Sainted & Tainted: The saint who found it could have done a big sin
Sainted
This sainting goes to an incredible soul. I forgot my wallet in a shopping cart and the saint never stole.
It happened at Target Store on Robert Street. The humble saint who turned it in was quite discreet. Alas I recognized my mistake and returned to the Target store, imagining that cancelling my credit cards would be a big chore. But there it was, waiting for me in the customer service area. (You should have seen me, there was a bit of hysteria).
No one knows who turned my wallet in. The saint who found it surely could have done a big sin. There was cash inside, gift cards, and credit cards too. But the wonderful saint decided to eschew. Nothing was taken. My hope in humanity was waken. THANK YOU, kind soul, for returning my wallet and money. May you be blessed as an outstanding human being, as you are a honey.
Cheryl Bemel, Mendota Heights
Sainted and Tainted
Sainted: The state trooper and EMT personnel who helped get us out of harm’s way and assisted us after we were rear-ended on the notorious north-bound middle lane of the Lafayette Bridge.
Tainted: The creep who hit us and sped off, leaving us with a $7,000 repair bill. The bonehead administration that was responsible for implementing the bridge departure lane scheme that has led to numerous accidents and the administration that refuses to fix it.
Ron Schroeder, South St. Paul
Sainted
Recently I buried the ashes of my much loved cat, Duffy Boy. He was with me for 17 years, and had become quite ill. The ache and sadness of letting him pass on to The Rainbow Bridge was softened by the genuine and heartfelt compassion from the staff at Rivertown Animal Hospital in Stillwater,
My sincere thanks to you all.
Carol Mayala, Stillwater
Sainted
A heartfelt sainted to the kind gentleman in the Frattalone jacket who picked up the tab for two 80+ year-old high school friends at the Vadnais Heights Perkins. I am recovering from a fractured spine so just getting out then and receiving such a super treat was very special. Thank you, Sir!
Carol J. Rossi, Roseville
Sainted
I would like to give a big Sainted to a Cub employee at the White Bear Avenue location. My father went in to shop on Friday Sept. 23 and was having issues with his bank card This employee paid for my father’s groceries.
It’s amazing to see the kindness of others — we will pay it forward.
Brittany Paulsen, White Bear Lake
Tainted
A very, very tainted to the Pioneer Press. The U of M Gophers women’s volleyball program is first class and has been one of the top programs in the country for years but get virtually no coverage in this paper.
Our female athletes deserve better.
Dave Harvieux, Stillwater
Sainted
A big shout out goes to Dave and Matt, of the InWood HOA Board, for their act of kindness on Saturday, Aug. 27. On their own accord, they pruned the lower branches of the birch trees in the west rain garden of Lower 8th Place North in Lake Elmo. They are to be Sainted for beautifying our loop.
Rosemary Peterson, Lake Elmo
Sainted
A “Sainted” to Bill Morelock and MPR’s Friday Favorites show for making my daughter’s 22nd birthday so special by playing her requests. Not only did we enjoy it, but family across the state were able to simultaneously celebrate her birthday through the experience of beautiful music and Mr. Morelock’s excellent commentary. Well done and thank you!
Bev Farraher, White Bear Lake
‘It’s mediocre’ – Arsenal legend Martin Keown hits back at Sir Alex Ferguson’s tactic after Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand revealed the manager called the Gunners ‘babies’ during of a team conversation
Arsenal legend Martin Keown was unimpressed with Rio Ferdinand’s revelations about talks with Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United side.
Earlier this week, Red Devils icon Ferdinand revealed Ferguson once referred to Arsenal players as ‘babies’ during a team chat.
Speaking to William Hill’s Stripped podcast, the former centre-back and Premier League champion explained what Ferguson used to say to him and his team-mates ahead of clashes against title rivals such as Arsenal and Liverpool.
“He [Ferguson] just said, ‘I don’t even need to talk to you, really. It’s the worst Liverpool side I’ve ever seen on a team sheet,” Ferdinand said.
“That was it. And then yes, we won that day.
“And then something he used to say about Arsenal when talking to the team was, ‘Get in their face. They don’t like it, they can’t live without it.
“They are babies. Face them and you will win this game. Rio, you’re going to crush them, you’re going to dominate them…’”
And Keown – who played many games against Ferguson’s Man United for Arsenal – joined talkSPORT to give his reaction.
“It’s poor, it’s poor,” Keown began on Friday’s White and Jordan show.
“It was not a good topic. I thought the great Alex Ferguson would have found a little more to do with the players to motivate them.
“Were they playing to stop us? Or were they playing to succeed themselves?
“In our dressing room, for [Arsene] Wenger, it was about us, not the opposition.
Former Gunners manager Wenger clashed regularly with Ferguson on and off the pitch, with the pair of iconic managers often finding themselves at the top of the Premier League during their respective tenures.
Wenger was one of Keown’s managers during his time at Highbury, and the Frenchman led the Gunners to three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and seven Super Cups between 1996 and 2018.
Meanwhile, Ferguson has guided Man United to 13 Premier League trophies and two Champions Leagues.
But although the Red Devils legend has won more league titles, Keown says he much prefers Wenger’s managerial style, especially now that Ferguson’s team-talking style has been revealed.
He continued: “I was in dressing rooms towards the end of my career where I went to work for a coach who would only ridicule the opposition coach.
“I didn’t learn anything from that. I was very motivated myself, but thinking back to Graham Taylor as club manager [he] was very good, George Graham of course very good, an extreme I guess [compared] to Arsene Wenger.
“But I preferred a silent approach, coming in at half-time you replay the game in your mind, work it out yourself and then you want to hear the manager.
“But when you walk in and they talk continuously, you can’t think straight.
“So I just needed a moment of calm, but then tell me what I need to know, and let’s go ahead and do it and improve and win the game.”
ASK IRA: Is Heat’s Nikola Jovic on course for a waiting game?
Q: Nikola Jovic was born when Kyle Lowry was at Villanova. That’s insane. – Eric.
A: Actually, Nikola Jovic was all of one year old when Kyle Lowry began his collegiate career in 2004, but that’s besides the point. What is most relevant is the contrast in ages and how the Heat are in win-now mode because of Kyle’s age. It is why that even for all the pleasantries that Kyle and Erik Spoelstra had Friday for Nikola, Jovic’s prime time for the Heat (if he remains with the Heat) could well come after Kyle’s Heat tenure expires. Nikola is raw but eager. His time will come. Just not now. That doesn’t mean that there can’t be moments this season, just that it would be wise not to expect too many.
Q: Tyler Herro deserves to be paid, especially if we have Duncan Robinson at $90 million riding the bench, with Tyler having outplayed him. Wouldn’t be mad if he left. – Lowell.
A: First, Tyler Herro is under contract for this season, so he isn’t going anywhere unless the Heat send him somewhere. And the Heat aren’t sending him anywhere unless a blockbuster presents itself. In the end, Tyler’s deal, whether from the Heat or elsewhere, will come in at an average far exceeding Duncan Robinson’s five-year deal. It’s just that once extended, he cannot be traded, which is why the delay. Nothing to get made about.
Q: Ira, I can’t help but to think that the Heat could save considerable dollars on Tyler Herro by signing him before the season starts. My thought would be that chances are pretty good that he will increase his signing value if he has this season to do that. Therefore, don’t you think they should go ahead and sign him and maybe save a little money, and, most importantly, secure Tyler Herro? Your thoughts? – Brent, Wellington.
A: There is a risk-reward element from both sides. If the Heat act now, then perhaps they could get ahead of Tyler Herro’s growth curve. But if Tyler waits for that growth curve, an injury could leave him with regrets. Victor Oladipo, and previous money not taken, is a stark example within clear view for Tyler. So, again, for both sides, risk-reward.
US equities return to their gains
Major U.S. stock indices repay their gains.
Lasting gains in US equities are hard to come by these days. One of the reasons is a him him him him him him him him him
The S&P index is approaching the 200-week moving average
Of course, what one thinks may not turn out as planned. Therefore, it is important to listen to the technical story. For the S&P index, I focus on the 200 week moving average at 3589.60 (see the green line in the chart above). The low price reached 3614.54 today.
A move below the 200-week moving average would tilt the longer-term bias further to the downside. Without it, and buyers are still technically in play.
Where we are now, it would take about 50 points down from the close to push the price below this level today. Can this happen? Sure. Regardless, going forward, this 200 week moving average will continue to be watched by traders for longer term bias cues. Moving below increases the bearish bias. Stay above and buyers cling to hope for a corrective bounce.
Americans win fourth consecutive World Cup gold, leading China
SYDNEY (AP) — The names of the American team have changed, the dominance of the Americans has not changed.
A’ja Wilson scored 19 points, Kelsey Plum added 17 and the United States beat China 83-61 on Saturday to claim their fourth straight Women’s Basketball World Cup gold medal.
“It’s awesome,” said Wilson, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player. “We came here on a mission, we got it. We have gold. Now we are coming home with material. It does us good. Australia have been great with us. I didn’t see any kangaroos, but that’s fine because we’re leaving with a gold medal.
It was one of the most dominant teams in the history of the Americans in the World Cup which has now won 11 gold medals. They have now won four consecutive gold medals for the first time ever. It was also the biggest win in a gold medal game, surpassing the 20-point wins the Americans had won twice.
“Everyone wants to beat us. Everyone wants what we have, which is gold medals and wins,” said Breanna Stewart.
What started with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi has now been passed down to Wilson and Stewart. With Alyssa Thomas the oldest player at 30, the dominance could go on for years to come.
“It’s been an incredible journey to continue to lay the groundwork like so many greats before us have done,” Wilson said. “Now it’s our turn to step in and be in this situation.”
As they have done in all tournaments, the Americans did it on both sides of the court, playing stellar defense as well as a powerful offense.
The United States (8-0) finished the World Cup with an average of 98.8 points – just shy of the mark held by the 1994 team which averaged 99.1. They won by an average of 40.8 points, surpassing the mark held by the 2010 team.
The match was sold out with nearly 16,000 fans – the largest crowd to attend a Women’s World Cup game since the inaugural tournament in 1953 in Chile.
Led by Li Yueru and Wu Tongtong, China lagged. The Chinese team trailed 33-28 at the end of the second quarter before the United States went on a 10-2 run highlighted by quick layups from Stewart and Wilson to extend the lead. double digit advantage.
Jin Weina hit a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to bring China within 10.
The United States was just too good to let the upset happen, beating China 25-14 in third. The Americans had a scary moment when Thomas fell after colliding with Li in the lane. She was helped off the pitch, but returned minutes later.
“It was a tough match as we expected,” said Thomas. “This game is by no means easy. We stuck to it and got the win.
China won their first medal since the 1994 World Cup when the team also took silver and are a rising power in women’s basketball. After the game, the team posed for a photo with their flag and big man Yao Ming, who is the president of the Chinese Basketball Association.
Li finished with 19 points and Wu added 13 before leaving the game in the fourth quarter after his knee gave way on his way to the basket. She had to be taken off the field.
It is the 30th straight World Cup victory for the Americans, who have not lost since the 2006 semi-finals against Russia. The Soviet Union holds the World Cup record with 56 consecutive victories from 1959 to 1986. It is only the second time in the Americans’ storied history that they have won four straight gold medals. They also did it from 1979 to 1990, winning three times.
This American team, which has so many new faces, also continued to dominate the paint even without the 6-foot-8 Brittney Griner, outscoring their opponents by an average of 55-24.
These two teams met in pool and China gave the United States their toughest game, losing by 14 points.
CHAMPIONSHIP PEDIGREE
Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Plum are part of an incredible group that won a World Cup and a WNBA title in the same year. There have been 14 in total now.
WORLD OF WOMEN
FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis was pleased that half of the tournament officials were women and five of the 12 head coaches were women. China and the United States had women leading their teams, marking the second straight time that two female coaches qualified for the gold medal game.
MISSING IN ACTION
The United States were without Kahleah Copper for the second game in a row after injuring her left hip in the quarter-final win over Serbia. Copper landed hard on her hip on her way to the basket and had to be helped off the court. China were missing star guard Li Meng, who missed a second game in a row with what Chinese media reported as having a fever due to body fatigue.
From Broadway to the symphony, standing ovations now seem in order
Returning to the theater after a pandemic-induced hiatus was something I wanted to stand up and applaud — until the very end of the performance, when all I wanted was the right to remain seated. Unfortunately, I soon discovered that the Covid-19 hiatus had done nothing to stop the wild proliferation of the standing ovation. As the rooms reopen for the fall season, I hope others will join me in resisting social pressure by staying seated.
Over the course of my lifetime, the cultural norm for standing ovations has changed from rare to common, making it difficult to recognize a true masterpiece.
Over the course of my lifetime, the cultural norm for standing ovations has changed from rare to common, making it difficult to recognize a true masterpiece. The now ubiquitous standing ovation seems to be part of the performance rather than a mark of appreciation for it. Was there a single “Hamilton” show that didn’t get a standing ovation? At the performance I attended in Chicago, we were up when the last note sounded. It was a good performance, but not a great one.
Indeed, it often feels like the standing ovation is anticipated before the first line is spoken or the first note is sung. Maybe it’s the high ticket prices that create a self-fulfilling prophecy; a performance has to be excellent to justify spending a week’s salary on a night out. Maybe it just makes for a better selfie if you’re standing at the end of a performance. Or it’s done in a thoughtless way because performances can be staged to manipulate that response. It’s also possible that this phenomenon is an extension of the “everyone gets a trophy” culture. And if today’s audiences grew up knowing only standing ovations, then that behavior may feel as appropriate to them as knowing how not to clap between movements of the symphony felt to my generation. .
Whatever the cause, this creates another problem: the necessary recall. Rarely does an encore feel spontaneous these days. Instead, it is often provided as part of the program. At a classical music concert I attended recently, the soloist left his violin backstage during his bows as a clear sign that there would be no encore despite the audience’s requests. As we walked out of the theater, I heard grunts of disappointment that he hadn’t heeded the call for more. We don’t expect every sporting event to work overtime in exchange for a standing ovation for the teams, so I don’t know where that sense of entitlement for the performing arts comes from.
I am aware that by remaining seated, I feel like I am making a statement of displeasure or disappointment. But that doesn’t necessarily mean I didn’t enjoy the performance or even find it well done. It just didn’t meet my personal criteria for a standing ovation: an unforgettable experience of the highest caliber. I’m afraid my behavior may come across as snobbish or unappreciated, perhaps even, dare I say, outdated.
But from my (perhaps old-fashioned) perspective, the unexpected is part of the mystique of live performance. I prefer to let the performance move me rather than knowing upfront that a standing ovation is expected. And I worry about how it affects the performers themselves. How does the audience’s response affect their self-evaluation? Do they enjoy knowing they will receive a standing ovation from the start, or are the audience perceived as less demanding? Are performers less motivated to perform? Would the lack of a standing ovation serve as a wake-up call that the performance was slipping or would it just be written off as a commentary on the audience?
When I traveled to London in February 2020, moments before the pandemic put us all in front of our screens every night, I had hope that the post-performance ritualistic exuberance might not have crossed the pond. But at the first performance I saw there, a heartfelt production of the musical “The Prince of Egypt,” the crowd was on its feet when the last chord ended. Reluctantly, I participated so I could see the final arcs, which were choreographed as part of the show.
Two nights later, however, I unexpectedly found myself surrounded by a theater full of people who, like me, remained seated after a performance. I was attending one of the first performances of Tom Stoppard’s “Leopoldstadt”, based on the British playwright’s family experience in Vienna from 1899 to 1955. The play ended suddenly, the stage faded and the audience, stunned by the power of the piece, was silent for several seconds. Then, as the weight of the experience sank, the hands started to clap, the tears dried, and the actors bowed. The audience filed past quietly as we tried to find our bearings.
Ironically, the lack of a standing ovation that night added to how memorable this event was. Because the play’s content is understated and dark, such a gesture would have felt like a celebration and would have been in bad taste. When I got back to my hotel, I wanted to tell everyone I saw on the subway to go see it. But above all, I wanted to reassure the actors. “You were wonderful,” I wanted to tell them. “Please understand that it was your energetic performance that kept us in our seats.”
When I saw a recent ad for the opening of “Leopoldstadt” in New York in early September, it gave me hope that maybe Broadway would import a more discriminating approach to appreciating a performance. Until then, I remain in public purgatory.
Magic not worried about lost practice time because of Hurricane Ian
There were two palpable emotions inside the AdventHealth Training Center after the Orlando Magic’s practice on Friday: excitement and empathy.
The enthusiasm to return to the facility was evident after the Magic canceled Wednesday and Thursday’s practices because of Hurricane Ian.
It was also clear how the hurricane’s impact on the Orlando and Central Florida communities was at the forefront of players’ and coaches’ minds.
“We’re fortunate enough to be here, yes, and we got practice underway but our thoughts and prayers are going out to the people who’ve been impacted and affected by Hurricane Ian,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “I really want to make sure they understand that our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with them. The community needs to understand we’re with them and continuing to think about them.”
The thoughts have been backed up with action.
The DeVos Family Foundation announced Friday afternoon it’s donating $1 million to assist with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Central Florida and across the state.
The DeVos Family Foundation (DVFF) and the Magic are working with local partners and officials to make sure help is available to those most impacted in Central Florida and throughout the region.
DVFF is donating $500,000 to the Hurricane Recovery Fund set up by the Heart of Florida United Way and the Central Florida Foundation plus $250,000 to the statewide Florida Disaster Fund, and $250,000 will be reserved for future rebuilding efforts.
“It’s truly incredible,” Mosley said. “We talk about the perspective of things and the sport we’re in, but it’s more important how much we give back, take care of people and the lives that have been impacted by the hurricane.”
Even with Hurricane Ian on their minds, Friday was also about getting back to work in their first practice since opening training camp with two sessions Tuesday.
The rust from not being on the practice courts was noticeable, according to multiple players.
“It was kind of tough,” big man Wendell Carter Jr. said. “You could kind of tell when we started hooping that people were getting winded a little bit, but we picked it up. We got to push through that stuff.”
The message from Mosley to the team was clear: don’t put pressure on yourself trying to make up for the lost time.
“There are other teams practicing, getting drills and that’s going to be understood,” Mosley said. “One thing about this team and just like this community, we’re going to be resilient, take what’s handed to us and make the most out of it. That’s what these guys showed.”
The Magic are scheduled to practice on Saturday and Sunday in Orlando ahead of Monday’s preseason opener against the Grizzlies in Memphis.
Adding an extra practice over the weekend has been contemplated but isn’t viewed as necessary.
“We want to make sure the guys are recovering mentally as well as physically,” Mosley said. “After we get the one in [Saturday], we’ll play a little bit of that by ear because we’ll be traveling Sunday.
“We want to make sure the families are safe; everybody gets their homes taken care of. That’s the first priority. There’s a lot of film work that’ll be done, there’s a lot of one-on-one sessions and small-group sessions that we’ll do, and then we’ll play that second practice by ear.”
The sense of urgency to get up to speed is present, but so is the understanding that losing practice days wasn’t in their control and it’s about making the most of what they have.
“It’s definitely some pressure on everyone — not just the players, coaches too — some urgency to get back out here to make it through one day, but that’s not realistic,” guard Cole Anthony said. “We got to take our time. It’s still preseason. When you try to catch up on lost time, people get hurt. We just want to keep everyone healthy.”
