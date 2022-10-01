Connect with us

News

talkSPORT partners with New York Jets Partner to broadcast Jets games for the 2022 season

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 seconds ago

on

By

google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Talksport Partners With New York Jets Partner To Broadcast Jets Games For The 2022 Season

The New York Jets and talkSPORT have agreed to broadcast six Jets 2022 regular season football games. This partnership makes talkSPORT the official UK radio broadcast partner of the Jets.

In addition to the six games broadcast by talkSPORT, Jets fans will also have exclusive access to the Jets Touchdown UK podcast and additional Jets content including player and manager interviews.

GETTY

More NFL is coming to talkSPORT

“We are delighted to extend a Jets radio broadcast to our fans in the UK as we take the next step by using our right to extend this game with the help of the biggest sports radio station in the world” , said New York Jets. President Hymie Elhai.

“This partnership will enable much more than coverage of the 2022 season as we continue to welcome some of the most passionate fans in the world to our fan base.”

Through this exclusive partnership, Jets fans will have access to two different networks, talkSPORT and talkSPORT2, on mobile, digital radio, the talkSPORT app and talkSPORT.com, which will highlight Jets content on days matchdays and non-matchdays.

talkSPORT plans to air game day shows hosted by Jets radio play-by-play announcer Bob Wischusen, alongside radio commentator and former Jets player Marty Lyons.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Jets and expand the reach of talkSPORT’s NFL coverage. The Jets’ commitment to the UK and the quality of their content that we will be able to share with NFL UK fans is fantastic. said talkSPORT NFL host Will Gavin.

“On the pitch they have already delivered one of the best games of the 2022 season, after Zach Wilson returns there are bound to be some great stories, and in terms of opponents – divisional games against AFC East , plus the Packers, Steelers & Bills – it’s an awesome package for us to be able to deliver!”

We'll Bring You The Live Action From Metlife Stadium

GETTY

We’ll bring you the live action from MetLife Stadium

The Jets have continued to strengthen their relationship in the UK market since securing UK marketing rights in 2022 following the announcement of the NFL’s International Home Marketing Area initiative.

The initiative gave all 32 NFL clubs the right to sue and bid in international markets in an effort to expand the game of American football globally.

Each match will be broadcast from 6-9pm in the local market, except October 30, which will be 5-8pm (due to Daylight Savings Time).

Jets Broadcasts (UK local market)

Oct. 2, 6:00 p.m. — Away Pittsburgh Steelers

October 9, 6:00 p.m. – Home vs. Miami Dolphins

October 16, 6:00 p.m. – Away at Green Bay Packers

Oct. 30, 5:00 p.m. — Home vs. New England Patriots

Nov. 6, 6:00 p.m. – Home vs. Buffalo Bills

Nov. 20, 6:00 p.m. – Away New England Patriots

talkSPORT is available on 1089/1053AM, on digital radio, on mobile, through the talkSPORT app, through your TV and online at talkSPORT.com. talkSPORT 2 is available on digital radio, mobile, via the talkSPORT app and online at talkSPORT.com.

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’

fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);

Sports

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

High school football: Corey Bohmert’s three TDs power Mahtomedi past Spring Lake Park

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 1, 2022

By

High School Football: Corey Bohmert’s Three Tds Power Mahtomedi Past Spring Lake Park
google news

Corey Bohmert started just a bit at safety a year ago, and played sparingly at running back.

But the Mahtomedi senior sensed there might be an opening for him this season and trained accordingly over the summer.

“I worked so hard,” Bohmert said. “I lifted every day. I worked out with (junior) Charlie Brandt, our quarterback. We ran, sprinted, ran hills. It was a grind, but it paid off.”

It certainly has. While Brandt was injured in the season’s second game and has not played since, Bohmert has been running wild. That continued Friday night when he rushed for 214 yards and three touchdowns to lift the Zephyrs past Spring Lake Park 35-21, spoiling homecoming for the Panthers.

Through the first five games, he has now rushed for 1,101 yards and 15 touchdowns.

“It starts with our guys up front,” said Mahtomedi coach Dave Muetzel, whose team — ranked No. 4 in the state in Class 5A — improved to 5-0. “They get on guys and (Bohmert) is just explosive. He sees a window and he explodes through it. He’s got good vision and good speed.”

The win provided a bit of revenge for the Zephyrs, who fell to Spring Lake Park 35-7 on their own homecoming a year ago.

“We heard about that every day in practice this week,” Bohmert said. “We wanted to do the same thing back to them.”

The Panthers were on the move on the game’s opening possession before fumbling the ball away at the Mahtomedi 34. The Zephyrs then marched 66 yards the other way to score on a 10-yard run by Bohmert — a touchdown he set up with a 37-yard run the play before.

The two-point conversion put them on top 8-0.

Mahtomedi scored again early in the second quarter on a 5-yard run by Bohmert. This time the two-point conversion failed, leaving the score 14-0.

“He’s pretty elusive,” said Spring Lake Park coach John Stewart, whose team — ranked No. 8 in Class 5A — fell to 3-2. “We had a hard time tonight making a tackle one on one. He’s a tough runner.”

Stewart’s team seemed to get back into it when junior Kayshawn Green capped a 73-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run that cut the gap to 14-7 with just 21.7 seconds to go before halftime.

But the Zephyrs answered right back. First, Bohmert carried for a gain of 12, then senior quarterback Sam Garry connected with junior Michael Barry on a 43-yard touchdown pass as time expired.

The two-point conversion gave Mahtomedi a 22-7 halftime lead.

“The play before that, we were just going to wind the clock down and see if we could break a run up the middle,” said Garry, who began the year as a starter at safety, but took over under center when Brandt was hurt. “We got a few yards, then our line did some great pass blocking and I just let it go. Mikey did the rest of the work.”

The play swung the momentum back the Zephyrs’ way, and they sustained it when Bohmert struck again from 5 yards out in the third quarter. Garry connected with senior Ramsey Morrell on a 5-yard touchdown pass to expand the Zephyrs’ lead to 35-7.

The Panthers cut the gap to 35-14 on a 6-yard run by senior Jackson Smith late in the third quarter, then caught a break when they recovered a fumble at the Mahtomedi 44. But Spring Lake Park turned the ball over on downs inside the Zephyrs’ 20 early in the fourth.

Yet the Panthers still found a way to make things interesting, shaving the Zephyrs’ lead to 35-21 when Smith scored again on a 3-yard run with 7:05 to go, then recovering a fumble at the Mahtomedi 45 one play later.

On fourth-and-16 at the Mahtomedi 38, though, freshman Tyler Wilkinson’s pass was picked off by senior Nick Rollinger.

“We’re in a good spot,” Muetzel said. “Our goal every week, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, is just to get better. I thought tonight we took a step forward.”

But the Zephyrs face another tough matchup next week when they play host to St. Thomas Academy (5-0). The Cadets — ranked No. 2 in Class 5A — beat Mahtomedi last season, scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run by junior running back Love Adebayo as time expired.

That followed on the heels of a four-overtime St. Thomas Academy win in 2020.

“We feel pretty good,” Bohmert said. “Beating Spring Lake Park is a big confidence booster for us. Our first four games weren’t easy. But they were easier than this one. To beat a good team like this 35-21 will motivate us a lot going into next week.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Funeral arrangements set for slain EMT Alison Russo-Elling

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 1, 2022

By

Funeral Arrangements Set For Slain Emt Alison Russo-Elling
google news

Funeral arrangements have been made for veteran FDNY EMT Alison Russo-Elling, who was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack in Queens on Thursday.

The wake for the 61-year-old first responder will be held Monday and Tuesday at Commack Abbey Funeral Home in Commack, according to the Long Island Funeral Home’s website.

Russo-Elling’s funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Tilles Center, located at 720 Northern Boulevard in Brookville on the LIU Post campus. She will then be cremated in a private ceremony.

The 25-year-old FDNY veteran and 9/11 responder was on duty and had walked half a block from her unit to get something to eat when she was stabbed nearly 20 times near 20th Avenue and from 41st Street in Astoria around 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

Suspect Peter Zisopoulos, 34, was shortly after the horrific attack after barricading himself in his nearby apartment, cops said.

Russo-Elling was fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack in Astoria on Thursday afternoon.
PA

He was charged Friday with murder and possession of a weapon.

According to police sources and a disturbing video of the incident, Zisopoulos allegedly threw Russo-Elling to the ground, mounted her and then stabbed her repeatedly.

A passing witness on a scooter confronted the bully, but he growled, “Fk you, fk you!” before moving away from the victim and charging at the man while still clutching the bloody knife, police sources said.

Zisopoulos fled the scene, leaving Russo-Elling unresponsive on the ground, according to sources and the video.

The Body Of Ems Lt. Alison Russo-Elling Has Been Moved To A Funeral Home In Commack, Long Island.
Local Commack officials hoisted an American flag outside the Commack Abbey funeral parlor for Russo-Elling.
WAYNE CARRINGTON

Russo-Elling, described by her union as ‘the sweetest, kindest person you’ve ever met’, was only six or seven months away from retirement, local union president Vincent Variale said. 3621, to journalists in front of the hospital where the paramedic succumbed to his injuries.

She joined the FDNY as an EMT in March 1998 and was promoted to paramedic in 2002 before becoming a lieutenant in 2016.

New York Post

google news
Continue Reading

News

HIgh school football: Stillwater defense saves the day, holds off White Bear Lake

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

19 mins ago

on

October 1, 2022

By

High School Football: Stillwater Defense Saves The Day, Holds Off White Bear Lake
google news

In a contest with enough big plays to fill several games, it was Stillwater, ranked No. 4 in Class 6A, that outlasted White Bear Lake in a 35-28 homecoming thriller on Friday night at a packed Pony Stadium in Oak Park Heights.

The longtime Suburban East Conference rivals played to a relatively sleepy 14-7 score through two quarters before the game turned on its head in a wild and explosive third period where the teams went up and down the field, combining for 35 points and well over 300 yards of total offense.

But after surrendering 21 points and more than 200 yards through the air in the third quarter alone, it was the Stillwater defense that showed up when it mattered.

Clinging to a seven-point lead with under five minutes to play and the Bears facing a game-defining fourth-and-3 inside the Stillwater 10-yard line, the Ponies stiffened when they had to, swarming White Bear Lake playmaker Rayshaun Brakes and stopping him a yard shy of the sticks, forcing a turnover on downs.

“We gave up some big plays, but we made some big plays,” said Stillwater coach Beau LaBore. “We bent, a lot, but we held strong enough to find a way to finish.”

White Bear Lake wouldn’t see the ball again, as the Ponies converted a fourth-and-1 deep in it’s own territory, earning the right to line up in victory formation.

Stillwater quarterback Max Shikenjanski accounted for five touchdowns, including four through the air, but it was his quarterback sneak that covered just three yards that eventually closed out the win.

Shikenjanski connected on first-quarter touchdown passes of 12 and 46 yards to receivers Tanner Schmidt and Thomas Jacobs, giving the Ponies an early two-score lead.

White Bear answered with a 15-play drive that burned more than 10 minutes off the clock, capped by a 1-yard plunge by Chris Heim, pulling the Bears to within seven points at the break.

“It was a back and forth game, but we knew our defense was going to make a play,” Shikenjanski said.

After the teams traded interceptions to open the second half, Shikenjanski hit a wide open Joseph Hoheisel, capping a double reverse flea flicker – LaBore’s “Elmer special” – that doubled the Ponies’ advantage.

“That interception to (answer back) changed everything,” LaBore said. “That was a huge momentum shift for them, and we take it right back on the very next play.”

The teams traded touchdowns in rapid succession after that, with Brakes scoring on a 40-yard passing play and Shikenjowski finishing off a broken play with a 14-yard scamper. Heim added his second of the night from four yards out, and after a Pony punt, Gavin Knutson connected with Vatel Henderson on a 95-yard bomb down the right side line, converting a crucial third-and-19 and
tying the score with 1.6 seconds left in the third quarter.

“It was a heavyweight fight, a back-and-forth game,” said Bears coach Ryan Bartlett. “They made one more play there at the end than we did.”

Shikenjowski hit Schmidt from eight yards out midway through the final quarter before Stillwater’s defense held firm for the decisive fourth down stop.

“There were moments where we were a little bit on our heels and maybe not as confident,” LaBore said. “To have those moments, overcome them and come away with the victory, and now be able to teach and learn from them, it helps us get to where we want to go.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Nobel season arrives amid war, nuclear fears and hunger

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

25 mins ago

on

October 1, 2022

By

Nobel Season Arrives Amid War, Nuclear Fears And Hunger
google news

This year’s Nobel season is approaching as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shattered decades of almost unbroken peace in Europe and heightened the risks of a nuclear disaster.

Secret Nobel committees never hint at who will win the prizes for medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, economics, or peace. Everyone guesses who could win the prizes announced from Monday.

Yet there is no shortage of pressing causes that deserve the attention that comes with winning the world’s most prestigious award: wars in Ukraine and Ethiopia, disruptions in energy and food supplies, rising inequality, the climate crisis, the continued fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Science awards recognize complex achievements beyond most comprehension. But recipients of the Peace and Literature Prizes are often known to a global audience, and the choices — or perceived omissions — have sometimes drawn emotional reactions.

Members of the European Parliament have called for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people to be recognized by the Nobel Peace Prize committee this year for their resistance to the Russian invasion.

While the desire is understandable, the choice is unlikely because the Nobel committee has a history of honoring people who end conflicts, not wartime leaders, said Dan Smith, director of the Institute. Stockholm International Peace Research Center.

Smith thinks the most likely peace prize contenders would be those fighting climate change or the International Atomic Energy Agency, a past recipient. Honoring the IAEA again would recognize its efforts to prevent a radioactive disaster at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at the heart of the fighting in Ukraine, and its work in the fight against nuclear proliferation, Smith said.

“It’s a really difficult time in the history of the world and there’s not a lot of peace going on,” he said.

Promoting peace is not always rewarded with a Nobel Prize. The Indian Mohandas Gandhi, eminent symbol of non-violence, has never been so honoured.

In some cases, laureates have not practiced the values ​​enshrined in the Peace Prize.

denverpost

google news
Continue Reading

News

‘I felt like I had it’ – Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Jizzy Mack calls for rematch with Japanese kickboxer ‘Kouzi’ after blaming brutal knockout loss on fatigue

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 1, 2022

By

'I Felt Like I Had It' - Floyd Mayweather'S Bodyguard Jizzy Mack Calls For Rematch With Japanese Kickboxer 'Kouzi' After Blaming Brutal Knockout Loss On Fatigue
google news

Floyd Mayweather’s longtime bodyguard Jizzy Mack – real name Ray Sadegh – wants a chance at redemption after being badly knocked out in his boxing debut last weekend.

Mayweather headlined an exhibition event at Saitama Arena in Japan against 16-3 MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura, who was on the line but ultimately outmatched and knocked out in two rounds.

Getty

Mayweather picked up a win in his fourth exhibition bout since retiring in 2017

The 50-0 ring legend’s personal security guard, who once got on the wrong side of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, made his boxing debut in the draft’s co-main event of law last Sunday.

Mack had been called out after pushing Asakura during her confrontation with Mayweather for no apparent reason, causing offense to Japan.

The 186-pound bodyguard agreed to have his first regulated fight against Koji ‘Kouzi’ Tanaka who competes at 135 pounds and has won 31 of his 50 kickboxing bouts.

Although he was outmatched in skill, he gave a decent account of himself early on and was able to use his height advantage to seemingly drop Kouzi in the second round.

In the third and final round, the more experienced fighter dropped Mack with a huge left hook and right hand combination, but the bodyguard was able to get up and keep fighting.

Kouzi finally ended the fight soon after with another big hook that left his opponent face down, forcing the referee to abandon the fight.

Mack Is Mayweather's Bodyguard

Ray ‘Jizzy Mack’ Sadeghi – Instagram

Mack is Mayweather’s bodyguard

ANSWER

Anthony Joshua gave fans the middle finger by singing “There’s Only One Tyson Fury”

CAN TOUCH THIS

The boxer performed the MC Hammer ring dance only to suffer a first-round knockout

DRAGGED

Eubank Jr taunts Benn with 60% shirt and reveals he’s working out

CLASS

Jake Paul causes controversy with pound-for-pound listing and Tyson Fury reacts

Grudge Match

Date Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn: start time, undercard and how to watch

coming

Hearn reveals Whyte’s next potential opponents, including the man who nearly beat Fury


The knockout went viral and led to Mack being ridiculed on social media.

Despite this, he is grateful to have had his first boxing experience and believes he could beat Kouzi in a rematch.

“I want to thank RIZIN and my boss Floyd Mayweather for giving me this opportunity to be in [an event of] that kind of greatness and fighting,” Mack told World Boxing News.

“It was a great game. I want to restart it. Because I felt like I had it. But I got tired in the third round and my hands fell off. He caught me with a good shot, and we can send it back.

He Was Brutally Knocked Out In His Boxing Debut

RIZIN FF

He was brutally knocked out in his boxing debut

Mayweather’s next exhibition is already official for November 13, as he is set to face YouTuber Deji, who recently beat Fousey in his professional boxing debut.

The card is already coming together with the rumored Tommy Fury taking on an unknown Puerto Rican fighter at the Coca-Cola Arena later this year.

Perhaps Mayweather will give his employee a chance at redemption by booking a rematch with Kouzi for the undercard of his fifth fight since retiring from professional boxing in 2017.

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’

fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);

Sports

google news
Continue Reading

News

Students, parents and police walk through the U of M during the Homecoming Weekend ‘Safety Walk’

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

37 mins ago

on

October 1, 2022

By

Students, Parents And Police Walk Through The U Of M During The Homecoming Weekend 'Safety Walk'
google news

MINNEAPOLIS– As the U of M kicks off Homecoming Weekend, the campus community is taking steps to make the streets safer — literally.

Crime problems have been on the rise in neighborhoods surrounding the U campus, so on Friday night police, parents and students decided to send a message.

“Walking around at night to be seen safely and be part of the community,” said chef Matt Clark.

This is the objective of the safety march on Friday evening. Flashlights in hand, they strolled through the Marcie Holmes East neighborhood.

University Police reports that crime has increased by 45% in nearby off-campus neighborhoods since 2018.

“During the summer we tried to close some roads. It’s just another thing, we’ll try to do a safety walk where we have collaboration or all the community members to make sure that this weekend is fun for everyone and safe,” said Nick Juarez.

It’s reunion weekend at the U. This safety walk is just one of the ways campus security is enhanced.

“Everything we got feedback on this summer – we tried to add lighting, blue phones, safety guides – not just all of that, we also added more officers and we collaborated with State Patrol, Hennepin County, Sheriff’s Office, MPD, as well as transit to get additional officers, additional presence on and off campus,” Clark said.

U of M mother Collette Kruc is one of many concerned parents.

“We hope our daughter has a good head on her shoulders, and we pray a lot, and try to get her a few things that will help her, like safety devices,” Kruc said.

Her daughter Katie is a senior and knows the drill.

“I know you never walk alone, whenever possible you always walk with partners. And we are going to be part of the safety walk, like many other parents here,” she said.

She hopes this mass safety message will spread to her younger campus mates as well as those who live and work around the U.

The UMPD says it will continue to think outside the box when it comes to ways to promote campus safety.

Reg Chapman

reg-chapman.png

Reg Chapman joined WCCO-TV in May 2009. He came to WCCO from WNBC-TV in New York where he covered a range of stories for the station, including the Coney Island plane crash, the crane collapse on the east side of town, 50 shots fired at motorist Sean Bell by New York City police, and an assault on a lacrosse team at Fairfield High School in Connecticut.

Grub5

google news
Continue Reading

Trending