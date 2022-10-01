News
United Airlines will suspend operations at JFK at the end of October
United Airlines Holdings Inc. said it was pulling out of John F. Kennedy International Airport after trying to gain a foothold at the airport during the Covid-19 pandemic.
United said it was unable to expand at New York’s JFK because it could not obtain enough slots (takeoff and landing rights administered by the Federal Aviation Administration) to compete with larger competitors. present at the airport.

Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Yankees fall to Orioles
The Yankees locked up the playoffs a while ago. They are locked into the second seed in the American League and the first-round bye that comes with it. They can’t overtake the Astros for home-field advantage in these final seven games. Aaron Judge is still sitting on 61 home runs after going without a home run Friday night in the Yankees’ 2-1 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
But, there is still some importance to these last games for the Yankees (96-60). They have plenty of question marks about their playoff roster makeup that they need to figure out over this final regular-season series at the Stadium and the four games in Texas. They need to find answers about DJ LeMahieu, Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton among others before they make the decisions on who will be playing for them in the postseason.
Judge went 1-for-2 with a single and three walks, but is still tied with Roger Maris for the most home runs hit in a single season by an American League or Yankee player.
Oswaldo Cabrera seems to be locking in his spot. He hit his fifth home run Friday night. The rookie is 20-59 with 10 extra-base hits and 14 RBI over his last 17 games. He hit just .187/.225/.253 in his first 21 big league games. Domingo German allowed two runs on three hits over 5.1 innings. He walked three and struck out six.
Friday, Britton struggled with command again in his third appearance since returning from Tommy John surgery in just 12 and a half months. After walking a batter, Britton summoned the trainer after throwing a wild pitch, leaving the game mid-at-bat with what the team announced as “left arm fatigue.”
LeMahieu came off the injured list Friday night and went 0-for-3 before being pulled in the eighth in his first game since Sept. 4. He has been playing through painful inflammation in his right big/second toe area since before the All-Star break when he had a cortisone shot to try and get some relief. Lately, the Yankees have been talking about ways to limit the pain, including shots.
These last few games of the season will be a test for LeMahieu, who admitted the other day he will be “useless,” to the Yankees if he can’t get good swings off. The torque on the toe during swings has been a particularly tough issue for him. So, he will see if he can contribute enough to be on the playoff roster.
“I think it will just show itself,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said when asked how he will know if LeMahieu can be a productive member of the playoff roster. “We’ll see how he responds, see how he reacts to it. And then try and make determinations about if he’s really able to get his swing off what that does to him. How does it affect them as the game unfolds? The next day? All those things, so we’ll just kind of make those evaluations as we go.”
LeMahieu admitted the injury has affected him, hurting him as he tries to push off on his swing.
The Yankees also got a look at Chapman, who was their closer until losing their confidence this season, Friday night. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning, but the 34 year old has the lowest strikeout rate and the highest ERA and walk rate of his career. The Bombers have largely only used him against the bottom of the lineup or lower-leverage situations this year like when he pitched to the bottom of the order in an 8-3 game against the Blue Jays this week.
When asked if Chapman had locked up a spot on the playoff roster, Boone did not directly answer.
“I’m really excited about where Chappie is physically. And, he has an outing like he did the other night in Toronto where you see it. It’s like, that’s it right there. I mean, that’s dynamic,” Boone said. “And we know he can be that guy. So it’ll be an important week for him to, you know, hopefully get some regular work and continue to kind of have that consistency.”
Jacob deGrom struggles as Mets’ bats go cold in loss to Braves
ATLANTA — True to form, Jacob deGrom was mostly dominant Friday night at Truist Park. But his mistakes were big and the Atlanta Braves made him pay for three mistakes he made right down the middle.
The Mets fell 5-2 and the two teams are now tied atop the NL East standings with 98-59 records.
With a packed crowd on hand to see a series that will likely determine the winner of the division, the Mets had their ace on the hill facing Atlanta’s ace, left-hander Max Fried. They started out well with deGrom retiring the side in order in the first and the Mets taking a 1-0 lead on Fried and the Braves in the top of the second.
But the lead was short-lived as deGrom then gave up back-to-back home runs to Austin Riley and Matt Olson in the bottom of the frame. He would give up another one to Dansby Swanson in the sixth to put the Mets in a 3-0 hole.
This was deGrom’s second straight loss (5-4) and though it wasn’t quite as bad as the last time out, the two-time Cy Young Award winner was clearly frustrated. DeGrom allowed only the three solo shots and two other hits for five over six innings. He struck out 11, including five straight over the fourth and fifth innings, and walked none.
Meanwhile, Fried (14-8) was nearly unhittable for five innings, exiting with an illness after just 71 pitches. Maybe we’ll look back on this game and call it Fried’s flu game, as the Mets managed only one run on four hits off him, all singles. He struck out three and did not issue a walk before the Bally Sports cameras caught him nearly vomiting into a trash can in the dugout.
Tylor Megill took over for deGrom in the seventh and was tagged for two immediately. Matt Olson singled to lead off and former Mets’ catcher Travis d’Arnaud doubled him home. A fly ball by Eddie Rosario scored d’Arnaud to make it 5-1 in favor of the home team.
Tomas Nido cut the lead to three runs with a solo home run in the eighth and Eduardo Escobar, who drove in all five Mets runs in a 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. But it’s clear that the offensive struggles from earlier in the week have carried over.
In an attempt to spark some offense at the DH spot, the Mets called up top prospect Francisco Alvarez and hit him seventh behind Escobar. He had a few good at-bats but ultimately went 0-for-4 in his debut, and struck out with the bases loaded in the ninth. It was the only time the Mets truly threatened in the game.
Tyler Naquin battled Kenley Jansen (38 saves) with two outs and the bases loaded but ultimately struck out on a nine-pitch at-bat.
Judge Says He WILL REFUSE To Take Yale Employees Because ‘Intolerant’ School Fuels Cancel Culture
Appeals Court judge says he WILL REFUSE to hire Yale lawyers because ‘intolerant’ Ivy League school fuels cancel culture where students threatened conservative lawyers during an event on freedom of expression
- U.S. Circuit Judge James Ho speaks at a Federalist Society conference in Kentucky
- Trump appointee says Yale ‘not just condones the cancellation of views, but actively practices’
- Ho urged fellow justices to also boycott the Ivy League institution, which has produced several Supreme Court justices
- Ho previously defended Ilya Shapiro after students at Georgetown University Law School demanded that he be ousted from a new professorship.
- Shapiro sparked outrage when he wrote tweets questioning President Joe Biden’s pledge to appoint a black woman to the US Supreme Court
- Ho said, ‘At Yale, ‘cancellations and disruptions seem to happen with particular frequency’
A federal appeals court judge appointed by former President Donald Trump said Thursday he would no longer hire clerks from Yale Law School, which he said was plagued by a ‘cancel culture’. “. and students disrupting conservative speakers.
U.S. Circuit Judge James Ho gave a speech at a Federalist Society conference in Kentucky, where he said Yale “not only condones the nullification of views, but actively practices them.”
Ho urged fellow justices to also boycott the Ivy League institution, which has produced several Supreme Court justices.
The judge has previously denounced the woke culture at Yale, having defended Ilya Shapiro after students at Georgetown University Law School demanded that he be ousted from a new professorship.
Shapiro sparked outrage when he wrote tweets questioning President Joe Biden’s pledge to appoint a black woman to the US Supreme Court.
A prominent conservative jurist, Shapiro was suspended but later allowed to become the executive director of Georgetown Law’s Center for the Constitution.
However, he eventually resigned, saying the school’s handling of the case made working there “untenable”.
Ho said, “At Yale, ‘cancellations and disruptions seem to be happening with particular frequency.
Among the events he cited was one in March in which Kristen Waggoner, now president of the conservative religious rights group Alliance Defending Freedom, was disrupted by students supporting the LGBTQ community during a conference attended by the police.
Wagoner previously defended a Colorado baker who refused to bake a cake for a gay wedding in a Supreme Court case.
“Yale still hasn’t condemned the behavior of its law students over the past semester, so no one should be surprised when a federal judge takes notice,” Wagoner said in a statement.
U.S. Circuit senior judge Laurence Silberman had in March called on judges to think twice about bringing in Yale students who disrupted the Waggoner event.
Senior U.S. Circuit Judge Laurence Silberman of the United States Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, appointed by former Republican President Ronald Reagan, had in March called on judges to think twice about to bring in Yale students who disrupted Wagoner’s event.
Ho said this event was just one example. US Circuit Judge William Pryor of the Atlanta-based 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals was also “disturbed by angry law students in the classroom” at Yale a few years ago.
That incident, Ho said, was because as Republican attorney general for Alabama, Pryor supported Texas’ defense of the overturned 2003 anti-sodomy law in the landmark gay rights case of Supreme Court Lawrence v. Texas.
Ho, according to NPR, is an outspoken opponent of abortion rights and a staunch supporter of gun rights, leading the public broadcaster to call him “President Trump’s most enduring legacy.”
Yale Law School Alumni: Presidents, Senators, and Supreme Court Justices
Yale Law School is one of the nation’s most prestigious law schools, having educated some of the nation’s most distinguished leaders.
Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Gerald Ford
Supreme Court justices Sonia Sotomayor, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh
Senators Cory Booker, Chris Coons, Richard Blumenthal, Michael Bennet and Josh Hawley
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
Advertising

California Governor Gavin Newsom signs bill restricting use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal cases
California signed into law a new law on Friday prohibiting prosecutors from using rap lyrics as evidence against defendants.
Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a series of bills into law, including AB 2799, which requires a preliminary hearing to determine if hip-hop lyrics are relevant to a case. The bill was approved by state lawmakers in August.
“For too long, California prosecutors have used rap lyrics as a convenient way to introduce racial bias and confusion into the criminal justice process,” said Dina LaPolt, entertainment attorney and co-founder of Songwriters of North America, to Variety in a statement. “This legislation puts in place important safeguards that will help courts hold prosecutors accountable and prevent them from criminalizing black and brown artistic expression. Thank you, Governor Newsom, for setting the standard. We hope the Congress will pass similar legislation because this is a national issue.”
PNB ROCK SHOOTING: FATHER, TEENAGE SON CHARGED WITH MURDER IN RAPPER’S MURDER
Assemblyman Reginald Jones-Sawyer Sr. defended the bill, saying it protects rap artists, who are mostly black and Latino.
“Their stage name may be Little Murder, but that doesn’t mean they’re a murderer,” Jones-Sawyer said, Fox San Francisco reported. “We found out that the lyrics they were using in court to sue someone, they weren’t even that person’s lyrics. They were written by someone else. The music was written by someone another, and they were just interpreting it.”
The bill came amid lawsuits against Jeffrey Williams, better known as Young Thug, and Sergio Kitchens, known as rapper Gunna. Both high profile rappers were arrested in Atlanta on gang charges and their lyrics were quoted in an indictment.
Supporters of the legislation said there was a difference between rap lyrics and what an artist does in real life.
“It’s about justice. It’s about making sure the justice system is looking at this individual and not what people think of this individual,” Jones-Sawyer said.

Sebi Expands Two-Factor Authentication for Mutual Fund Subscription Transactions

The new framework will come into effect on April 1, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
To further safeguard investors’ interest, capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday decided to expand two-factor authentication for subscription transactions in mutual fund shares.
The new framework will come into effect on April 1, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.
Currently, all asset management companies (AMCs) are required to authenticate redemption transactions using two-factor authentication for online transactions and a signature method for offline transactions.
“It has now been decided to also extend two-factor authentication to subscription transactions in mutual fund shares,” Sebi said.
In the case of subscription and redemption of units, a two-factor authentication (for online transactions) and a signature method (for offline transactions) will be used for authentication.
One of the factors of such authentication for non-demat transactions will be a one-time password sent to the unitholder at his email address or telephone number registered with the AMC.
In case of demat transactions, the two-factor authentication process as defined by the custodians will be followed.
Sebi clarified that in case of systematic transactions, the requirement of such authentication will only be applicable at the time of registration.

High school football: Max Ritter’s field goal lifts Rosemount past Lakeville South in battle of heavyweights
The heavyweight matchup lived up to its billing.
Edge-of-your-bleacher-seat drama? Yes.
Hard-hitting defenses? Check.
Two teams that could be playing well into November? Definitely.
And it was decided by a kicker.
Max Ritter split the uprights from 35 yards out with 1:38 remaining and Rosemount rallied to beat Lakeville South 10-7 Friday to ruin the Cougars’ homecoming.
Landon Danner ran for a touchdown for No. 3 Rosemount (5-0), which got another dominating defensive performance and beat a top-10 team for the second straight week. The Irish beat Eden Prairie 14-7 last Thursday.
The Irish have allowed just 38 points this season with no opponent scoring more than 10.
Ryder Patterson scored in the second quarter for the Cougars (3-2), ranked sixth in Class 6A.
Tied at 7-7 with 7:07 left, the Irish slowly worked down the field with precious time ticking off. The 11-play, all-run drive until the kick included two third-down conversions and a 22-yard dash around left end by Danner.
Lakeville South drove to the Rosemount 40 with a minute left, but a penalty and pair of incompletions ended the threat.
Lakeville South entered the night averaging 40.5 points per game if you include a 21-6 loss to Eden Prairie two weeks ago, 52 if you don’t.
Using a Power-T formation, the Cougars averaged 338 yards on the ground though four games but were held to 109 rushing.
Scoreless after an opening quarter that was played in 20 minutes of real time, Patterson ran 10 yards on a 4th-and 3 in the opening minute of the second quarter and scored from the 5 one play later for a 7-0 lead.
The drive began at the Rosemount 48 after Wyatt Ronn got a piece of an Irish punt.
That kind of play was needed in a game where possessions were at a premium with a pair of run-focused teams.
Down by a score coming out of intermission, Rosemount methodically marched downfield, finishing a 12-play, 76-yard drive when Danner scored from the 4. The drive took a bit more than six minutes. Rosemount had five first downs on the drive; it had two in the first half.
