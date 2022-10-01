Tesla Ceo Elon Musk Introduces Optimus, A Humanoid Robot

- Musk asserted that current humanoid robots are missing a brain.
- According to Musk, Tesla should achieve full self-driving this year.
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , demonstrated a prototype of its humanoid robot Optimus on Friday and forecast that the electric vehicle manufacturer would be able to produce millions of them and sell them for about $20,000.
Musk acknowledged that Optimus still needs a lot of work to be improved upon and validated at Tesla’s AI Day event, which was held at the company’s Palo Alto headquarters. On Friday, Tesla displayed a video of a prototype model performing simple duties at a production station at the company’s California plant, including watering plants, moving boxes, and lifting metal bars. Tesla said that the model was developed in February.
Existing Humanoid Robots Are Brainless
He claimed that current humanoid robots are missing a brain and the capacity to come up with solutions on their own. He asserted that Tesla would strive to build millions of Optimus, a highly capable robot, instead. He stated that he thought it would only cost around $20,000. Musk and Tesla officials agreed that a lot of work remained to be done to build a low-cost, mass-produced robot employing Tesla-designed technologies that may take the place of humans in the workplace.
At the occasion, Tesla also spoke about its long-delayed self-driving technology. Auto self-driving software developers explained how they trained software to decide when to merge into traffic, among other tasks, and how they sped up the computer decision-making process. According to Musk, Tesla should accomplish fully self-driving this year and mass-produce a robotaxi without a steering wheel or pedal by 2024.
