Orioles’ dramatic 2-1 win over Yankees not enough to stave off elimination from postseason contention
A soldout Yankee Stadium wanted to witness history. The Orioles wanted to survive. By early Saturday morning, neither had their wish granted.
Baltimore’s 2-1 win Friday night over the New York Yankees shook off a late-season spell that doomed playoff hopes for a team that wasn’t expected to be contending in the first place. The victory closed the Orioles’ September at 12-15, but wins by the Tampa Bay Rays (86-71) and Seattle Mariners (86-70) later in the night mathematically eliminated Baltimore (81-76), which saw its postseason possibilities last about half an hour into October.
The Orioles at least upset Yankees fans in the process. Amid a chorus of boos in the Bronx, Félix Bautista stretched behind the pitcher’s mound during the eighth inning. Those 47,583 fans came to see Yankees slugger Aaron Judge make American League history, but in those moments, they watched the massive Orioles right-hander try to shake discomfort in his left knee suffered amid a plate appearance that seemed as if it would control Baltimore’s postseason fate.
With first base open, Judge and his 61 home runs in the box and the tying run at second base, Bautista tried to pitch around the star outfielder after a meeting on the mound with manager Brandon Hyde. But Bautista stumbled after delivering his second pitch to Judge, prompting a brief delay and a chorus of outrage.
“It feels cool, actually,” Bautista said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “But to be honest, I wasn’t focused on that.”
Like all those in attendance Friday, his focus was on Judge, who is one home run away from breaking a tie with Yankees great Roger Maris for the American League single-season record. But the Orioles left those fans wanting for another night. Bautista returned to the mound and intentionally walked Judge before retiring the next two batters, stranding Judge and the runner he inherited from Jordan Lyles after his strong seven innings. With Baltimore electing not to send its closer out for the ninth, rookie left-hander DL Hall instead handled the frame, doing so cleanly to earn his first career save in a victory that, if only temporarily, kept the Orioles’ postseason hopes alive.
Hyde seemingly was asking Bautista for six outs, something Hyde said he hoped to avoid over the final stretch after the rookie developed arm fatigue after his previous two-inning outing. But with the Orioles needing to win each of their final six games to have a chance to reach the playoffs, Hyde called on Bautista after Lyles gave up a leadoff single on his 106th pitch.
A stolen base amid a strikeout brought up Judge, who had struck out, singled and walked against Lyles. Hyde came out for a mound visit, with the Orioles’ infield joining him around Bautista. After those pitches and brief delay for Bautista to stretch and throw a handful of warmup pitches, he threw another ball to Judge. At 3-0, the Orioles intentionally walked him.
The leg did not seem to bother Bautista further in the outing. He struck out Gleyber Torres, who himself had a historic home run binge against the Orioles in 2019, and got a lineout from Anthony Rizzo, who homered three times against Baltimore earlier this season. But he did not return for the ninth, though he said he could have and did not expect the discomfort to end his season.
Instead, Hall used his changeup with great effectiveness to retire three right-handed batters. The organization’s No. 4 prospect according to Baseball America had some struggles early in his major league career but has allowed a run in only one of his past seven outings. He was greeted in the Orioles’ clubhouse with a laundry cart shower, with teammates dumping random substances on him in the club’s customary form of celebration.
“That’s the pitcher that everyone knows he can be,” said Adley Rutschman, who caught Hall frequently during their minor league climbs. “It was cool to see him just go out there, no fear, just a lot of confidence and swag in the way that he carried himself.”
Recognizing that was the priority over another accomplishment Friday. The victory ensured the Orioles their first non-losing season since 2016. They are the third Major League Baseball team and first since 1900 to achieve a .500 record or better a year after losing 110 games.
“It just means that we exceeded expectations and that our guys fought all year long and we’re not done yet,” Hyde said. “Just really happy with the effort with these guys all year. Proven a lot of people wrong around the league and in sports. I think there’s a lot of appreciation for what these guys have done this year around the league, and it’s well deserved.”
The Orioles scored in the first inning on Ryan Mountcastle’s single and in the sixth on a wild pitch from former Baltimore closer Zack Britton, who immediately left the game with left arm fatigue. Oswaldo Cabrera’s solo shot in the fifth was Lyles’ lone blemish as he struck out a season-high nine in seven innings.
Lyles was unsure whether he would get another start, with his next turn due to fall on the final day of the regular season. He is one inning shy of a his career high of 180 innings, set last season with the Texas Rangers.
“I would like to rack up some more,” he said.
He avoided infamy against Judge, with each ball he threw prompting boos. Although Judge’s walk rate has spiked since he came within reach of Maris’ mark, Lyles quipped that he was “trying to make it out of the Bronx alive,” not walk the game’s top hitter. Like Bautista, he savored the atmosphere in the ballpark, but he was happy he didn’t add to it.
“A win’s a win,” Lyles said. “I know Yankee fans were looking for something else, but we’ve got a young and talented team, and we care about winning.”
They just didn’t do enough of it to reach the postseason.
Saturday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
Met Gala 2023 theme will pay homage to late designer Karl Lagerfeld
Karl Lagerfeld attends the Conde’ Nast International Luxury Conference at Palazzo Vecchio on April 22, 2015 in Florence, Italy.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto | Getty Images
The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Friday the theme for next year’s Met Gala: a celebration of the works of the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld.
The Gala, officially known as The Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraiser scheduled for the first Monday in May – for next year, that is May Day. It is followed by the institute’s annual spring exhibition, this year titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty“, which will be visible from May 5 to July 16.
Lagerfeld spent most of his life in the fashion world, his first designs having started in the 1950s. His last collection – after a career spanning almost seven decades – was released in 2019. Lagerfeld died the same year at the age of 85. The Met exhibit will feature approximately 150 garments from Lagerfeld’s time as creative director at several iconic high fashion retailers. , including Chloé, Fendi and Chanel, as well as her eponymous brand.
“This immersive exhibition will unveil his singular artistic practice, inviting the public to discover an essential part of Lagerfeld’s boundless imagination and passion for innovation,” said Max Hollein, director of the Met, in a press release. .
The pieces will also be accompanied by Lagerfeld’s sketches.
The Gala is by invitation only, bringing together celebrities, influencers and media personalities from around the world. The themes are intended to guide participants’ fashion choices. Last year’s theme, “In America: A Fashion Lexicon,” looked at American fashion over the decades. Other notable recent themes include “Camp: Notes on Fashion” (2019), “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” (2018), and “China Through the Looking Glass” (2015).
This benefit is the principal source of funding for the Costume Institute for its exhibitions, publications and other operations. This year’s celebrity co-chairs – who will succeed Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds – have yet to be announced.
Funding for this year’s event comes from Chanel and Fendi, as well as Karl Lagerfeld and Condé Nast.
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton might not be on the foot problem
Somewhat lost in the pursuit of Aaron Judge for 62 homers is the fact that his towering teammate in the Yankees roster is in the midst of a brutal second half of the season.
Giancarlo Stanton has struggled since his return at the end of August from a stint on the injured list for left Achilles tendonitis.
Manager Aaron Boone said during the series earlier this week in Toronto that the foot could be a “factor” in Stanton’s downfall, but on Friday he attributed it more to timing.
Whatever the issue, Stanton is lucky his crisis was ignored, with fans focusing almost solely on Judge’s heroism.
It probably won’t be forever and Stanton didn’t help his cause in a 2-1 loss to the Orioles in the Bronx on Friday when he went 0-4 with a pair of strikeouts. He’s now 1 for 21 with no walks and 13 strikeouts in five games since a three-hit game against the Red Sox on Sept. 22.
And since the All-Star break (including four games just before he left for the IL), Stanton is 14 for 110 with just five extra hits and 49 strikeouts.
“I think he’s been a little off and having a hard time finding it,” Boone said. “He’s had some big homers in the last two weeks.”
Batting coach Dillon Lawson said the team is “convinced he’ll be right for the playoffs,” but believes there’s some correlation between the injury and his performance.
“It has a lot to do with when he was down [with the Achilles injury] and come back to a time when we needed him to be at whatever percentage he was and work on all of that,” Lawson said.
At the time, the Yankees’ lead in the AL East had grown from 12 games on July 23 to 7½ games on August 25. The offense was choppy and too dependent on Judge.
The decision to bring Stanton back, Lawson said, was a “combination of him being in pretty good health and what the team needed.”
When asked if Stanton’s issues at home plate were due to the foot still not being 100 percent or his momentum being disabled, Lawson said, “It’s hard to say. They play against each other. It’s largely about timing and recovering your swing. Right now we understand he’s not where he wants to be [offensively]but we all know where we are trying to go.
Boone said he didn’t believe Stanton’s foot should “limit” him and he believed he would soon get hot and be “a wrecking ball again once he’s gone”.
“I think he was quite disciplined and patient about [coming back] and knowing clearly when he was ready to come back,” Boone said in Toronto. “I think he realizes he has to do it when it’s not perfect. He works hard to get there. »
Lawson said that even when Stanton wasn’t producing, his presence in the lineup helped Judge.
“You can see the effect on him just being in the lineup and being behind Judge right away,” said Lawson, who hit second, behind Judge, sometimes in the second half, especially when Anthony Rizzo was on. walked out with back problems.
“There was a spike in the number of strikes the judge started getting. Whether [Stanton] was the one with the home runs, the offense produced. This is largely due to its presence. He is still very dangerous. If you make a mistake at Stanton, he’s going to punish her.
He showed it with his winning grand slam on September 20 against the Pirates. Stanton hit a rocket to leave four batters after Judge led the bottom of ninth with his 60th homer of the season.
“When it’s time to go and there’s no turning back, he’ll be there and he’ll be ready,” Lawson said.
Although Stanton’s regular seasons with the Yankees were inconsistent, he often came to life in the playoffs.
He had three hits against the Red Sox in a wild card loss last year at Fenway Park. Prior to that, he destroyed the Rays with four homers and 10 RBIs in the 2020 ALDS, following his 3-for-7, two-homer performance in the wild-card round against Cleveland.
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 4: Lions’ two standouts will be watching from sideline Sunday
UPDATE: 11:21 p.m. Friday
Turns out last week’s heartbreaking loss to the Vikings took more out of the Detroit Lions than we knew. Their two top playmakers, running back D’Andre Swift and wide receiver Amon-Ra St Brown, were banged up in that game and will now miss Sunday’s game against Seattle.
While we’ve already pointed out how that elevates RB Jamaal Williams, it also puts the focus on receivers D.J. Chark and Josh Reynolds. The problem is both are nursing injuries themselves. Our guess is Lions QB Jared Goff will be looking for star tight end T.J. Hockenson. A lot.
The Saints are also looking pretty depleted going into their London game with the Vikings. WR Michael Thomas has been ruled out. And QB Jameis Winston is likely to sit out, too. That might not be a bad thing, as Andy Dalton is a reasonable backup whose presence might actually be a boost to star RB Alvin Kamara. Might be a classic case of addition by subtraction?
As for the Vikings, it now looks like RB Dalvin Cook will start, so the Alexander Mattison Hype Train may not extend all the way to The Continent.
Others ruled out this week include Bears RB David Montgomery (Khalil Herbert Alert), Chargers WR Keenan Allen, Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow (Mack Hollins Alert) and Giants wideout Kadarius Toney.
Tampa Bay has two receivers who will be game-time calls, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, and Arizona WR Marquise Brown is now considered questionable.
ORIGINAL POST: 8:00 a.m. Wednesday
You’ll never see this position noted on an NFL roster, but fantasy football owners know one of the most important positions in their game is The Handcuff.
That’s the immediate backup to a star running back, often an up-and-comer who could post winning numbers if thrust into the spotlight. And in Minnesota, that handcuff goes by the name of Alexander Mattison.
When Dalvin Cook went down with a shoulder injury last Sunday, Mattison came in and racked up 44 total yards and a touchdown in the Vikings’ comeback win over Detroit. He could be called on to start Sunday morning in London when the Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints.
Mattison often excels in this role. Last season, in three games in which he had major duty, Mattison averaged more than 100 rushing yards. If Cook can’t go, we could see a repeat performance.
Mattison isn’t the only significant handcuff you should keep your eye on this week and beyond. Here are five more:
Jamaal Williams (Lions) — D’Andre Swift mavens were already seeing red before his injury against the Vikings. That’s because Williams has been vulturing most of the goal-line carries. That’s why he’s tied for the NFL lead with four touchdowns, a total that will likely go up this week if Swift is unable to go against Seattle.
Khalil Herbert (Bears) — After Houston tacklers rolled up on David Montgomery’s ankle in Week 3, Herbert came in and immediately proved his worth. Two touchdowns and 169 total yards. With Montgomery questionable, Herbert could be starting this Sunday against a mediocre New York GIants run defense.
Tony Pollard (Cowboys) — The Loop has both of Dallas’ top RBs and usually starts the least effective one. Their time-share was frustrating again Monday night, as Ezekiel Elliott ran for 73 yards and a TD, while Tony Pollard managed 105 yards on only 13 carries. We still have a sneaking suspicion that, were Zeke to go down, Pollard would be The Next Big Thing.
Mark Ingram (Saints) — Alvin Kamara has been banged up and scoreless this season, and he’s falling way short of his usual numbers (111 total yards). So the 32-year-old Ingram has played a bigger role, tallying 100 total yards and a touchdown. The former Heisman winner could get the majority of goal-line looks on Sunday in London.
Brian Robinson (Commanders) — The rookie from Alabama appeared on track to supplant Antonio Gibson in the starting lineup until he was shot in the knee in an attempted carjacking. But Robinson is reportedly on track to return next week, and Gibson’s hold on the No. 1 RB job looks temporary with just 124 yards rushing through three games..
SITTING STARS
Chargers QB Justin Herbert looked decidedly unwell in their blowout loss to Jacksonville, so we’d be hesitant to count on him in Houston. … The Bengals are still not protecting Joe Burrow, so find another QB for the Thursday nighter against unbeaten Miami. … It was tough to watch Sunday night’s slog in Denver, but we saw enough to know the Broncos’ defense will be problematic for Raiders RB Josh Jacobs. … Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire hasn’t faced a run defense like Tampa’s. … Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson and TE Mark Andrews are the only Ravens we’d be comfortable starting against an angry BIlls team … We’ve personally suffered through the inadequacy of Carolina WR D.J. Moore, but we may have no choice but to keep starting him against Arizona.
MATCHUP GAME
Jacksonville’s James Robinson has been a first-round level running back through three weeks, and he’ll still be a must-start against the 3-0 Eagles.… We’ve got a feeling this is the week Jets RB Breece Hall breaks out in PIttsburgh. .. Philadelphia WR Devonta Smith is finally showing his Heisman Trophy form and is a great starting option against the Jaguars. … Green Bay WR Romeo Doubs is fast earning trust from Aaron Rodgers, so start him against New England. … San Francisco needs more from WR Deebo Samuel, and they might just get it against the arch-rival Rams. … Seattle journeyman Geno Smith looked like an all-pro quarterback against Atlanta’s meager defense, and the same might happen this week for Cleveland journeyman Jacoby Brissett.
INJURY WATCH
There are a bunch of top receivers on the medical list. Two Saints (Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry) have injuries that, while not considered major, could sideline or limit them in London. … Tampa Bay will get MIke Evans back from suspension, but Chris Godwin and Julio Jones could miss Sunday’s night’s showdown with Kansas City. … The Chargers hope Keenan Allen’s hamstring allows him to play in Houston. … Giants WR Sterling Shepard is done for the year after blowing out his knee Monday night. … New England quarterback Mac Jones will be out a while with his high-ankle sprain, so grab the best available free agent QB you can find. … Others listed as questionable include two Thursday night notables: Cincinnati RB Joe MIxon and Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa. … And we’d really hate to see Detroit phenom Amon-Ra St Brown miss any time after injuring his ankle against the VIkings.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Mack Hollins (Raiders WR) – This journeyman from North Carolina is pushing 30, and he had only 54 catches in his first five seasons bouncing between Philadelphia and Miami. But he suddenly became Derek Carr’s favorite last week with Hunter Renfrow sidelined. Eight catches for 158 yards and a touchdown, and his 10 targets tied all-world Davante Adams for the team lead. Even if Renfrow returns from the concussion protocols this week, Hollins could continue to have the hot hand for Las Vegas against the Broncos.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Dolphins at Bengals (-3½):
Pick: Dolphins by 3
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
‘You go places, son’ – Stuart Pearce reveals moment he knew Erling Haaland was special as ex-Man City boss hails goal machine striker
Former Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce has revealed the moment he knew Erling Haaland was ‘going’ to the Premier League.
Haaland has taken the English top flight by storm but, just two months ago, Pearce doubted the Norwegian could fit in with Pep Guardiola’s style of play.
Haaland joined champions Manchester City in the summer but, although highly regarded during his electric spell with Borussia Dortmund, he didn’t immediately stand out.
Before the start of the new Premier League season, Guardiola’s side faced rivals Liverpool in the Community Shield, a game the Reds comfortably won 3-1 as City’s new star failed to score .
Fans and pundits alike came to question Haaland, citing City’s inability to give him the ball effectively during the game and doubting the Etihad Stadium side’s ability to adapt it to their style.
Pearce was one of those who questioned Haaland’s introduction, saying it could take him “a few years” to blend into the squad – and the England legend is more than happy to have been proven wrong.
Fast forward seven games into the campaign and Haaland is set to break Premier League records after scoring 11 goals, including consecutive hat-tricks, with a derby against Manchester United next Sunday.
And Pearce praised Haaland and his teammates for instantly resolving the issues they were facing by taking him into account during their disappointment at Wembley.
see
Pearce proposes that the North London derby be played in the United States
Faded away
Why Maradona and other legendary names like Guardiola and Deco are not in FIFA 23
last
Chelsea set to sign Bundesliga star with tentative deal and medical completed
regret?
Palace like Chelsea midfielders but Gallagher should have taken loan warning
joker
Haaland in hysteria after Manchester derby day promo message with Neville
take
Documentary shows how Haaland chose Man City – and Man United weren’t even considered
“I covered the Community Shield at the start of the season and watched [Erling] He and Haaland did a couple of runs in the canals and they didn’t play the ball to him,” Pearce said on Friday’s talkSPORT Breakfast.
“I thought, ‘Unless they sync up with him, you’re not going to get the best out of him.’
“All of a sudden a week later they’re smart players, they started playing the ball in the channels, behind, and all of a sudden you’ve got a guy who can take it down the line or receive at the feet and build.
“My God me!”
Following the Community Shield, Haaland went into what can only be described as outrageous form.
He was successful on his league debut, scoring twice against West Ham at the London Stadium, and scored a total of 14 goals in ten appearances in all competitions.
But Pearce revealed it was against his former club Newcastle where he really saw what Haaland was capable of – with an interaction with experienced City right-back Kyle Walker being the key moment.
The England international had the ball and Haaland was queuing for it to be passed to him. However, Walker went for goal instead, much to the new striker’s frustration.
Pearce continued: “Walker had a chance and Haaland’s reaction to Walker… I think he’s a 22-year-old who just joined Manchester City.
“He just absolutely berated Kyle Walker, who is a seasoned professional who has been [in the Premier League] for a decade.
“It wasn’t the wrong way [his reaction]. It was: ‘I’m in a better position than you, so give me the ball, that’s what I’m here for.
“And I thought, ‘You go places my son!’”
Santas learn about holiday fun at the 11th Annual Santa Claus Gathering in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Over 120 different Santas have come to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to prepare for the most wonderful time of the year.
The 11th Annual Santa’s Gathering is a one-of-a-kind workshop designed to help Santas, Mrs. Clauses and Santa’s elves prepare for visiting children during the holiday season.
At Gathering, there are classes that help Santas get out into their community and be the best Santas they can be.
