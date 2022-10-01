Photos show the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Ian

We are in week 5 of college football season, and we have $25,000 to offer in the FOX bet Super 6 college football Contest Choose 6!

The FOX Bet Super 6 College Football Pick 6 is a free contest. We give you six marquee matches, and you give us your picks for the winners of each match and the margins of victory.

No. 7 Kentucky @#14 Ole Miss (12 p.m. ET Saturday, ESPN)

SEC East meets SEC West. Which Top 25 team will pass the test?

Jump straight into this week’s forecast with bars because why not.

Seriously, though, this one will be a tough clash between 4-0 sides that will come down to the wire.

Last week against Northern Illinois , Kentucky limited the Huskies to 199 passing yards. With this game, the Wildcats held their first four opponents to less than 200 passing yards for the first time since 1989. Considering head coach Mark Stoops was a defensive back during his college playing career, United Uni having a solid D under him certainly follows.

But Ole Miss would like a word.

The Rebels are one of four FBS teams to average 40 or more points per game while giving up 10 or less. Ole Miss ranks fourth in the nation in rushing yards per game, averaging 280.8 yards per game.

But we’re going to use the good old-fashioned eyesight test for this one. And what we see is that Kentucky has the best win of the season between those teams. During week 2, the cats knocked down Florida 26-16. The Rebels’ best win? If we had to pick one, we’d say it was their 28-10 win. Troy in their season opener.

Cats get this victory.

Prediction:

Kentucky by 7 to 9 points

Number 4 Michigan @ Iowa (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

The undefeated Wolverines passed a fiery Maryland team last week. This game against Iowa will be another tough challenge.

The Hawkeyes 3-1 are fourth in the nation in red zone defense and sixth in the nation in total defense. In their last two games, the Hawkeyes have committed no turnovers. To say Iowa is keeping its eye on the ball is an understatement.

Michigan enters this game with one of the best running backs in college football, Blake Corum . His 7.47 yards per carry ranks third in the FBS. As a team, Michigan is tied for third in the nation with 22 carries of at least 15 yards. Clearly, Michigan’s rushing offense has been an important part of their perfect season so far.

Another thing to note. Michigan leads this all-time series 43-15-4. And they’ve faced each other before in last year’s Big Ten Championship Game. Big Blue won easily, 42-3.

After this weekend, the Wolverines will have two consecutive Ws over the Hawkeyes.

Prediction:

Michigan 10 to 13 points

No. 2 Alabama @#20 Arkansas (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

You know how legitimately Alabama will generally look like Goliath against virtually any opponent? And then there’s this game – maybe even two – that exposes the tide for the mere mortals that they are?

Well, this Arkansas game is one of them.

The Razorbacks are coming off a narrow 23-21 loss to Texas A&M , but there are some bright spots for coach Sam Pittman & Co. as they host Bama. The Razorbacks have intercepted 28 passes since the start of the 2020 season, which is tied for second most in the SEC. And they lead the nation in sacks with a total of 20. That’s four more than the closest team.

But no matter how well we think Arkansas can keep this contest, Bama is still Bama.

Since 2018, the Tide have scored 40 or more points in 71.7% of their games. Bama’s D has forced 3-and-outs on 23 of 29 drives this season. And when they have the ball, the Tide have rushed for 400 or more yards in 54 of their last 60 games.

And Bama owns that all-time streak 22-8.

So will it be close? Yes. But will Alabama return to Tuscaloosa with a win? Also, yes.

Prediction:

Alabama 4 to 6 points

state of michigan @ Maryland (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Michigan State has as many two-game losses this year as it did last season. Sparty is going through some things and we expect Maryland to take full advantage of that this weekend.

At FOX Bet, Terrapins are 8 point favorites . A late and timely touchdown and conversion to 2 points helped Maryland cover 17 point gap last week against Michigan – and cost a Super 6 contender. But the Terps have yet to claim an outright victory. This weekend will be different. Look for Maryland to win and cover.

Maryland has won six straight games against unranked teams. Jar, this is Kettle. But the statistics still hold. The Terps have also scored on 15 of their 16 red zone drives. And we cannot overstate how difficult this is to accomplish.

Yes, the Spartans lead this series 10-2, but Michigan State today is a little different than it was then. Michigan State today allows opponents to convert third downs 43.3% of the time. It will be the loss of the Spartans this weekend.

Maryland wins big.

Prediction:

Maryland 10 to 13 points

No. 9 Oklahoma State @#16 Baylor (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

“They didn’t play against anyone!” We are the ones shouting into the void about these two teams. Alright, Baylor played BYU and lost 26-20. But looking through the matchups of these teams, I see teams like Albany and Arkansas Pine Bluff !

It gives cupcake.

But this week begins the real slate of games for State and Baylor.

Oklahoma State is 11-7 ATS (ATS) and 10-8 straight (SU) against Baylor under coach Mike Gundy. In their last seven games against AP-ranked opponents, the Cowboys are 6-1 SU.

Baylor, on the other hand, is 3-5 SU when facing Top 10 opponents since 2018. But those other stats have us turning a curious eye to the Bears.

When favorites at home, like this weekend, the Bears are 10-0 against Big 12 opponents since 2017. And for 18 straight games, these beefy Bears have held opponents within 30 points. .

We’ve never seen a bear in the wild run into a cowboy, and we won’t see that this weekend either.

Prediction:

Baylor from 7 to 9 points

No. 10 North Carolina State @#5 Clemson (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)

Keep the best for last. This one is sure to be the kind of game that will bring you to the edge of your seat.

Clemson does indeed own the series 59-29-1, but the Wolfpack beat the Tigers last year, 27-21. And we choose them to upset again this year.

Let’s look at the Pack. NC State leads the ACC, allowing opponents an average of just 11.8 points per game. The 261.5 yards per game they give up is second-best in the conference. And they allow a 25% third party conversion rate which is tied for seventh in FBS.

Clemson comes into this game with a little more confidence as he thrives in night game atmospheres. Since 2015, the Tigers are 43-7 in night games. They also boast the longest active home winning streak in the nation at 36. Under coach Dabo Swinney, Clemson is 84-3 as a home favorite.

But we can’t counter Clemson’s game WakeForest Out of our minds. It took the Tigers two overtime periods to defeat the Demon Deacons last week, a team we believe isn’t as talented top-to-bottom as NC State.

So, Tiger devotee, don’t look now. We go Wolfpack.

Prediction:

NC status by 1 to 3