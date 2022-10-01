News
Photos show the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Ian
An aerial photo taken on September 29, 2022 shows a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida.
Ricardo Arduengo | AFP | Getty Images
Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the United States, swept through the state from coast to coast.
More than 2 million people – about a quarter of the state’s utility customers – were left without power. Severe flooding has damaged homes and blocked crucial roads, leaving many people trapped. Winds reaching 150 mph leveled homes and businesses. At least 12 people have been confirmed dead after Ian’s disastrous journey through Florida.
Freshly reinforced, Ian is now heading to the Carolinas. It is expected to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday, with winds reaching 85 mph in a “potentially deadly storm surge,” according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Ian left havoc in marinas in Fort Myers.
A man takes photos of boats damaged by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida on September 29, 2022.
Giorgio Viera | AFP | Getty Images
Parts of Orlando were submerged by feet of water.
People paddle in a canoe next to a submerged Chevy Corvette in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Orlando, Florida on September 29, 2022.
jim watson | AFP | Getty Images
Boats ran aground in Fort Myers.
Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed into her apartment as Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Some people had to be transported to safety in Orlando.
Authorities transport a person out of the Avante Nursing Home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.
John Raoux | PA
Members of the Florida National Guard have been activated in Orlando.
Members of the Florida National Guard search for stranded residents in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian September 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.
Paul Hennessey | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Fort Myers Beach was particularly affected by Hurricane Ian.
A general view of the site after Hurricane Ian left Florida on Thursday after making landfall as a devastating Category 4 hurricane, September 29, 2022 in Florida, United States.
Lokman Vural Elibol | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
A section of the Sanibel Causeway was lost, cutting off access to the island community.
A section of the Sanibel Causeway was lost due to the effects of Hurricane Ian Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.
Steve Helber | PA
The streets were flooded in Fort Myers.
Cars drive through a flooded street caused by Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.
Marta Lavandier | PA
Meanwhile, marinas were also devastated.
An aerial photo taken on September 29, 2022 shows boats packed together in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida.
Ricardo Arduengo | AFP | Getty Images
Moving cattle through a flooded field on Sanibel Island.
Moving cattle through a flooded field in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Florida.
Wilfredo Lee | PA
About 2.6 million people continue to lack power after Wednesday’s storm, and thousands of people remain stranded.
Widespread catastrophic damage has been left across much of Southwest Florida as 2.6 million people continue to lack power and thousands remain stranded.
Lokman Vural Elibol | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Ambulances line up in Naples to provide emergency care and transport.
NAPLES, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: Ambulances line up on the shoulder after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Naples, Florida. Hurricane Ian brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area, causing severe damage. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Sean Rayford | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Hurricane Ian partially collapsed Sanibel Causeway.
An aerial view of a partially collapsed Sanibel causeway after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction, in Sanibel Island, Florida, September 29, 2022.
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters
Vehicles float in the water after Hurricane Ian.
Vehicles float in water after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida. Hurricane Ian brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area, causing severe damage.
Sean Rayford | Getty Images
A neighborhood near Fort Myers.
Stan Pentz exits a neighborhood in Iona after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, September 29, 2022.
Andre West | News-Press | USA Today Network | via Reuters
Orange County Fire Rescue first responders check on the well-being of residents as they walk through a flooded Orlando neighborhood.
Orange County Fire Rescue first responders check the welfare of residents as they walk through a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.
Phelan M. Ebenhack | PA
Aerial photo shows the destruction from Hurricane Ian over Fort Myers.
Aerial photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian over Fort Myers, Florida
PA
Osceola County sheriffs use a fanboat to urge residents to leave the flooded Good Samaritan Society Village in Kissimmee, Florida.
Osceola County Sheriffs use a fanboat to urge residents to leave the flooded Good Samaritan Society Village, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Kissimmee, Florida.
Bryan R. Smith | AFP | Getty Images
A search and rescue team member from Texas A&M Task Force 1 searches for anyone in need of assistance in Fort Myers
A search and rescue team member from Texas A&M Task Force 1 searches for anyone in need of assistance after Hurricane Ian passed through the area September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Jordan Reidy brings his dog, Ivory, back to their second-floor apartment after fleeing to Fort Myers.
Jordan Reidy brings his dog, Ivory, back to their second floor apartment after fleeing when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
A man paddles a canoe through a flooded area of New Smyrna Beach.
A man paddles a canoe through a flooded neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach, Florida on Sept. 30, 2022, after Hurricane Ian hit the area.
jim watson | AFP | Getty Images
North Korea conducts fourth round of missile tests in 1 week: NPR
Lee Jin-man/AP
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea tested two short-range ballistic missiles on Saturday, its neighbors said, the fourth round this week of weapons launches that drew swift and strong condemnation from rivals.
In an unusually strong rebuke of North Korea’s weapons programs, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said North Korea’s “obsession” with nuclear weapons is aggravating the suffering of its own people, and warned of an “overwhelming response” from the South Korean and US military. these weapons are used.
“North Korea has not given up its obsession with nuclear weapons and missiles despite persistent international objection over the past 30 years,” Yoon told an Armed Forces Day ceremony at the headquarters. South Korea’s central military. “The development of nuclear weapons will plunge the lives of the North Korean people into further suffering.”
“If North Korea attempts to use nuclear weapons, it will face a resolute and overwhelming response from the South Korea-US alliance and our military,” Yoon said.
Yoon’s comments could enrage North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who claimed in July that Yoon’s government was run by “confrontational maniacs” and “gangsters”. Kim also rebuffed Yoon’s massive offers of aid in exchange for denuclearization.
Tests considered a response to naval exercises between South Korea, the United States and Japan
The North’s testing spree this week is seen as a response to recent naval exercises between South Korea and the United States and their other training involving Japan. North Korea sees these military drills by allies as a rehearsal for an invasion and says they reveal US and South Korean “double standards” because they call the North’s weapons tests a provocation.
On Saturday, the South Korean, Japanese and US military said they detected the two North Korean missile launches. South Korea said the takeoffs took place from the North Korean capital region.
According to South Korean and Japanese estimates, the missiles traveled about 350 to 400 kilometers (220 to 250 miles) at a maximum altitude of 30 to 50 kilometers (20 to 30 miles) before landing in the waters between the Korean peninsula and Japan. Toshiro Ino, Japan’s deputy defense minister, said the missiles showed an “irregular” trajectory.
Some observers say the reported low and “irregular” trajectory of the weapons suggests they were likely nuclear-capable and highly maneuverable missiles modeled after the Russian Iskander missile. They say North Korea developed the Iskander-type weapon to defeat South Korean and US missile defenses and hit key targets in South Korea, including US military bases there.
The other five ballistic missiles fired by North Korea three times this week show trajectories similar to those detected on Saturday.
“The repeated firing of ballistic missiles by North Korea is a serious provocation that undermines peace and security on the Korean peninsula and in the international community,” the South Korean chiefs of staff said in a statement. a statement.
Ino called the launches “absolutely unacceptable”, adding that four rounds of missile tests by North Korea in one week are “unprecedented”.
The US Indo-Pacific Command said the launches highlighted the “destabilizing impact” of North Korea’s illegal weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.
On Friday, South Korea, the United States and Japan held their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years off the east coast of the Korean peninsula. Earlier this week, South Korean and US warships conducted bilateral exercises in the region for four days. Both military exercises this week involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.
North Korea’s missile tests this week also capped US Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to South Korea on Thursday, where she reaffirmed the US’ “ironclad” commitment to the security of the country. their Asian allies.
Concerns about North Korea’s nuclear program have grown since the North passed a new law last month allowing the pre-emptive use of nuclear weapons in certain situations, a move that shows its escalating nuclear doctrine.
During his speech on Saturday, Yoon said North Korea’s law threatens South Korea’s national existence and that Seoul will expand military exercises with Washington and strengthen South Korea’s missile strike and surveillance capabilities. South in response.
South Korean officials have generally avoided harsh rhetoric about North Korea to prevent an escalation in animosities. But Yoon’s Defense Ministry recently warned that North Korea would self-destruct if it used its nuclear weapons.
North Korea has carried out a record number of missile tests this year in what experts call a bid to expand its arsenal of weapons amid stalled nuclear diplomacy with the United States. South Korean and US officials said North Korea had also completed preparations to carry out a nuclear test, which would be the seventh of its kind and the first in five years.
Experts say Kim Jong Un ultimately wants to use the expanded nuclear arsenal to pressure the United States and others accept his country as a legitimate nuclear state, a recognition he sees as necessary to secure the lifting of sanctions international and other concessions.
Several United Nations Security Council resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles and nuclear devices. The country’s missile launches this year are seen as exploiting a split in the UN’s council over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and US-China contests.
“North Korea’s frequent short-range missile tests can strain the resources of the isolated state. But due to the impasse in the UN Security Council, they are a cheap way to Kim’s regime to signal its displeasure with Washington and Seoul’s defense drills while playing domestic politics to counter an external threat,” said Ewha University professor Leif-Eric Easley. from Seoul.
NPR News
Daily horoscope for October 1, 2022
Lunar Alert: Avoid purchases or big decisions after 5:30 p.m. EDT today (2:30 p.m. PDT). The Moon is in Sagittarius.
Happy Birthday for Saturday, October 1, 2022:
You are worthy. Even though you’re charming and friendly, you like to be in control. You are confident and proud of your efforts to work hard. This year you are reaping the benefits of all your hard work because others are noticing your talents. You could be in the spotlight!
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★
Avoid being fair today, which is a temptation. When it comes to politics, religion, or your personal beliefs, you may want to challenge others, especially because you have the support of someone older or more experienced. But what is that for ? A Pyrrhic victory? (There is no one so deaf as those who wear headphones.) Tonight: Stay calm.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★
Disputes over a financial arrangement, shared ownership, taxes, insurance issues, or inheritance can arise today. Perhaps you will appeal to the authority of an older person or to power. More likely, you will gain traction by joining the efforts of your colleagues. Tonight: Be vigilant.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★
You might feel annoyed with a close friend or partner today, especially about traditional beliefs or politics. Instead, focus on fun and entertaining entertainment. Why not? Accept invitations to party and socialize. Enjoy sporting events and fun activities with the kids. Tonight: Have fun!
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★★
It’s a great day to entertain at home or to invite people to gather where you live. You could show new ways to improve your home. Certainly, disputes over pets, your health or your job could distract you. Don’t waste your energy. Tonight: go with what works.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★
Parents might find relationships with their children difficult today. It happens. It certainly goes with the territory. Help from an older person might help. During this time, interactions with siblings, parents and neighbors will be optimistic. Enjoy a short trip. Tonight: enjoy the conversations.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★
It is a good day for financial matters as well as for business and commerce. In fact, you could resurrect old ideas or complete a project, which will ultimately result in increased income or a financial boon for you. Do not waste time with domestic quarrels, especially with women in your family. You don’t need that. Tonight: Stay cool.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★
You like harmony around you. (That’s why you like to please people.) Avoid arguments with everyday contacts today, which could easily arise. Instead, focus on relationships with partners and close friends, who will be warm and supportive. Avoid unpleasant people, because life is short. Tonight: Relax.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★
Avoid financial disputes, as they could ruin your day. Instead, enjoy some quiet time with yourself and a few others privately. Good news about your health, as well as fun times with pets, will be a source of pleasure. Tonight: Be happy!
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★
It’s the classic day for an irritable back and forth with a friend or partner because you’re both bored or disagree with each other. Try putting that aside so you can focus on interactions with clubs or groups, or a creative and artistic friend. It will save your day. Tonight: Keep Calm,
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★
It can be hard to deal with someone today, especially because you feel like you can’t talk. (You seethe slowly behind the scenes, which is frustrating.) Fortunately, relationships with parents, bosses, and family members are positive. Tonight: go with what works.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★
Difficulties with children, social situations, or sporting events may arise today. Your best option is to avoid these difficult situations, which will only lead to a little heartache. Instead, talk to loved ones, day-to-day contacts, and siblings, as these interactions will be upbeat and enjoyable. Tonight: Be nice.
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★
Family quarrels and domestic challenges could take place today. Avoid them if you can. Ironically, it is an excellent day for business and commerce as well as for financial negotiations. If you play your cards right, the money and the gifts will come to you. Go where your bread is buttered! (It’s a no-brainer.) Tonight: Relax.
BORN TODAY
Actress Brie Larson (1989), 39th U.S. President Jimmy Carter (1924), actor Esai Morales (1962)
denverpost
Bill Belichick clarifies his level of medical expertise, plus other quotes of the week
Bill Belichick isn’t a doctor, Russell Wilson fires back at a meme, Gregg Popovich gets really honest about his motivation and more in our Quotes of the Week.
“What do I look like? A doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? … Day to day.”
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick asked about Mac Jones ankle injury
“Chad Powers? I’m 3-0 against Chad Powers.”
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, retaliate to Eli Manning after Manning joked that Denver “should have paid the punter $235 million instead of Russell”. Manning had a semi-viral moment over the past few weeks after showing up to a Penn State tryout dressed as a “Chad Powers” character.
“My paycheck.”
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on what drives him year after year
“I thought it was a done deal. I took a trip to Mexico just to get away from it all because I could just feel the anticipation of everything. So I was like, ‘I’m leaving for a few days, divert- you head this.’ And by the time I get home [it will] be free agency – signed with the Lakers.”
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, thinking he’d sign with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, via JJ Redick’s “The Old Man and the Three” podcast. The Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook instead.
“100 pounds. Tweet that.”
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, joking about how much weight he’s lost this offseason, via KYW News Radio
espn
Watch the trailer for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
Prepare to enter Guillermo del Torothe mind.
On September 30, Netflix released the first trailer for the new horror anthology series. Cabinet of curiosities by Guillermo Del Toro. With each episode, the Oscar-winning filmmaker will take us on a grim new journey filled with new actors, stories, and scares.
“Imagine your mind as a wardrobe where you lock away your darkest thoughts and your deepest fears,” del Toro says eerily in the trailer, as images of a vintage-looking wardrobe appear on screen. . “What would happen if you opened this cabinet for the world to see? We are about to find out.
Viewers then hear the show described as “one of those nightmarish specials – the kind you never get to the bottom of”. During the teaser, we get a glimpse of these bloody stories, including a ghostly family, a haunted storage unit, and a woman whose skin appears to be peeling off.
FOX Bet Super 6: Another $25,000 chance in College Football Pick 6
We are in week 5 of college football season, and we have $25,000 to offer in the FOX bet Super 6 college football Contest Choose 6!
Do you realize how many orders of those stadium nachos you could buy with 25,000? With that kind of extra cash in your pocket, you might even tell them to give you two extra pumps of that orange cheese. And toss a few jalapeños on top too, while you’re at it.
The world would be your oyster.
But how to earn this money? So glad you asked.
The FOX Bet Super 6 College Football Pick 6 is a free contest. We give you six marquee matches, and you give us your picks for the winners of each match and the margins of victory.
All you have to do to play for the $25,000 jackpot is download the FOX Bet Super 6 appopen the College Football Pick 6 challenge, make your picks and have them in before Saturday’s games kick off.
It’s so simple. It’s really fun. It’s really FREE.
Could you be our first winner of a $25,000 prize for the 2022 college football season?
We want you to win, so before you make your choice, let’s dive into our tips!
No. 7 Kentucky @#14 Ole Miss (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)
SEC East meets SEC West. Which Top 25 team will pass the test?
Jump straight into this week’s forecast with bars because why not.
Seriously, though, this one will be a tough clash between 4-0 sides that will come down to the wire.
Last week against Northern Illinois, Kentucky limited the Huskies to 199 passing yards. With this game, the Wildcats held their first four opponents to less than 200 passing yards for the first time since 1989. Considering head coach Mark Stoops was a defensive back during his college playing career, United Uni having a solid D under him certainly follows.
But Ole Miss would like a word.
The Rebels are one of four FBS teams to average 40 or more points per game while giving up 10 or less. Ole Miss ranks fourth in the nation in rushing yards per game, averaging 280.8 yards per game.
But we’re going to use the good old-fashioned eyesight test for this one. And what we see is that Kentucky has the best win of the season between those teams. During week 2, the cats knocked down Florida 26-16. The Rebels’ best win? If we had to pick one, we’d say it was their 28-10 win. Troy in their season opener.
Cats get this victory.
Prediction:
Kentucky by 7 to 9 points
Number 4 Michigan @ Iowa (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
The undefeated Wolverines passed a fiery Maryland team last week. This game against Iowa will be another tough challenge.
The Hawkeyes 3-1 are fourth in the nation in red zone defense and sixth in the nation in total defense. In their last two games, the Hawkeyes have committed no turnovers. To say Iowa is keeping its eye on the ball is an understatement.
Michigan enters this game with one of the best running backs in college football, Blake Corum. His 7.47 yards per carry ranks third in the FBS. As a team, Michigan is tied for third in the nation with 22 carries of at least 15 yards. Clearly, Michigan’s rushing offense has been an important part of their perfect season so far.
Another thing to note. Michigan leads this all-time series 43-15-4. And they’ve faced each other before in last year’s Big Ten Championship Game. Big Blue won easily, 42-3.
After this weekend, the Wolverines will have two consecutive Ws over the Hawkeyes.
Prediction:
Michigan 10 to 13 points
No. 2 Alabama @#20 Arkansas (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)
You know how legitimately Alabama will generally look like Goliath against virtually any opponent? And then there’s this game – maybe even two – that exposes the tide for the mere mortals that they are?
Well, this Arkansas game is one of them.
The Razorbacks are coming off a narrow 23-21 loss to Texas A&M, but there are some bright spots for coach Sam Pittman & Co. as they host Bama. The Razorbacks have intercepted 28 passes since the start of the 2020 season, which is tied for second most in the SEC. And they lead the nation in sacks with a total of 20. That’s four more than the closest team.
But no matter how well we think Arkansas can keep this contest, Bama is still Bama.
Since 2018, the Tide have scored 40 or more points in 71.7% of their games. Bama’s D has forced 3-and-outs on 23 of 29 drives this season. And when they have the ball, the Tide have rushed for 400 or more yards in 54 of their last 60 games.
And Bama owns that all-time streak 22-8.
So will it be close? Yes. But will Alabama return to Tuscaloosa with a win? Also, yes.
Prediction:
Alabama 4 to 6 points
state of michigan @ Maryland (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)
Michigan State has as many two-game losses this year as it did last season. Sparty is going through some things and we expect Maryland to take full advantage of that this weekend.
At FOX Bet, Terrapins are 8 point favorites. A late and timely touchdown and conversion to 2 points helped Maryland cover 17 point gap last week against Michigan – and cost a Super 6 contender. But the Terps have yet to claim an outright victory. This weekend will be different. Look for Maryland to win and cover.
Maryland has won six straight games against unranked teams. Jar, this is Kettle. But the statistics still hold. The Terps have also scored on 15 of their 16 red zone drives. And we cannot overstate how difficult this is to accomplish.
Yes, the Spartans lead this series 10-2, but Michigan State today is a little different than it was then. Michigan State today allows opponents to convert third downs 43.3% of the time. It will be the loss of the Spartans this weekend.
Maryland wins big.
Prediction:
Maryland 10 to 13 points
No. 9 Oklahoma State @#16 Baylor (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
“They didn’t play against anyone!” We are the ones shouting into the void about these two teams. Alright, Baylor played BYU and lost 26-20. But looking through the matchups of these teams, I see teams like Albany and Arkansas Pine Bluff!
It gives cupcake.
But this week begins the real slate of games for State and Baylor.
Oklahoma State is 11-7 ATS (ATS) and 10-8 straight (SU) against Baylor under coach Mike Gundy. In their last seven games against AP-ranked opponents, the Cowboys are 6-1 SU.
Baylor, on the other hand, is 3-5 SU when facing Top 10 opponents since 2018. But those other stats have us turning a curious eye to the Bears.
When favorites at home, like this weekend, the Bears are 10-0 against Big 12 opponents since 2017. And for 18 straight games, these beefy Bears have held opponents within 30 points. .
We’ve never seen a bear in the wild run into a cowboy, and we won’t see that this weekend either.
Prediction:
Baylor from 7 to 9 points
No. 10 North Carolina State @#5 Clemson (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)
Keep the best for last. This one is sure to be the kind of game that will bring you to the edge of your seat.
Clemson does indeed own the series 59-29-1, but the Wolfpack beat the Tigers last year, 27-21. And we choose them to upset again this year.
Let’s look at the Pack. NC State leads the ACC, allowing opponents an average of just 11.8 points per game. The 261.5 yards per game they give up is second-best in the conference. And they allow a 25% third party conversion rate which is tied for seventh in FBS.
Clemson comes into this game with a little more confidence as he thrives in night game atmospheres. Since 2015, the Tigers are 43-7 in night games. They also boast the longest active home winning streak in the nation at 36. Under coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson is 84-3 as a home favorite.
But we can’t counter Clemson’s game WakeForest Out of our minds. It took the Tigers two overtime periods to defeat the Demon Deacons last week, a team we believe isn’t as talented top-to-bottom as NC State.
So, Tiger devotee, don’t look now. We go Wolfpack.
Prediction:
NC status by 1 to 3
Open your FOX Bet Super 6 app and make your selections before Saturday’s games start. Don’t forget to tag us on all social networks @FOXSuper6 and @EricaReneeD and show us your choices using #EricaSuper6.
Fox
