Starfish Finance Proposes DeFi-NFT Convergence on Polkadot

Solana (SOL) has managed to keep most of its gains over the past 48 hours while most coins bled out. The token started yesterday, September 29th, at $33.25, going as high as $34.34 at midday.

Solana (SOL) suffered a loss in value on September 28th, when it dropped from $32.85 to $31.74. However, it quickly recovered before the end of the trading day and has been steadily increasing since then. The Price of SOL currently sits at $33.72 at the time of writing.

SOL Holding On For Dear Life

The past few days have seen most coins in the top 100 drop in value by more than 10%. SOL is one of the few tokens that have held its ground during this time.

The coin price was off to a rocky start, entering the new week at $32.1. At a point, it seemed like it would rally up to $40 when it reached $35.02 on Tuesday, the 27th. However, the run was short-lived as it fell to $31.77 the next day.

Later, the token left investors smiling as it slowly galloped back up to $34.34 the next day, September 29th. So far, it has kept a decent amount of profit for itself and is currently sitting at $33.89.

Gains Amidst Troubled Waters

SOL’s performance is nothing short of impressive, considering how volatile the market has been for other tokens. It seems like there are no signs of slowing down anytime soon, either, with the coin still holding strong at above $33.

SOL’s price stays modestly above a crucial support level of $30, which serves as a good buying zone for traders. For SOL to trend upward, the price must break over $35, its weekly resistance. If the price of SOL breaks and remains over $35, it might significantly rise to the $45-$58 range. Historically, SOL pricing has found breaking out of this range tough.

Based on its performance in the last three months, it’s likely that SOL will likely continue to climb higher. Some people are already predicting the token to go up to $41. An analyst on TradingView noted that a move in the US market could be a catalyst for SOL to reach the $35 mark.

Social Engagement And NFTs Might Just Be What SOL Needs

The past week has been an eventful one for Solana on social media. According to a recent tweet by PHOENIX, Solana was the best-performing project in terms of social activity. The token had a total of 35,100 mentions and 58.3 million engagements across social media platforms.

But that’s not all. Statistics from Delphi Digital show an increase in Solana’s share of NFT trading volume. According to the tweet, Solana’s NFT volume increased from 7% to 24% in the past six weeks. This gained traction in the NFT sector can help push SOL beyond its resistance and into new heights.

