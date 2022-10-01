Connect with us

Pm Modi expected to interact with farmers

Pm Modi Expected To Interact With Farmers
October 01, 2022 at 11:49 a.m. STI

Agriculture’s contribution to India’s GDP has been dismal despite much of the country’s workforce being in industry. Technology, especially 5G, is expected to help farmers make better use of monitoring weather, real-time prices, global trends, livestock, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet farmers’ representatives on Saturday during his commercial 5G rollout program in the country. Modi will visit the India Mobile Congress 2022 exhibition and witness demonstrations of the uses of 5G technology in multiple fields.

Earlier, India’s three major telecom operators each presented a use case to Modi. Reliance Jio demonstrated the use of 5G by connecting a teacher from a school in Mumbai with students from three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha.

Airtel demonstrated how a girl from Uttar Pradesh could attend a vivid and immersive educational experience to learn about the solar system using virtual reality and augmented reality. Vodafone Idea was to demonstrate worker safety in an under construction Delhi Metro tunnel by creating a digital twin of the tunnel.

5G can be extremely helpful in augmenting agricultural technology. Agriculture’s contribution to India’s GDP has been dismal despite much of the country’s workforce being in industry. Technology, especially 5G, is expected to help farmers make better use of monitoring weather, real-time prices, global trends, and livestock, among others.

Here are some of the many use cases for 5G in Indian agriculture:

  • 5G will allow farmers to get real-time machine data. This will increase the capabilities of conventional agricultural machinery. 5G in machinery is also useful for real-time monitoring by farmers.
  • 5G can help farmers irrigate more efficiently by helping to detect how much water is needed and when. According to a News18 report, one can use soil probes buried underground and be connected via 5G. These devices have the ability to capture data such as moisture content, soil patterns and salinity.
  • The other use case is, of course, 5G smartphone agriculture apps that can provide real-time weather data to help prepare farmers for any event that may affect crops. The apps also help farmers stay informed about trends and prices.
  • Cattle farming is another area where 5G technology will help farmers track the health and location of their livestock. 5G technology can also provide data on cattle, such as their feed intake and fertility.

    Note to readers

    Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    'Hocus Pocus 2' release date: When is Disney Plus dropping the Witchy sequel?

    October 1, 2022

    'Hocus Pocus 2' Release Date: When Is Disney Plus Dropping The Witchy Sequel?
    'Hocus Pocus 2' release date: When is Disney Plus dropping the Witchy sequel?


    Hocus Pocus 2 is now available on Disney’s streaming service.

    Hocus Pocus 2 With Kathy Najimy As Mary, Bette Midler As Winifred, Sarah Jessica Parker As Sarah

    Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker are flying (again).

    If, like the Sanderson sisters, you’ve waited three centuries for the Hocus Pocus franchise to be resurrected (or even only 29 years since the first movie), good news: Hocus Pocus 2 is out today.

    The long-awaited second installment of the classic Halloween movie has hit Disney’s streaming service Disney+ at midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET on September 30, just in time for spooky season.

    Starring the original Sanderson Sisters from the first film released in 1993 – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy – the sequel sees the witches resurrected as the black flame candle is once again lit in Salem.

    Discover our Hocus Pocus 2 reviewsand stream it on Disney Plus now.

    Stocks moving the most at midday: Nike, Rent-A-Center, Carnival Cruise

    October 1, 2022

    Stocks Moving The Most At Midday: Nike, Rent-A-Center, Carnival Cruise
    People walk near the entrance to the Nike store on May 25, 2022 in Moscow, Russia.

    Konstantin Zavrazhin | Getty Images News | Getty Images

    Find out which companies are making headlines in the midday business.

    Nike – Shares of Nike fell 12.8% after the sneaker giant said Thursday that its inventory was overstocked, up 44% in its most recent quarter. As a result, it will offer more discounts to eliminate excess goods. Other retailers were also dragged lower, with Lululemon Athletica and Under Armor losing nearly 6% and nearly 5% respectively.

    Rent-A-Center – Shares of Rent-A-Center fell 21.6% after the company cut its profit forecast for the current quarter, saying economic conditions weighed on consumer traffic and payment habits.

    Carnival Cruise – Carnival Cruise shares fell 23.3% after the company forecast a fourth-quarter loss, saying high fuel prices and inflation would delay its return to profitability. Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines also fell, falling 13% and 18% respectively.

    Micron – Shares of Micron rose 1.7% after the company reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street expectations, even as sales fell. The chipmaker also gave a weaker-than-expected revenue outlook, saying sales are hurt by slowing consumer demand.

    Charles River Laboratories – Shares of Charles River rose 3.6% after Jefferies upgraded the stock to buy on hold, citing the company’s potential in animal studies.

    Twitter – Twitter’s shares rose 2.6% after texts between its founder, Jack Dorsey, and Elon Musk were published in court filings. The Tesla CEO is embroiled in a legal battle over his bid to buy the social media company.

    Nucor – Shares of steel company Nucor jumped 1.6% after it announced plans to spend $425 million to expand a galvanized steel line at its South Carolina plant.

    Amylyx Pharmaceuticals – Shares of the pharmaceutical company fell 6.8% despite the shares rallying after hours on Thursday after the Food and Drug Administration announced approval of its controversial Lou’s disease drug Gehrig.

    Generac – Shares of Generac gained 2.3% after Cowen initiated coverage of the company with a buy rating. The generator company is a clear winner in the industry and has value in its solar offering.

    – CNBC’s Alex Harring and Michelle Fox contributed reporting.

    Homecoming high school football game shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 in critical condition

    October 1, 2022

    Homecoming High School Football Game Shooting Leaves 1 Teen Dead, 1 In Critical Condition
    A shooting at a high school homecoming football game left one teenager dead and another in critical condition, with the suspect still at large.

    The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at McLain High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when the Tulsa Police Department was alerted to a shooting during McLain’s homecoming football game in front of a crowd of hundreds against Miami High School.

    Officers found two teenage victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. A 17-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other 17-year-old victim was immediately taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition, but his condition has since improved to stable, according to a statement from the Tulsa Police Department.

    A shooting during a high school homecoming football game in Tulsa, Oklahoma, left one teenager dead and another in critical condition, with the suspect still at large on Friday, September 30, 2022.

    Tulsa Police Department/Twitter

    “Dozens of officers converged on the area to assist with crowd control and the search for the suspect,” the Tulsa Police Department said. “Our K-9 unit and several officers scoured nearby neighborhoods as we believe the suspect took off on foot. Unfortunately the trail got cold.

    The shooting allegedly took place near the high school tennis court and not during the homecoming game, according to ABC News affiliate KTUL in Tulsa.

    According to the police, the suspect is still at large, suspected of being armed and dangerous. Currently, the only description they have of the alleged shooter at this time is that he is a 17-year-old black male, according to police.

    “Homicide detectives are actively working on this case,” the Tulsa Police Department said. “We hope that of the hundreds of people here, some will come forward and help with this investigation.”

    Photo: A Shooting At A High School Homecoming Football Game In Tulsa, Oklahoma, Left One Teenager Dead And Another In Critical Condition With The Suspect Still At Large On Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

    A shooting during a high school homecoming football game in Tulsa, Oklahoma, left one teenager dead and another in critical condition, with the suspect still at large on Friday, September 30, 2022.

    Tulsa Police Department/Twitter

    ABC News

    Oil Rigs Baker Hughes +2 to 604 in the current week

    October 1, 2022

    Oil Rigs Baker Hughes +2 to 604 in the current week
    The Baker Hughes platform account for the current week shows:

    • oil rigs +2 to 604
    • gas rigs -1 to 159
    • Total Platforms +1 to 765

    WTI Crude Oil is trading today at $79.87. That’s down -$1.36 on the day. The low price reached $79.16 today. The high prices up to $82.54. Last Friday, the price closed at $79.30. The high price this week hit $82.92 yesterday. The low price was Monday at $76.28. The December 31 closing level was $75.35.

    See NASA's DART asteroid crash through the lens of the Webb and Hubble telescopes

    October 1, 2022

    See NASA's DART asteroid crash through the lens of the Webb and Hubble telescopes
    NASA was not going to miss the opportunity to capture his historic ambush of an asteroid through the eyes of its most powerful space observatories. On Thursday, NASA and the European Space Agency released new images taken by the Hubble and James Webb telescopes showing the moment the The DART spacecraft crashed into the asteroid Dimorphos.

    DART was designed as humanity’s first experiment in kinetic impact mitigation, which is a lot of syllables to say that the goal was to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid to see if the collision could alter space rock orbit. The technique could one day be used to protect Earth from an asteroid or comet that threatens to impact our planet.

    Neither Dimorphos nor the largest asteroid around which the moon revolves, Didymos, pose a threat to us. In reality, no known asteroid poses a significant threat at present.

    The effort to capture the moment of impact, along with earlier and follow-up images of the crash site, marks the first time Webb and Hubble have made observations of the same target at the same time.

    “This is an unprecedented vision of an unprecedented event,” Andy Rivkin, DART’s investigative team leader, said in a statement.

    Stsci-01Ge4S36Xek01Whmkzdgpg4Gfz.png

    These images, Hubble on the left and Webb on the right, show observations of the Didymos-Dimorphos system several hours after NASA’s DART intentionally collided with the lunar asteroid.

    NASA, ESA, CSA, Jian-Yang Li, Cristina Thomas, Ian Wong, Joseph DePasquale, Alyssa Pagan

    The images are captured in different wavelengths of light, with Hubble showing the impact in visible light and Webb using an infrared instrument. The bright center of the images shows the point of impact, which maintained a high level of light for several hours. Plumes of material ejected from the asteroid’s surface by the collision are also visible.

    “When I saw the data, I was literally speechless, stunned by the stunning detail of the ejecta captured by Hubble,” said Jian-Yang Li of the Planetary Science Institute who led the Hubble observations.

    Astronomers will continue to examine observations and data from the event with telescopes both in space and on the ground to get a better idea of ​​how the impact changed Dimorphos, both in its structure and in terms of trajectory through the cosmos.

    Orioles' dramatic 2-1 win over Yankees not enough to stave off elimination from postseason contention

    October 1, 2022

    Orioles' dramatic 2-1 win over Yankees not enough to stave off elimination from postseason contention
    A soldout Yankee Stadium wanted to witness history. The Orioles wanted to survive. By early Saturday morning, neither had their wish granted.

    Baltimore’s 2-1 win Friday night over the New York Yankees shook off a late-season spell that doomed playoff hopes for a team that wasn’t expected to be contending in the first place. The victory closed the Orioles’ September at 12-15, but wins by the Tampa Bay Rays (86-71) and Seattle Mariners (86-70) later in the night mathematically eliminated Baltimore (81-76), which saw its postseason possibilities last about half an hour into October.

    The Orioles at least upset Yankees fans in the process. Amid a chorus of boos in the Bronx, Félix Bautista stretched behind the pitcher’s mound during the eighth inning. Those 47,583 fans came to see Yankees slugger Aaron Judge make American League history, but in those moments, they watched the massive Orioles right-hander try to shake discomfort in his left knee suffered amid a plate appearance that seemed as if it would control Baltimore’s postseason fate.

    With first base open, Judge and his 61 home runs in the box and the tying run at second base, Bautista tried to pitch around the star outfielder after a meeting on the mound with manager Brandon Hyde. But Bautista stumbled after delivering his second pitch to Judge, prompting a brief delay and a chorus of outrage.

    “It feels cool, actually,” Bautista said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “But to be honest, I wasn’t focused on that.”

    Like all those in attendance Friday, his focus was on Judge, who is one home run away from breaking a tie with Yankees great Roger Maris for the American League single-season record. But the Orioles left those fans wanting for another night. Bautista returned to the mound and intentionally walked Judge before retiring the next two batters, stranding Judge and the runner he inherited from Jordan Lyles after his strong seven innings. With Baltimore electing not to send its closer out for the ninth, rookie left-hander DL Hall instead handled the frame, doing so cleanly to earn his first career save in a victory that, if only temporarily, kept the Orioles’ postseason hopes alive.

    Hyde seemingly was asking Bautista for six outs, something Hyde said he hoped to avoid over the final stretch after the rookie developed arm fatigue after his previous two-inning outing. But with the Orioles needing to win each of their final six games to have a chance to reach the playoffs, Hyde called on Bautista after Lyles gave up a leadoff single on his 106th pitch.

    A stolen base amid a strikeout brought up Judge, who had struck out, singled and walked against Lyles. Hyde came out for a mound visit, with the Orioles’ infield joining him around Bautista. After those pitches and brief delay for Bautista to stretch and throw a handful of warmup pitches, he threw another ball to Judge. At 3-0, the Orioles intentionally walked him.

    The leg did not seem to bother Bautista further in the outing. He struck out Gleyber Torres, who himself had a historic home run binge against the Orioles in 2019, and got a lineout from Anthony Rizzo, who homered three times against Baltimore earlier this season. But he did not return for the ninth, though he said he could have and did not expect the discomfort to end his season.

    Instead, Hall used his changeup with great effectiveness to retire three right-handed batters. The organization’s No. 4 prospect according to Baseball America had some struggles early in his major league career but has allowed a run in only one of his past seven outings. He was greeted in the Orioles’ clubhouse with a laundry cart shower, with teammates dumping random substances on him in the club’s customary form of celebration.

    “That’s the pitcher that everyone knows he can be,” said Adley Rutschman, who caught Hall frequently during their minor league climbs. “It was cool to see him just go out there, no fear, just a lot of confidence and swag in the way that he carried himself.”

    Recognizing that was the priority over another accomplishment Friday. The victory ensured the Orioles their first non-losing season since 2016. They are the third Major League Baseball team and first since 1900 to achieve a .500 record or better a year after losing 110 games.

    “It just means that we exceeded expectations and that our guys fought all year long and we’re not done yet,” Hyde said. “Just really happy with the effort with these guys all year. Proven a lot of people wrong around the league and in sports. I think there’s a lot of appreciation for what these guys have done this year around the league, and it’s well deserved.”

    The Orioles scored in the first inning on Ryan Mountcastle’s single and in the sixth on a wild pitch from former Baltimore closer Zack Britton, who immediately left the game with left arm fatigue. Oswaldo Cabrera’s solo shot in the fifth was Lyles’ lone blemish as he struck out a season-high nine in seven innings.

    Lyles was unsure whether he would get another start, with his next turn due to fall on the final day of the regular season. He is one inning shy of a his career high of 180 innings, set last season with the Texas Rangers.

    “I would like to rack up some more,” he said.

    He avoided infamy against Judge, with each ball he threw prompting boos. Although Judge’s walk rate has spiked since he came within reach of Maris’ mark, Lyles quipped that he was “trying to make it out of the Bronx alive,” not walk the game’s top hitter. Like Bautista, he savored the atmosphere in the ballpark, but he was happy he didn’t add to it.

    “A win’s a win,” Lyles said. “I know Yankee fans were looking for something else, but we’ve got a young and talented team, and we care about winning.”

    They just didn’t do enough of it to reach the postseason.

    [email protected]

    Saturday, 1:05 p.m.

    TV: MASN

    Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

    ()

