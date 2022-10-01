News
Netflix’s Most Popular Shows and Movies, Ranked (According to Netflix)
Netflix, for years, was notoriously tight-lipped about its viewership. But after a few years of declining statistics for some of its programming, Netflix launched a website in mid-November displaying charts of its most popular shows and movies from the past week, as well as a global ranking of its most watched titles of all time.
The winners, updated every week and classified by total number of hours subscribers spent watching, represent an unprecedented wealth of data on what’s popular on Netflix. The site details the most popular titles of the past week, not only around the world, but also in over 90 countries. And it’s meant to help subscribers like you get a better sense of the biggest hits from the world’s biggest subscription streaming service, in hopes you’ll discover something new to watch.
The company updates its “Weekly Top 10 on Netflix” every Tuesday, based on the previous week’s Monday-Sunday viewing hours for original and licensed titles. The ranking is divided into top 10 rankings for English Movies, English TV, Non-English Language Movies, and Non-English Language TV.
A ranking of the most-watched titles of all time also lives on the site, detailing the shows that have the most viewing hours in their first 28 days of release. If a new season releases its two-part episodes on different dates, Netflix counts the watch time of the first volume episodes during their first 28 days, then it counts the watch time of the second volume episodes during their first 28 days. These all-time rankings are also updated every Tuesday, whenever programs hit the charts during the previous week.
Netflix’s Most Popular TV Shows, Ranked
Here are Netflix’s most-watched series, based on Netflix’s own reports of total hours watched in the first 28 days of each title’s release. Again, if a new season releases its two-volume episodes on different dates, Netflix counts the watch time of the first volume episodes during their first 28 days, then it counts the watch time of the second volume episodes during their first 28 days.
Any change in ranking from the previous week is in bold.
- squid game (season 1), a Korean survival thriller – 1.65 billion hours.
- Stranger Things (season 4), a retro sci-fi series — 1.35 billion hours.
- Money Heist (part 5), a thriller in Spanish — 792.2 million hours.
- Bridgerton (Season 2), a period romance — 656.3 million hours.
- Bridgerton (season 1) – 625.5 million hours.
- Money Heist (part 4) – 619 million hours.
- Stranger Things (Season 3), a retro sci-fi series — 582.1 million hours.
- Lucifer (Season 5), a police fantasy procedural – 569.5 million hours.
- We’re All Dead, a Korean zombie thriller set in a high school – 560.8 million hours.
- The Witcher (season 1), a fantasy series — 541 million hours.
- Inventing Anna, a true crime limited series about a fake socialite – 511.9 million hours
- 13 Reasons Why (Season 2), a controversial teen drama – 496.1 million hours.
- Ozark (season 4), a crime drama series — 491.1 million hours.
- The Witcher (Season 2) – 484.3 million hours.
Other high profile shows:
- 13 Reasons Why (Season 1) – 475.6 million hours
- Maid, a limited series about a young mother fleeing violence – 469.1 million hours.
- You (season 3), a psychological thriller — 467.8 million hours.
- You (Season 2) — 457.4 million hours.
- Stranger Things (Season 2) – 427.4 million hours.
- Money Heist (part 3) – 426.4 million hours.
- Sex Education (Season 3), a British teen comedy-drama – 419 million hours.
- Money Heist (part 5) – 395.1 million hours.
- Ginny & Georgia (season 1), a comedy-drama about a young mother and her children – 381 million hours.
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1), a South Korean legal drama — 402.5 million hours.
- Café con Aroma de Mujer (season 1), a Colombian telenovela – 326.9 million hours.
- Lupin (Part 1), a French heist show — 316.8 million hours.
- Elite (Season 3), a Spanish teen drama – 275.3 million hours.
- Who killed Sara? (season 1), a Mexican mystery thriller – 266.4 million hours.
- Elite (Season 4) – 257.1 million hours.
- The Queen of Flow (Season 2), a Colombian musical telenovela – 230.3 million hours.
- Lupine (part 2) — 214.1 million hours.
- Dark Desire (season 1), a Mexican drama thriller – 213 million hours.
Netflix’s Most Popular Movies, Ranked
Here are Netflix’s most-watched movies, based on Netflix’s own reports of total hours watched in the first 28 days of each title’s release. All changes are in bold.
- Red Notice, an action movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds — 364 million hours.
- Don’t Look Up, a dark comedy with an all-star cast – 359.8 million hours.
- Bird Box, a post-apocalyptic film starring Sandra Bullock — 282 million hours.
- The Gray Man, a CIA action thriller – 253.9 million hours.
- The Adam Project, a sci-fi adventure comedy — 233.2 million hours.
- Extraction, an action movie starring Chris Hemsworth — 231.3 million hours.
- Purple Hearts, a romantic drama about a musician marrying a Marine – 228.7 million hours.
- The Unforgivable, a drama about a woman rebuilding her life after prison – 214.7 million hours.
- The Irishman, a period mob epic directed by Martin Scorsese – 214.6 million hours.
- The Kissing Booth 2, a teen romantic comedy sequel – 209.3 million hours.
Former top movies that were eliminated from Netflix’s official all-time charts:
- 6 Underground, a Michael Bay explosion festival with Ryan Reynolds — 205.5 million hours.
- Spenser Confidential, an action comedy starring Mark Wahlberg — 197.3 million hours.
- Enola Holmes, a period detective film — 189.9 million hours.
- Army of the Dead, a heist set in a zombie apocalypse – 187 million hours.
- The Old Guard, an action thriller starring Charlize Theron – 186 million hours.
- Murder Mystery, a comedy starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston – 170 million hours.
Netflix seems to have never released a non-English language film that has generated enough viewing hours to make it into the overall most-watched rankings. But other widely watched non-English language films on Netflix have included:
- Blood Red Sky, a German-British action horror film set during a hijacking – 110.5 million hours.
- The Platform, a Spanish social commentary wrapped in a horror film – 108.1 million hours.
- Black Crab, a Swedish apocalyptic war thriller starring Noomi Rapace — 94.1 million hours.
- Through My Window, a Spanish teen romance – 92.4 million hours.
- The Takedown, a French detective comedy — 78.6 million hours.
- Under Zero, a Spanish action thriller about an escape from a prison transport vehicle – 78.3 million hours.
- Loving Adults, a Danish thriller about an extramarital affair – 67.3 million.
- Rogue City, a French action thriller about an unorthodox cop team – 66.6 million hours.
- Carter, a South Korean action thriller about a man who wakes up with no memories and a voice in his ear – 65.4 million hours.
- The Forgotten Battle, a Dutch WWII film – 60.9 million hours.
Highest-ranking former non-English films that were knocked out of the non-English top 10 include:
- Restless, a French action thriller — 59.1 million hours.
- Lost Bullet, like a Fast & Furious movie but in French — 58.3 million hours
- Spoiled Brats, a French comedy about wealthy siblings made to earn a living – 56.9 million hours.
- #Alive, a South Korean film about a gamer’s attempt to survive the zombie apocalypse – 54.6 million hours.
- Space Sweepers, a South Korean space western with a weaponized child-android – 53.3 million hours
- The Last Mercenary, a French action film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme — 52.1 million hours.
- Just Another Christmas, a Brazilian Christmas comedy – 48 million hours.
CNET
News
St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols smashes 701st career home run against Pittsburgh Pirates
ST. LOUIS — Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 701st homer, connecting Friday night in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Pujols threw a slider from former teammate Johan Oviedo on the Big Mac Land backboard into left field at Busch Stadium, his 22nd homer of the season. Round four solo practice made it 1-all.
Pujols faced Oviedo for the first time and made the 24-year-old right-hander the 456th different pitcher he’s hit against.
The St. Louis star hadn’t homered in a week since hitting numbers 699 and 700 at Dodger Stadium last Friday. Pujols had gone 10 at bats without a home run after two starts and one hitting appearance.
The crowd at Busch Stadium gave the 42-year-old Pujols a long standing ovation before he stepped out of the Cardinals dugout to tip his cap for an encore.
Ahead of the game, the slugger was recognized for hitting his 700th last week in Los Angeles. He was given an engraved gold-plated bat by owner Bill DeWitt Jr., team president Bill DeWitt III, and manager Oliver Marmol.
The Pujols homer was his 55th against the Pirates, his third against any team, behind Houston (70) and the Chicago Cubs (62).
Pujols is fourth on the career home run list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
espn
News
Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw are expecting their third baby
Topher Grace and Ashley Hinshaw are about to be outnumbered.
The Domestical economy The 44-year-old actor revealed he and his wife are expecting their third child together during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Shouting out to Ashley in particular, he added, “We are thrilled and would like to take this moment on national TV to say how beautiful and amazing she is.”
Topher and Ashley, 34, who married in 2016, are also parents to a daughter Mabel Jeanne5 years old and a second child born in 2020. The actor joked to host Kelly Clarkson that as her family grew, the reactions of those around the couple changed with each child.
“Everyone says the first baby they’re like—CONGRATULATIONS,” said the BlacKkKlansman says the actor. “On the second one they’re like – congratulations and on the third baby it’s – congratulations? – with a question mark.” ‘
However, Kelly was thrilled with the news and replied, “That’s exciting. Your family is still growing, that’s nice.” Prompt Topher to add, “Yeah. Come back with me in about a year.”
The soon-to-be father of three clearly has a sense of humor.
Entertainment
News
Bill Maher suggests Biden knock Kamala Harris off Dem ticket in 2024: ‘I just think she’s a bad politician’
“Real Time” host Bill Maher has suggested that President Biden should remove Vice President Kamala Harris from the Democratic ticket if he chooses to seek re-election.
During a roundtable Friday night, Maher addressed the “paradox” among Democrats who approve of Biden’s job as president but don’t want him to run in 2024.
But Maher insisted Biden “is not giving up”, comparing him to Dracula for crossing “oceans of time” to become president.
BILL MAHER MEETS LIBERAL JOURNALIST WHO CLAIMED TRUMP SUPPORTERS ‘HAVE MUCH TO REPENT’
“Once you have that real estate, and you wake up in the White House, and your office is the Oval, I just don’t think you’re giving it up,” Maher said. “It’s very difficult to take the nomination away from the president, a sitting president.”
BILL MAHER TORN OVER BIDEN’S ANTI-MAGA SPEECH: I LOVE THAT HE GAVE IT, ‘BUT THE WAY HE DID IT? NOT GOOD’
“What I could see was replacing the vice president,” Maher continued, which immediately drew applause from his liberal audience. “Because she’s just not very popular anywhere. And it didn’t seem to work. And, I don’t know, it’s been done on a ticket before.”
Atlantic staff writer Caitlin Flanagan pointed to Tulsi Gabbard’s brutal dismantling of Harris during the Democratic primary debates over her incarceration record as California attorney general, calling the now Hawaii congresswoman a the “homing missile” retirement, telling Maher “it was the end” of Harris’ presidential campaign.
“Also, for some reason an off-putting person, she also, I think, has a lot of baggage that wouldn’t do well under a lot of scrutiny,” Flanagan said.
DEATH OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II: BILL MAHER PREDICTS BRITISH REVERENCE TO ROYAL FAMILY ‘DEATH WITH HER’
“I just think she’s a bad politician,” Maher replied. “I think he’s a very bright person, but I don’t know – I can see them doing that because a big part of the problem with ‘Biden being old’ is- oh, if he dies, then you’re gonna have that person.”
CNN contributor Van Jones defended Harris, suggesting that she hadn’t “found her footing yet” as vice president, but that she “wouldn’t be a weight on the ticket.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Maher went on to complain that the “problem” for the Democratic Party is that it is “so locked into identity politics” that it would be impossible for the ticket not to contain a woman, or a person of color, or ” a deaf Eskimo.”
Fox
News
ABC7 I-Team examines delays behind express lanes on Highway 101 in San Mateo County
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Drivers using Highway 101 in San Mateo County have watched for two years as Caltrans spends more than half a billion dollars installing new express lanes. The project is now postponed to next year. As rush hour driving times slow down, frustration mounts. We respond to viewer complaints and this is one of them.
The paving of these new smooth pathways is complete, so why can’t we use them now?
Traffic on the 101 in San Mateo County is back to pre-pandemic levels and the construction of new expressways isn’t helping. ABC7 Morning’s Jobina Fortson said Thursday, “Look at slow traffic here. This is due to the San Mateo 101 Express Lanes project. We’re looking at average speeds of around 12 and 24 miles per hour.”
The Congestion Reduction Project introduces toll lanes – free for cars with three or more passengers, reduced fares for two passengers or clean air vehicles. Solo drivers can pay full fare to use the express lanes. The cost will increase or decrease depending on the congestion of the lane.
VIDEO: Caltrans Inaugurates Final Stage of Highway 101 Expansion in North Bay
However, there have been delays. The completion target at the start of the project was mid-2022. But two weeks ago project manager Leo Scott announced that the opening date would be next year, possibly February or March.
“The contractor chose to do things out of order and as a result had to take corrective action which added time to the schedule,” Scott said.
These beautiful new expressways have cool pavement but are blocked with orange beacons, which frustrates drivers.
RELATED: Caltrans Repair Project Causes Traffic Delays on Highway 101 This Weekend in Marin County
Mohammad Muftah, Uber driver: “Open it, please.”
Sara, driver: “I don’t like being stuck in traffic jams.”
Brad Johnson, construction worker: ” What are they doing ? What are they really doing for a living? We don’t pay for that.
Crews have yet to finish installing the air toll sensors and that work is done at night, but Caltrans keeps those cones in place all day.
Brad Johnson: “I work in construction so I understand guys are going to take breaks, but you don’t put cones on a live freeway and then you go take a break.”
Dan Noies: “For months and months.”
Brad Johnson: “Yeah.”
Dan Noies: “More than a year – two years.”
Brad Johnson: “There are just ghost cones everywhere.”
RELATED: What You Need to Know About the Golden Gate Bridge Toll Hike
The I-Team traveled to the San Mateo County Transit District to interview the Chairman of the Joint Powers Authority which oversees the Express Lanes project.
Ricardo Medina: “There are sensors, there is manufacturing that still needs to be installed. And there are tests that are going on, it’s true.”
Dan Noies: “But, stage work happens overnight, doesn’t it?”
Ricardo Medina: “A lot of that detail with the sensor reading happens overnight.”
RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: SJPD Enters Crosswalk As Road Safety Pedestrian Decoys
Medina staff say these markers are actually attached to the sidewalk with an adhesive, so they should be upgraded to moving cones. They also need to install roadside toll signs and equipment, but that job will also happen overnight.
Dan Noies: “I just see in other parts of the Bay Area that they are – if there’s construction overnight – they put the cones up, and they do it overnight, and in the morning , they left. Why can’t you do this?”
Ricardo Medina: “I think what we’re trying to do is make sure we don’t add confusion as we start going through the testing cycle.”
After a 20 minute interview, we couldn’t agree on the wisdom of keeping these lanes blocked during the day, even when no work is being done.
Dan Noies: “I’m sorry, Ricco. It still doesn’t make sense to me.”
Ricardo Medina: “It’s okay, Dan.”
But Medina says they listen to feedback from drivers.
“There’s a lot going on behind the scenes in terms of security or if it’s just trying to get things done, setting a timeline. And so we’re trying to keep all of that accounted for. “, did he declare.
Medina says he wants to hear what you think at [email protected]
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Commercial LPG cylinder prices in Delhi reduced by Rs 25.5 – Check new rates here
mini
A 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,859, down from Rs 1,885 in Delhi.
The price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been reduced by Rs 25.5 from Saturday 1 October. A 19kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,859, down from Rs 1,885 in Delhi.
The price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Mumbai has been reduced by Rs 32.5 and will now cost Rs 1,811.50. In Kolkata, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,959 and in Chennai the price has dropped from Rs 35.5 to Rs 2,009.50.
First post: 01 October 2022, 09:25 STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Google Stadia will shut down next year, all purchases will be refunded
Cloud gaming service Google Stadia will shut down on January 18, the search giant announced in a blog post on Thursday. Google will refund all Stadia hardware purchased from the Google Store, as well as all games and add-on content purchased from the Stadia Store.
The company aims to have all refunds made by mid-January.
People using Stadia will still be able to access their game libraries, including Pro games if you had an active Pro subscription as of Thursday. In an email sent to gamers, Google warned that publisher support for games may vary and your gaming experience may be affected during the shutdown period (suggesting that some games may go away or lose functionality sooner).
It appears that Google didn’t notify many developers of the shutdown before the public blog was posted. Destiny 2 creators Bungie tweeted Thursday about develop an “action plan” following the announcement. Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft plans to license players who purchased its games on Stadia to bring them to PC through its digital distribution service Ubisoft Connect, he said on Friday.
Google has spoken to at least one studio (developer Luxor Evolved old skull) on reimbursing lost revenue as a result of the abrupt change, Axios reported on Friday.
Explaining the move, Stadia Vice President and General Manager Phil Harrison noted Google’s investments in games through its Google Play digital distribution service, cloud technology, and YouTube streaming.
“A few years ago we also launched a consumer gaming service, Stadia,” he said in the blog post. “And while Stadia’s approach to consumer game streaming was built on a solid technology foundation, it didn’t gain the user buy-in we expected, so we made the difficult decision to start terminating our Stadia streaming service.”
Many Stadia team employees will be reassigned to other roles within Google, the blog post says.
The cloud gaming service launched in November 2019 received a mixed reception.
“Stadia isn’t delivering new games [at the moment], it’s just trying to come up with a new way to stream gaming. One you can already get from other vendors,” CNET’s Scott Stein wrote at the time. “Until Google finds a way to shut down YouTube and develop truly unique large-scale competitive games, Stadia won’t still not worth your time.”
Despite some solid games in its library, Stadia failed to scale. Google closed its internal development studio in 2021, hinting that his gaming ambitions are moving away from Stadia.
Stadia also had plenty of cloud gaming contestwith Xbox, PlayStationNvidia and Amazon all offering alternatives.
It hasn’t been a total failing for the company, with Harrison saying the technology can be applied to YouTube, Google Play and its augmented reality projects.
This technology will also be made available to Google’s industrial partners. Sony gave its own streaming service a head start in 2015 by buy OnLive’s patents — a early game streaming service – shortly before the closure of the once promising startup.
CNET
Netflix’s Most Popular Shows and Movies, Ranked (According to Netflix)
St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols smashes 701st career home run against Pittsburgh Pirates
Topher Grace and his wife Ashley Hinshaw are expecting their third baby
Bill Maher suggests Biden knock Kamala Harris off Dem ticket in 2024: ‘I just think she’s a bad politician’
ABC7 I-Team examines delays behind express lanes on Highway 101 in San Mateo County
Commercial LPG cylinder prices in Delhi reduced by Rs 25.5 – Check new rates here
Google Stadia will shut down next year, all purchases will be refunded
talkSPORT partners with New York Jets Partner to broadcast Jets games for the 2022 season
High school football: Corey Bohmert’s three TDs power Mahtomedi past Spring Lake Park
Funeral arrangements set for slain EMT Alison Russo-Elling
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
How to manage your online business remotely?
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Business4 weeks ago
How to manage your online business remotely?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed