Us Judge Dismisses Mexico'S $10 Billion Lawsuit Against Gun Makers

Lunar Alert: Avoid purchases or big decisions after 5:30 p.m. EDT today (2:30 p.m. PDT). The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Happy Birthday for Saturday, October 1, 2022:

You are worthy. Even though you’re charming and friendly, you like to be in control. You are confident and proud of your efforts to work hard. This year you are reaping the benefits of all your hard work because others are noticing your talents. You could be in the spotlight!

RAM

(March 21-April 19)

★★

Avoid being fair today, which is a temptation. When it comes to politics, religion, or your personal beliefs, you may want to challenge others, especially because you have the support of someone older or more experienced. But what is that for ? A Pyrrhic victory? (There is no one so deaf as those who wear headphones.) Tonight: Stay calm.

BULL

(April 20-May 20)

★★★

Disputes over a financial arrangement, shared ownership, taxes, insurance issues, or inheritance can arise today. Perhaps you will appeal to the authority of an older person or to power. More likely, you will gain traction by joining the efforts of your colleagues. Tonight: Be vigilant.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

★★

You might feel annoyed with a close friend or partner today, especially about traditional beliefs or politics. Instead, focus on fun and entertaining entertainment. Why not? Accept invitations to party and socialize. Enjoy sporting events and fun activities with the kids. Tonight: Have fun!

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

★★★★

It’s a great day to entertain at home or to invite people to gather where you live. You could show new ways to improve your home. Certainly, disputes over pets, your health or your job could distract you. Don’t waste your energy. Tonight: go with what works.

LEO

(July 23-August 22)

★★

Parents might find relationships with their children difficult today. It happens. It certainly goes with the territory. Help from an older person might help. During this time, interactions with siblings, parents and neighbors will be optimistic. Enjoy a short trip. Tonight: enjoy the conversations.

VIRGIN

(August 23-September 22)

★★★

It is a good day for financial matters as well as for business and commerce. In fact, you could resurrect old ideas or complete a project, which will ultimately result in increased income or a financial boon for you. Do not waste time with domestic quarrels, especially with women in your family. You don’t need that. Tonight: Stay cool.

BALANCE

(Sep 23-Oct 22)

★★★

You like harmony around you. (That’s why you like to please people.) Avoid arguments with everyday contacts today, which could easily arise. Instead, focus on relationships with partners and close friends, who will be warm and supportive. Avoid unpleasant people, because life is short. Tonight: Relax.

SCORPIO

(23 Oct-21 Nov)

★★

Avoid financial disputes, as they could ruin your day. Instead, enjoy some quiet time with yourself and a few others privately. Good news about your health, as well as fun times with pets, will be a source of pleasure. Tonight: Be happy!

SAGITTARIUS

(22 Nov-21 Dec)

★★

It’s the classic day for an irritable back and forth with a friend or partner because you’re both bored or disagree with each other. Try putting that aside so you can focus on interactions with clubs or groups, or a creative and artistic friend. It will save your day. Tonight: Keep Calm,

CAPRICORN

(22 Dec-19 Jan)

★★

It can be hard to deal with someone today, especially because you feel like you can’t talk. (You seethe slowly behind the scenes, which is frustrating.) Fortunately, relationships with parents, bosses, and family members are positive. Tonight: go with what works.

AQUARIUS

(20 Jan-18 Feb)

★★

Difficulties with children, social situations, or sporting events may arise today. Your best option is to avoid these difficult situations, which will only lead to a little heartache. Instead, talk to loved ones, day-to-day contacts, and siblings, as these interactions will be upbeat and enjoyable. Tonight: Be nice.

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)

★★★

Family quarrels and domestic challenges could take place today. Avoid them if you can. Ironically, it is an excellent day for business and commerce as well as for financial negotiations. If you play your cards right, the money and the gifts will come to you. Go where your bread is buttered! (It’s a no-brainer.) Tonight: Relax.

BORN TODAY

Actress Brie Larson (1989), 39th U.S. President Jimmy Carter (1924), actor Esai Morales (1962)