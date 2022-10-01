Connect with us

Watch George Clooney hilariously swear to have his first fight with his wife

Watch George Clooney Hilariously Swear To Have His First Fight With His Wife
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are still in their honeymoon phase for eight years.

Just a day after Ocean’s Eleven The actor revealed he and his wife ‘never had a fight’, the couple attended their foundation’s first Albie Awards at the New York Public Library, where he jokingly swore they had a fight with Amal later that night.

“We’re going to have one for you tonight,” he exclusively told E! News on the red carpet on September 29. “We do it for you.”

As the human rights lawyer added, “We’ll let you know tomorrow if this still holds.”

The couple — who share 5-year-old twins alexander and she– also shared how they will teach their children about empathy and kindness.

While George noted that their children are still young, Amal said “the children are just going to learn from what they see rather than us lecturing them. And I hope we set a good example. is all we aim for.”

Sunil Bharti Mittal Commits to Full Airtel 5g Rollout by March 2024

12 mins ago

on

October 1, 2022

Sunil Bharti Mittal Commits To Full Airtel 5G Rollout By March 2024
Bharti Airtel added the highest number of wireless subscribers in June, adding 7.93 lakh subscribers, taking its total subscriber base to 36.29 crore. The company has already paid Rs 8,312 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for spectrum rights acquired by the company in the recently concluded 5G auction.

Bharti Airtel aims to have a full rollout of 5G services across the country by March 2024, Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said on Saturday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi, the Chairman of Bharti Enterprises announced the launch of 5G services in eight Indian cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Bangalore.

“The arrival of 5G services will open up new realms of opportunity for Indians. Rural India, which may have felt disadvantaged in the past, will now thrive,” he said.

Mittal also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contribution to realizing this 5G vision, saying the country is proud and lucky to have a leader who understands the technology well.

“It is the Prime Minister’s vision of digital India that has enabled the country to survive the pandemic. Indian digital media has enabled the country not to stop for a single minute due to lockdowns,” said Mittal to the public.

Sunil Bharti Mittal made a foray into the telecommunications space when he discovered a push-button telephone in Taiwan in October 1982. He pointed out that after four decades in the telecommunications industry, Airtel will now serve the country with 5G services. Mittal also praised the Prime Minister for his efforts to make India a manufacturing hub through Make in India. “Never in my life did I think that India would be able to have manufacturing, especially in electronics. But today it is becoming a reality,” he said.

“Airtel has prepaid four years of spectrum fees for 2022. The company believes that this upfront payment, together with the spectrum fee moratorium and AGR-related payments for four years, will free up cash flow future and will enable Airtel to dedicate resources to a determined focus on rolling out 5G,” the company said last month.

US judge dismisses Mexico’s $10 billion lawsuit against gun makers

19 mins ago

on

October 1, 2022

Us Judge Dismisses Mexico'S $10 Billion Lawsuit Against Gun Makers
A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Mexico’s $10 billion lawsuit seeking to hold U.S. arms manufacturers responsible for facilitating the trafficking of a deadly flow of weapons across the U.S.-Mexico border to drug cartels. Drugs.

Chief Justice F. Dennis Saylor’s ruling in federal court in Boston is a victory for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, Sturm, Ruger & Co and others accused of undermining Mexico’s tough gun laws by designing, marketing and selling military-style assault weapons that cartels could use.

Mexico said it would appeal the decision.

“This lawsuit brought by the Mexican government has received global recognition and has been considered a turning point in the discussion of the responsibility of the firearms industry in the experience of violence in Mexico and the region,” said the Mexican Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Saylor said federal law “unequivocally” prohibits lawsuits to hold gunmakers accountable when people use firearms for their intended purpose. He said the law contained several narrow exceptions, but none applied.

“While the court has considerable sympathy for the Mexican people, and none for those who traffic arms to Mexican criminal organizations, it is its duty to uphold the law,” Saylor wrote in a 44-page ruling. .

Other defendants included Barrett Firearms Manufacturing Inc, Beretta USA Corp, Colt’s Manufacturing Co and Glock Inc.

Representatives for the companies declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment. Lawrence Keane, the general counsel for the firearms industry trade group National Shooting Sports Foundation, welcomed the dismissal of the “baseless lawsuit”.

“The crime that is devastating the Mexican people is not the fault of members of the gun industry, who under US law can only sell their lawful products to Americans exercising their Second Amendment rights. after passing a background check,” he said.

In its August 2021 complaint, Mexico estimated that 2.2% of the nearly 40 million guns produced each year in the United States are smuggled into Mexico, including as many as 597,000 guns made by the defendants. .

Mexico said smuggling was a key factor in its ranking third in the world for the number of gun-related deaths. He also claimed to suffer many other harms, including declining investment and economic activity and the need to spend more on law enforcement and public safety.

But the judge said Mexico could not circumvent a provision of a US law, the Lawful Arms Trade Protection Act, which protects gunmakers from lawsuits for “harm caused solely by criminal or illegal misuse of firearms products…by others when the product has performed as intended and intended.”

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED vs. Samsung The Frame TV

24 mins ago

on

October 1, 2022

Amazon Fire Tv Omni Qled Vs. Samsung The Frame Tv
When you turn your TV turned off, you probably expect the image to disappear and the screen to go black. Some newer TVs, however, are designed to show more. These large screens can display artwork, photographs, a weather report and more when you’re not watching TV.

The best known of these televisions is Samsung’s framework, which has been around for a few years. The most recent is Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, which debuted in fall 2022. They share some similarities, including access to thousands of museum-quality works of art, as well as some differences. Let’s dive into it.

Amazon Fire Tv Omni Qled Vs. Samsung The Frame Tv

Omni QLED versions of Fire TV Omni add QLED screens and other picture quality improvements. They also have sensors to detect when you’re in the room and automatically activate to display artwork, widgets, or other content. If this sounds scary, you’re not alone.

Amazon Fire Tv Omni Qled Vs. Samsung The Frame TvAmazon Fire Tv Omni Qled Vs. Samsung The Frame Tv

The original “TV as art”, Samsung’s The Frame may look more like a painting than a TV. It offers plenty of frame choices, and the new 2022 version has a screen designed to reduce glare and be more canvas-like.

The Frame: more sizes, more expensive, custom frames

The first thing you’ll notice is that The Frame costs more than twice as much as the Omni QLED at the two sizes they share. On the other hand, Samsung’s TV is available in many other sizes, from 32 to 85 inches.

  • The Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED TV comes in two sizes: 65-inch ($900) and 75-inch ($1,100).
  • Samsung The Frame QLED TV is available in seven different sizes: 32-inch ($600), 43-inch ($1,000), 50-inch ($1,300), 55-inch ($1,500), 65-inch ($2,000 ), 75-inch ($2,600), and 85-inch ($3,500).

Note that prices can fluctuate, but you get the idea.

Samsung also offers custom bezels for The Frame, starting at $100.

Samsung’s frame is designed to look like a painting, with custom frames.

Art is free on Omni QLED, but not on The Frame

Both TVs allow you to display your digital photos and other files you own on the screens, as well as ambient modes that display clocks, as well as ambient and design screens. But a major feature for each is a dedicated art mode that shows paintings and other fine art, some from major museums.

  • Amazon Fire TV Omni has 1,500 works of art in its collection, and it’s free.
  • Samsung The Frame QLED TV boasts 2,000 artworks in the Samsung Art Store, and the subscription costs $5 per month.

Amazon Fire Tv Omni Qled Vs. Samsung The Frame TvAmazon Fire Tv Omni Qled Vs. Samsung The Frame Tv


Image quality and other features

Most people don’t buy a TV like The Frame with picture quality as their top priority, but there are a few other similarities and differences worth noting nonetheless. Both TVs have built-in smart TVs – Samsung’s own system on The Frame and Fire TV on the Omni – and use QLED technology for improved brightness and color. We haven’t reviewed either TV, so can’t say how their picture quality compares, but here are the key differences:

  • The Fire TV Omni comes with full local dimming, a feature that typically improves contrast and HDR by independently controlling brightness in various areas of the screen. The frame has no local dimming.
  • The frame has a matte, anti-glare screen designed to control glare, and in previous reviews Samsung’s screens have been excellent in this regard.
  • The Fire TV Omni has a presence sensor that detects your presence in the room and turns on automatically. It also has a far-field mic so you can issue voice commands hands-free. The frame also has a motion sensor that can turn off the TV when you leave, but it only works in Art mode.
  • The frame is equipped with a slim wall bracket so you can hang it on the wall. The Omni QLED can also be wall mounted, but you’ll need to purchase the stand separately.

Samsung’s The Frame is available now and Amazon’s Fire TV Omni will ship in October.

Potter’s first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea will cause further problems for Palace

30 mins ago

on

October 1, 2022

Potter'S First Premier League Game In Charge Of Chelsea Will Cause Further Problems For Palace
Crystal Palace welcome Chelsea to Selhurst Park looking to get out of the danger zone.

Currently 16th on the points table with just one win from their opening six games, Patrick Vieira’s side haven’t quite started their campaign as they would have hoped.

Getty

Graham Potter’s first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea is against Crystal Palace

After a 4-2 loss to Manchester City and a draw in their last two games against Brentford and Newcastle, the Eagles now face Chelsea who have beaten the south London club in each of their last nine league games.

Although the Blues have lacked consistency this season, winning three and losing two which resulted in Thomas Tuchel being sacked, Chelsea will be looking to put on a show of combat with new boss Graham Potter.

Palace Have Won Just One Of Their Last Six Games

Getty

Palace have won just one of their last six games

The former Brighton manager approaches his first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea on a positive note as the Blues beat West Ham 2-1 before the international break.

However, the pressure will be on Potter as he needs to equal the record set by former Chelsea managers.

Chelsea Resume League Campaign After 2-1 Win Over West Ham

Getty

Chelsea resume league campaign after 2-1 win over West Ham

Aside from goalkeepers, only one of the last 10 managers to take charge of the Blues has lost their first league game (W6 D3), although it was the only other permanent England manager they have had during this period (Frank Lampard, 0-4 against Manchester United in 2019).

Can Palace earn the three vital points or can Potter get Chelsea back on track?

talkSPORT EDGE have a look…

  • Since a 2-1 win over Chelsea in October 2017, Crystal Palace have lost each of their last nine league games against the Blues – only to Liverpool (10) have the Eagles lost more consecutively in their league history.
  • None of the last 22 Premier League meetings between Crystal Palace and Chelsea have been drawn, with the Blues winning 18 against the Eagles’ four. It is the longest streak without a draw between two teams in the history of the competition
  • Chelsea have won eight of their last nine Premier League away derbies in London, apart from a 3-2 defeat at West Ham last season. The Blues have kept seven clean sheets in this series, conceding four goals

Palace Have Lost Each Of Their Last Nine League Games Against The Blues

Getty

Palace have lost each of their last nine league games against the Blues

  • Crystal Palace have lost just one of their last nine Premier League home games (W4 D4), losing 2-0 to Arsenal in the season opener
  • Chelsea have lost three of their last five away games in the Premier League (W2), as many as they had in their first 26 on the road under former manager Thomas Tuchel. They have lost each of their last two away league games, last losing three in a row in December 2020
  • Christian Pulisic has scored five goals in his five Premier League starts against Crystal Palace, including three at Selhurst Park
  • Crystal Palace have drawn more than any other Premier League side since the start of last season (18)

Pulisic Has Scored Five Goals In His Five League Starts Against Palace

Getty

Pulisic has scored five goals in his five league starts against Palace

  • Chelsea are averaging 11.7 shots per game in the Premier League this season (70 shots in six games), their lowest ever single-season average in the competition (since 1997-98)

Photos show the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Ian

36 mins ago

on

October 1, 2022

Photos Show The Catastrophic Impact Of Hurricane Ian
An aerial photo taken on September 29, 2022 shows a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida.

Ricardo Arduengo | AFP | Getty Images

Hurricane Ian hit southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Category 4 hurricane, one of the biggest storms to ever hit the United States, swept through the state from coast to coast.

More than 2 million people – about a quarter of the state’s utility customers – were left without power. Severe flooding has damaged homes and blocked crucial roads, leaving many people trapped. Winds reaching 150 mph leveled homes and businesses. At least 12 people have been confirmed dead after Ian’s disastrous journey through Florida.

Freshly reinforced, Ian is now heading to the Carolinas. It is expected to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday, with winds reaching 85 mph in a “potentially deadly storm surge,” according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Ian left havoc in marinas in Fort Myers.

A man takes photos of boats damaged by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida on September 29, 2022.

Giorgio Viera | AFP | Getty Images

Parts of Orlando were submerged by feet of water.

People paddle in a canoe next to a submerged Chevy Corvette in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Orlando, Florida on September 29, 2022.

jim watson | AFP | Getty Images

Boats ran aground in Fort Myers.

Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed into her apartment as Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Some people had to be transported to safety in Orlando.

Authorities transport a person out of the Avante Nursing Home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

John Raoux | PA

Members of the Florida National Guard have been activated in Orlando.

Members of the Florida National Guard search for stranded residents in a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian September 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida.

Paul Hennessey | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Fort Myers Beach was particularly affected by Hurricane Ian.

A general view of the site after Hurricane Ian left Florida on Thursday after making landfall as a devastating Category 4 hurricane, September 29, 2022 in Florida, United States.

Lokman Vural Elibol | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

A section of the Sanibel Causeway was lost, cutting off access to the island community.

A section of the Sanibel Causeway was lost due to the effects of Hurricane Ian Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Steve Helber | PA

The streets were flooded in Fort Myers.

Cars drive through a flooded street caused by Hurricane Ian Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Marta Lavandier | PA

Meanwhile, marinas were also devastated.

An aerial photo taken on September 29, 2022 shows boats packed together in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida.

Ricardo Arduengo | AFP | Getty Images

Moving cattle through a flooded field on Sanibel Island.

Moving cattle through a flooded field in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, on Sanibel Island, Florida.

Wilfredo Lee | PA

About 2.6 million people continue to lack power after Wednesday’s storm, and thousands of people remain stranded.

Widespread catastrophic damage has been left across much of Southwest Florida as 2.6 million people continue to lack power and thousands remain stranded.

Lokman Vural Elibol | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Ambulances line up in Naples to provide emergency care and transport.

NAPLES, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: Ambulances line up on the shoulder after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Naples, Florida. Hurricane Ian brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area, causing severe damage. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Sean Rayford | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Hurricane Ian partially collapsed Sanibel Causeway.

An aerial view of a partially collapsed Sanibel causeway after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction, in Sanibel Island, Florida, September 29, 2022.

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters

Vehicles float in the water after Hurricane Ian.

Vehicles float in water after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida. Hurricane Ian brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area, causing severe damage.

Sean Rayford | Getty Images

A neighborhood near Fort Myers.

Stan Pentz exits a neighborhood in Iona after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, September 29, 2022.

Andre West | News-Press | USA Today Network | via Reuters

Orange County Fire Rescue first responders check on the well-being of residents as they walk through a flooded Orlando neighborhood.

Orange County Fire Rescue first responders check the welfare of residents as they walk through a flooded neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

Phelan M. Ebenhack | PA

Aerial photo shows the destruction from Hurricane Ian over Fort Myers.

Aerial photos show destruction from Hurricane Ian over Fort Myers, Florida

PA

Osceola County sheriffs use a fanboat to urge residents to leave the flooded Good Samaritan Society Village in Kissimmee, Florida.

Osceola County Sheriffs use a fanboat to urge residents to leave the flooded Good Samaritan Society Village, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on September 30, 2022 in Kissimmee, Florida.

Bryan R. Smith | AFP | Getty Images

A search and rescue team member from Texas A&M Task Force 1 searches for anyone in need of assistance in Fort Myers

A search and rescue team member from Texas A&M Task Force 1 searches for anyone in need of assistance after Hurricane Ian passed through the area September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Jordan Reidy brings his dog, Ivory, back to their second-floor apartment after fleeing to Fort Myers.

Jordan Reidy brings his dog, Ivory, back to their second floor apartment after fleeing when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 30, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

A man paddles a canoe through a flooded area of ​​New Smyrna Beach.

A man paddles a canoe through a flooded neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach, Florida on Sept. 30, 2022, after Hurricane Ian hit the area.

jim watson | AFP | Getty Images

North Korea conducts fourth round of missile tests in 1 week: NPR

42 mins ago

on

October 1, 2022

North Korea Conducts Fourth Round Of Missile Tests In 1 Week: Npr
A television screen showing a news program about the North Korean missile launch with file footage, is seen at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday.

Lee Jin-man/AP


North Korea Conducts Fourth Round Of Missile Tests In 1 Week: Npr

A television screen showing a news program about the North Korean missile launch with file footage, is seen at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday.

Lee Jin-man/AP

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea tested two short-range ballistic missiles on Saturday, its neighbors said, the fourth round this week of weapons launches that drew swift and strong condemnation from rivals.

In an unusually strong rebuke of North Korea’s weapons programs, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said North Korea’s “obsession” with nuclear weapons is aggravating the suffering of its own people, and warned of an “overwhelming response” from the South Korean and US military. these weapons are used.

“North Korea has not given up its obsession with nuclear weapons and missiles despite persistent international objection over the past 30 years,” Yoon told an Armed Forces Day ceremony at the headquarters. South Korea’s central military. “The development of nuclear weapons will plunge the lives of the North Korean people into further suffering.”

North Korea Fires Missile As Us And South Korea Prepare For Military Drills

“If North Korea attempts to use nuclear weapons, it will face a resolute and overwhelming response from the South Korea-US alliance and our military,” Yoon said.

Yoon’s comments could enrage North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who claimed in July that Yoon’s government was run by “confrontational maniacs” and “gangsters”. Kim also rebuffed Yoon’s massive offers of aid in exchange for denuclearization.

Tests considered a response to naval exercises between South Korea, the United States and Japan

The North’s testing spree this week is seen as a response to recent naval exercises between South Korea and the United States and their other training involving Japan. North Korea sees these military drills by allies as a rehearsal for an invasion and says they reveal US and South Korean “double standards” because they call the North’s weapons tests a provocation.

On Saturday, the South Korean, Japanese and US military said they detected the two North Korean missile launches. South Korea said the takeoffs took place from the North Korean capital region.

According to South Korean and Japanese estimates, the missiles traveled about 350 to 400 kilometers (220 to 250 miles) at a maximum altitude of 30 to 50 kilometers (20 to 30 miles) before landing in the waters between the Korean peninsula and Japan. Toshiro Ino, Japan’s deputy defense minister, said the missiles showed an “irregular” trajectory.

Some observers say the reported low and “irregular” trajectory of the weapons suggests they were likely nuclear-capable and highly maneuverable missiles modeled after the Russian Iskander missile. They say North Korea developed the Iskander-type weapon to defeat South Korean and US missile defenses and hit key targets in South Korea, including US military bases there.

North Korea Declares Itself Nuclear-Weapon State

The other five ballistic missiles fired by North Korea three times this week show trajectories similar to those detected on Saturday.

“The repeated firing of ballistic missiles by North Korea is a serious provocation that undermines peace and security on the Korean peninsula and in the international community,” the South Korean chiefs of staff said in a statement. a statement.

Ino called the launches “absolutely unacceptable”, adding that four rounds of missile tests by North Korea in one week are “unprecedented”.

The US Indo-Pacific Command said the launches highlighted the “destabilizing impact” of North Korea’s illegal weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.

On Friday, South Korea, the United States and Japan held their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years off the east coast of the Korean peninsula. Earlier this week, South Korean and US warships conducted bilateral exercises in the region for four days. Both military exercises this week involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan.

North Korea’s missile tests this week also capped US Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to South Korea on Thursday, where she reaffirmed the US’ “ironclad” commitment to the security of the country. their Asian allies.

Concerns about North Korea’s nuclear program have grown since the North passed a new law last month allowing the pre-emptive use of nuclear weapons in certain situations, a move that shows its escalating nuclear doctrine.

South Korea Proposes Meeting With The North On Family Reunions

During his speech on Saturday, Yoon said North Korea’s law threatens South Korea’s national existence and that Seoul will expand military exercises with Washington and strengthen South Korea’s missile strike and surveillance capabilities. South in response.

South Korean officials have generally avoided harsh rhetoric about North Korea to prevent an escalation in animosities. But Yoon’s Defense Ministry recently warned that North Korea would self-destruct if it used its nuclear weapons.

North Korea has carried out a record number of missile tests this year in what experts call a bid to expand its arsenal of weapons amid stalled nuclear diplomacy with the United States. South Korean and US officials said North Korea had also completed preparations to carry out a nuclear test, which would be the seventh of its kind and the first in five years.

Experts say Kim Jong Un ultimately wants to use the expanded nuclear arsenal to pressure the United States and others accept his country as a legitimate nuclear state, a recognition he sees as necessary to secure the lifting of sanctions international and other concessions.

Several United Nations Security Council resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles and nuclear devices. The country’s missile launches this year are seen as exploiting a split in the UN’s council over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and US-China contests.

“North Korea’s frequent short-range missile tests can strain the resources of the isolated state. But due to the impasse in the UN Security Council, they are a cheap way to Kim’s regime to signal its displeasure with Washington and Seoul’s defense drills while playing domestic politics to counter an external threat,” said Ewha University professor Leif-Eric Easley. from Seoul.

