Stocks moving the most at midday: Nike, Rent-A-Center, Carnival Cruise
People walk near the entrance to the Nike store on May 25, 2022 in Moscow, Russia.
Konstantin Zavrazhin | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Find out which companies are making headlines in the midday business.
Nike – Shares of Nike fell 12.8% after the sneaker giant said Thursday that its inventory was overstocked, up 44% in its most recent quarter. As a result, it will offer more discounts to eliminate excess goods. Other retailers were also dragged lower, with Lululemon Athletica and Under Armor losing nearly 6% and nearly 5% respectively.
Rent-A-Center – Shares of Rent-A-Center fell 21.6% after the company cut its profit forecast for the current quarter, saying economic conditions weighed on consumer traffic and payment habits.
Carnival Cruise – Carnival Cruise shares fell 23.3% after the company forecast a fourth-quarter loss, saying high fuel prices and inflation would delay its return to profitability. Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines also fell, falling 13% and 18% respectively.
Micron – Shares of Micron rose 1.7% after the company reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street expectations, even as sales fell. The chipmaker also gave a weaker-than-expected revenue outlook, saying sales are hurt by slowing consumer demand.
Charles River Laboratories – Shares of Charles River rose 3.6% after Jefferies upgraded the stock to buy on hold, citing the company’s potential in animal studies.
Twitter – Twitter’s shares rose 2.6% after texts between its founder, Jack Dorsey, and Elon Musk were published in court filings. The Tesla CEO is embroiled in a legal battle over his bid to buy the social media company.
Nucor – Shares of steel company Nucor jumped 1.6% after it announced plans to spend $425 million to expand a galvanized steel line at its South Carolina plant.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals – Shares of the pharmaceutical company fell 6.8% despite the shares rallying after hours on Thursday after the Food and Drug Administration announced approval of its controversial Lou’s disease drug Gehrig.
Generac – Shares of Generac gained 2.3% after Cowen initiated coverage of the company with a buy rating. The generator company is a clear winner in the industry and has value in its solar offering.
– CNBC’s Alex Harring and Michelle Fox contributed reporting.
Homecoming high school football game shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 1 in critical condition
A shooting at a high school homecoming football game left one teenager dead and another in critical condition, with the suspect still at large.
The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at McLain High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when the Tulsa Police Department was alerted to a shooting during McLain’s homecoming football game in front of a crowd of hundreds against Miami High School.
Officers found two teenage victims with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. A 17-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other 17-year-old victim was immediately taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition, but his condition has since improved to stable, according to a statement from the Tulsa Police Department.
“Dozens of officers converged on the area to assist with crowd control and the search for the suspect,” the Tulsa Police Department said. “Our K-9 unit and several officers scoured nearby neighborhoods as we believe the suspect took off on foot. Unfortunately the trail got cold.
The shooting allegedly took place near the high school tennis court and not during the homecoming game, according to ABC News affiliate KTUL in Tulsa.
According to the police, the suspect is still at large, suspected of being armed and dangerous. Currently, the only description they have of the alleged shooter at this time is that he is a 17-year-old black male, according to police.
“Homicide detectives are actively working on this case,” the Tulsa Police Department said. “We hope that of the hundreds of people here, some will come forward and help with this investigation.”
Oil Rigs Baker Hughes +2 to 604 in the current week
The Baker Hughes platform account for the current week shows:
- oil rigs +2 to 604
- gas rigs -1 to 159
- Total Platforms +1 to 765
WTI Crude Oil is trading today at $79.87. That’s down -$1.36 on the day. The low price reached $79.16 today. The high prices up to $82.54. Last Friday, the price closed at $79.30. The high price this week hit $82.92 yesterday. The low price was Monday at $76.28. The December 31 closing level was $75.35.
See NASA’s DART asteroid crash through the lens of the Webb and Hubble telescopes
NASA was not going to miss the opportunity to capture his historic ambush of an asteroid through the eyes of its most powerful space observatories. On Thursday, NASA and the European Space Agency released new images taken by the Hubble and James Webb telescopes showing the moment the The DART spacecraft crashed into the asteroid Dimorphos.
DART was designed as humanity’s first experiment in kinetic impact mitigation, which is a lot of syllables to say that the goal was to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid to see if the collision could alter space rock orbit. The technique could one day be used to protect Earth from an asteroid or comet that threatens to impact our planet.
Neither Dimorphos nor the largest asteroid around which the moon revolves, Didymos, pose a threat to us. In reality, no known asteroid poses a significant threat at present.
The effort to capture the moment of impact, along with earlier and follow-up images of the crash site, marks the first time Webb and Hubble have made observations of the same target at the same time.
“This is an unprecedented vision of an unprecedented event,” Andy Rivkin, DART’s investigative team leader, said in a statement.
The images are captured in different wavelengths of light, with Hubble showing the impact in visible light and Webb using an infrared instrument. The bright center of the images shows the point of impact, which maintained a high level of light for several hours. Plumes of material ejected from the asteroid’s surface by the collision are also visible.
“When I saw the data, I was literally speechless, stunned by the stunning detail of the ejecta captured by Hubble,” said Jian-Yang Li of the Planetary Science Institute who led the Hubble observations.
Astronomers will continue to examine observations and data from the event with telescopes both in space and on the ground to get a better idea of how the impact changed Dimorphos, both in its structure and in terms of trajectory through the cosmos.
Orioles’ dramatic 2-1 win over Yankees not enough to stave off elimination from postseason contention
A soldout Yankee Stadium wanted to witness history. The Orioles wanted to survive. By early Saturday morning, neither had their wish granted.
Baltimore’s 2-1 win Friday night over the New York Yankees shook off a late-season spell that doomed playoff hopes for a team that wasn’t expected to be contending in the first place. The victory closed the Orioles’ September at 12-15, but wins by the Tampa Bay Rays (86-71) and Seattle Mariners (86-70) later in the night mathematically eliminated Baltimore (81-76), which saw its postseason possibilities last about half an hour into October.
The Orioles at least upset Yankees fans in the process. Amid a chorus of boos in the Bronx, Félix Bautista stretched behind the pitcher’s mound during the eighth inning. Those 47,583 fans came to see Yankees slugger Aaron Judge make American League history, but in those moments, they watched the massive Orioles right-hander try to shake discomfort in his left knee suffered amid a plate appearance that seemed as if it would control Baltimore’s postseason fate.
With first base open, Judge and his 61 home runs in the box and the tying run at second base, Bautista tried to pitch around the star outfielder after a meeting on the mound with manager Brandon Hyde. But Bautista stumbled after delivering his second pitch to Judge, prompting a brief delay and a chorus of outrage.
“It feels cool, actually,” Bautista said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “But to be honest, I wasn’t focused on that.”
Like all those in attendance Friday, his focus was on Judge, who is one home run away from breaking a tie with Yankees great Roger Maris for the American League single-season record. But the Orioles left those fans wanting for another night. Bautista returned to the mound and intentionally walked Judge before retiring the next two batters, stranding Judge and the runner he inherited from Jordan Lyles after his strong seven innings. With Baltimore electing not to send its closer out for the ninth, rookie left-hander DL Hall instead handled the frame, doing so cleanly to earn his first career save in a victory that, if only temporarily, kept the Orioles’ postseason hopes alive.
Hyde seemingly was asking Bautista for six outs, something Hyde said he hoped to avoid over the final stretch after the rookie developed arm fatigue after his previous two-inning outing. But with the Orioles needing to win each of their final six games to have a chance to reach the playoffs, Hyde called on Bautista after Lyles gave up a leadoff single on his 106th pitch.
A stolen base amid a strikeout brought up Judge, who had struck out, singled and walked against Lyles. Hyde came out for a mound visit, with the Orioles’ infield joining him around Bautista. After those pitches and brief delay for Bautista to stretch and throw a handful of warmup pitches, he threw another ball to Judge. At 3-0, the Orioles intentionally walked him.
The leg did not seem to bother Bautista further in the outing. He struck out Gleyber Torres, who himself had a historic home run binge against the Orioles in 2019, and got a lineout from Anthony Rizzo, who homered three times against Baltimore earlier this season. But he did not return for the ninth, though he said he could have and did not expect the discomfort to end his season.
Instead, Hall used his changeup with great effectiveness to retire three right-handed batters. The organization’s No. 4 prospect according to Baseball America had some struggles early in his major league career but has allowed a run in only one of his past seven outings. He was greeted in the Orioles’ clubhouse with a laundry cart shower, with teammates dumping random substances on him in the club’s customary form of celebration.
“That’s the pitcher that everyone knows he can be,” said Adley Rutschman, who caught Hall frequently during their minor league climbs. “It was cool to see him just go out there, no fear, just a lot of confidence and swag in the way that he carried himself.”
Recognizing that was the priority over another accomplishment Friday. The victory ensured the Orioles their first non-losing season since 2016. They are the third Major League Baseball team and first since 1900 to achieve a .500 record or better a year after losing 110 games.
“It just means that we exceeded expectations and that our guys fought all year long and we’re not done yet,” Hyde said. “Just really happy with the effort with these guys all year. Proven a lot of people wrong around the league and in sports. I think there’s a lot of appreciation for what these guys have done this year around the league, and it’s well deserved.”
The Orioles scored in the first inning on Ryan Mountcastle’s single and in the sixth on a wild pitch from former Baltimore closer Zack Britton, who immediately left the game with left arm fatigue. Oswaldo Cabrera’s solo shot in the fifth was Lyles’ lone blemish as he struck out a season-high nine in seven innings.
Lyles was unsure whether he would get another start, with his next turn due to fall on the final day of the regular season. He is one inning shy of a his career high of 180 innings, set last season with the Texas Rangers.
“I would like to rack up some more,” he said.
He avoided infamy against Judge, with each ball he threw prompting boos. Although Judge’s walk rate has spiked since he came within reach of Maris’ mark, Lyles quipped that he was “trying to make it out of the Bronx alive,” not walk the game’s top hitter. Like Bautista, he savored the atmosphere in the ballpark, but he was happy he didn’t add to it.
“A win’s a win,” Lyles said. “I know Yankee fans were looking for something else, but we’ve got a young and talented team, and we care about winning.”
They just didn’t do enough of it to reach the postseason.
Saturday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
Met Gala 2023 theme will pay homage to late designer Karl Lagerfeld
Karl Lagerfeld attends the Conde’ Nast International Luxury Conference at Palazzo Vecchio on April 22, 2015 in Florence, Italy.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto | Getty Images
The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Friday the theme for next year’s Met Gala: a celebration of the works of the late German designer Karl Lagerfeld.
The Gala, officially known as The Costume Institute Benefit, is an annual fundraiser scheduled for the first Monday in May – for next year, that is May Day. It is followed by the institute’s annual spring exhibition, this year titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty“, which will be visible from May 5 to July 16.
Lagerfeld spent most of his life in the fashion world, his first designs having started in the 1950s. His last collection – after a career spanning almost seven decades – was released in 2019. Lagerfeld died the same year at the age of 85. The Met exhibit will feature approximately 150 garments from Lagerfeld’s time as creative director at several iconic high fashion retailers. , including Chloé, Fendi and Chanel, as well as her eponymous brand.
“This immersive exhibition will unveil his singular artistic practice, inviting the public to discover an essential part of Lagerfeld’s boundless imagination and passion for innovation,” said Max Hollein, director of the Met, in a press release. .
The pieces will also be accompanied by Lagerfeld’s sketches.
The Gala is by invitation only, bringing together celebrities, influencers and media personalities from around the world. The themes are intended to guide participants’ fashion choices. Last year’s theme, “In America: A Fashion Lexicon,” looked at American fashion over the decades. Other notable recent themes include “Camp: Notes on Fashion” (2019), “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” (2018), and “China Through the Looking Glass” (2015).
This benefit is the principal source of funding for the Costume Institute for its exhibitions, publications and other operations. This year’s celebrity co-chairs – who will succeed Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds – have yet to be announced.
Funding for this year’s event comes from Chanel and Fendi, as well as Karl Lagerfeld and Condé Nast.
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton might not be on the foot problem
Somewhat lost in the pursuit of Aaron Judge for 62 homers is the fact that his towering teammate in the Yankees roster is in the midst of a brutal second half of the season.
Giancarlo Stanton has struggled since his return at the end of August from a stint on the injured list for left Achilles tendonitis.
Manager Aaron Boone said during the series earlier this week in Toronto that the foot could be a “factor” in Stanton’s downfall, but on Friday he attributed it more to timing.
Whatever the issue, Stanton is lucky his crisis was ignored, with fans focusing almost solely on Judge’s heroism.
It probably won’t be forever and Stanton didn’t help his cause in a 2-1 loss to the Orioles in the Bronx on Friday when he went 0-4 with a pair of strikeouts. He’s now 1 for 21 with no walks and 13 strikeouts in five games since a three-hit game against the Red Sox on Sept. 22.
And since the All-Star break (including four games just before he left for the IL), Stanton is 14 for 110 with just five extra hits and 49 strikeouts.
“I think he’s been a little off and having a hard time finding it,” Boone said. “He’s had some big homers in the last two weeks.”
Batting coach Dillon Lawson said the team is “convinced he’ll be right for the playoffs,” but believes there’s some correlation between the injury and his performance.
“It has a lot to do with when he was down [with the Achilles injury] and come back to a time when we needed him to be at whatever percentage he was and work on all of that,” Lawson said.
At the time, the Yankees’ lead in the AL East had grown from 12 games on July 23 to 7½ games on August 25. The offense was choppy and too dependent on Judge.
The decision to bring Stanton back, Lawson said, was a “combination of him being in pretty good health and what the team needed.”
When asked if Stanton’s issues at home plate were due to the foot still not being 100 percent or his momentum being disabled, Lawson said, “It’s hard to say. They play against each other. It’s largely about timing and recovering your swing. Right now we understand he’s not where he wants to be [offensively]but we all know where we are trying to go.
Boone said he didn’t believe Stanton’s foot should “limit” him and he believed he would soon get hot and be “a wrecking ball again once he’s gone”.
“I think he was quite disciplined and patient about [coming back] and knowing clearly when he was ready to come back,” Boone said in Toronto. “I think he realizes he has to do it when it’s not perfect. He works hard to get there. »
Lawson said that even when Stanton wasn’t producing, his presence in the lineup helped Judge.
“You can see the effect on him just being in the lineup and being behind Judge right away,” said Lawson, who hit second, behind Judge, sometimes in the second half, especially when Anthony Rizzo was on. walked out with back problems.
“There was a spike in the number of strikes the judge started getting. Whether [Stanton] was the one with the home runs, the offense produced. This is largely due to its presence. He is still very dangerous. If you make a mistake at Stanton, he’s going to punish her.
He showed it with his winning grand slam on September 20 against the Pirates. Stanton hit a rocket to leave four batters after Judge led the bottom of ninth with his 60th homer of the season.
“When it’s time to go and there’s no turning back, he’ll be there and he’ll be ready,” Lawson said.
Although Stanton’s regular seasons with the Yankees were inconsistent, he often came to life in the playoffs.
He had three hits against the Red Sox in a wild card loss last year at Fenway Park. Prior to that, he destroyed the Rays with four homers and 10 RBIs in the 2020 ALDS, following his 3-for-7, two-homer performance in the wild-card round against Cleveland.
