling disposable income on Mets’ tickets. Perhaps Kay should factor in the anemic economy, and its inflationary component, while making his gratuitous financial assessments.
(NOT) SPEAKING OF KYRIE
Thoughts of time healing the rift between Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith, and the Nets superstar philosopher eventually making an appearance on “First Take,” disappeared last week.
Irving continued taking issue with Smith for previously characterizing him as a malingerer. For the record, SAS didn’t give a damn. Smith: ”Kyrie and I will probably not speak again in life.” Man, that’s a long time.
“I’m not losing a minute of sleep over it,” SAS said on FT. Then, Smith actually revealed the secret to his success. And why he can live without Irving.
”I don’t have to talk to you,” SAS said. “I get paid to talk about you.”
AROUND THE DIAL
The Remote Warrior, YES’ Paul O’Neill, said Aaron Judge has sometimes not “been able” to take batting practice. Considering O’Neill is not at the ballpark (he does the games from his Ohio home) how would he even know? … ESPN’s Robert Griffin III should stop whining. In a Monday night pregame interview with Saquon Barkley, RGIII threw a pity party for the Giants running back. RGIII disparaged all the “haters” who dared cast aspersions on Barkley. Very lame. … Russ Salzberg is bringing his “Get a Load of This” podcast to the YES app. Since the app has a video component, Salzy will likely do a ‘cast while taking his famous sweaters out of mothballs. … Even the NFL-Crazy Manning Brothers, on their MNF soiree, thought Jerry Jones, and the folks in his Giants Stadium suite, overreacted when they exchanged kisses after the Cowboys scored. Unfortunately, Jones glommed plenty of airtime (he was also interviewed during the pregame show) during Cowboys-Giants. ESPN suits know where their NFL bread is buttered. … Most of MLB’s national TV partners (TBS, Fox, ESPN, MLBNetwork, Apple TV) dispatched crews to work Judge’s potential 60, 61 HR games. They all came up zippo. As things turned out, the two historic HR games aired — only on YES. … Listened carefully to ESPN’s new MNF broadcast team, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, and can safely report they sound exactly the same as they did on Fox. Amazing!
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: BEN SIMMONS
Give the mercurial Nets alleged star credit. He sat down and gave in-depth, thoughtful answers to J.J. Redick’s popular podcast outlet. In early sessions, Simmons has also handled the media covering the team well. Simmons seems to understand what to do on the road back.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: BRANDON STALEY
For his questionable decision making. The Chargers coach allowed Justin Herbert, his struggling and ailing quarterback, to stay in the game (late fourth quarter) in a no-win situation. San Diego was down 28 points to Jacksonville. Staley made excuses, saying Herbert wanted to stay in the game
DOUBLE TALK
What Kayvon Thibodeaux said: “There’s 11 people for a reason. It’s a team sport for a reason.”
What Kayvon Thibodeaux meant to say: “Sorry, but I’m no one-man wrecking crew.”
()
News
Tata Motors sold more than 40% more than last year, Hyundai sales increased by 38% Check car sales details here
mini
September auto sales: MG Motor India said retail sales rose 17% to 3,808 units, Skoda Auto India said sales rose 17% to 3,543 units during the month. Follow the latest auto sales data here
Automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Hero Motorcorp, among others, will release the number of vehicles they sold in the month of September starting Saturday.
Here is an overview of the latest automatic data
Maruti-Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 176,306 units in September 2022. Total sales for the month include domestic sales of 150,885 units, sales to other OEMs of 4,018 units and exports of 21,403 units.
The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on vehicle production, mostly domestic models, the company said in a press release.
Ashok Leyland
Ashok Leyland’s total domestic sales for September 2022 increased by 88% and amounted to 16,499 units, compared to 8,787 units for the corresponding period a year ago.
Total exports increased by 40%.
TVS engines
TVS Motor’s total sales for September 2022 stood at 3.79 lakh units. Sales of 2W increased by 9% and stood at 3.61 lakh units from 3.32 lakh units in the corresponding period a year ago.
Motorcycle sales increased 2% while 2W exports fell 12%.
Tata Motors
Tata Motors’ domestic and international market sales for September 2022 increased by 42.1% and stood at 2.43 lakh units, compared to 1.71 lakh units in September 2021.
The company’s total domestic sales increased by 44% and stood at 80,633 units in September 2022, compared to 55,988 units sold in the corresponding period a year ago.
Nationwide commercial vehicle sales in September 2022 were 32,979 units, compared to 30,258 units in September 2021.
While domestic PV sales increased by 85% and stood at 47,864 units for September 2022.
hyundai
Hyundai Motor India said its wholesale sales rose 38% to 63,201 units in September. The automaker had shipped 45,791 units to its dealerships by September 2021.
The company said its domestic wholesale sales were 49,700 units last month, up 50% from 33,087 units in September 2021. Exports last month rose to 13,501 units against 12,704 units a year ago.
Creta continues to dominate the midsize SUV space with a 36% increase in bookings for September compared to last year, said Tarun Garg, director of Hyundai Motor India (sales, marketing and service).
Kubota Escorts
Sales of Kubota Escorts in September 2022 jumped 38.7% selling 12,232 tractors compared to 8,816 tractors sold in September 2021.
National tractor sales for September 2022 increased by 42.7% and amounted to 11,384 tractor sales compared to 7,975 tractors sold in September 2021.
Export sales of tractors amounted to 848 tractors registering a growth of 0.8 percent.
Overall, macroeconomic factors and farmers’ sentiments remain positive thanks to an above normal monsoon and the start of an early festive season. The company expects the good momentum to continue through the current holiday season.
MG engine
MG Motor India said its retail sales rose 17% to 3,808 units in September. The automaker had sold 3,241 units as of September 2021.
“The waiting period continues to be 3 to 6 months for models impacted by supply chain constraints,” MG Motor said in a statement. The company said its models like Gloster, ZS EV, Hector and Astor continue to do well in the market.
“However, the issue of semiconductor availability remains, limiting MG to only supply the Astor MT (manual transmission) model at this time,” he added. The company hopes to begin deliveries of the Astor automatic variants soon, he noted.
Skoda Auto
Skoda Auto India said its sales rose 17% to 3,543 units in September. The automaker had shipped 3,027 units to dealerships by September 2021.
“The Kushaq and Slavia models have been successfully established in the market and are driving sales. In addition, our D-segment products like the Octavia and Superb are leading their respective categories,” said Petr Solc, Director of the Skoda Auto India brand, in a press release. .
The company is now focused on improving customer satisfaction and increasing customer touch points across the country, he added.
Toyota Kirloskar
Toyota Kirloskar Motor said on Saturday its wholesale sales rose 66% to 15,378 units in September from the same month last year. The Bengaluru-based automaker shipped 9,284 units to its dealers in September 2021.
TKM Associate Vice President – Sales and Strategic Marketing, Atul Sood, said Urban Cruiser Hyryder shipments have begun. “Our segment-leading models like the Fortuner, Legender and Innova Crysta petrol continue to garner customer orders while models like Glanza continue to see promising wholesale sales as well as customer orders,” a- he added.
First post: 01 October 2022, 13:23 STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Patrick Williams — after a summer of ‘hell’ workouts with DeMar DeRozan — is ready to prove himself in his 3rd Chicago Bulls season
Offseason days with DeMar DeRozan start at 5 a.m.
Patrick Williams learned the lesson the hard way, bleary eyed as he sat shotgun in DeRozan’s car on the short drive to the gym in Los Angeles.
“Five on the dot,” Williams said. “Not 5:01, not 4:59 — 5 a.m.,” Williams said. “You can’t be pulling in the parking lot at 5 a.m. We probably got there at 4:30. I was still sleepy when he came to pick me up.”
Those early mornings were the payment for a transformative summer with the Chicago Bulls veteran leader.
After Williams had a frustrating season dominated by a left wrist injury, DeRozan knew the young forward needed guidance heading into his third season in Chicago. He set the itinerary for the third-year forward’s offseason: take a trip to Los Angeles and learn how to prepare with the best.
“Even before the season ended last year, I was telling him how important this summer is for him,” DeRozan said. “He didn’t really understand why I was saying it. But coming into his third year, so much experience and understanding of what needs to be done is gained in your first two years. You kind of let it all out going into your third year.”
“Me telling him that wasn’t to put pressure on him. It was more so giving him the comfort of him understanding what he can do on the court.”
DeRozan relished the opportunity to put Williams through hell, grinning slyly any time he was asked about their summer together. Williams wouldn’t give away the full workout — which DeRozan originally developed with Kobe Bryant — but emphasized the daily routine was designed to be grueling.
The pair started with a “tough lift” at 5 a.m. focused on core exercises, taxing their bodies to exhaustion before hitting the court. Their morning workouts often emphasized double- and triple-team drills, replicating game situations with added defenders to force creativity and efficiency in finishing.
“If that wasn’t everything, then he’s different,” Williams said.
DeRozan preferred the early-morning workouts so he still could spend time with his family, dedicating the bulk of his days to time with his children before heading back to the gym for a late workout.
In the evenings, DeRozan welcomed Williams to his inner circle, taking him to dinners and outings with his family. The connection was organic — all DeRozan asked in exchange was a promise by Williams to pass on the mentorship to a younger player later in his career.
For Williams, those weeks offered a lesson in life as much as in basketball: Take care of your body, take care of your family, keep things simple.
“You just get a deeper appreciation for who (DeRozan) is as a person,” Williams said. “Of course, we know the player that he is, but I really got a deeper appreciation for who he is as a person, the way he thinks about things. He sees and thinks about things that a lot of people wouldn’t.”
With starting point guard Lonzo Ball expected to miss several months after undergoing left knee surgery, Williams stands to be one of the most important players on the roster this season.
The Bulls, who were the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, emphasized consistency in the offseason, opting to make only two major acquisitions — Andre Drummond and Goran Dragić. As a result, only a few players have the ceiling to make a leap — and Williams is at the forefront.
The wrist injury limited Williams to a modest nine points and 4.1 rebounds in 17 games last season. But a healthy Williams could be a game-changer — if he can find the confidence to approach the rim with more aggression.
That could put pressure on a 21-year-old who struggled to find his footing in his first two seasons. But after months on the sideline during rehab, Williams welcomes the anticipation for his role this season.
“I wouldn’t say I feel pressure,” Williams said. “To me, it’s exciting to have people in your corner, to have people who have your back and want to see you do well. It’s definitely a challenge. It would be a challenge for anybody. But for me to be the player I want to be and for us to be the team we know we can be, I know I play a part in that.”
Williams felt he was overweight last season, particularly when he watched film over the summer. So he used the offseason to experiment with his body, using different lifting approaches to settle into a more comfortable weight.
Although Williams said he weighs the same as last season, his upper body was visibly slimmer in the first week of training camp.
“I wasn’t able to move the way I wanted to,” Williams said. “Coming back from the wrist injury, obviously you’re not able to lift as well as you want to, to do everything in the weight room you want to. So this summer was a chance to really lock in. … I feel a little bit more athletic. I just feel ready.”
Williams took only six shots per game in his second season. He often stuttered on his way to the basket, hands tentative as he took the ball to the rim or attempted a jumper.
It’s not surprising for a young player whose season was marred by injury to hesitate while returning. But Williams can’t show the same hesitancy this year.
For coach Billy Donovan, encouraging Williams’ aggression will be a key in the early weeks of the season. But even if the Bulls draw up plays to put the ball in the forward’s hands, Donovan said the confidence to finish comes down to Williams.
“You can put him in situations where you’re featuring him or put him in an action to get him to be aggressive, but he’s going to have to balance it himself,” Donovan said. “There’s got to be a flow and a randomness to how he’s playing as he makes decisions.”
Bulls fans have been waiting for Williams’ breakout moment ever since he was drafted with the fourth pick in 2020. In the last year, however, that has drained into frustration as the forward struggles to adjust to his role.
Newly healthy and invigorated by his summer with DeRozan, this season offers a chance for Williams to reintroduce himself.
“I look at every year like a make-or-break year,” Williams said. “I looked at my rookie year that way, my second year that way. This year is the exact same way. At the end of the day, it’s basketball. There’s no need to put any extra pressure on yourself or psych yourself out. Just go play basketball.”
()
Mike Lupica: Jacob deGrom was good on a night the Mets needed him to be great
Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Back on Track With Burn Tax Surge
Dave Hyde: Tua Tagovailoa’s week shows NFL concussion policy remains a mess
Cardano (ADA) Is About To Die and Turn into A ‘Zombiechain,’ Ethereum Maxi Says
Ira Winderman: Heat’s Max Strus now rules the day in a unique way
OMG Network Price Prediction 2022 — Will OMG Hit $10 Soon?
Zach Wilson’s return brings excitement back to Jets offense
Bob Raissman: Get ready for the Monday morning quarterbacking as Zach Wilson returns to Gang Green
Tata Motors sold more than 40% more than last year, Hyundai sales increased by 38% Check car sales details here
Deutsche Telekom Launches ETH Validator and Staking Support
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Tech4 weeks ago
How to Spot a Phishing Attack