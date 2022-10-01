New law signed by Newsom increases family and medical leave benefits for Californians

Millions of Californians will see more family leave and disability benefits under a new law signed Friday by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The bill will increase leave benefits for low- and middle-income workers to cover their income when they need to take time off to care for loved ones or themselves.

By 2025, those earning less than the average state wage could receive up to 90% of their normal pay while on furlough.

Many of these employees are women and people of color.

“California families and our state as a whole are stronger when workers have the support they need to care for themselves and their loved ones,” Newsom said.