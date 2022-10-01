New law signed by Newsom increases family and medical leave benefits for Californians

If, like the Sanderson sisters, you’ve waited three centuries for the Hocus Pocus franchise to be resurrected (or even only 29 years since the first movie), good news: Hocus Pocus 2 is out today.
The long-awaited second installment of the classic Halloween movie has hit Disney’s streaming service Disney+ at midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET on September 30, just in time for spooky season.
Starring the original Sanderson Sisters from the first film released in 1993 – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy – the sequel sees the witches resurrected as the black flame candle is once again lit in Salem.
Discover our Hocus Pocus 2 reviews and stream it on Disney Plus now.
