A suspect has been arrested for a hit-and-run accident in Lakewood that killed a pedestrian.

Irene Lonnie Martinez, 55, of Aurora, was arrested early Friday morning in Aurora, Lakewood police said in a news release.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, a westbound driver on West Colfax Avenue struck a pedestrian on Kendall Street and the driver fled the scene without stopping, police said.

Investigators located the vehicle and the suspect early Friday morning. Martinez is being held in Jefferson County Jail as part of an investigation for leaving the scene of a fatal accident. The victim’s name has not been released. An investigation is underway.