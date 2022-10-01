Connect with us

Sebi Expands Two-Factor Authentication for Mutual Fund Subscription Transactions

Sebi Expands Two-Factor Authentication For Mutual Fund Subscription Transactions
By PTI Sep 30, 2022, 11:47 p.m. IST

The new framework will come into effect on April 1, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

To further safeguard investors’ interest, capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday decided to expand two-factor authentication for subscription transactions in mutual fund shares.

Currently, all asset management companies (AMCs) are required to authenticate redemption transactions using two-factor authentication for online transactions and a signature method for offline transactions.

“It has now been decided to also extend two-factor authentication to subscription transactions in mutual fund shares,” Sebi said.

In the case of subscription and redemption of units, a two-factor authentication (for online transactions) and a signature method (for offline transactions) will be used for authentication.

One of the factors of such authentication for non-demat transactions will be a one-time password sent to the unitholder at his email address or telephone number registered with the AMC.

In case of demat transactions, the two-factor authentication process as defined by the custodians will be followed.

Sebi clarified that in case of systematic transactions, the requirement of such authentication will only be applicable at the time of registration.

High school football: Max Ritter's field goal lifts Rosemount past Lakeville South in battle of heavyweights

October 1, 2022

High School Football: Max Ritter’s Field Goal Lifts Rosemount Past Lakeville South In Battle Of Heavyweights
The heavyweight matchup lived up to its billing.

Edge-of-your-bleacher-seat drama? Yes.

Hard-hitting defenses? Check.

Two teams that could be playing well into November? Definitely.

And it was decided by a kicker.

Max Ritter split the uprights from 35 yards out with 1:38 remaining and Rosemount rallied to beat Lakeville South 10-7 Friday to ruin the Cougars’ homecoming.

Landon Danner ran for a touchdown for No. 3 Rosemount (5-0), which got another dominating defensive performance and beat a top-10 team for the second straight week. The Irish beat Eden Prairie 14-7 last Thursday.

The Irish have allowed just 38 points this season with no opponent scoring more than 10.

Ryder Patterson scored in the second quarter for the Cougars (3-2), ranked sixth in Class 6A.

Tied at 7-7 with 7:07 left, the Irish slowly worked down the field with precious time ticking off. The 11-play, all-run drive until the kick included two third-down conversions and a 22-yard dash around left end by Danner.

Lakeville South drove to the Rosemount 40 with a minute left, but a penalty and pair of incompletions ended the threat.

Lakeville South entered the night averaging 40.5 points per game if you include a 21-6 loss to Eden Prairie two weeks ago, 52 if you don’t.

Using a Power-T formation, the Cougars averaged 338 yards on the ground though four games but were held to 109 rushing.

Scoreless after an opening quarter that was played in 20 minutes of real time, Patterson ran 10 yards on a 4th-and 3 in the opening minute of the second quarter and scored from the 5 one play later for a 7-0 lead.

The drive began at the Rosemount 48 after Wyatt Ronn got a piece of an Irish punt.

That kind of play was needed in a game where possessions were at a premium with a pair of run-focused teams.

Down by a score coming out of intermission, Rosemount methodically marched downfield, finishing a 12-play, 76-yard drive when Danner scored from the 4. The drive took a bit more than six minutes. Rosemount had five first downs on the drive; it had two in the first half.

St. Paul man convicted of murder in 2021 shooting at Dayton's Bluff bar

October 1, 2022

Andrew Vernard Glover Booking Photo
A man charged with fatally shooting a 20-year-old man last year in the parking lot of a St. Paul bar was found guilty this week of murder and several other charges.

Andrew Vernard Glover (Courtesy of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office)

Andrew Vernard Glover, 38, of St. Paul was found guilty Thursday in Ramsey County District Court of killing Raymond Renteria-Hobbs, 20, of St. Paul in the parking lot of the St. Paul Saloon in Dayton’s Bluff on Feb. 23, 2021.

Glover was found guilty of intentional second-degree murder, illegal weapons possession and two counts of dangerous weapon drive-by shooting. Although he was also charged with first-degree murder, he was found not guilty of that charge.

The shooting that killed Renteria-Hobbs also injured a 26-year-old woman. She had a gunshot wound to her liver that fractured two ribs.

According to charging documents, surveillance video showed Renteria-Hobbs went into the St. Paul Saloon on Hudson Road near Earl Street and greeted several people. A few minutes later, two men arrived in a silver Dodge Journey and went into the bar.

A Man Poses In A Letter Jacket.
Raymond Renteria-Hobbs (Courtesy photo)

One of the men, who was wearing a Chicago White Sox hat, greeted Renteria-Hobbs. The other, later identified as Glover, did not. “Glover monitored (Renteria-Hobbs’) whereabouts while he was at the bar,” the complaint said.

Glover and Renteria-Hobbs talked on the patio and again inside the bar. Glover left and Renteria-Hobbs followed the man in the White Sox hat outside. Renteria-Hobbs walked toward the driver’s side of Glover’s vehicle and the man in the hat went to the passenger side.

Surveillance footage showed the 26-year-old woman hide behind a truck as the shooting apparently began. Renteria-Hobbs ran in front of the truck as Glover drove away.

Renteria-Hobbs fell, got up, ran to the bar and dropped a handgun in front of the business, the complaint said. Officers found a handgun in that area. It was damaged and appeared inoperable.

An autopsy showed Renteria-Hobbs had been shot 10 times.

After police arrested Glover near a silver Dodge Journey, he told them he’d gone bar hopping by himself and ended at the St. Paul Saloon. He said he was rolling a marijuana cigarette in his vehicle when he heard gunshots and drove away, according to the charges.

“Glover swore on his baby’s life he didn’t do anything,” the complaint said. “Glover denied arguing with anyone at the bar.”

Glover told police that Renteria-Hobbs “had words” with people in a car in front of his. He also said he didn’t know the man who had been wearing the White Sox hat and that he was alone in the vehicle when he drove away after hearing the shots.

Glover is barred from having a gun because of drug convictions, according to a separate criminal complaint filed Friday that charges him with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person. He has nine felony convictions, including three for possession of a firearm by an ineligible person in 2003, 2007 and 2011.

Glover will remain jailed until he is sentenced Oct. 31. Authorities say he is expected to receive a life sentence with the possibility of parole in 30 years.

Insurtech investor survey, H-1B red flags, SaaS sales coaching • TechCrunch

October 1, 2022

Jumping Feet Frame; Asset Lighting Patterns
The demand for certain services can be so high that it can insulate their providers from the vagaries of the market. During an economic downturn, consumers do not reduce their consumption of pet food or toilet paper. Likewise, everyone needs insurance.

Between 2016 and 2022, insurtech startups received around $43 billion in funding, and despite the downturn, most of the investors that journalist Anna Heim recently interviewed said they were still positive about the outlook for the sector:

  • Martha Notaras, General Partner, Brewer Lane Ventures
  • David Wechsler, Director, OMERS Ventures
  • Stephen Brittain and Rob Lumley, Principals and Co-Founders, Insurtech Gateway
  • Florian Graillot, founding partner, Astorya.vc
  • Clarisse Lam, Partner, New Alpha Asset Management
  • Hélène Falchier, Partner, Portage Ventures
  • Adam Blumencranz, Partner, Distributed Ventures

“We’re just seeing a reality check,” Wechsler said. “Unfortunately, many companies should not have collected as much as they have, or perhaps do not have sustainable business models. These companies will struggle to survive.

Their responses contain valuable information for early-stage founders still in fundraising mode, as well as those hoping to find an exit in this down market.

“From an M&A perspective, it’s a question of pricing versus positioning,” Graillot said. “If you’re solving a real problem as an enterprise software vendor, technology vendors or insurers might be interested in acquiring you.”

Thank you so much for reading TC+ this week. Have a good week-end.

Walter Thompson
Editorial Manager, TechCrunch+
@yourprotagonist

The unbearable lightness of being asset-light

Picture credits: Westend61 (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures

Investors have embraced “asset-light” companies like Rent the Runway, Uber and Airbnb that don’t own the hardware that generates their revenue.

Companies that generate billions from assets they don’t own “generally require less capital – and therefore less dilution for their investors,” writes Daniel Hoffer, managing director of Autotech Ventures.

“But some asset-light marketplaces struggle to satisfy their customers because not all the assets they can make available are equally valued by their customers on the demand side.”

Dear Sophie: Is it okay to use a visitor visa while holding an H-1B?

Lone Figure At The Entrance To The Maze Hedge Which Has An American Flag In The Center

Picture credits: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Dear Sophia,

I am in Toronto, Canada, and have been approved for an H-1B, which was recently stamped in my passport. I plan to move to the United States next year. Can I visit the United States with a previous B-1/B-2 visa in November?

Would it set off any red flags if I were to visit as a visitor while holding an approved/stamped H-1B visa?

— Talented in Toronto

How to make coaching work for your sales team

An Old Whistle; Coach Sales Teams

Picture credits: Richard Drury (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures

A strong sales organization is the tip of the spear for every SaaS startup, but since so few founders have significant experience in this space, they don’t know how to prepare their teams for success.

In this TC+ article, contributor Kevin Varadian explains how to chart a sales coaching journey that drives retention and increases revenue.

“It’s important to recognize that today’s sales teams are better at solving problems than closing deals: soft skills are more important here than technical abilities,” he says.

Pitch Deck Teardown: Rokoko’s $3 Million Strategic Expansion Deck

Insurtech Investor Survey, H-1B Red Flags, Saas Sales Coaching • Techcrunch

Picture credits: Rokoko (Opens in a new window)

Jakob Balslev, CEO and co-founder of Danish animation and motion capture company Rokoko, describes the $3 million seed round that propelled his company to an $80 million valuation as “strategic”.

“True digital presence requires natural human movement,” says Bridge, explaining that the company’s total addressable market encompasses everything from automotive robotics to safety and security.

To show TC+ readers how Rokoko persuaded investors to inject more cash at this stage of its development, Balslev shared the game in full.

Onyeka Akumah, founder of Treepz, explains how to succeed in transportation technology

Onyeka Okumah, Founder Of Treepz

Picture credits: Bryce Durbin

Overall, the quality of life for Africans has improved significantly over the past decades, but the continent still suffers from poor public transport infrastructure.

In Europe and North America, three-quarters of the urban population can take the bus or train, but in Africa that figure drops to one-third. To fill the void, Nigerian startup Treepz is setting up a bus service that co-founder and CEO Onyeka Akumah wants to cross the sub-Saharan region.

“We can’t keep complaining about the slowdown,” Akumah said. “I would say it helps us become more robust.”

Decomposed body found in Central Park lake

October 1, 2022

Decomposed Body Found In Central Park Lake
The partially decomposed body of a man was removed from the lake in Central Park on Friday afternoon, police said.

The body, identified only as a man in his 20s, was found floating in the lake near 79th Street and West Drive inside the park around 2 p.m., cops said.

Police said the man’s death does not appear to be criminal, but an official cause of death will be determined by the city medical examiner.

The crime unit at the scene after the discovery of a decomposed body.

Peter Gerber

Polite On Stage

The body was identified as a male in his twenties.

Peter Gerber

Crime Scene

The official cause of death has yet to be determined.

Peter Gerber

At the scene, responders could be seen rolling a covered body onto a stretcher as police tape the area.

New York Post

Zack Britton leaves Friday's game with injury

October 1, 2022

Zack Britton Leaves Friday’s Game With Injury
Zack Britton was pitching for a chance to win a World Series championship. The 34 year old came back from a new form of Tommy John surgery, which inserts a sleeve to protect the ligament, in just 12 and a half months with the intention of pitching in the playoffs.

That may be in jeopardy now.

Britton, pitching in the sixth inning against the Orioles at Yankee Stadium, summoned the trainers after throwing a very wild pitch and exited the game in the middle of an at-bat.

It was just his third appearance since 2021 and he was struggling with command again. He hasn’t exactly been given an easy landing either. Friday night, the Yankees put him in with two on base. Britton walked Gunnar Henderson to load the bases and allowed a run to score on the wild pitch.

Before Friday night’s game against the Orioles, Yankee manager Aaron Boone explained they needed to see that Britton could be competitive in the playoffs.

“I mean, sharpness, with Brit, his first two outings. I feel like it’s been good. I know he feels really good, which is good. I do feel like the arm speeds there. And the stuff is there, now it’s just a matter of getting sharp and finding that next level of command and finding the timing of his release point and all that in being in these games,“ Boone said. “So yeah, they’re good opportunities here to kind of make those evaluations.”

()

How Denver takes on the Raiders and the predictions

October 1, 2022

How Denver Takes On The Raiders And The Predictions
Broncos (2-1) at Raiders (0-3)

When: 2:25 p.m. MT, Sunday

Where: Allegiant Stadium.

Radio/TV: 850AM, 94.1FM/CBS

Broncos-Raiders Series: The Broncos are 53-68-2 in 123 regular season games since 1960; the Broncos have lost four straight in the rivalry series, including a 17-13 loss on Dec. 26 of last year at Allegiant Stadium.

Key match

Broncos tackles vs. Raiders defensive ends

Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles and right tackle Cam Fleming will have their hands full with two of the Raiders’ key playmakers – defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

Fleming will be tasked with blocking Crosby for most of the game and Bolles on Jones. The Raiders duo have combined for five Pro Bowl appearances, and Crosby has two sacks this year while Jones has been ruled out.

As Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett pointed out, the sack count so far doesn’t do justice to the impact Crosby and Jones could have on Sunday if the Broncos don’t block them consistently.

“I was with Chandler when we were together in Syracuse a long time ago,” Hackett said. “He’s a spectacular player, he’s very fluid… Crosby has slowly, slowly become a dominant player in this league too. We’re going against a good passing rush on the edge, so it’s going to be a big challenge for our tackles and it’s not just about the tackles, it’s about everyone.

Bolles, Denver’s 2017 first-round pick 20th overall, has become one of the league’s best left tackles. After battling Nick Bosa of the 49ers last week, he now has to contain Jones, who has 107.5 career sacks in 11 seasons.

Meanwhile, with Billy Tuner still not ready to make his season debut (knee), Fleming gets another start at right tackle. If Fleming can’t control Crosby, it could be a long day for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Who has the advantage?

Strategist

Russell Wilson finally found his mojo in the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ win over the 49ers last week, but he still hasn’t played like an elite QB. Derek Carr threw six touchdowns but also four interceptions during the Raiders’ poor start. Edge: even

Come back

The combination of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon has yet to take control of a game, but it could happen at any time. The Raiders’ Josh Jacobs is yet to have a touchdown, but he’s already burned Denver for two 100-yard games at home in his career. Edge: even

Receiver/tight end

Courtland Sutton is playing, but Jerry Jeudy has been quiet since Week 1 and KJ Hamler/Albert Okwuegbunam haven’t been factors. Las Vegas has Pro Bowlers in WR Davante Adams and TE Darren Waller; WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) is doubtful. Edge: Raiders

offensive line

The Broncos’ O line was good for two games, then slipped back last week. Cam Fleming returns to the right tackle for Billy Turner (knee). Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) is out again at right guard. Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller is out with an ankle injury. Brim: Broncos

defensive line

Nose DJ Jones cleared concussion protocol this week and is questionable. Even though he’s playing, Dre’Mont Jones, Mike Purcell and DeShawn Williams still need to step up. The Raiders feature the Pro Bowl tandem of Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby. Edge: Raiders

linebacker

Josey Jewell presented a gem on his season debut last week, while Randy Gregory and Bradley Chubb are starting to develop some serious chemistry around the edges. Raiders’ Denzel Perryman suffers ankle injury; Divine Deablo is their main tackler. Brim: Broncos

Secondary

Justin Simmons is still on injured reserve with a quad injury, but cornerbacks Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby are playing at a high level. The Raiders are dealing with injuries but have safety Johnathan Abram who can change a game at any time. Brim: Broncos

Special teams

Montrell Washington is still looking for a breakout moment in the rematch, but with his speed, fans can be optimistic. Brandon McManus didn’t miss inside 50; Corliss Waitman has improved. Daniel Carlson of Colorado Springs is the home kicker. Edge: Same

Band history

Category Broncos Raiders
Total offense 348 (16th) 346.7 (17th)
Hasty offense 117.7 (12th) 80 (28th)
Pass the offense 230.3 (18th) 266.7 (7th)
Points per game 14.3 (31st) 21.3 (T-10e)
Total Defense 251.3 (3rd) 376.3 (21st)
run defense 81.3 (T-6e) 109.3 (T-15e)
defensive pass 170 (3rd) 267 (26th)
Points allowed 12 (2nd) 25.7 (T-24e)

* Until week 4

By the numbers

51 — Receiving yards Courtland Sutton is set to become the Broncos’ third-fastest player to reach the 3,000 career yard mark behind Demaryius Thomas (46 games) and Brandon Marshall (49). Sunday is Sutton’s 54th career game.

198 — How many passing yards Russell Wilson needs to become the sixth active QB in the NFL to hit the 38,000 mark.

1 – Wilson’s interceptions in three games, which is tied for best in the NFL among starters.

ten – How many fumbles Randy Gregory has forced since 2018, tied for fifth in the NFL during that span. The top rusher has two this year.

9 — The total number of defensive snaps the Broncos’ first draft pick this year, second-round pick Nik Bonitto, has played so far.

Gamble/fantasy

Line: Broncos +2.5

Underdogs for a second game in a row and deservedly so. Despite the Raiders’ early woes, Denver’s offense has been poor in two games at Sin City so far. Bet on the Broncos to play better in their third appearance at Allegiant Stadium to at least cover, which their defense should help them do.

Prop bet: Over/under 45 points

Bet the least. Neither attack has been in sync so far, and the Broncos’ defense performance last week against San Francisco was no fluke. Factor in home-court advantage to tip the scales in Las Vegas D’s favor, and that sets up for a limited offensive day.

Publish predictions

Mark Kiszla, columnist: Raiders 16, Broncos 14

I’m not saying the Broncos offense would be more dangerous if Chad Powers was the starting quarterback, but it might be more entertaining than Russell Wilson’s 1-2-3-kick dance. And not suggesting that Josh McDaniels has grown as a football coach since his Denver days, but if Kid McD knows anything, it’s how to give Broncos Country a bad case of heartburn.

denverpost

