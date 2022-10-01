Pin 0 Shares

It’s nice to have friends you can spend time with, and even nicer when you get to jam out with them on some of your favorite songs. Sometimes though, it can be hard to find music everyone will enjoy – that’s why we’ve compiled this list of the 10 best songs for friends to jam out to together! Check out the suggestions below and let us know what you think! Happy jamming!

Also Read: 10 Movies On Friendship That Will Make You Laugh And Cry

Best Songs For Friends To Jam Out With Your Friends

1) Dil Chahta Hai – Best Songs For Friends

Dil Chahta Hai is a Bollywood film that was released in 2001, and it has been one of the most well-known songs to come out of it. The song’s soundtrack is by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy. It’s also a beautiful song because the lyrics are about unconditional love. It’s not just about romantic love either; you can feel the love that they have for their friends while they are singing this song.

2) Daaru Desi – Songs With Friends

Daaru Desi is a Punjabi song by Benny Dayal and Shalmali Kholgade. The song is about the joy of drinking alcohol. The music video features Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, and Deepika Padukone. The lyrics are from the perspective of someone who has a good time when they drink alcohol.

3) Jaane Kyun – Best Songs For Friends

Jaane Kyun is a song about being carefree and happy with your friends. It’s a great song to listen to when you’re hanging out with friends and just want to dance or sing along. The lyrics are in Hindi, but the melody is so catchy that you’ll be able to sing along even if you don’t know the words.

4) Tera Yaar Hoon Main – Songs With Friends

Tera Yaar Hoon Main Song is such a great song to play with your friends. It has a nice beat and lyrics that are easy for everyone to sing along to. This is one of the best songs on friendship. The lyrics are emotional, and it’s really fun to sing together with friends!

5) Main Hoon Na – Best Songs For Friends

Friends, who doesn’t love them? They’re the first ones to give you a hug when you’re down, and the last ones to judge you when you mess up. They get your jokes, no matter how lame they are. But sometimes life gets in the way, and friends come and go. That’s why it’s important to make sure that when we have friends, we make the most of it by sharing our favorite songs with them. Main Hoon Na is one of those songs which can be dedicated to friends

6) Tumhi Ho Bandhu – Songs With Friends

This song is sung by Neeraj Sridhar & Kavita Seth. This song is about the unconditional love a person has for their best friend. It may not be your typical jamming song, but if you need to find a way to express your feelings for your friends, this one is perfect. I also like that it’s in Hindi so there are no English words that could take away from the meaning of the song.

7) Har Ek Friend Kamina Hota Hai – Best Songs For Friends

This song is one of the best songs to make friends sing along with you. It has a catchy tune and lyrics that are easy to remember. And while this song might not be the best pick for a romantic evening, it is perfect for when you’re hanging out with your friends.

8) Jaane Nahi Denge Tujhe – Songs With Friends

This song is from the movie 3 Idiots, which is one of my favorites. The song has a very catchy tune and an upbeat tempo, making it perfect to sing with your friends. It’s so easy to sing along to too! I also love how this song doesn’t have a chorus or any repetition in the lyrics so you never get bored listening to it. It’s a really sweet song that will make you think about all the people you care about and want to spend time with them more often

9) Yaaron – K.K – Best Songs For Friends

Song that you can’t help but love the 20’s retro sound of this song and tune. The lyrics are also really meaningful, so it’s perfect for jamming with a friend and remembering old times together. For a sing-along song that everyone knows, this is one of the best songs to have in your back pocket.

10) Yaar Mod Do Song – Guru Randhawa – Songs With Friends

We all have that one friend who, no matter what you do, seems to be in a really good mood. They’re always down to go out and have a good time and they love hearing new music. If you’re looking for some tunes to help set the mood for your next night out with your friends, this song is just what you need!

Whether you’re with your friends at a party or just hanging out at home, these songs are great for getting that groove on with your besties. From funk to hip hop to pop, there’s something for everyone on this list. Keep in mind that this list is also good for when it’s just you and your buddy.

The post The 10 Best Songs For Friends To Jam Out To appeared first on MEWS.