Omg Network Price Prediction 2022 — Will Omg Hit $10 Soon?

In OMG Network’s (OMG) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about OMG to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

OMG Network Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of OMG Network (OMG) is $1.74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18,629,950 at the time of writing. However, OMG has decreased by nearly 1% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, OMG Network (OMG) has a circulating supply of 140,245,398 OMG. Currently, OMG Network (OMG) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FMFW.io, LBank, Coinbase Exchange, OKX, Upbit.

What is OMG Network (OMG )?

OMG is the native token of the OMG Network. The OMG Network (formerly OmiseGO) is an Ethereum and ERC-20 token value transfer network. It calls itself the first production-grade layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution and wants to make it easier for users to move money and various digital values on the blockchain more quickly, more affordably, and securely.

OMG is used for paying fees on the network. Additionally, validators that operate network nodes and validate blocks use the token. Transaction fees are how they are compensated for their services.

OMG Network (OMG ) Price Prediction 2022

OMG Network holds the 144th position on CoinGecko right now. OMG price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

OMG /USDT Ascending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of OMG Network (OMG) Descending triangle pattern. This pattern is often regarded as a characteristic of a bearish trend. It is formed by the upper trend line that connects the highs and a horizontal trend line connecting lows converges to form a triangle. If the price action breaches the lower support level, the bearish trend would be sustained. Generally, a descending triangle pattern indicates the reversal of an uptrend or the continuation of the downtrend. Traders keenly look out for a significant breakout point.

Currently, OMG Network (OMG) is in the range of $1.725. If the pattern continues, the price of OMG might reach the resistance levels of $2.030 and $2.435 If the trend reverses, then the price of OMG may fall to $1.604.

OMG Network (OMG ) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of OMG.

OMG /USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of OMG.

Resistance Level 1 $2.534 Resistance Level 2 $3.736 Resistance Level 3 $5.915 Resistance Level 4 $8.108 Support Level $1.610 OMG /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that OMG Network (OMG) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, OMG might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $8.108

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of OMG Network (OMG) might plummet to almost $1.610, a bearish signal.

OMG Network Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of OMG Network (OMG) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of OMG lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

OMG /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: TradingView)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of OMG Network (OMG) is shown in the chart above. Notably, OMG Network (OMG) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, OMG has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of OMG at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the OMG is 44.42. This means that OMG Network (OMG) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of OMG may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

OMG Network Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at OMG Network’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

OMG /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: TradingView)

The above chart represents the ADX of OMG Network (OMG). Currently, the ADX of OMG lies in the range of 7.128 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of OMG Network (OMG). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of OMG lies above 50, indicating high volatility. In fact, the RSI of OMG Network (OMG) is at 44.42 thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of OMG with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and OMG Network.

BTC Vs ETH Vs OMG Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions of OMG is a similar trend with respect to ETH. This indicates that when the price of ETH increases , the price of OMG increases. And when the price of ETH decreases, the price of OMG decreases respectively.

OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, OMG Network (OMG) might probably attain $10 by 2023.

OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, OMG Network (OMG) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, OMG might rally to hit $15 by 2024.

OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2025

If OMG Network (OMG) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, OMG will rally to hit $20.

OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2026

If OMG Network (OMG) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, OMG would rally to hit $25.

OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2027

If OMG Network (OMG) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, OMG would rally to hit $30.

OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2028

If OMG Network (OMG) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, OMG would hit $35.

OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on OMG Network (OMG), it would witness major spikes. OMG might hit $40 by 2029.

OMG Network (OMG) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the OMG Network ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in OMG Network (OMG) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, OMG Network (OMG) might hit $45by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the OMG Network network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for OMG. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of OMG Network (OMG) in 2022 is $8.108. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of OMG Network (OMG) price prediction for 2022 is $1.610.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the OMG Network ecosystem, the performance of OMG would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $25.62. very soon. But, it might also reach $10 if the investors believe that OMG is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is OMG Network?

OMG is the native token of the OMG Network. The OMG Network (formerly OmiseGO) is an Ethereum and ERC-20 token value transfer network. 2. Where can you purchase OMG?

OMG has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FMFW.io, LBank, Coinbase Exchange, OKX, Upbit, OKX, BingX, and CoinW. 3. Will OMG reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the OMG platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of OMG Network?

On January 13, 2018, OMG reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $25.62. 5. Is OMG a good investment in 2022?

OMG Network (OMG ) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of OMG in the past few months, OMG is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can OMG Network (OMG ) reach $10?

OMG Network (OMG ) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then OMG Network (OMG ) will hit $10 soon. 7. What will be the OMG price by 2023?

OMG Network (OMG ) price is expected to reach $15 by 2023. 8. What will be the OMG price by 2024?

OMG Network (OMG ) price is expected to reach $20 by 2024. 9. What will be the OMG price by 2025?

OMG Network (OMG ) price is expected to reach $25 by 2025. 10. What will be the OMG price by 2026?

OMG Network (OMG ) price is expected to reach $30 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.