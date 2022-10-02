News
ASK IRA: Does Omer Yurtseven deserve the Heat eyeball test?
Q: Ira, I’m watching the preseason for one reason: Big Yurt. We know what Bam Adebayo can do. Dewayne Dedmon has been in the league a decade. So let’s see toe-to-toe this week with Rudy Gobert (or Karl-Anthony Towns), Nic Claxton, Steven Adams. – Frankie.
A: But the preseason also is about establishing continuity for your primary players, which is why Bam Adebayo will need the work. But I also agree with your premise. The inference with Omer Yurtseven seemingly is what he cannot do, particularly on the defensive end. So let’s see, before the games start to count for real. Tuesday’s exhibition opener could be particularly useful, with the Timberwolves featuring the rare opening combination of dual big men, with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. I’m all for more Omer now, so we can get a better read on what should come next.
Q: I’ll be in Memphis on Friday. Will anyone play? – Ed.
A: Even when it’s not a back-to-back set, there are no guarantees when it comes to the preseason. But when it comes to playing in Memphis the night after playing in Brooklyn, I would brace for a lot of Jamaree Bouyea, Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson and Dru Smith. The highlight might be seeing two-way players Marcus Garrett and Darius Days.
Q: How do I get tickets for Monday’s scrimmage? – Mike.
A: By going here.
How to watch Ravens vs. Bills: Week 4 game time, TV, odds and what to read
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 4 game between the Ravens (2-1) and Buffalo Bills (2-1).
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)
Coverage map:
Stream: Paramount Plus
Radio: Sports USA (Josh Appel, Brandon Noble); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson)
Forecast: High 50s, steady rain
Line: Bills by 3 (as of Saturday night)
Pregame reading:
- Ravens vs. Bills staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 4 game in Baltimore?
- Previewing Ravens vs. Bills: 11 things to watch, including Buffalo’s secondary, Mark Andrews and Josh Allen
- With new team and improved health, Ravens’ Jason Pierre-Paul eager to get back onto the field
- Ravens rookies take center stage more quickly than expected with injuries to key veterans mounting
- Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley says he’s ‘very close’ to returning, could play Sunday vs. Bills
- Ravens vs. Bills scouting report for Week 4: Who has the edge?
- The Ravens — yes, the Ravens — have become a pass-first team. And it’s working.
- Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Ronnie Stanley, Eric DeCosta, 2023 draft and more | COMMENTARY
Biden to travel to Florida and Puerto Rico to see Hurricane Ian devastation
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit devastated areas this week as the United States reels from the death, dangerous flooding and destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian.
The White House announced Saturday night that the Bidens would travel to Puerto Rico on Monday and Florida on Wednesday.
At least 73 storm-related deaths have been confirmed in Florida since Hurricane Ian hit the state last week with winds of 150 mph, according to a count from state officials and an NBC News tally.
Since being downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory late Saturday that the storm was dissipating in southern Virginia. Yet it also caused flooding and power outages in the Carolinas as the extent of the damage became apparent. At least four people have also died in North Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper announced on Saturday.
As rescue efforts are underway and floodwaters recede in places littered with destroyed homes, local officials have warned that the extent of death and destruction left by Ian may be just beginning.
Puerto Rico is still grappling with the fallout from Hurricane Fiona, which has claimed 25 lives since hitting US territory last month, according to the island’s health department.
No further details of the trip were announced, but Biden mentioned his concern for storm-hit areas during a Congressional Black Caucus awards dinner on Saturday night.
“Our hearts … are heavy, the devastating hurricanes, the storms in Puerto Rico, Florida and South Carolina. And we owe Puerto Rico much more than they’ve already gotten,” Biden said.
Nearly a million customers were still without power, according to data from PowerOutage.us on Sunday morning, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency announcing that some generators purchased for medical needs by residents will be covered by the money taxpayers.
Residents who lost power after the storm hit in areas covered by Biden’s major disaster declaration will be eligible for reimbursement, which currently only includes Florida counties of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota. Additional areas could be designated after damage assessment, the White House said.
Across the Florida Strait, fresh protests erupted in Cuba on Saturday over ongoing power outages in Havana as crews rushed to restore power. Ian had cut power to the entire country of 11 million people when he drove through western Cuba earlier this week.
Meanwhile, rescuers continued to comb Florida, where Ian made landfall last Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to ever hit the country.
It caused catastrophic flooding.
At least 1,100 rescues have been made in Florida since the storm hit, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday at a news conference.
“There’s been a great outpouring of support and I’ve seen a lot of resilience in this community of people wanting to pick themselves up and wanting to get their communities back on their feet,” DeSantis told reporters. “We will be there and help you every step of the way.”
Power outages also continued in Puerto Rico where more than 140,000 residents were stranded without power and nearly 40,000 in the Carolinas, according to PowerOutage.us.
Hurricane Fiona hit the island on September 16, knocking out power grids and flooding towns, leaving residents with collapsed bridges. Within days, almost all of Puerto Rico was without power. It was the second storm in five years and the island had still not fully recovered from Hurricane Maria in 2017.
“To the people of Puerto Rico, we are not gone; I am committed to you and the recovery of the island,” Biden said after a FEMA briefing on Thursday. “We will support you for as long as it takes to do so,” he said.
Phil McCausland, Leila Sackur and Corky Siemaszko contributed.
nbcnews
St. Paul’s new coffee shop wave is driven by young, Black and Indigenous entrepreneurs
For Jamie Becker-Finn, opening a coffee shop was never on her life to-do list.
But in late July, she opened Makwa Coffee less than a mile from where she now lives in Roseville and about 200 miles from where she grew up, on the Leech Lake Reservation.
In St. Paul and the surrounding area, this summer has seen a wave of new coffee shops, most of which were opened by Black, Indigenous, and women entrepreneurs. These shops are about more than just a quick caffeine jolt — here, coffee and other hot beverages become a way to connect with heritage, empower young people, and create welcoming spaces for people of all ages and identities.
Also a lawyer and member of the Minnesota House of Representatives for District 42B, Becker-Finn said she’s unexpectedly had more meaningful conversations with community members at Makwa Coffee than in years at her office in the Capitol.
“I think coffee shops have historically filled a role in communities that’s really about creating that safe space,” Becker-Finn said. “And that’s where it overlaps with my other work. Like, you’re a legislator — what? You’re an attorney? But it’s all community-building.”
A focus on community and collaboration also motivates Reyna Day, manager of Roots Cafe inside the Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center on East Seventh Street. Roots Cafe is staffed by teenage participants in the center’s internship program, who learn job skills and are involved in every facet of the shop, from creating the drink menu to decorating the space. Starting this fall, Day said, the cafe will have expanded youth hours Monday through Thursday evenings and will host financial literacy classes, tutoring, art workshops, cultural presentations, and more.
“It’s nice for our interns to come in and (see), this is how a healthy community looks like, where we’re all working with each other,” Day said. “I’m really big on that we can only grow once we extend ourselves beyond our communities as well. So yes, investing in ourselves and our communities is important, and if we don’t see what else is out there, we’re never going to really grow.”
Unlike Becker-Finn, Shaunie Grigsby has always had coffee shop dreams in the back of her mind. After earning a master’s degree in education, focusing on youth development and leadership, Grigsby left academia for a career in nonprofit youth work. But eventually, through this lens, she realized she could create a coffee shop as an intentional space to foster respectful relationships with young people, and Flava Coffee & Cafe was born on the corner of Dale Street and University Avenue. It’s a little over a mile down Dale Street from another recent opening, Abogados Cafe, the first Latin American-owned coffee shop in the area.
“I’ve always seen coffee shops as more than just coffee,” Grigsby said. “Just being able to form those authentic relationships with strangers intrigues me, and this could be cool if this happens with a younger person. A high schooler or undergrad comes into the shop; maybe you meet someone who could lead to an internship. You never know.”
With this intentional approach to lifting up marginalized and youth voices, these coffee shops reflect the kinds of places the women wished they had growing up.
“I grew up in the area, lived here my whole life,” said Day, whose family is Mexican and Indigenous. “And even when I was in high school, there was never really a spot to just chill, kick it, study, or have those resources available.”
Growing up in Detroit, Grigsby said, she had a similar experience. There wasn’t a community center or coffee shop to spend time with friends. When she and her friends would go to the library, she said, librarians scolded them rather than finding ways to create youth-centered programming or even to just listen to them — in her view, a massive missed opportunity.
Marcia Marquez Garcia, who was working behind the counter at Roots Cafe on a recent morning, says this speaks to the importance of coffee shops centered on young people like herself.
“A lot of older people tend not to listen to (young people), especially BIPOC youth,” she said. “They tend to get ignored a lot, or stereotyped. It’s a big struggle. So just learning to hear their stories and see what they need help with or want to succeed in.”
Becker-Finn said Makwa Coffee reflects the values she was raised with in modern Indigenous culture, which makes it particularly validating when queer and Indigenous customers become regulars. The shop does have some “Easter eggs,” she said, for folks in the know. For example, the deer antlers that hang over the fireplace came from an animal on her reservation that her family ate. Signs on the doors greet customers in the Ojibwemowin language.
Along with this broader symbolism, the coffee itself matters, too. Shop managers said their drinks are designed to reflect their personal and cultural backgrounds just as much as the physical space.
Besides defaulting to oat milk rather than dairy, Becker-Finn uses vegan caramel and maple to flavor the Makwa Cafe’s signature ziigwan latte, of which she said they’ve sold several thousand in their two months open.
“Maple syrup — people are like, ‘What’s the magic?’” Becker-Finn said. “And I’m like, ‘trees!’”
One of Roots Cafe’s best-selling drinks is the cafe de olla. It’s sweetened with the common Latin American raw cane sugar called piloncillo, which is typically sold in cone-shaped blocks. And at Flava Cafe, all the menu items are named after Black cultural icons, from Audre Lorde to Nina Simone. Grigsby’s personal recommendation was the bell hooks latte, with brown sugar, maple syrup and cinnamon.
Coffee doesn’t come from European countries, Becker-Finn pointed out. Growing, processing, brewing and drinking coffee is deeply woven into the lives of communities of color and Indigenous cultures all over the world.
“Whether you grew up in Puerto Rico or Somalia or the Leech Lake Reservation, there’s something about sharing time and space with someone over a hot cup of something, whether it’s tea or coffee,” Becker-Finn said. “That coziness, that humanness to it — that does transcend.”
Florida, Carolinas struggle to recover after mighty Storm Ian – NBC Chicago
Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors to a major barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll rose sharply, as hundreds of thousands still suffocated without power days after the monster storm hit. be unleashed from the southwest coast of the state to the Carolinas.
Florida was the hardest hit by the Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to make landfall in the United States. Flooded roads and washed out bridges to barrier islands have left many isolated, amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and internet .
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Saturday that multi-billionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing some 120 Starlink satellites to “help solve some of the communication problems.” Starlink, a satellite internet system created by Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity.
Florida utilities were working to restore power. As of Saturday evening, nearly a million homes and businesses were still without power, down from a peak of 2.67 million.
More than 1,000 people have been rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s southwest coast alone, four-star general and National Guard chief Daniel Hokanson told The Associated Press while in flight to Florida.
A total of at least 77 people have died in the United States due to the effects of Hurricane Ian.
In Washington, the White House announced that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden would visit Florida on Wednesday. But a brief statement did not reveal any details of the planned visit to the state.
The bridge to Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, was destroyed by the storm, leaving it accessible only by boat or plane. The volunteer group Medic Corps, which responds to natural disasters around the world with pilots, paramedics and doctors, went door to door asking residents if they wanted to be evacuated.
Some left by helicopter and people described the horror of being trapped in their homes as the water continued to rise.
“The water kept pounding the house and we watched, boats, houses – we watched it all fly,” Joe Conforti said, fighting back tears. He said that if it hadn’t been for his wife, who suggested they get on a table to avoid the rising waters, he wouldn’t have succeeded: “I started to lose feeling, because when the water is at your door and it splashes on the door and you see how fast it’s moving, there’s no way to survive that.
River floods have sometimes posed a major challenge to rescue and delivery efforts. The Myakka River flowed down a stretch of Interstate 75, forcing the freeway to close for a while before officials said later Saturday it could be reopened.
While the swollen rivers have crested or are near their crest, levels aren’t expected to drop significantly for days, National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Fleming said.
Naples, Florida was hit by storm surge and heavy rain during Hurricane Ian, causing damage estimated at $200 million.
Elsewhere, Pawleys Island, South Carolina, a seaside community about 115 miles up the coast from Charleston, was also hard hit. Electricity remained knocked out in at least half of the island on Saturday.
Eddie Wilder, who has been coming to Pawleys Island for more than six decades, said it was “insane” to see waves as high as 25ft (7.6m) wash away a historic pier near his home.
“We saw it hit the pier and saw the pier disappear,” he said. “We watched it go down and we saw it waving with an American flag.”
Wilder’s home, 30 feet (9 meters) above the shoreline, remained dry inside.
In North Carolina, the storm downed trees and power lines. Two of the four deaths in the state were from storm-related vehicle crashes, and the others involved a man who drowned when his truck plunged into a swamp and another killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in a garage.
At Port Sanibel Marina in Fort Myers, Florida, the storm surge knocked several boats and a dock ashore. Charter captain Ryan Kane said his vessel was so badly damaged he couldn’t use it to help rescue people, and now it will be a long time before he can take clients fishing again.
“There is a hole in the hull. It took water in the engines. It took water in everything,” he said, adding, “You know, boats are supposed to be in the water, not in the parking lots.”
NBC Chicago
NFL: London is the scene of a 100th international game
CNN
—
The NFL returns to London on Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) and New Orleans Saints (1-2) play the first of five international games scheduled for this season.
With Justin Jefferson and the Vikings taking on Alvin Kamara and the Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday’s game will mark the 100th game played outside of the US regular season and preseason.
After picking up a victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 3, the Vikings are looking to recapture the magic of the Miracle in Minneapolis – Stefon Diggs scored a remarkable 61-yard touchdown in an NFC Divisional semifinal he four years ago — against a struggling Saints team, which will likely be without starting quarterback Jameis Winston and All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas.
This year, 10 teams will travel to three different countries, including the first-ever regular season game in Germany, when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena – home of the Bundesliga soccer club. Bayern Munich – in November.
In weeks 4 and 5, more than 200 players, coaches and executives will celebrate their legacy by displaying international flags on their helmets and apparel.
Players like Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray, who will sport a South Korean flag, and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown – the German flag will be on his helmet – will highlight the NFL’s global diversity within the league.
“My mom is from Germany, so having German, German-speaking grandparents every summer, heritage and culture has been a part of my whole life,” St. Brown said.
“I am half German. It’s a part of me. I love it. In my young career, I have already been amazed at the influence of my culture and heritage and I am delighted to continue to see German representation impacting our game.”
Brady and the Bucs (2-1) play at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1).
Earlier this week, the Bucs were forced to practice at Miami Dolphins team facilities due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, leaving the prime-time game in Tampa in limbo. .
Despite the destruction caused by the hurricane, the team confirmed the game would go ahead as planned, with Brady highlighting how the game could serve as a time for fans to come together.
“I always feel like the sport has brought people together over a long period of time,” Brady said Thursday during a regular press session.
“Looking at different adversities, whether it’s 9/11 or Katrina, sport has an amazing way of healing wounds and bringing people together and bringing communities together and starting to encourage a common interest for the common good.”
Weather concerns aside, both teams enter Week 4 having suffered their first losses of the season.
In a Super Bowl LV rematch, in which Brady won his seventh career championship, the two superstar quarterbacks will meet again for a sixth time and the first since the title game.
Brady, who holds a 3-2 record over Mahomes, will enter Sunday’s game with the return of some much-needed offensive weapons – star receiver Mike Evans is back from his one-game suspension for a fight on the field with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
However, receivers Chris Godwin and Julio, who have been out all season with hamstring and knee injuries, are doubts for the Bucs.
Sunday’s game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson started the season at a historic pace, scoring 12 total touchdowns in the first three weeks of the season while leading the team to a 2-1 record.
Jackson, playing the final year of his contract, will lead the Ravens against fellow MVP candidate Josh Allen and the tough Buffalo Bills defense.
Both teams suffered their only losses this season in epic matchups against the resilient Miami Dolphins.
The NFL’s 2018 first-round picks were a big part of their team’s early success as Allen is coming off a 400+ yard game against the Dolphins, and at nine passing touchdowns, only Jackson for most this season.
Jackson and Allen are the only two players in the NFL’s 103-year history to have both nine touchdown passes and 100 rushing yards in the first three games of a season.
Sunday’s showdown will begin at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.
Defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (2-1) travel to San Francisco to face the division and national rival the 49ers (1-2) on Monday Night Football.
In recent years, the 49ers have been the Rams’ Achilles heel, as Los Angeles has failed to pull off a win at Levi’s Stadium since 2018.
Notably, prior to their NFC Championship win last season, the Rams had lost six straight to San Francisco.
After losing quarterback Trey Lance for the season to an ankle injury in Week 2, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers will look to build on their recent success against the Rams to repair a rocky start to the season over the which they sport a 1-2 record in the highly competitive NFC West.
The game between the NFC West rivals kicks off Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Putin ally recommends Russia use low-yield nukes in Ukraine
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Saturday urged Moscow to consider deploying low-yield nuclear weapons to Ukraine after Russian forces withdrew from the town of Lyman.
In a message shared on Telegram, Kadyrov said he believed “more drastic measures should be taken, up to the declaration of martial law in border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons.”
Kadyrov is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who appointed him to rule restive Chechnya in 2007.
The comments came after Russia lost its Lyman stronghold in eastern Ukraine to a massive Ukrainian offensive.
UKRAINE WAR: RUSSIA WITHDRAWS TROOPS FROM LYMAN, A STRATEGIC CITY IN THE ANNEXED PUTIN REGION
Russia has the largest atomic arsenal in the world, including low-yield tactical nuclear weapons designed for use against opposing armies.
Other Putin allies, including former President Dmitry Medvedev, floated the idea that Russia might need to use nuclear weapons, but Kadyrov’s suggestion was the most explicit.
Putin said last week that he was not bluffing, promising to use “all available means” to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity”. The United States said it would react decisively to any use of nuclear weapons and threatened “catastrophic consequences” if Moscow deployed the weapons.
RUSSIA ACCUSED OF ABIDING CHIEF OF NUCLEAR POWER PLANT IN UKRAINE
Kadyrov has been a strong supporter of the war against Ukraine, with Chechen forces forming part of the vanguard of the Russian military in the region.
The Chechen leader said in his message that Colonel-General Alexander Lapin, commander of the Russian forces fighting in Lyman, was a “mediocre”. Kadyrov suggested that the commander be demoted to private and his medals stripped.
CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Due to a lack of basic military logistics, today we have abandoned several settlements and a large part of the territory,” Kadyrov said.
Kadyrov said he warned Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s chief of staff, of the possibility of a defeat at Lyman two weeks ago, but Gerasimov dismissed the idea.
Reuters contributed to this report.
Fox
