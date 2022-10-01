News
NEXT Weather forecast September 30, 2022 (Tonight)
Disney and activist investor accept status quo as entertainment giant adds tech executive to board
waltz disney says he added Caroline Eversona veteran tech and media executive, to its board a month after activist investor Dan Loeb sent a letter to the Disney CEO Bob Chapeck asking him to “refresh” the table.
Mr. Loeb’s hedge fund, Third Point LLC, and Disney announced on Friday that they have agreed to a status quo on the composition of Disney’s board of directors, meaning the fund will not come up with its own slate of board members. board of directors at the company’s next annual meeting.
Driver trying to evade Oakland police crashes into AC Transit bus, multiple cars, authorities say
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — Oakland police are looking for a driver who rammed into multiple cars, including a bus, while trying to evade police Friday night.
According to police, the driver spotted an officer and fled around 4:30 p.m.
VIDEO: CA leaders say they’re ready to help solve Oakland’s crime wave
The driver then hit two other cars and an AC Transit bus at 55th Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard.
According to police, the suspect then got out of his car and fled the scene.
Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in this incident.
Former US President Jimmy Carter turns 98
Former US President Jimmy Carter, the longest-serving former US President in American history, celebrates his 98th birthday on October 1. As VOA’s Kane Farabaugh reports, while Carter’s health has kept him from being publicly active in recent years, he is still committed to the global nonprofit Carter Center to promote peace and health around the world.
Gophers men’s hockey team just worrying ‘about ourselves’ ahead of opener
MINNEAPOLIS — By sometime on Saturday evening, the Gophers men’s hockey team will have just completed its 3,152nd game as it begin its 102nd season as a college hockey program. And when that final horn sounds inside 3M Arena at Mariucci, the Lindenwood Lions will have one all-time game under their belts as their adventure as a Division I college hockey program begins.
The Lions, from suburban St. Louis, have been a club team for the last several years with former North Dakota and NHL standout Rick Zombo at the helm. But even before their official move to the DI level was announced, Zombo was recruiting players under the promise that they would play at college hockey’s top level by the time they got to Missouri in 2022.
If the Lions want to study what the Gophers can and will do on the ice, there is plenty of footage from last season, when Bob Motzko’s crew made its first Frozen Four trip since 2014. Needless to say, there is no game tape of the Lions that Motzko can go over with his team in preparation for the Saturday-Sunday series. But at this time of the season, the Gophers focus inward, on discovering who they are, what the 11 new faces can and will do and which line combinations and defensive pairings seem to work best.
“No matter who we’re playing, it’s about ourselves. We have no film we can look at. It’s all about us and how we’re playing early in the year,” Motzko said when he met with the media on Thursday. “We have to only concentrate on what we’re doing right now and worry about opponents down the road.”
The Gophers’ opponents should have their hands full this weekend, with Minnesota ranked second in the national polls and predicted to repeat as Big Ten champions. Those high expectations come not only from the success last season and the key players — most notably on defense — who returned to the U rather than sign pro contracts. It also comes from a recruiting class ranked among the nation’s best.
Rookies Jimmy Snuggerud and Logan Cooley — both of whom heard their names called in round one of the 2022 NHL draft — played on a line together for Team USA in the National Team Development Program last winter, and for the Americans in last summer’s World Junior Championships. Motzko admitted that he tried to separate them early in the Gophers’ training camp, but the chemistry was just too good not to try to replicate in Maroon and Gold.
The coach also talked about depth in goal, and said that both senior Justen Close, who backstopped the Frozen Four run last spring, and freshman Owen Bartoszkiewicz will get a start this weekend. After the Lions leave town, the Gophers’ next three opponents are national runner-up Minnesota State Mankato (home-and-home) a home series with historical rival North Dakota followed by a trip to Big Ten contender Ohio State. Motzko joked that the media should come back in three weeks and he could provide much more in-depth analysis of what he’s got on the roster. But the sense of optimism about these Gophers is palpable.
“Well, we’re off and running,” Motzko said. “I like what we see. We need some games though, to keep putting it all together. The early part of the season is like putting a puzzle together … but there’s a lot to work with, I can tell you that.”
WEEKEND DETAILS
Saturday and Sunday’s games versus Lindenwood are 7 p.m. starts and will be televised by Bally Sports North Extra with Sam Ekstrom on play-by–play and former Gophers standout Ben Clymer serving as analyst. The games can also be streamed on Bally Sports Plus and B1G+.
On radio, the Gophers can be heard on 100.3 FM / 1130 AM / 103.5 FM in the Twin Cities with Wally Shaver and Frank Mazzocco beginning their 11th season together describing the action.
Postgame interviews with coach Motzko and Gophers players can be seen live, roughly 10 minutes after the final horn at The Rink Live’s Facebook page.
Column: Chicago Cubs have had a strong second half, but are season ticket holders sold on 2023?
A Chicago Cubs employee bent down near third base an hour before the team’s 6-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday and carefully scooped a handful of dirt into a glass vial.
After the season, the vial of Wrigley Field dirt will be mailed to a season ticket holder as a reward for their loyalty to the organization.
The Cubs also said acknowledged their fans with a specially cut design in the outfield grass that read “THANK YOU” under a team logo, surrounded by the words “Chicago Cubs Season Ticket Holders.”
You might be wondering why the Cubs are focusing on season ticket holders instead of thanking fans in general for patiently sticking by the team through a second straight losing season. If so, you haven’t been paying much attention to the dwindling crowds of 15,000 or less showing up in September, even as the team mounts a late-season streak that would’ve had Cubs fans jumping for joy in April or May.
Instead of the usual delirium associated with the Cubs enjoying some on-field success, the current strain of Cubs Fever has been tempered by the fact it’s too way little and way too late.
Nevertheless, the win over the Reds was the Cubs’ fifth straight and 13th in 17 games. They have the majors’ third-best pitching since the All-Star break and ended September with a 15-11 record.
So what does that mean for 2023?
“I see us competing,” winning pitcher Adrian Sampson said. “You’ve seen us how we’ve played this last month or so. Pitching and defense, they’re going to win you games and then just keep the guys in the lineup and we’re going to score some runs. Anything can happen.
“It’s hard to see what’s happening in the future. We still have a week left. I’m trying to stay focused on what’s happening now. Everyone wants to know what’s happening later. I don’t have the answers.”
No one does, but we know the biggest question:
What will the Cubs do this winter to make sure they’re not out of contention by May?
These small victories at the end of a lost season won’t matter much unless the Cubs prove they’re willing to go big this offseason. Unfortunately for season ticket holders, the down payments probably will be due before the team makes any significant signings, so it will take a leap of faith to throw down money and hope it’s well spent.
They’ve averaged more than 32,400 fans this season, but those are tickets sold, not fans in attendance. After being forced to either eat dozens of tickets in 2021 or sell them at greatly reduced prices on StubHub or elsewhere, will the season ticket holders come back in droves?
The one thing the Cubs have to sell is young pitching, which could give them a base to build around. Rookie Hayden Wesneski, who was called up Sept. 7, has seen enough to become a believer.
“We need one or two pieces,” Wesneski said. “We definitely can contend. I don’t see why we can’t. We have everything you would need to win.”
Well, maybe not everything, but you have to like his optimism.
“I‘m not saying we have to go grab people,” he said. “But I’m saying we’re missing a few guys as well. I don’t see why we can’t win next year.”
Wesneski, Keegan Thompson and Justin Steele are young pitchers who have made the most of their opportunities, giving fans hope the worst is behind them. Cubs starters came into Friday with a 3.04 ERA since the break, third behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (2.71) and Houston Astros (2.74), who could meet in the World Series.
The Cubs are 36-29 since the break, better than the 31-33 second-half record the crosstown White Sox carried into Friday’s game in San Diego.
Sampson, who improved to 4-5 with seven strong innings, has allowed two or fewer runs in seven straight starts since Aug. 28. With Marcus Stroman, Kyle Hendricks, Steele and Wesneski near certainties to be in the 2023 rotation, Sampson has to hope the Cubs don’t spend on a top free-agent starter.
Manager David Ross said Sampson “has definitely put himself in a position to be able to help us next year.”
Sampson, who turns 31 in October, said he’s OK with long relief, spot starts or whatever the Cubs have in mind for him.
“I think that’s important for a winning team, and we’re very close to that,” he said.
“Close” is relative term. They’re still 15 games under .500 at 71-86 despite of the strong second half.
The Cubs on Friday pounded out four doubles in the second and third innings off Reds starter Graham Ashcraft, taking a 6-1 lead and cruising the rest of the afternoon. They’ll send Drew Smiley to the mound Saturday in his final start.
The Cubs have two more home games left, hoping to show fans this late-season run is not a mirage. Playing a team that looks as dead as the Reds certainly helps.
Season ticket holders can rest assured that the Cubs will stress their young pitching and second-half progress as reasons for them to renew.
If that doesn’t work, there’s always a free vial of dirt from the 2022 season to entice them back for more.
Greg Gutfeld: Liberal media are ‘too interested’ in activism
Fox News host Greg Gutfeld reacted to the latest crimes against law enforcement Friday on “The Five.”
MAN WHO FATALLY STAB NYC EMS WORKER ARRESTED
GUTFELD: We are just numb. He was one of them – I’ve said it before, but one of them scandalous and macabre crimes could completely reverse a downward spiral into criminal anarchy. It would only take one – an innocent stabbed on the subway. But now, two things are happening. They happen with such a mundane kind of pattern and activity that we have grown accustomed to them. And then, the media are not interested in it. We do, but we are in our world, aren’t we? I don’t think it’s – I shouldn’t say that, but I don’t think it’s on MSNBC or CNN because I don’t watch them. But it seems the media is too interested in activism, racism and pronouns.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW:
