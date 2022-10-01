Trump fraud lawsuit goes to judge who scorned him

NEW YORK (AP) — The trial of the New York attorney general accusing Donald Trump and his company of fraud has been assigned to a state court judge who has repeatedly ruled against the former president in related disputes to subpoena — including convicting him, fining him $110,000 and forcing him to sit down for a deposition.

Trump’s lawyers oppose Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s continued involvement and have accused Attorney General Letitia James’ office of trying to “try the store” because, in the documents seeking the appointment of a judge, he noted Engoron’s knowledge of the case and linked the trial and subpoena disputes as “related” matters.

In a letter to the court’s administrative judge on Thursday, Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba argued that the lawsuit should instead be assigned to the court’s business division, which is tasked with handling complex corporate litigation. .

James’ office, which filed a lawsuit last week, is working to have the case tried by the end of next year – before the first primaries in the 2024 presidential election. In response, he said the case should stay with Engoron in part because of the “level of familiarity” he has developed in handling discovery and subpoena issues in the underlying investigation.

“Given that this action involves allegations of an ongoing scheme and conspiracy to obtain millions of dollars through fraudulent activity, and that the defendants have repeatedly sought to delay the conclusion of ( James’ investigation), it is imperative that this case proceed quickly,” Wallace wrote.

A court spokesman said Engoron made no comment.

James’ lawsuit alleges that Trump and the Trump Organization inflated his net worth by billions of dollars and misled banks and others for years about the value of valuable assets like golf courses, hotels and his area of ​​Mar-a-Lago. She is asking for $250 million and a permanent ban on Trump doing business in the state.

Trump’s three oldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, were also named as defendants, along with two longtime company executives. A lawyer for Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump sent a letter Thursday to the administrative judge echoing Habba’s call to transfer the case to the commercial division of the court.

The story continues

Engoron, a Democrat, has been embroiled in Trump-related cases since 2020, when he was tasked with intervening in wrangling between Trump’s lawyers and James’ office over evidence demands and the direction of his investigation.

Trump, a Republican who laid the groundwork for a possible return campaign for the presidency, claimed bias after several Engoron rulings came in against him, saying in a statement, “I can’t get a hearing. fair in New York because of the hatred of me by the judges and the judiciary. It’s not possible.”

In February, Engoron imposed a subpoena on Trump and two of his children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., to testify under oath. They testified in August after a state appeals court rejected attempts to overturn the ruling. Trump has invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination more than 400 times.

In April, Engoron found the former president in contempt of court and fined him for his slow response to a subpoena requiring him to hand over certain documents. Engoron lifted the contempt finding in June after Trump paid the $110,000 fine and complied with other demands.

Engoron also issued rulings ordering the Trump Organization and its appraiser, Cushman & Wakefield, to turn over evidence, and requiring another son, Eric Trump, to testify during a deposition.

Trump denounced James’ trial as “another witch hunt” and noted that his company’s financial disclosures warned banks not to trust the information provided.

Habba said the allegations in the lawsuit are “baseless”.

__

Follow Michael Sisak on Twitter at twitter.com/mikesisak