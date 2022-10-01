News
Patrick Williams — after a summer of ‘hell’ workouts with DeMar DeRozan — is ready to prove himself in his 3rd Chicago Bulls season
Offseason days with DeMar DeRozan start at 5 a.m.
Patrick Williams learned the lesson the hard way, bleary eyed as he sat shotgun in DeRozan’s car on the short drive to the gym in Los Angeles.
“Five on the dot,” Williams said. “Not 5:01, not 4:59 — 5 a.m.,” Williams said. “You can’t be pulling in the parking lot at 5 a.m. We probably got there at 4:30. I was still sleepy when he came to pick me up.”
Those early mornings were the payment for a transformative summer with the Chicago Bulls veteran leader.
After Williams had a frustrating season dominated by a left wrist injury, DeRozan knew the young forward needed guidance heading into his third season in Chicago. He set the itinerary for the third-year forward’s offseason: take a trip to Los Angeles and learn how to prepare with the best.
“Even before the season ended last year, I was telling him how important this summer is for him,” DeRozan said. “He didn’t really understand why I was saying it. But coming into his third year, so much experience and understanding of what needs to be done is gained in your first two years. You kind of let it all out going into your third year.”
“Me telling him that wasn’t to put pressure on him. It was more so giving him the comfort of him understanding what he can do on the court.”
DeRozan relished the opportunity to put Williams through hell, grinning slyly any time he was asked about their summer together. Williams wouldn’t give away the full workout — which DeRozan originally developed with Kobe Bryant — but emphasized the daily routine was designed to be grueling.
The pair started with a “tough lift” at 5 a.m. focused on core exercises, taxing their bodies to exhaustion before hitting the court. Their morning workouts often emphasized double- and triple-team drills, replicating game situations with added defenders to force creativity and efficiency in finishing.
“If that wasn’t everything, then he’s different,” Williams said.
DeRozan preferred the early-morning workouts so he still could spend time with his family, dedicating the bulk of his days to time with his children before heading back to the gym for a late workout.
In the evenings, DeRozan welcomed Williams to his inner circle, taking him to dinners and outings with his family. The connection was organic — all DeRozan asked in exchange was a promise by Williams to pass on the mentorship to a younger player later in his career.
For Williams, those weeks offered a lesson in life as much as in basketball: Take care of your body, take care of your family, keep things simple.
“You just get a deeper appreciation for who (DeRozan) is as a person,” Williams said. “Of course, we know the player that he is, but I really got a deeper appreciation for who he is as a person, the way he thinks about things. He sees and thinks about things that a lot of people wouldn’t.”
With starting point guard Lonzo Ball expected to miss several months after undergoing left knee surgery, Williams stands to be one of the most important players on the roster this season.
The Bulls, who were the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference last season, emphasized consistency in the offseason, opting to make only two major acquisitions — Andre Drummond and Goran Dragić. As a result, only a few players have the ceiling to make a leap — and Williams is at the forefront.
The wrist injury limited Williams to a modest nine points and 4.1 rebounds in 17 games last season. But a healthy Williams could be a game-changer — if he can find the confidence to approach the rim with more aggression.
That could put pressure on a 21-year-old who struggled to find his footing in his first two seasons. But after months on the sideline during rehab, Williams welcomes the anticipation for his role this season.
“I wouldn’t say I feel pressure,” Williams said. “To me, it’s exciting to have people in your corner, to have people who have your back and want to see you do well. It’s definitely a challenge. It would be a challenge for anybody. But for me to be the player I want to be and for us to be the team we know we can be, I know I play a part in that.”
Williams felt he was overweight last season, particularly when he watched film over the summer. So he used the offseason to experiment with his body, using different lifting approaches to settle into a more comfortable weight.
Although Williams said he weighs the same as last season, his upper body was visibly slimmer in the first week of training camp.
“I wasn’t able to move the way I wanted to,” Williams said. “Coming back from the wrist injury, obviously you’re not able to lift as well as you want to, to do everything in the weight room you want to. So this summer was a chance to really lock in. … I feel a little bit more athletic. I just feel ready.”
Williams took only six shots per game in his second season. He often stuttered on his way to the basket, hands tentative as he took the ball to the rim or attempted a jumper.
It’s not surprising for a young player whose season was marred by injury to hesitate while returning. But Williams can’t show the same hesitancy this year.
For coach Billy Donovan, encouraging Williams’ aggression will be a key in the early weeks of the season. But even if the Bulls draw up plays to put the ball in the forward’s hands, Donovan said the confidence to finish comes down to Williams.
“You can put him in situations where you’re featuring him or put him in an action to get him to be aggressive, but he’s going to have to balance it himself,” Donovan said. “There’s got to be a flow and a randomness to how he’s playing as he makes decisions.”
Bulls fans have been waiting for Williams’ breakout moment ever since he was drafted with the fourth pick in 2020. In the last year, however, that has drained into frustration as the forward struggles to adjust to his role.
Newly healthy and invigorated by his summer with DeRozan, this season offers a chance for Williams to reintroduce himself.
“I look at every year like a make-or-break year,” Williams said. “I looked at my rookie year that way, my second year that way. This year is the exact same way. At the end of the day, it’s basketball. There’s no need to put any extra pressure on yourself or psych yourself out. Just go play basketball.”
()
News
Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Chicago Bears roster healthy, and practice matters
Sitting through news conferences with NFL coaches and trying to find something that isn’t filled with clichés or basically repeating principles can be challenging.
It’s called coach-speak, and often the coach’s goal is to make it through 15 minutes by saying very little.
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is legendary for his ability to say nothing of interest, although he occasionally can be incredibly insightful when it comes to minutiae involving an aspect of special teams or the history of the game.
For a good stretch, former Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith would talk about “getting off the bus running,” and Matt Eberflus often references his HITS principle, although he gets a good number of questions about it.
Two things Eberflus said this week stood out, though. The first was an announcement Wednesday that the Bears decided to shorten practice for the next two weeks. You can link it back to his belief in HITS. The Bears have been practicing for about 1 hour, 40 minutes on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and that was trimmed by about 15 minutes, perhaps a reaction to injuries during practice last week to cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) and strong-side linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring).
Johnson will miss his second straight game Sunday against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, and Adams is doubtful. Johnson played exceptionally well in the first two games, and if you were to hand-pick two games for him to miss, they probably would be the Houston Texans and Giants, who have a thin cast of wide receivers. The good news for the Bears is rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. appears ready to make his NFL debut after a lingering hamstring issue that popped up in mid-August.
“We shortened it because we want to stay fresh,” said Eberflus as his team embarks on a stretch beginning Sunday that has them playing three games in a 12-day span with a trip to the Minnesota Vikings on Oct. 9 and a home game against the Washington Commandars on Oct. 13.
The Bears, like all teams, use GPS tracking devices on players in practice that provide useful data to show how fast they move, and Eberflus said coaches review the information. By shortening practice, the first-year head coach can continue to preach his mantra that you can’t “play hard and live soft,” hopefully protecting his players by taking some reps and running away.
The other interesting nugget came Monday. Eberflus was asked why the team flip-flopped the rotation at right guard, starting Lucas Patrick and then bringing in Teven Jenkins, who started the first two games. The cycle remained the same — the linemen rotated every two series — but Patrick got first crack. The offense sustained more drives when he was in as he logged 41 snaps to Jenkins’ 22.
“It’s about practice,” Eberflus said. “We evaluate practice. Wednesday is a big day for us, Thursday and Friday. We thought Lucas did a good job of practicing. Teven did a nice job on Thursday and Friday but needs to have a better Wednesday for him to step into that role.”
The frank assessment was interesting from the standpoint that Eberflus was critical of Jenkins’ performance. You can classify that as real talk from the coach, an interesting way of handling the situation. Maybe the Bears feel as if Jenkins will respond when prodded. Maybe it’s a message Eberflus wanted the entire team to hear. Whatever the case, players talked about it afterward.
“They did express it to me,” Jenkins said. “I was not feeling my best last week, overall health-wise, some illness. I just ended up carrying that over to practice. Ultimately that practice, as you heard from coach, wasn’t that good, and that is what led to it.
“I never want to bother people, especially my coaches. I don’t want to be taken out for anything. So I’m trying to push through it, and sadly my play was affected by it. (Walking off the field that day), you start questioning — did you give it your all today? It’s one of those situations.”
How did Jenkins feel about the coach sharing the assessment publicly?
“It’s him just trying to hold me accountable to a better standard,” Jenkins said. “That’s all.”
The Bears have an interesting dynamic with Patrick and Jenkins rotating, and it certainly sends the message that the linemen, at least, need to be pushing to improve daily. What happens in the middle of the week is considered essential to what will happen on Sundays.
Everyone can understand and accept that, and it circles back to the HITS principle. Perhaps Eberflus will continue to share key details that are driving some of the decisions, especially when they support his overarching message.
Scouting report
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants edge rusher
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
Kayvon Thibodeaux, 6-foot-5, 258 pounds, was the No. 5 pick in the draft out of Oregon this year, the second edge rusher to come off the board after the Detroit Lions selected Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick. Thibodeuax made his debut Monday in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys after missing the first two games with a right knee injury suffered in the preseason. He had one tackle and tipped one pass but didn’t get any heat on quarterback Cooper Rush in 37 snaps.
“He’s a real interesting rusher,” the scout said. “He’s at his best using his strength. His lower body is a little rigid. He’s not a super flexible, bendy edge rusher like Von Miller or even a Robert Quinn. He is more of a power rusher. Based on his college tape, he does have pretty good hand usage. He’s got high-end closing speed, so he has the short-area burst to close on the quarterback. He probably needs to improve his hand usage and technique even more. There will be situations where he can overpower an offensive tackle, set him up, get him on his heels and top him over at the point of attack.
“Because he is a little limited in his hip movement, his hand usage is so important to really developing as a rookie and a pro. Braxton Jones will have to get depth off the snap to be able to anchor and set his base earlier versus a power rusher like Thibodeaux. The best comp for Thibodeaux is Jadeveon Clowney. That lower body tightness is noticeable on tape. So how does Clowney win? With an elite first step off the ball and the ability to get offensive linemen to set earlier and then run through them. His physical profile is different from Thibodeaux, but they are similar pass rushers.”
()
News
Kylie Jenner was filmed looking ‘awkward and uncomfortable’ at Paris Fashion Week and it reminds fans of her longtime aversion to fame
Cheer
Lala Kent wears a ruched camel jumpsuit on the red carpet
Lala Kent always knows how to turn up the fashion heat for a night out. In April, the Give Them author Lala joined her Vanderpump Rules castmates for the grand opening of Lisa Vanderpump’s brand new restaurant, Vanderpump in Paris, Las Vegas, where she rocked a black-and-white printed mini rose with a lace border. Most recently, Lala stunned in a red carpet-ready look at the Los Angeles premiere of Bros. For the September 28 event, the mother-of-one wore a camel-colored ruched jumpsuit b
yahoo
News
The 10 Best Songs For Friends To Jam Out To
It’s nice to have friends you can spend time with, and even nicer when you get to jam out with them on some of your favorite songs. Sometimes though, it can be hard to find music everyone will enjoy – that’s why we’ve compiled this list of the 10 best songs for friends to jam out to together! Check out the suggestions below and let us know what you think! Happy jamming!
Also Read: 10 Movies On Friendship That Will Make You Laugh And Cry
Best Songs For Friends To Jam Out With Your Friends
1) Dil Chahta Hai – Best Songs For Friends
Dil Chahta Hai is a Bollywood film that was released in 2001, and it has been one of the most well-known songs to come out of it. The song’s soundtrack is by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. It’s also a beautiful song because the lyrics are about unconditional love. It’s not just about romantic love either; you can feel the love that they have for their friends while they are singing this song.
2) Daaru Desi – Songs With Friends
Daaru Desi is a Punjabi song by Benny Dayal and Shalmali Kholgade. The song is about the joy of drinking alcohol. The music video features Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, and Deepika Padukone. The lyrics are from the perspective of someone who has a good time when they drink alcohol.
3) Jaane Kyun – Best Songs For Friends
Jaane Kyun is a song about being carefree and happy with your friends. It’s a great song to listen to when you’re hanging out with friends and just want to dance or sing along. The lyrics are in Hindi, but the melody is so catchy that you’ll be able to sing along even if you don’t know the words.
4) Tera Yaar Hoon Main – Songs With Friends
Tera Yaar Hoon Main Song is such a great song to play with your friends. It has a nice beat and lyrics that are easy for everyone to sing along to. This is one of the best songs on friendship. The lyrics are emotional, and it’s really fun to sing together with friends!
5) Main Hoon Na – Best Songs For Friends
Friends, who doesn’t love them? They’re the first ones to give you a hug when you’re down, and the last ones to judge you when you mess up. They get your jokes, no matter how lame they are. But sometimes life gets in the way, and friends come and go. That’s why it’s important to make sure that when we have friends, we make the most of it by sharing our favorite songs with them. Main Hoon Na is one of those songs which can be dedicated to friends
6) Tumhi Ho Bandhu – Songs With Friends
This song is sung by Neeraj Sridhar & Kavita Seth. This song is about the unconditional love a person has for their best friend. It may not be your typical jamming song, but if you need to find a way to express your feelings for your friends, this one is perfect. I also like that it’s in Hindi so there are no English words that could take away from the meaning of the song.
7) Har Ek Friend Kamina Hota Hai – Best Songs For Friends
This song is one of the best songs to make friends sing along with you. It has a catchy tune and lyrics that are easy to remember. And while this song might not be the best pick for a romantic evening, it is perfect for when you’re hanging out with your friends.
8) Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe – Songs With Friends
This song is from the movie 3 Idiots, which is one of my favorites. The song has a very catchy tune and an upbeat tempo, making it perfect to sing with your friends. It’s so easy to sing along to too! I also love how this song doesn’t have a chorus or any repetition in the lyrics so you never get bored listening to it. It’s a really sweet song that will make you think about all the people you care about and want to spend time with them more often
9) Yaaron – K.K – Best Songs For Friends
Song that you can’t help but love the 20’s retro sound of this song and tune. The lyrics are also really meaningful, so it’s perfect for jamming with a friend and remembering old times together. For a sing-along song that everyone knows, this is one of the best songs to have in your back pocket.
10) Yaar Mod Do Song – Guru Randhawa – Songs With Friends
We all have that one friend who, no matter what you do, seems to be in a really good mood. They’re always down to go out and have a good time and they love hearing new music. If you’re looking for some tunes to help set the mood for your next night out with your friends, this song is just what you need!
Whether you’re with your friends at a party or just hanging out at home, these songs are great for getting that groove on with your besties. From funk to hip hop to pop, there’s something for everyone on this list. Keep in mind that this list is also good for when it’s just you and your buddy.
The post The 10 Best Songs For Friends To Jam Out To appeared first on MEWS.
News
Bsnl will provide 5g services from next independence day, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
mini
Addressing the audience on the occasion, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Telecommunications is the gateway, the foundation of digital India. It is the means to bring digital services to every person.” .
Union Telecommunications Minister Ashwini Vaishnav today announced that BSNL will also provide 5G services from August 15 next year.
He said that in the next 6 months, 5G services will be available in over 200 cities. At the same time, efforts are being made to make 5G services available in 80-90% of the country within the next 2 years, as reported by the ANI news agency.
The launch of 5G services in India kicked off the sixth edition of India Mobile Congress in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the expo ahead of the official launch of 5G services in India.
Addressing the audience on the occasion, the Union Telecom Minister said, “Telecom is the gateway, the foundation of digital India. It is the means of bringing digital services to each person”.
He also called the telecommunications industry a booming industry – a strategic growth industry, which is at the heart of all things digital. With the arrival of 5G, India hopes to emerge as a leader in telecommunications technology, the minister added. A sum of Rs 35,000 crore has been sanctioned for last mile connectivity, which means bringing 5G to every nook and corner of the country.
The telecommunications sector, Vaishnaw added, has seen many reforms over the years. With the help of the Prime Minister, there has been regulatory certainty in the industry, approvals have become easier and have been expedited.
Besides, BSNL also received a stimulus package of Rs 1.64 lakh crore. This support program is for four years, but 70% of it will be granted during the first two years. On the Rs 1.64 lakh crore, there will be cash support of Rs 44,000 crore, and the rest will be non-cash.
Vaishnaw had previously said that the results of this package will be seen within the next two years, and BSNL will finally roll out 4G services during this period.
First post: 01 October 2022, 12:25 STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Sainted & Tainted: The saint who found it could have done a big sin
Sainted
This sainting goes to an incredible soul. I forgot my wallet in a shopping cart and the saint never stole.
It happened at Target Store on Robert Street. The humble saint who turned it in was quite discreet. Alas I recognized my mistake and returned to the Target store, imagining that cancelling my credit cards would be a big chore. But there it was, waiting for me in the customer service area. (You should have seen me, there was a bit of hysteria).
No one knows who turned my wallet in. The saint who found it surely could have done a big sin. There was cash inside, gift cards, and credit cards too. But the wonderful saint decided to eschew. Nothing was taken. My hope in humanity was waken. THANK YOU, kind soul, for returning my wallet and money. May you be blessed as an outstanding human being, as you are a honey.
Cheryl Bemel, Mendota Heights
Sainted and Tainted
Sainted: The state trooper and EMT personnel who helped get us out of harm’s way and assisted us after we were rear-ended on the notorious north-bound middle lane of the Lafayette Bridge.
Tainted: The creep who hit us and sped off, leaving us with a $7,000 repair bill. The bonehead administration that was responsible for implementing the bridge departure lane scheme that has led to numerous accidents and the administration that refuses to fix it.
Ron Schroeder, South St. Paul
Sainted
Recently I buried the ashes of my much loved cat, Duffy Boy. He was with me for 17 years, and had become quite ill. The ache and sadness of letting him pass on to The Rainbow Bridge was softened by the genuine and heartfelt compassion from the staff at Rivertown Animal Hospital in Stillwater,
My sincere thanks to you all.
Carol Mayala, Stillwater
Sainted
A heartfelt sainted to the kind gentleman in the Frattalone jacket who picked up the tab for two 80+ year-old high school friends at the Vadnais Heights Perkins. I am recovering from a fractured spine so just getting out then and receiving such a super treat was very special. Thank you, Sir!
Carol J. Rossi, Roseville
Sainted
I would like to give a big Sainted to a Cub employee at the White Bear Avenue location. My father went in to shop on Friday Sept. 23 and was having issues with his bank card This employee paid for my father’s groceries.
It’s amazing to see the kindness of others — we will pay it forward.
Brittany Paulsen, White Bear Lake
Tainted
A very, very tainted to the Pioneer Press. The U of M Gophers women’s volleyball program is first class and has been one of the top programs in the country for years but get virtually no coverage in this paper.
Our female athletes deserve better.
Dave Harvieux, Stillwater
Sainted
A big shout out goes to Dave and Matt, of the InWood HOA Board, for their act of kindness on Saturday, Aug. 27. On their own accord, they pruned the lower branches of the birch trees in the west rain garden of Lower 8th Place North in Lake Elmo. They are to be Sainted for beautifying our loop.
Rosemary Peterson, Lake Elmo
Sainted
A “Sainted” to Bill Morelock and MPR’s Friday Favorites show for making my daughter’s 22nd birthday so special by playing her requests. Not only did we enjoy it, but family across the state were able to simultaneously celebrate her birthday through the experience of beautiful music and Mr. Morelock’s excellent commentary. Well done and thank you!
Bev Farraher, White Bear Lake
News
‘It’s mediocre’ – Arsenal legend Martin Keown hits back at Sir Alex Ferguson’s tactic after Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand revealed the manager called the Gunners ‘babies’ during of a team conversation
Arsenal legend Martin Keown was unimpressed with Rio Ferdinand’s revelations about talks with Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United side.
Earlier this week, Red Devils icon Ferdinand revealed Ferguson once referred to Arsenal players as ‘babies’ during a team chat.
Speaking to William Hill’s Stripped podcast, the former centre-back and Premier League champion explained what Ferguson used to say to him and his team-mates ahead of clashes against title rivals such as Arsenal and Liverpool.
“He [Ferguson] just said, ‘I don’t even need to talk to you, really. It’s the worst Liverpool side I’ve ever seen on a team sheet,” Ferdinand said.
“That was it. And then yes, we won that day.
“And then something he used to say about Arsenal when talking to the team was, ‘Get in their face. They don’t like it, they can’t live without it.
“They are babies. Face them and you will win this game. Rio, you’re going to crush them, you’re going to dominate them…’”
And Keown – who played many games against Ferguson’s Man United for Arsenal – joined talkSPORT to give his reaction.
“It’s poor, it’s poor,” Keown began on Friday’s White and Jordan show.
“It was not a good topic. I thought the great Alex Ferguson would have found a little more to do with the players to motivate them.
“Were they playing to stop us? Or were they playing to succeed themselves?
“In our dressing room, for [Arsene] Wenger, it was about us, not the opposition.
leave
Alexander-Arnold told to step down from England duties after Trippier’s ‘insult’ from Southgate
BANISHED
Jockey apologizes after 60-day ban for ‘terrible mistake’ as rival ran off horse
see
Pearce proposes that the North London derby be played in the United States
FUNNY
FIFA 23 reactions: Newcastle star mocks Sunderland as Mount trolled with wrong note
GAME
Meet the EA guru who decides FIFA ratings – and why Thomas Muller remains an exception
Faded away
Why Maradona and other legendary names like Guardiola and Deco are not in FIFA 23
Former Gunners manager Wenger clashed regularly with Ferguson on and off the pitch, with the pair of iconic managers often finding themselves at the top of the Premier League during their respective tenures.
Wenger was one of Keown’s managers during his time at Highbury, and the Frenchman led the Gunners to three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and seven Super Cups between 1996 and 2018.
Meanwhile, Ferguson has guided Man United to 13 Premier League trophies and two Champions Leagues.
But although the Red Devils legend has won more league titles, Keown says he much prefers Wenger’s managerial style, especially now that Ferguson’s team-talking style has been revealed.
He continued: “I was in dressing rooms towards the end of my career where I went to work for a coach who would only ridicule the opposition coach.
“I didn’t learn anything from that. I was very motivated myself, but thinking back to Graham Taylor as club manager [he] was very good, George Graham of course very good, an extreme I guess [compared] to Arsene Wenger.
“But I preferred a silent approach, coming in at half-time you replay the game in your mind, work it out yourself and then you want to hear the manager.
“But when you walk in and they talk continuously, you can’t think straight.
“So I just needed a moment of calm, but then tell me what I need to know, and let’s go ahead and do it and improve and win the game.”
OFFER OF THE DAY
Bet365: bet €10, get €50 free bets – CLAIM HERE
Account opening offer. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
Patrick Williams — after a summer of ‘hell’ workouts with DeMar DeRozan — is ready to prove himself in his 3rd Chicago Bulls season
Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Chicago Bears roster healthy, and practice matters
Kylie Jenner was filmed looking ‘awkward and uncomfortable’ at Paris Fashion Week and it reminds fans of her longtime aversion to fame
The 10 Best Songs For Friends To Jam Out To
Bsnl will provide 5g services from next independence day, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Sainted & Tainted: The saint who found it could have done a big sin
‘It’s mediocre’ – Arsenal legend Martin Keown hits back at Sir Alex Ferguson’s tactic after Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand revealed the manager called the Gunners ‘babies’ during of a team conversation
DOJ Official Objects to Withdrawal Request by Celsius Network
ASK IRA: Is Heat’s Nikola Jovic on course for a waiting game?
US equities return to their gains
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Global Packaging Industry Expected to Grow 1275.06 Billion by 2027!
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Tech4 weeks ago
How to Spot a Phishing Attack