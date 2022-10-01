Why Bitcoin, Ethereum May Not Be The Best Plays For The Next Bull Market

Since the launch of bitcoin, there have been massive gains recorded by those that got in early and held on long enough. The same was the case with Ethereum, whose market cap grew to the hundreds of billions. However, the growth that these digital assets have already seen over the years, it has put a hamper on how much they can still grow over the coming years. This is why investors are looking elsewhere for larger gains.

Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains Are Lower

Over the last bull market, it became apparent that bitcoin and Ethereum will no longer be able to give the kind of returns that early investors had gotten. During the previous cycle low, bitcoin had dropped to as low as $6,000 but had reached $69,000 during its peak. This was a 10x growth for the digital asset.

The case was similar to Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, although it had fared much better compared to bitcoin. It had grown from its cycle low of around $100 to $4,800 at its peak. This was about a 500x growth for the digital asset.

BTC grows 10x | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

However, their already massive growth has been putting investors off of them, not because they are not good investments but because the potential to explode exponentially has been greatly reduced. An example is that from bitcoin’s current price, even if it were to reach $100,000 per coin, it would still be a less than 10x growth.

The same with Ethereum, although the digital asset does carry more potential for larger growth compared to bitcoin due to it being much younger. If ETH were to grow to $10,000 per token, it would barely be a 10x growth.

Altcoins Take The Cake

Altcoins had barreled ahead of market leaders such as bitcoin and Ethereum when it came to gains in the last bull market. Where these large digital assets were doing below 500x, smaller altcoins such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu had recorded ROI in the thousands.

Mainly, meme coins were notorious for such returns, but altcoins from other spheres had seen the same kind of growth too. FTM is a token that had traded as low as $0.2 and peaked above $3.4 during the bull market. DOGE’s price had made an impressive run-up from $0.004 to $0.7 at the height of its rally.

However, these are only, but a small example of the many ways altcoin had been great investments during the bull market. With the next bull market expected to happen in 2024, it is no surprise when investors are turning to smaller cap tokens in hopes of catching the next DOGE or SHIB.

Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike.

Featured image from Medium, chart from TradingView.com

