Russia accused of having “kidnapped” the head of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant
Kyiv, Ukraine — Ukraine’s nuclear power supplier on Saturday accused Russia of “kidnapping” the head of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, a facility now occupied by Russian troops.
Russian forces seized the general manager of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Ihor Murashov, around 4 p.m. Friday, Ukrainian nuclear company Energoatom said.
Energoatom said Russian troops stopped Murashov’s car, blindfolded him and then took him to an undisclosed location.
“Its possession by (Russia) jeopardizes the security of Ukraine and of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant,” said Energoatom Chairman Petro Kotin.
Kotin called on Russia to release Murashov immediately.
Russia did not immediately admit to seizing the plant manager.
The Zaporizhzhia plant has repeatedly been caught in the crossfire of the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian technicians continued to operate it after Russian troops seized the power plant. The plant’s last reactor was shut down in September amid ongoing shelling near the facility.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, which has staff at the plant, did not immediately acknowledge Energoatom’s claim about Murashov being captured by the Russians.
Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine at
5g is coming to India – From telecommunications, education to healthcare, here’s what it means for the nation’s progress
5G can bridge the gap between urban and rural India by accelerating digitalization and intelligent data management of agriculture, services, commerce, industry, informal sector, transport and energy infrastructure, said Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 5G services in India at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 in Delhi.
“On the historic occasion of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav today, India will take 5G – the greatest power of the 21st century – to the next level. India is on the verge of setting the global standard for 5G internet,” Modi said on the occasion.
Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said telecom is a booming industry and with 5G technology in place, sectors like education, healthcare, banking and agriculture will undergo a massive transformation.
“5G is much more than next generation or connectivity. 5G is the fundamental technology that unlocks the full potential of 21st century technology,” he said at the launch event.
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said, “5G can bridge the gap between urban and rural India by accelerating digitalization and intelligent data management of agriculture, services, commerce, industry, the informal sector, transport and energy infrastructure. This will create huge efficiencies in all economic activities, making India a hub of innovation, and will also help us mitigate the climate crisis.
He believes 5G can provide small industrial and commercial businesses with the same powerful productivity tools used by large, capital-intensive companies. This will boost the modernization and profitability of all sectors of the Indian economy, he said.
Ambani added that by introducing artificial intelligence in all fields, 5G can propel India’s emergence as the intelligence capital of the world. This will help India become a major exporter of high value-added digital solutions and services, he said.
Market expert Prakash Diwan sees this as a tectonic shift for the telecom sector and what it would evolve into. The efforts of telecom players for 20 years will begin to pay off.
“The moment you have 5G-enabled services, especially related to data usage, there is a very clear pricing trigger. You’re sitting on a tool, which will help you get a better price and vary in usage. Plans can vary from cheap ones to exclusive ones that offer so many privileges and benefits. And that’s exactly where ARPUs would start to increase,” he said.
Reflecting on the economic impact, Jaideep Ghosh, COO of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, said, “The direct-indirect-tertiary economic impact on 5G, if used effectively, further for enterprise, utility and government applications. could be a lot more than $450 billion, but we’ll have to see; 2035 is too long, but seems doable, well ahead of time.
Former Telecom Secy R Chandrasekhar also said that no one is switching to 5G just for mobile services. “There are many interesting use cases in manufacturing, education, healthcare, autonomous vehicles, etc.,” he said. CNBC-TV18.
Talking about the adoption of 5G, Tarun Pathak, Director of Counterpoint Research, said that one in three smartphones currently sold in India is a 5G smartphone. He added that 33% of smartphones sold during online festive sales are 5G.
“People are preparing for the future. It’s not just because of demand, but we already have a very strong device ecosystem. Also, the install base from a device perspective in India, we have nearly 620 million unique smartphone users, and even without the start of 5G services, we already had 50 million 5G smartphones in use,” he said.
(Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)
First post: 01 October 2022, 12:53 STI
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
7 Popular and Best Pakistani Dramas of All Time
The most popular Pakistani dramas today are a big hit with audiences, and it’s easy to see why: high production quality, gripping storylines, and charismatic actors combine to create dramas that you don’t want to stop watching! But many people don’t know much about the history of Pakistani dramas, or which are the best Pakistani dramas of all time. Don’t miss out! Here’s our list of the most popular Pakistani dramas and best Pakistani dramas of all time!
Most Popular and Best Pakistani Dramas of All Time
1. Mann Mayal (2016) – Best Pakistani Dramas
First on the list is Mann Mayal. It is a Pakistani romantic drama television series, directed by Haseeb Hassani and produced by Momina Duraidt. The drama stars Maya Ali, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Gohar Rasheed, Ayesha Khan, Aiman Khan in lead roles. Manahil and Salahuddin fall in love but cannot meet due to their social class differences.
2. Aunn Zara (2013) – Most Popular Pakistani Dramas
Second on the list is Aunn Zara. It is a Pakistan drama series telecast on A-Plus Entertainment. There are two main characters, Aunn and Zara, who are both spoiled by their families but are quite different from each other. Despite their differences, both marry each other (to avoid the problems caused by their families), but their story takes a twist at every turn.
3. Sadqay Tumhare (2014) – Best Pakistani Dramas
Third on the list is Sadqay Tumhare. It is a Pakistani drama series shown not only on TV but also on YouTube. It stars Mahira Khan, Adnan Malik, Haris Waheed. This is a story of a village girl and her city cousin is arranged to marry, but a decades-old indiscretion could end their relationship.
4. Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga (2011) – Most Popular Pakistani Dramas
Fourth on the list is Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga. It is a Pakistani sitcom series that first aired on Geo TV in August 2011. Originally directed by Muhammad Iftikhar Iffi, the series starred Faisal Qureshi, Aijaz Aslam, Jana Malik, and Sangeeta. The plot centers around the Chaudhary family living in a small village near Lahore. Sheeda disguises himself as a girl called Sheedo to hide from his former gang members and prevent being arrested, and much of the humor revolves around this.
In late July 2012, Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga returned to broadcast after an offseason and returned for a second season on 23 August 2012. On 11 July 2013 the show started gain and the third season premiered on 11 July 2013.
5. Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012–2013 ) – Best Pakistani Dramas
Next on the list is Zindagi Gulzar Hai. It is a Pakistani drama starring Sanam Saeed, Fawad Khan. The main character of the drama is a woman who is married to her second husband with her three daughters, yet is interested in only producing a male heir to take over her father’s assets. The drama primarily tackles the divisive divide between the privileged upper classes and the discriminated lower ones.
6. Pyarey Afzal (2013–2014) – Most Popular Pakistani Dramas
Then on the list of most popular Pakistani darams is Pyarey Afzal. It tells the story of a mother, her two sons, and their families. Pyarey Afzal is one of best Pakistani dramas because it tackles major social issues like unemployment. It also has an entertaining plotline with plenty of twists and turns.
7. Humsafar (2011–2012) – Best Pakistani Dramas
Finally on the list of best Pakistani Dramas is Humsafar. It is a drama that tells the story of two individuals, Khirad and Ashar. Khirad’s mother’s untimely death forces them into marriage, but Ashar’s best friend Sara, who loves him. One of the best Pakistanis dramas for sure.
In conclusion, these are just a few of the best Pakistani dramas is shown on television in recent years. If you’re interested in finding something new, then the list above should be a good place to start looking. We hope this list of most popular Pakistani dramas has helped you find your next favorite show!
Lisandro Martinez told to stay away from Erling Haaland as Jamie Carragher repeats height issues
The Etihad pitch has dimensions of 105 by 68 yards, but many expect the Manchester derby to be decided by the seven-inch difference between Erling Haaland and Lisandro Martinez.
Man City striker Haaland, a physical specimen at 6ft 4in, has scored 11 goals in seven Premier League appearances and defenders are yet to find an answer for the Norwegian’s generational talent.
In other words: Big Foot would struggle to contain Haaland, so what chance does Man United’s short 5ft 9in defender Martinez have?
That’s the narrative in most quarters ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby, despite the Argentina centre-back all but denying it in recent weeks.
He’s featured in a Red Devils defense that have conceded just two goals in their last four league games, but Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher is still unconvinced by Martinez.
“The best advice Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag can offer Lisandro Martínez on dealing with Erling Haaland is to steer clear of him,” the Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.
“Some battles can be won by outplaying or outplaying an opponent. Other players need thought. Martínez needs to be at his best to get the better of arch-rivals Manchester City this weekend.
Carragher added: “There’s a lot to love about Martínez’s first appearances in a United shirt. The fans considered him a cult figure because he’s a natural warrior and leader.
“But, in the long run, the reservations I had when seeing Martínez for the first time remain.
“He looks a bit too small to play centre-back in the Premier League. We saw when United struggled against Brentford – a game where Martínez was substituted at half-time – just how difficult he is for him if teams hit long balls into the penalty area to a striker relishing such a serve like Ivan Toney.
“There’s nothing you can do about a height disadvantage when you’re forced into continuous aerial challenges.”
When asked how to stop Haaland, Arsenal legend Martin Keown suggested Martinez has the right attitude but also questioned his physique.
Keown told talkSPORT: “In Martinez form they have that type of player, that contact player.
“But that’s if he’s big enough. That’s a lot to catch up on.
“He’s not going to push another foot until Sunday.
“I respect what Martinez is doing. He is a powerful man and he wants to prove that he is strong enough. He has that chance on Sunday.
However, this is not the former Ajax star’s first rodeo.
New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag and Martinez faced Haaland in the Champions League group stages last season.
The result? Martinez had Haaland in his pocket and the Eredivisie giants secured a 4-0 win.
Maybe size doesn’t matter after all.
Hurricane Ian makes landfall again
As Hurricane Ian slams into South Carolina after leaving a trail of destruction in Florida, people are keeping a close eye on something that might surprise you: Waffle House.
The well-known restaurant chain currently has 10 closed locations in Florida’s hardest-hit areas, a number that “will fluctuate rapidly” as staff work to reopen and help community members, said Waffle House spokesperson Njeri Boss at CNBC Make It.
Such closures are incredibly rare for the Norcross, Georgia-based chain, which has about 2,000 locations spread mostly across the southeastern United States. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to track the severity of a weather disaster and the extent of damage to an area.
It is known as the “Waffle House Index”, created by former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate after he and his colleagues discovered that the last places left open during Hurricane Charley in 2004 were locations of Waffle House.
“If you get there and the Waffle House is closed? Fugate wrote in a blog post. “It’s really bad. This is where you go to work.”
The index has three levels, based on the extent of operations at a Waffle House site during a storm:
- Green means the restaurant is serving a full menu, a sign that damage to the area is limited and the lights are on
- Yellow means there is a limited menu at the restaurant, signaling that power is low and electricity is coming from a generator
- Red means the restaurant is closed, indicating there is severe damage to the area or “unsafe conditions”
Currently, the 10 sites closed in Florida include two in Naples, a few in Port Charlotte and several in Fort Myers, Boss said.
In an interview with NBC News on Thursday, Fugate acknowledged that the index “doesn’t tell you everything.” But he says red-labeled restaurants are still a “pretty good gauge” of which areas of a community are most affected and need critical attention first.
Waffle House had no role in creating the index, but it appreciates “the goodwill gained by being open when customers are most desperate,” its website says. Boss adds that the restaurant chain “takes pride” in always being among the first businesses to reopen once it is safe to enter a disaster-stricken area.
“We know how important it is for a community to start the recovery process as quickly as possible,” Boss said. “The fact that the index is used, we are proud that our name is attached to it.”
News
Gavin Newsom’s Gas Price Bounty
Cash-strapped Americans have been relieved by falling gas prices in recent weeks, but not Californians. The average gasoline price in the Golden State this week jumped to $6.29 a gallon, $2.50 above the national average, and the reasons are worth distilling from the government. Gavin Newsom wants to export state energy policies nationwide.
Gasoline prices in California have long been higher than the national average due to heavy fuel taxes and climate regulations, but the difference is now the biggest in at least two decades. Taxes add about 66 cents to the price of a gallon, about twice as much on average as other states. California’s cap-and-trade program and low-carbon fuel standard add about an additional 46 cents per gallon.
New California law requires additional police scrutiny for ties to hate groups
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) — Law enforcement will now be required to screen applicants for ties to hate groups and make it easier to fire anyone with such ties.
The CLEAR Act, short for California Law Enforcement Accountability Reform Act — was signed into law Friday by Governor Gavin Newsom. It is described as an effort to build community trust.
The CLEAR Act was crafted by South Bay Assemblyman Ash Kalra in the wake of the Jan. 6 uprising at the United States Capitol.
“We already know there is a problem and there has been, as identified by the FBI,” Asm said. Kalra told ABC7 News. “A problem of infiltration into law enforcement by those who have affiliations with certain hate groups. And so what that does is it actually allows law enforcement agencies to weed out those potential candidates .”
Kalra said the push became even more pressing after a 2022 state police audit found five California law enforcement agencies, including the San Jose Police Department, failed to does enough to prevent biased behavior.
“The reality is when it comes to people who work in law enforcement, who have a badge and the power to go with it, we shouldn’t cut corners,” Asm said. Kalra said.
The San Jose State Human Rights Institute (SJSU HRI) and the California Faculty Association co-sponsored the bill.
Dr. William Armaline of SJSU HRI told ABC7 News that the CLEAR Act goes beyond the bar of implicit bias.
“What our bill does is create a screening mechanism for new law enforcement recruits – and for existing law enforcement officers – that would prohibit their membership in groups that advocate or participate in hate crimes or genocide,” Dr. Armaline explained.
This is essentially one more step in an already lengthy hiring process.
The CLEAR Act calls for an investigation into an officer’s membership or potential participation in hate groups, and for the defense of any “public expression of hatred”. This would include social media posts.
“It’s called a ‘public expression of hatred,’” he described. “Where you are over there, obviously, sporting your membership and that sort of thing.”
Armaline said the measures are driven by real cases across the country.
“It really just adds that extra qualifier to the screening that already happens at the time of hiring,” he said of the bill. “So that’s just one more thing that we would be looking at, in terms of law enforcement officers, or potential law enforcement officers at the point of enforcement.”
Dr. Armaline said SJSU HRI started working on the bill, even before the January 6 uprising. He said the work began after several reports from the FBI and other investigative journalists documented the infiltration of law enforcement by members of far-right organizations.
He said they really tried to structure the bill so that it would not “restrict the civil liberties of police officers” or other public employees.
“Instead, what our bill does is kind of give the public the power to decide who should carry a gun and wear a badge,” Dr. Armaline told ABC7 News.
CSU East Bay criminal justice professor Dr. Lisa Hill, who is not affiliated with the bill, spoke.
“What’s surprising is that some of those assessments — background investigations, psychological tests — didn’t pick up a lot of them,” she said. “And I think this law is pushing us in the right direction.”
“We got a little confused ‘Zero Tolerance.’ There’s a percentage, every time you go over zero, you’re no longer at zero tolerance. And I think this law brings us one step closer to that,” Dr. Hill explained.
She answered a question about the Bay Area Police Department being understaffed.
“I think this need to fill these positions leads some people to believe that ‘yes, I know my Facebook can be audited, but I’m going to get away with it,’” Dr Hill described, taking into account the aspect social media research. consideration. “I think they don’t understand the meaning.”
She continued, “I think we put too much on social media, thinking it’s kind of like a free zone, and we can separate who we are in terms of our tags, and so on. social networks, in relation to who we are as a professional. And in many professions, you can do it.
Dr Hill, however, said for police departments and officers, “Your behavior on and off the job is very important.”
Now California law, many say the hope is that the CLEAR Act can be a model for police reform across the United States
