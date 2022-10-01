News
Minnesota bear harvest down 33% from this time last year
Bear hunters in Minnesota are having a tougher time of it this year than recent seasons thanks to ample wild food like berries and acorns in the woods, according to Minnesota Department to Natural Resources wildlife officials.
The bear season started Sept. 1, and, as of Sept. 26, hunters had registered 1,857 bears. That’s down 33 percent from the 2021 harvest of 2,770 at the same time.
The season runs through Oct. 16, but the vast majority of bears are harvested in the first few weeks of the season, so it’s not likely the harvest will go up much more.
The 1,857 bears killed so far is down 35 percent from the recent peak of 2,992 at this point in 2020 and 2,146 in 2019 and is the lowest harvest since 2018, when 1,537 bears had been registered at this time.
When berries, acorns, hazelnuts and other natural foods are abundant like this year, bears are less likely to visit hunter bait piles, leading to fewer opportunities for hunters to shoot, DNR officials said. Last year’s harvest was likely up because the severe drought vastly reduced natural foods in the woods, sending bears scurrying to find human sources of food, be it hunters’ bait or Northland residents’ garbage cans.
“It’s the natural food abundance that’s bringing that harvest total down,” said Dan Stark, large carnivore specialist for the DNR. “There’s a lot of food in the woods this year in most places.”
Stark noted that the overall number of bear hunting permits available in the quota zones of the state were nearly the same as last year, with a few less permits in the north and a few more to the south. Overall, including the no quota or unlimited license area in central Minnesota, about 200 fewer licenses have been sold this year than in 2021.
Andre Tri, the DNR’s bear project leader, said that well-fed sow bears should go into their winter dens in great shape and come out with a good number of cubs next spring.
“There are still lots of chokecherries, dogwood berries and acorns out on the landscape,” Tri said. “This will be a good winter for cub production indeed.”
Stark said it’s too early to tell how this year’s reduced harvest will impact the number of permits available in 2023. Those numbers will be crunched over the winter with a decision by spring.
Bear hunting in Minnesota is bucking a long-term trend by drawing more participants over the past decade even as other forms of hunting have declined in popularity.
Last year, 24,698 people applied for a quota-area bear hunting license in Minnesota, up 11 percent over 22,279 applicants in 2020 and up a whopping 57 percent since 2009.
Overall, including the unlimited, or “no quota,” bear range in the state, 8,990 bear hunting licenses were sold in 2021, up nearly 37 percent from 6,589 in 2013. Over that same time, Minnesota deer hunting license sales fell by about 12 percent.
The increase in bear hunting interest comes as the state’s bear population has slowly increased as well, from an estimated modern low point of 12,995 in 2013 to 15,247 in 2021.
The recent high numbers for both bears and bear hunters still remain below the historic high levels from the turn of the century when, in 2000, Minnesota had an estimated 18,268 bears and the DNR was trying to bring the population down, with bears expanding into farm field regions and causing trouble across their range. That year, a record 19,304 hunting licenses were sold and hunters bagged 3,898 bears, with nearly 5,000 killed in 2001.
The bear population then crashed due to the high hunter harvest, which is by far the highest cause of bear mortality. For the past decade, DNR wildlife biologists have been trying to walk a line between having enough bears to make the public and hunters happy, but not too many bears that they become a widespread nuisance to farmers and cabin owners.
News
Readers and writers: As summer becomes fall, 8 kid-worthy books to help ease the transition
Days are shorter, the kids are going to bed earlier. To ease the transition from summer, we found kid-worthy fiction and non-fiction that will feed their imaginations and their minds during bedtime reading and cuddles.
FICTION (picture books)
Be Good, Peanut Butter” by Nicole Helget, illustrated by Erin McClean (River Horse Children’s Books, $18.99)
Minnesotan Helget, author of books for children and adults, is a manuscript coach and consultant who lives on a farm in southern Minnesota. Peanut Butter is a dog who finds himself alone for the first time when his family rushes out the door for the first day of school. Bored and curious, he sneaks out of the house in search of adventure, encountering new animals, exploring new places, smelling new smells. He even makes a friend. When he realizes the day is almost over, he must race home before the kids get there and find out he hasn’t been a good dog. Illustrator McClean, who lives in Northern Ireland, loves drawing cute, energetic characters and incorporating bright colors and traditional textures into her work. (Publication Oct. 4)
“Finding Bunny” by Renee Bolla, illustrations by Jess Bircham (Independently published, $16.99)
Nothing creates more drama in a household than a child who’s lost a stuffed animal. Elle loves her best friend, Bunny, but when Mom leaves and Dad is in charge, Bunny is nowhere to be found. Just when Elle’s tears begin, Mom comes home and takes Bunny out of the washing machine. This is a charming story that every kid who loves a stuffy can relate to. The illustrations are clean and simple, suited for little ones. Minneapolis-based Bolla left her career as a retail executive (most recently at Target) to follow her dream of becoming a self-published author. She’s writing books for her three daughters, each unique for the girl’s personality and real-life experiences. “Finding Bunny” is her debut.
“Saving the Night” story by David Hietpas, written by Matty Caron, illustrated by Bill Tierney (BookBaby, $32.99 hardcover)
Matty Caron, who grew up in St. Paul, tells the story of a young Prince who’s afraid of the dark and shares his adventures with a mushroom, a daisy, an eagle and a wolf, all of whom depend on the dark to thrive. It’s a story told to the debut author by his late friend, David Hietpas, 30 years ago. It’s a slightly complicated story for the littlest ones, but those past kindergarten should enjoy it. Bill Tierney’s paintings are almost like photographs and make for a very pretty book.
“Sprinkles” by Allison Wood, illustrated by Samuel Waddle (Independently published, $20.99 hardcover, $10.99 paperback)
Julia and her dad take a walk to the bakery on a beautiful day to get doughnuts before Grandma comes to visit. The baker lets Julia pick one just for herself and she chooses “the pretty, pink, super-sprinkly” one. At home, she eats her treat and there are sprinkles everywhere, even on her cat. Just in time, she and her dad clean up, and when Grandma arrives she’s carrying a big box of doughnuts — with sprinkles. Wood is an elementary English Learner teacher at St. Paul Public Schools. Waddle’s playful illustrations complement the light-hearted text.
SOME WITH A MESSAGE
Minneapolis-based Free Spirit Publishing is an imprint of Teacher Create Materials and the leading publisher of learning tools that support young peoples’ social, emotional, and educational needs. Three Free Spirit books published this year ($14.99-$16.99) fulfill this mission.
“You Wonder All the Time,” written by child-development expert Deborah Farmer Kris and illustrated by Jennifer Zivoin, is the newest addition to the All the Time series. Drawing on questions from real kids (Where do colors go at night?), the book is written from the perspective of an adult speaking to a child, helping young children know they are deserving of love through life’s ups and downs.
“Sometimes When I’m Bored” by award-winning psychologist Deborah Serani, illustrated by Kyra Teis, adds to Free Spirit’s Sometimes When collection with this answer to that complaint, “I am bored.” The text describes a child’s experiences with boredom and loneliness and, along with the main character, young children learn how to recognize boredom and see opportunities for imaginative play or new activities.
“We Accept No” by Lydia Bowers, illustrated by Isabel Munoz, is the fourth book in the We Say What’s Okay series.
This one teaches respect for personal boundaries, following Jamin, who is upset when his friend Zakiya doesn’t want to share a “great big extra-squeezy hug” at the end of the day. Parents and teachers can use the story to teach why accepting “no” for an answer is important, what kids can do with their sad and angry feelings, and what they can do when someone doesn’t want a hug.
Another Minneapolis-based publisher, Beaming Books, has a similar title, “Hattie Hates Hugs” ($17.99), in which a little girl attending a family reunion wants to play horseshoes with her aunt and uncle but older relatives keep hugging her.
Her stomach “squirms” when she’s hugged, and finally Great-Grandma helps her use clear body language — a raised hand — to indicate no more hugs. She asserts her right to consent or refuse physical touch — and she even wins at horseshoes.
Written by Sara Hovorka, illustrated by Heather Brockman Lee. Beaming Books is an imprint of 1517 Media, dedicated to helping children thrive emotionally, socially, and spiritually.
“Be A Bridge” by Irene Latham and Charles Waters, illustrated by Nabila Adani (Carolrhoda Books,$19.99), focuses on two children who go to school eager to find ways they can be a bridge to others.
They greet a new student, and kindness ripples through the class. Students invite classmates to join in at music, they speak up when another classmate teased and they listen respectfully when someone else is speaking. They comfort a friend when things go wrong. The day ends with an art project that builds connections between students and their community. At the back of the book is a Bridge Builder’s Pledge, as well as Bridge Builder activities and more books for building bridges.
The author and illustrator’s pervious collaboration was “Can I Touch Your Hair? Poems of Race, Mistakes, and Friendship.”
News
Soucheray: Nobody thought to ask, where are the hungry children?
Where are the hungry children? Who are they?
More importantly, have the hospitals been overrun with malnourished children? The Feeding Our Future food fraud scam, currently standing at the theft of $250 million of our money, making it the largest scam of its type in the country, was supposed to feed all these supposedly hungry kids.
Tens of thousands of kids, come on, tens of thousands. FOF just kept getting the checks until it got too big to ignore. And yet, not one word of curiosity was spoken, not one printed word or broadcast word. Not one bit of bureaucratic oversight to wonder who exactly were all these starving kids.
The money starts at the United States Department of Agriculture. They get calls all the time, or petitions or applications or whatever means is used to pretend the petitioner is being responsible.
“Hi, USDA?”
“Yes.”
“This is the Minnesota Department of Education calling. We need, oh, we don’t know, about $25 million to start. We need to fund a program that is feeding our hungry Minnesota children.”
“OK.”
It got all the way up to $250 million. The alleged ringleader, somebody named Aimee Bock, apparently got her dough through kickbacks from all the alleged Somali co-conspirators who suddenly and supposedly owned restaurants that were supposed to be feeding sites, not to mention alleged co-conspirators who were suddenly flashing jewelry and driving expensive cars. The fraud might still be raking it in but a Somali activist took a video of one of Bock’s employees at a wedding in January where one of the gifts was a large amount of gold that the activist, according to the Star Tribune, said he heard came from food vendors who were getting rich from the money they collected from Bock’s nonprofit, FOF. He blew a whistle. The FBI became involved.
The government said they had to keep quiet about it so the fraudsters didn’t get wind of the FBI’s involvement. Keep quiet about it for almost a year. OK.
Yes, there are many questions, the most telling among them, is there really this much government incompetence? Nobody wondered about the children, who were they, where they were. No mayor or city council member tried to take credit for this wonderful new program that was supposed to be saving our children from hunger. No photo-ops.
And all the while, tens of millions of dollars are pouring in?
Strange.
Plus, this is Minnesota, not Yemen, where children are truly starving. We feed children in schools, churches, park and rec programs and neighborhood coalitions. We have food banks and food shelves and food drop-off sites.
We might be a passive-aggressive lot of us and our politics are unfortunately and essentially one-sided and too terribly expensive, but we will not let a child go hungry. We would be horrified to see a child with a distended belly and we would do something about it.
So why then, when this new outfit sprang up out of whole cloth, taking advantage of relaxed USDA red tape rules during the pandemic, were no questions asked? And will anybody at USDA or MDE be disciplined, fired, receive at least a stern talking to?
Maybe this happens all over the country.
Thank goodness the IRS will hire 87,000 new agents to check up on us, the people who actually do feed children.
News
Working Strategies: ‘Quiet quitting?’ Try being honest instead
By now you’ve heard about “quiet quitting,” the latest phenomenon in the ongoing give-and-take (push-and-shove?) between workers and their employers. The term describes a situation in which workers “quietly” quit over-working by stopping each day when they’ve reached the prescribed limit of their duties or work hours.
To say I have mixed feelings about this would be an understatement.
On the one hand, who could argue with the equity issue of conducting only the work you’re hired and paid for? Like most career counselors, I’ve been coaching clients for years in the fine art of upholding boundaries with over-reaching bosses.
And yet, really? Doesn’t it feel dishonest to let others think you’re working hard if you’re hardly working?
That might be hitting a little low on my part. An employee who can’t make the boss respect limits may feel compelled to try subterfuge. In workplaces with no union — that is, most workplaces — advocates rarely pop up to plead the worker’s case.
Even so, there’s an integrity issue here. To my mind, the act of drawing back instead of leaning in feels like announcing, “No, you can’t rely on me.”
Disregarding for the moment whether the employer’s requests are reasonable or over the top, it feels deceitful to leave the impression that you’re on it when you’re not. Whatever happened to respectful pushback? As in, “I’m already at 40 hours for the week with the projects I’m on, and two have critical deadlines. Are you OK with me starting the new one next week?”
If the boss answers no, start it this week, a reply of “I’ll skip the sales meeting so I can get a start on it” would signal that you’re holding the line on the 40 hours.
Am I in La-La Land when I expect the boss to “hear” this answer? Maybe, but if the result is going to be the same in the end, I’d rather see the worker start from a position of truth-telling before resorting to a game of workplace hide-and-seek.
Optimist that I am, I see the truthful response benefiting both the boss — who now understands the workload issue — and the worker, who is building the desired boundaries the old-fashioned way, brick by brick.
Perhaps my real objection to quiet quitting is that it feels passive-aggressive. Do you remember the staged-quitting trend from a decade ago? It was a social media meme to create a production — hiring a brass band in one viral example — and then livestream the “quit” so everyone could see the disgruntled worker taking a stand.
Well, I never thought I’d say this, but I can appreciate that approach for its directness. At least everyone in those scenarios was clear in their intent, even if the workers were being obnoxious about it.
I understand burnout, I understand the unfairness of being mistreated or un-heard at work. I just don’t think quiet quitting is the solution. If you’re at this stage in your job, consider these tips before giving in to the temptation to simply disappear when there’s work to be done:
Be honest with yourself. Not to blame the victim, but are you sure you’re the victim here? If you routinely do more than is needed, you may be creating the problem. Find out whether your extra effort is adding value or simply eating up your time and energy. At the very least, look for ways to engage in more visible work so the boss can better appreciate your extra effort.
Be clear with your goals. If the position has run its course, then forget about quiet quitting and just move on. If that’s not possible, figure out why and … just move on. With the job market still strong, you’re probably more mobile than you think.
Be courageous. Have you tried talking to your boss? Have you set actual (not “quiet”) boundaries with co-workers? The other side of passive-aggressiveness is conflict aversion. Being uncomfortable with conflict is natural; being deceitful to avoid it is unprofessional and possibly immature to boot. It takes courage to be direct with others, especially when there may be consequences. But it’s generally the better path.
In the end, you’ll have to decide if quiet quitting is right for you. But do consider this: If you’re so burned out that it feels like this is the only way to manage your job, it could be time for outside counseling. And if you’re so angry that this feels like retribution, it may be time to hire that brass band and just get this “quit” over with.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
News
Man shot by law enforcement in North Branch, is expected to survive
Law enforcement shot and wounded a man who was reportedly suicidal and armed with a sword Friday night in North Branch.
During their interactions with the man shortly before 10 p.m. at a home in the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court, officers from the North Branch Police Department and deputies from the Chicago County sheriff’s office fired less-than-lethal and regular rounds from their weapons, striking the man, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
After he was given life-saving measures, the man was taken to a hospital. His wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.
The BCA is investigating the shooting.
Body cameras captured the incident and more information will be released in the future, the BCA said.
News
Mike Lupica: Jacob deGrom was good on a night the Mets needed him to be great
During what has been such a wonderful baseball season in New York, one that brought us to a night like Friday night, with Aaron Judge going for No. 62 and Jacob deGrom starting the Mets’ biggest regular-season series in years against the Braves, there has been some very heavy side action going on. Call it Moneyball for Judge and for deGrom. And not the kind of Moneyball from the book and the movie.
The book and movie were about looking for big results by spending small money, the way Billy Beane used to in Oakland. No, this is all about big money in New York, for Judge and for deGrom, both looking for new contracts when this season ends, however the season ends for the Mets and Yankees.
We know the kind of money Judge turned down in the spring, with free agency looming for him. And now we see how he has responded, with one of the great offensive seasons in baseball history, not just the home runs but the chance to win a Triple Crown in New York for the first time since Mickey Mantle did it for the Yankees back in 1956. We know the score Judge is going to make, if not from the Yankees then somebody else.
So he is winning all over the place right now, on his first-place team, on his side of Baseball New York. He placed this kind of bet on himself and you see how he has delivered, with history.
It is going to be more complicated with deGrom, who came back from injury to finally make his first start for the Mets in July. And on Friday night he pitched the first of his Moneyball starts in Atlanta, the night before October, first game of a series that will likely decide first place in the National League East. He struck out 11 Braves batters, but also gave up three solo home runs to the Braves, two of them in the second inning, back-to-back, one from Austin Riley and then a moonshot from Matt Olson, making Braves fans at Truist Park all rise.
Jacob deGrom wasn’t the only reason the Mets ended up in a tie with the Braves by late Friday night, but he was as big as any, even if the Mets did load the bases in the 9th. But on a night when they needed him to be at his best he was not.
He may get another chance in Game 162 if the division comes down to that for the Mets. He will sure get his chance to stand and deliver in the postseason. Maybe he will make the decision about the Mets signing him to his own big-money contract when the season is over a slam dunk, if he wants to stay.
It just isn’t that yet.
He is 5-4 now, and still has struck out 102 batters in 64.1 innings, but his earned run average has now crept over three runs a game for the season after Friday’s loss. He has still been something to see at his best. Everybody remembers another day against Atlanta when he first came back and was perfect into the sixth until Dansby Swanson took him over the wall for a 2-run homer. That day he looked like the deGrom who had won back-to-back Cy Young Awards for the Mets and the deGrom who would eventually reach 40 starts without giving up more than three runs in a game. The way he could strike out people, seemingly at will, he looked like Edwin Diaz, just as a starting pitcher.
“I just threw some pitches down the middle. I didn’t do a good job of locating when I needed to. I left some balls over the middle of the plate and they did damage on them,” he said after the loss in Atlanta.
It is what everybody says when a few pitches beat them. Except that we’re used to deGrom not being everybody. Again: He did not get lit up by everybody on the Braves, everybody knows that. But he got lit up three times before Tylor Megill came out of the bullpen and allowed the Braves to pull away to 5-2. He did not come up as big as the Mets needed him to, on a night when the Mets offense, including their stars, came up short as well.
In fairness, of course, deGrom developed a blood blister that forced him out of the game after six innings, more as a precautionary measure than anything. He did not use that as either a reason or excuse afterward.
DeGrom is 34 now, and will turn 35 next June. He still has a season on his resume like in 2018, and had a remarkable 1.08 ERA last year before being shut down because of his right shoulder. We all see what Max Scherzer has done at the age of 38, after signing with the Mets for three years and $130 million, even missing a lot of starts this season because of injury, if not to his pitching shoulder. We see what Justin Verlander, back from Tommy John, has done for the Astros at the age of 39.
DeGrom can exercise a $30.5 million option and stay with the Mets in 2023. Or the Mets can try to sign him for more years and more money before he becomes a free agent. It’s easy to know how Mets fans will weigh in on this. They know what they have seen from him, know that at the top of his game deGrom has been Tom Seaver at the top of his game; come as close as anybody for the Mets ever has to being Dwight Gooden in 1985.
Then deGrom got hurt and took more than a year off in real time. Came back on fire, you bet. Then the A’s banged him around last Sunday. He gave up three home runs Friday night and things could have been worse for him if Francisco Lindor hadn’t made a honey of a play at short, holding the ball on a play when he had no chance at first and waiting for Orlando Arcia to round third, before the Mets got Arcia in a rundown.
The Mets needed a deGrom Day in Atlanta. They got just another day at the office instead. They got good from him on a night when they needed him to be great. Not a Moneyball start. We know the Yankees have to spend whatever they need to spend to keep Judge. But how high do the Mets go for deGrom when the season is over? He can make the decision easy for them the rest of the way. He just hasn’t yet.
JUDGE CLASSES UP THE STADIUM, RUSH GETS BEST OF DANIEL & SALEH NEEDS TO WIN SOME GAMES …
The enduring beauty of what Aaron Judge did, as we all watched him hit these home run marks, is the grace he brought to the whole thing.
Old-Yankee grace.
For these handful of September days in 2022, the Yankees truly felt like the Yankees again.
Judge brings class to the whole thing the way Derek Jeter did.
There are always reasons why Daniel Jones doesn’t take the Giants down the field to win the game when the Giants lose the game in the end.
But that is the job, no matter how much you get chased around or banged around.
It was the great Ernie Accorsi who once said this about quarterbacks:
“You’re never better than they are.”
That isn’t true one hundred percent of the time, but it is true most of the time.
The reality of what we saw on Monday night, as much as the Cowboys got after Jones, was this:
In the end, he was no better than a Cowboys backup named Cooper Rush.
Mike Breen is not only my friend, but he is one of the nicest people to ever have a big job in this business.
You probably know by now that the home belonging to him and his wife Rosanne in Manhasset burned down last Sunday while they were on a vacation trip to northern California.
Nobody was in the house when it happened, but they lost all of their possessions, so many treasures that honored and remembered the life of their family.
And the touchstones of Mike’s life in a Hall of Fame broadcasting career.
So this was an exceptionally bad thing happening to really good people.
But you know what will be the best tonic for him over the next few weeks, and into the basketball season?
It will be hearing him call Knicks game again, before he is doing the same for NBA games on ESPN and ABC.
It will be hearing him yell “Bang!” again when somebody makes a big shot.
You know, I probably wasn’t as excited about Derrick Rose’s weight loss as I should have been.
My friend Barry Stanton is right:
What has happened to Tua over the past couple of weeks should scare everybody at every level of football.
Robert Saleh needs to win some games.
Eduardo Escobar went through a lot in his first season in New York, and there was so much of a shout for Buck Showalter to put him on the bench and leave him there.
But Buck hung with him.
And at the end of that, Escobar rewarded his manager by having the kind of September he’s having.
Is Patrick Reed going to file a lawsuit every time somebody on television hurts his feelings?
Oh man, you are going to love Ian Rankin’s new Rebus novel, “A Heart Full of Tombstones” when the book is in stores later this month.
I’ve mentioned this before, but Dylan McDermott, who graduated Fordham when Breen did, is a total star on “FBI: Most Wanted” on Tuesday nights.
If you haven’t seen Jon Hamm and John Slattery in “Confess, Fletch,” you ought to, first thing.
Boston sports hasn’t exactly been a lot of laughs lately, has it?
OK, it’s October now.
Do you know who your Yankee closer is?
()
News
Dave Hyde: Tua Tagovailoa’s week shows NFL concussion policy remains a mess
The NFL terms its concussion policy a “protocol,” which is a stout word meant to suggest order and progress. It’s documented over 19 regimented pages offering how the NFL of 2022 cares for players’ health over teams’ needs.
The protocol, at its core, is a joke.
And core is there on page six.
That’s where the idea of the “independent” doctor deciding on players’ concussions and held up this past week around the Miami Dolphins as some purveyor of truth, justice and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s health is a fantasy action hero like Iron Man or Captain Marvel.
Oh, the protocol has full pages about this doctor with the sturdy title of an “Unaffiliated Netrotrauma Consultant.” But here’s the nut graph of his role and the entire protocol in action:
“For the avoidance of doubt, the responsibility for the diagnosis of concussion and the decision to return a player to a game remain exclusively within the professional judgment of the Head Team Physician …”
Bottom line: The independent doctor is window dressing, if so desired. The team doctor decides if this independent doctor is consulted or if a player enters the concussion protocol. He decides if a player returns to the game as Tagovailoa did last Sunday against Buffalo after his head banged the ground, he shook his head to clear cobwebs, couldn’t walk without help and went to the locker room with what the team initially announced as a head issue.
“A back issue,” Tagovailoa corrected everyone afterward.
Maybe it was. Maybe the NFL players’ union immediate call for an investigation goes nowhere. Maybe Tagovailoa being carried off the field Thursday in Cincinnati was not the result of one head-trauma incident contributing to a second one four days later. Maybe the criticism of players and coaches across social media and four sports medical people in pro sports I talked with are empty words.
This just seems so yesteryear, like the early 1970s when Dolphin safety Jake Scott was allowed to keep playing against Buffalo despite teammates insistence he was loopy. After the game, Scott went to the Buffalo locker room in a daze and O.J. Simpson escorted him back to the Dolphins, saying, “I think this is one of yours.”
Football is full of “funny” concussion stories that don’t sound so funny now with decades of research and knowledge. Dolphins quarterback Trent Green was knocked out so completely in Houston in 2007 he was snoring on the field. Literally snoring.
Escorted to the sideline, Green insisted to coaches and medical staff he was good to go, and to put him back in. Fortunately, common sense prevailed.
Tua returned to play on Sunday and then played Thursday. This isn’t to question Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who can only follow medical counsel and was nearly brought to tears over Tua’s condition. Nor is it to challenge team doctor John Uribe who concluded Tua had a back issue.
Tua was a louder Green on this subject, according to a league source. He demanded to return to the game. He’s playing well this year, turning two years of questions into a third year of belief and insisted on playing in a big game. That’s a tough spot for a team doctor.
That’s why the “independent” doctor has been held up so loudly this past week as a defender of all things good. It’s just a hollow idea in practice.
Should Tua have been allowed back last Sunday? Should he have played Thursday? Should he play next Sunday against the New York Jets?
That’s left to trained medical minds and NFL players’ union investigators. But the protocol that the NFL touts as making a violent game less violent needs some selective editing. Page 6 needs a good rewriting.
Everyone should agree on this much: Please, don’t play Tagovailoa again until he’s healthy. Please keep him out of football until his headaches cease, his MRI clears and the computer base-lines involving his brain taken in the quiet of the offseason are normal.
And please, please, quit pretending some “independent” doctor oversees players’ health on concussions when the NFL of 2022 operates more closely to the one of 1972.
()
Minnesota bear harvest down 33% from this time last year
Readers and writers: As summer becomes fall, 8 kid-worthy books to help ease the transition
Soucheray: Nobody thought to ask, where are the hungry children?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Sheds 30% In Last 2 Weeks – More Pain Ahead?
Working Strategies: ‘Quiet quitting?’ Try being honest instead
Man shot by law enforcement in North Branch, is expected to survive
Bancor (BNT) Price Prediction 2022 — Will BNT Hit $1 Soon?
Mike Lupica: Jacob deGrom was good on a night the Mets needed him to be great
Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Back on Track With Burn Tax Surge
Dave Hyde: Tua Tagovailoa’s week shows NFL concussion policy remains a mess
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Tech4 weeks ago
How to Spot a Phishing Attack