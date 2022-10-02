News
Bonnie Blodgett: Tie a wistful tale around the old oak tree
“Been doin’ this awhile.”
That’s what the tree guy said to me in answer to my questions regarding, mostly, his own safety.
This same guy is at the moment taking down a 150-year-old oak whose demise has been under way for about 20 of those 150 years, at least according to him, and he’s “been doin’ this awhile.”
His estimator had suggested we start with the two deceased branches over the garage.
“We’ll see if the rest of the tree perks up,” the estimator had said and penciled me in for the following Monday.
When Monday came and went with no sign of a chainsaw much less the big truck I associate with tree-pruning companies, I wondered how our signals got crossed.
My most recent (prior to this one) attempt at “judicious pruning” to save the oak in the back corner of my garden that, among many other invaluable things, blocks my view of a giant transformer had been about four years ago.
That that previous effort had failed to slow its decline (and quite possibly advanced it) somehow also failed to convince me that all was lost.
When I called the arborist (whom I think of as my dentist, in a good way) this time around, and my call was returned by his son, I thought nothing of it.
The tree was by then in a truly pitiful state, having been dropping leaves like snowflakes in a blizzard all summer long to the point where I gave up trying to sweep the walks and patios clear of them.
When out-of-town guests remarked on the ankle-deep leaf carpet, I explained that I shred my autumn leaves so, no, these aren’t leftovers. Fall came early to Minnesota this year, I told them, at least my oak tree thinks it did.
Most people who don’t live here will believe anything you tell them about Minnesota weather, even as our famously fierce winters of old — back when your ears froze instantly upon leaving the house without a hat on — aren’t remembered or much believed in by Minnesotans under the age of 40.
My tree guy has a 5-year-old daughter and a full head of dark brown hair. I’d peg him for about 36.
It wasn’t until he personally inspected the tree (after the Monday no-show) and gave me a new estimate for total tree removal, that I learned that the son no longer works for his dad. He has his own company now and his own way of doing things because he’s been “doin’ this awhile.”
Since the age of 6, to be exact. Time is relative. He is quite the old timer … in his mind.
Judicious pruning was ruled out. The whole tree was dead. Pure and simple.
“I’m saving you money in the long run,” he said. His price was about four times the cost of taking down the two huge branches but considering that the tree was composed of 14 huge branches, plus a trunk as big around as a grand piano, he made an excellent point.
“So what killed my oak tree?”
He shrugged.”
“I’m guessing old age?”
“Ain’t that old.”
Darn.
“I don’t expect the drought helped,” I said. I’d read somewhere that Iack of rain has pushed a lot of oak trees already coping with disease, the most common being oak wilt, into the death zone.
“It could be anything,” he said, acknowledging without admitting outright that climate change is bringing lots of new pests into the region.
“You ask me,” he said conclusively, “something’s wrong with the soil.”
“Like, maybe it’s the asphalt they spread over the alley every few years?” I ventured.
“Who knows? Could be anything,” he said.
I wondered aloud if the oak might be affected by its close proximity to an enormous transformer, the biggest and most powerful allowed in a residential area — or so the power company told me, probably assuming I’d regard this as some sort of special perk associated with living in a fancy neighborhood whose residents consume far more electricity than does the average homeowner.
He had no comment on that, possibly because it was a touchy subject.
This was the same transformer that I kept mentioning in the context of his personal safety. It has not one but two live wires connecting it to the pole on the opposite side of my yard.
There are also phone lines and cables in the vicinity.
“Don’t you think they should turn off the power?” I asked, referring vaguely to the power company, as he was preparing to climb into the bucket attached to the crane that would lift him into the belly of the beast.
“Been doin’ this awhile,” he said.
But I’m getting ahead of my story. Suffice to say, that replacing the original transformer had required replacing the pole it was attached to as well as the aforementioned pole to its immediate east with a structure that resembles a gallows, its more fragile predecessor having toppled over and almost burned down my garage.
But that was years ago.
I’ve written before in this space about the gross injustice of my relatively tiny lot having been conscripted involuntarily (and certainly without my permission, as my grandmother was still in residence at the time, and she was in a condition much like that of the oak tree) to serve as the neighborhood power station simply because my neighbors to the east opted to have their wires buried underground.
No mention was made of poles or transformers. Just the wires would be buried.
However, for reasons as yet to be conveyed to this homeowner, when wires disappear from one’s line of sight, so also does the unsightly aboveground infrastructure that supports them.
Even a pole attached to a guy wire to prevent the whole mess from collapsing is not allowed to sully the neighbor’s emerald expanse.
In my case, the amount of energy I consume happens to be in inverse proportion to the amount of infrastructure I am forced to look at.
To counter the visual effects of the power company’s investment in my yard, I have spent tens of thousands of dollars in trees and shrubs to cover them up. These mostly columnar newcomers (eastern white pines, “Autumn Blaze” maples, poplars, birches, lindens, elms and more) I transport and plant myself even though they are the biggest I can find at the nursery, with root balls weighing in at more than 100 pounds on average.
It takes a dolly and a car jack (I can’t afford a crane, sadly) to move these monsters from my trailer and maneuver them into the planting hole, the latter having been dug, naturally, by yours truly.
The two-story “carriage house” wasn’t cheap either. I built it not to store carriages but to block my view of the cable companies’ more recent contributions to the esthetic degradation of my garden.
Ironically, my house will be the first on the block to have solar panels installed on its roof.
These promise to make my personal share of the electricity that my transformer makes available to my neighbors even less than it was before.
I will be not only “off grid” but an electricity provider, at a cost to me of some $30,000 (for the panels and installation).
So, the oak tree is coming down within spitting distance (I know because my new tree guy is a pro at spitting) of a transformer and high-voltage wires that were not turned off despite the fact that his bucket (on a crane) is moving in and out between them.
The power company’s tree guys maneuver their buckets in and around powerlines in similar fashion, with equal agility so …
“Don’t you think we should have the power shut off?” I ask for about the hundredth time.
“Been doin’ this awhile,” is all my tree guy has to say on that subject.
Why the son had left the family business was a question I deemed impertinent to ask, but he told me anyway. He’d learned everything he could at his father’s knee, and a few new things on his own.
Most transformative is the bucket. Whereas his dad’s crew wore pitons and scaled the trees in the manner of an assault on Everest and wore harnesses to save themselves in the event of a misstep and tied ropes to any large branches designated for amputation (so as to guide the sawed-off limbs downward), the son mostly dispensed with all that.
After arriving an hour late on the appointed day, he donned a hardhat and climbed into a bucket attached to a crane. Then he deftly maneuvered the bucket between the two live power lines and wrapped his left arm around the first branch to be removed. This just happened to be the one within spitting distance of the transformer.
With the right arm he raised the chainsaw and started cutting until the section was severed, whereupon the arm returned the chainsaw to its holster and grabbed the separated section.
Both arms were now free to raise the section chest high and heave it into the air without so much as a “Look out below!”
No wonder I’d been asked to remove “any loose bric-a-brac.” Any shrubs and smaller trees in the flight path … well, they were on their own. The tree hydrangea and the maple sapling reminded me of WWII London blitz survivors, the ones who refused to go to the shelters.
“The jobs go a lot faster this way,” the son had said in defense of his tree removal method. So much faster that he can juggle two or three jobs at a time, apparently. Or maybe he just likes to work 10 to 3 with long lunch breaks.
I’m wondering when and/or if my tree guy plans on coming back (from lunch?) to finish off the tree, when, shortly after 2 p.m., my doorbell starts ringing and it’s the neighbors whose garage doors are blocked by the arborist’s chipper.
The big rig with the crane and bucket is nowhere to be seen. I leave frantic phone messages, such as, “WHERE ARE YOU???”
One of the neighbors has a daughter to pick up at school and a dad to get to a doctor’s appointment.
Just as I’m begging her to take my car even though she’s never learned to drive a manual transmission, the big truck comes into view up the street.
I run toward it shouting and gesticulating wildly.
The son just waves and smiles with his usual supreme nonchalance.
One of his crew moves the chipper and the neighbors are all smiles. He says he’ll be back in the morning to finish.
One of the crew whispers to me as he’s cleaning up that he does some log-splitting on the side. I grab a pen and take down his phone number.
By tomorrow night I will have a garage filled to overflowing with the remains of my oak tree. I’ll definitely need some help turning it into firewood.
Or so I’m hoping when the phone rings on Wednesday morning and I’m told there’s been an accident. My tree guy is in the hospital being administered the antidote to bee stings because he is allergic and ran into a hive while taking down a birch tree.
I don’t bother asking why the son isn’t at my house, finishing the removal of my oak tree, which looks a bit like a giant rake planted in the ground, business end up and half its tines missing.
When I think of how it looked only yesterday, its magnificent canopy still intact …
I don’t think about that.
“Tell him to take care, OK?” I say.
“Will do.”
“See ya tomorrow?”
There’s a pause as if the guy who splits firewood on the side wonders if he’s authorized to make any such promises.
At length he says, “Sure.”
“Nine a.m. and done by sunset?”
“Um.”
I have my answer. I’ll be lucky if they’re done by Halloween.
Which gets me thinking that my tree would look awesome decorated with fake spiderwebs and a few plastic skeletons dangling from its amputated limbs.
I could even turn the garage into a haunted house, with jack o’ lanterns flickering in the cupolas and tombstones along the apron and spooky music playing.
All of a sudden, I’m wondering why I’m in such a hurry. I’m actually hoping my tree guy won’t come back until, say, the first week of November.
News
In Shoreview, a $3.8 million play area is an ode to the outdoors — and the future of kids’ play
A zip line featuring a molded bucket seat with boarding at either end of the corridor isn’t the main attraction within the newly-improved Shoreview Commons, but it’s up there.
The “ZipKrooz” area took designers from Landscape Structures some 18 months of concept planning, prototype-building and kid testing, with the last being among the most important “to see if it was too fast or not fast enough,” said Scott Roschi, the creative director behind Shoreview’s new 23,500-square-foot destination playground.
Situated off Victoria Street and Minnesota 96, the $3.8 million playground now ranks as one of the largest outdoor structured play spaces in the metro, roughly on par in size with Maple Grove’s Central Park, and it’s drawn scores of visitors from St. Paul to Burnsville and beyond.
“Swings are one of the top requested things for playgrounds, but zip lines have fast become in demand,” said Roschi, during a recent tour of the free outdoor kids zone that’s gradually becoming the talk of the east metro parenting world. “We bring in kids with different abilities to see how they interact with it, if it’s too difficult or not difficult enough, testing things like reach range for a 2-year-old versus a 5-year-old.”
EMBRACING, VALUING PARKS
Over his shoulder, Roschi pointed to native prairie grasses that have been planted in close proximity.
In fact, the gardens aren’t situated on the perimeter of the playground. Instead, planted spaces jut into it like an isthmus, interjecting the natural world into the play areas in a manner most traditional playgrounds would eschew. A similar wetland theme runs through some 70 separate structures and activities, including two 20-foot-tall towers fashioned like tree houses with slides and crawl spaces.
The moldings for those tree houses were based on actual tree bark, the kind of nod to the authentic natural world that Roschi and other designers with Delano-based Landscape Structures think sets their employee-owned company apart in the industry.
Three slides that follow the contours of a small hill from top to bottom, inclusive group swings, quiet spaces and interactive displays that emphasize sensory play for 2- to 5-year-olds line one side of the playground, while an “American Ninja Warrior”-style fitness course that includes cargo rope netting, angled steps, climbing challenges and seven other obstacles lines the other.
“Coming out of COVID, communities really embraced how popular and valuable their parks were,” Roschi said. He noted that Landscape Structures has been busy in recent years, with projects from San Antonio, Texas, where the city is studying potential upgrades to its entire park system, to St. Paul, where the company debuted the Midway Peace Park in November 2020.
There are also picnic shelters, seating areas where a parent or grandparent might keep a close eye on the younger set and other activities segregated by age.
“It’s like it’s straight out of ‘The Lorax,’ ” said Brad Martens, Shoreview’s new city manager, referring to the 2012 film based on a Dr. Seuss book.
NEW SKATE PARK, ICE SKATING POND
Landscape Structures’ destination playground, which opened in June, has drawn fans from well outside of Shoreview, but it isn’t the only new attraction within Shoreview Commons.
In March 2020, just as the pandemic was spreading in Minnesota, Shoreview debuted a modern new skate park, designed by Los Angeles-based Spohn Ranch with various levels of concrete to replace an outdated course that was largely composed of wood ramps.
The concrete skate park “is really the best quality you can get,” said Shoreview Parks and Recreation Director Steve Benoit.
An adjoining man-made pond that opened around the same time features a fountain-like water feature in its center, and it freezes over in the winter for ice skating.
“Both that skate park and pond were marvelous during COVID,” said Shoreview Mayor Sandy Martin, who has watched Shoreview Commons evolve over her 26 years as mayor and 46 years in various city roles.
Together, the skate park and pond cost the city $3.2 million, bringing the total price tag for the new Shoreview Commons to $7 million.
Martin, who has chosen not to run for re-election, considers it money well spent, a capstone of sorts of her lengthy career in public service.
She said multiple efforts were made to solicit public input before replacing former softball fields “serving a very small group of people,” Martin said. “We had other sites for softball in the city. We looked at other cities and we were, I have to admit, envious.”
The new recreational spaces are located northwest of the city’s community center, which is known for its indoor swimming pool, the longstanding Tropics Waterpark and adjoining Bamboo Bay kids water area, as well as an indoor playground and fitness center. The regional Ramsey County library and school district building are situated across the parking lot south of the playground.
“We have such a wonderful campus with the library and the school district and the rec center,” Martin said. “We don’t really have a downtown. This is our central area, and we really wanted to maximize that space.”
News
DeMar DeRozan is tired of questions about his age. ‘You just make people eat their words,’ the 33-year-old Chicago Bulls forward says.
DeMar DeRozan is tired of being called old.
He’s tired of a lot of things. Questions about his toughness. About his fit with Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls. About whether he still has enough in the tank to make it another season.
As DeRozan enters his 14th NBA season, he is accustomed to shrugging off those doubts. But that doesn’t mean he’s immune to annoyance.
“It’s like, ‘God damn, what did I do to you all?’ ” DeRozan said with a laugh during Bulls media day Monday. “You look at so much stuff like it’s entertainment. You indulge in it, take whatever you want from it. You just make people eat their words and you get the last laugh. Because I know nobody understands and knows the amount of work that I put in. I know for a fact that most of the guys in our league don’t work like I do. Just me knowing that part of it, I already know what you’re putting up is BS.”
DeRozan’s 13th season in the league was his best — averaging a career-high 27.9 points, knocking down buzzer-beating shots on back-to-back nights and earning a starting spot in the All-Star Game — and newfound respect in Chicago.
And yet the doubts returned, constant and ever present, the moment the season ended. DeRozan turned 33 in August, seven years senior to the average age in the league (26.1). Even after a stellar season, DeRozan was surrounded by questions regarding his age. Was that the peak? Can he get any better at this point in his career?
That’s just another concept that perplexes him.
“Who comes up with that theory?” DeRozan said. “I always wondered that. It ain’t like I’m 48. … It’s not like I’m Kevin Willis out here.”
DeRozan can’t let himself think about slowing down. But he also thinks the concept is preposterous at his age, especially as he joins an elite group of veterans still dominating the league in their mid-30s. DeRozan spent time this summer with fellow veterans Chris Paul and LeBron James, who are finding new layers to their game at 37.
Although age always will be a factor, DeRozan believes advances in sports science are making it increasingly possible for players to extend their careers deep into their 30s.
“There are so many ways to take care of yourself — physically, mentally, nutrition, the technology that you have for recovery,” DeRozan said. “There are so many ways that you can be effective for longer periods of time. … I love getting older just to show people you still can get better the older you get.”
Last season was an adjustment period for the Bulls. DeRozan fit right in, exceeding expectations while establishing himself as a locker-room leader.
Now, the Bulls know exactly what they’re getting from DeRozan.
“I just need him to be himself,” coach Billy Donovan said.
Even in DeRozan’s finest season, the Bulls often struggled when they asked him to do too much. Injuries forced stars Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball to the sidelines for large swaths of the season. DeRozan rose to the occasion, delivering 40-point heroics whenever the Bulls needed them. But that wasn’t enough to lift the Bulls in the postseason.
After LaVine underwent surgery in the offseason, DeRozan is confident the duo will flourish.
“It can be very exciting and scary for other people,” DeRozan said. “I can’t tell you how many times I talked to him this summer, just checking on him. I want be with a healthy Zach. A full year of that is something I dream about every single night.”
A believer in consistency, DeRozan’s offseason looked the same as his last 13 summers — a rigorous gym schedule balanced by time with family in Los Angeles.
But DeRozan also welcomed young Bulls forward Patrick Williams into the routine, continuing to embrace a newfound role as a mentor.
“It’s an honor for those guys to even trust me, look toward me for any kind of advice,” DeRozan said. “Even this far in my career, I don’t think I’m bigger or better than the next guy. For guys to trust me with any kind of advice, to work out with me, to spend any time with me, it means a lot to me.”
Training with younger players and staying around his family help DeRozan keep in touch with the spark that ignited his love of basketball as a kid. Each summer, he focused on reconnecting with that joy while obsessing over the minute details of his game.
DeRozan isn’t quite at the point of turning off the lights in the gym to learn to shoot blind — a concept he joked about at media day. But he’s still finding ways to keep the game fresh for himself.
“I haven’t met nobody that has perfected anything in any type of craft,” DeRozan said. “As long as you’re adding something small — no matter how small it is — to something you already have, it’s beneficial. That’s how I look at it. There are still so many ways that this game can be figured out.”
()
News
3 keys to a Giants win over the Bears
1. STOP THE RUN
The Chicago Bears’ 297 passing yards are the least by a team through three games since 1981. The Bears’ 560 rushing yards rank second in the NFL. The Giants defense has allowed 7.0 yards per carry since Leonard Williams got hurt in Week 2. Winning this game starts with stopping Justin Fields and Khalil Herbert on the ground.
2. FORCE TURNOVERS
Wink Martindale’s defense has only forced one turnover in three games. Fields has thrown four interceptions in three games. Takeaways, and even a defensive touchdown, might be necessary to beat the stingy Bears.
3. SCORE EARLY, PROTECT JONES
The Giants haven’t scored a first-half touchdown yet this season. And Daniel Jones was running for his life in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Keeping the QB upright is imperative. Scoring a touchdown in the first two quarters would help.
()
News
Literary calendar for the week of Oct. 2
KRISTIN HARMEL: Celebrates the 10th anniversary edition of “The Sweetness of Forgetting,” her first World War II novel, which made her an international bestseller in 2012.
This story, called “beautifully complex” by Woman’s Day, follows a Cape Cod bakery owner who travels to Paris to uncover a lost family secret for her dying grandmother. In-person, presented by Club Book.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, Scott County Library, 16210 Eagle Creek Ave. S.E., Prior Lake. Go to: clubbook.org/events
MOHSIN HAMID: India-born author of five novels and a book of essays discusses his writing. Virtual event, presented by Club Book.
Noon Monday, Oct. 3. Go to: clubbook.org/events
JOHN KOETHE: Distinguished professor of philosophy emeritus from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee reads from his latest poetry collection “Beyond Belief.”
6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
LITERARY BRIDGES: Presents poets Annette Gagliardi, Laura Kozy Lanik and Linda White highlighting Gagliari’s new collection “A Short Supply of Viability.”
2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul
JOHN OWENS: Signs copies of his new children’s book, “One Summer Up North,” which celebrates winter fun.
10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
BETTY BRANDT PASSICK: Minnesota novelist and former 3M employee hosts meet-and-greet events celebrating publication of her historical novel “The Black Bag of Dr. Wiltse (an Iowa story),” about a pioneer physician who leaves Canada in the 1850s and establishes himself in a Midwest city where he uses his black bag to get him into places where he can investigate murders. Second in her Gangsters series.
- 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, Paperbacks Plus Bookstore, 2530 7th Ave. E., North St. Paul
- 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Minneapolis
- 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, Washington County Library, Oakdale Branch, 1010 Heron Ave. N., Oakdale
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
It’s not too late to buy tickets for Friends of the St. Paul Public Library’s Opus & Olives gala fundraiser next Sunday, Oct. 9, at St. Paul RiverCentre. Bestselling guest readers will be April Ryan (emcee), Ann Hood, Weike Wang, and Buzz Bissinger, Pulitzer Prize-winner and former Pioneer Press writer. Individual tickets are $150. For information go to: thefriends.org/opus-olives-gala/.
St. Paul author Fredrick Soukup’s novel “Blood Up North” won literary fiction honors in the NYC Big Book Award, judged by people from different parts of the book industry.
News
Chicago Bears at New York Giants: Everything you need to know about the Week 4 game before kickoff
The 2-1 Chicago Bears will hit the road to play the 2-1 New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in a Week 4 matchup. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).
Get the latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Kicker update
The Bears likely will have a new kicker for Sunday’s game against the Giants.
The team announced it signed Michael Badgley to the practice squad Saturday morning, and he was elevated to the game-day roster as Cairo Santos did not travel with the team.
Santos missed practices Thursday and Friday for personal reasons, and the team designated him as questionable for the game.
Read the full story here.
Injury news
Running back David Montgomery (ankle) did not practiced this week and was ruled out on Friday’s injury report. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) and defensive back Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) were ruled out for the Week 4 game.
Defensive end Robert Quinn, who was out Thursday with an illness, was on the field Friday and listed as questionable.
Read the full story here.
5 things to watch — plus our Week 4 predictions
Saquon Barkley is looking more like his old self than the one who was limited to 181 carries for 627 yards in 15 games the last two seasons because of injuries.
The Giants running back has 53 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns over three games, including 164 rushing yards against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Stopping Barkley will be a big task for a Bears run defense that has allowed 157 rushing yards per game.
On the flip side, the Bears running game is second-best in the NFL with 186.7 rushing yards per game. Khalil Herbert didn’t miss a beat when top running back David Montgomery went down against the Houston Texans last week, totaling 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Read the full story here.
New rejuvenated spirit for Jackson — and same bold confidence
Eddie Jackson feels new energy under the changed coaching staff and roster. And the “fresh start” coaches touted for him in the spring has led to two interceptions in the first three games of 2022. The team vibe is one Jackson hopes pushes him back to the playmaking prowess that resulted in 10 interceptions and five touchdowns in his first three seasons.
Not that he ever thought it was gone, even after a couple of years of loss on and off the field.
“I always knew what type of player I am,” Jackson told the Tribune. “My coaches, players, teammates, everyone knows. It never was a thing where my head was held low.”
Read the full story here.
Should the Bears have hired Brian Daboll?
As one of 10 new head coaches this season — and one of five without NFL head coaching experience — Brian Daboll remains in the early stages of building his program, articulating his vision and resetting the Giants’ culture.
Like his coaching opponent this weekend, Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears, Daboll is aware the 2022 season will require substantial patience and a surplus of resolve as a rebuilding team low on talent experiences the inevitable performance dips and mental funks that accompany the big-win highs.
Read the full story here.
More passing game issues for Bears
QB Justin Fields has attempted the fewest passes by a starting quarterback each week this season, and it’s difficult to imagine the offense will be opened up anytime soon. According to the league’s Next Gen statistics, none of his 45 pass attempts this season has been into a tight window, reflective of his hesitancy to cut it loose.
He was 8 of 17 for 106 yards in Week 3 with two interceptions. Fields described his performance as “trash” afterward. A case can be made his first three weeks are the worst three-game stretch for a Bears quarterback since Caleb Hanie passed for 359 yards in Weeks 13-15 of the 2011 season. Hanie was the backup, not a quarterback the Bears traded up to select in Round 1.
The Giants defense, which uses a wide variety of pressures, could have some unscouted looks for the Bears when the teams meet Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Read the full story here.
- What we learned from Bears OC Luke Getsy, including a hidden moment of brilliance from QB Justin Fields
- Another challenge for the Bears passing game: WR Byron Pringle goes on injured reserve
Latest news from Arlington Heights
Residents of the northwest suburbs were skeptical about infrastructure changes and using taxpayer dollars to fund the Bears’ proposed redevelopment of Arlington Park International Racecourse at an event hosted by a pair of libertarian and conservative groups.
Advertised as a debate, “Don’t Feed the Bears …?” is the most recent in a string of initiatives by the libertarian political advocacy group Americans for Prosperity opposing the use of public money in any Bears-related development in Arlington Heights. The group is funded by the conservative billionaire Koch Brothers. The Heartland Institute also opposes using public money on the team.
Read the full story here.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff.
- What we learned from Bears OC Luke Getsy, including a hidden moment of brilliance from QB Justin Fields
- Bears Q&A with Brad Biggs: Can Justin Fields be a difference maker? Can Velus Jones be the passing game’s ‘missing component’?
- Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Bears roster healthy, and practice matters
- 12 eye-catching numbers as the Bears prepare to face the Giants
- Jaylon Smith excited to ‘run it back’ with Giants against Bears’ rushing attack
- 4 things we learned from the Bears, including Darnell Mooney’s frustrations
- NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and flag football game
()
News
Gen Z on TikTok shows what they think about inflation. That’s not what economists say: NPR
Screenshot by NPR
If you want to know what Gen-Z thinks about something, TikTok is a great place to start. According to new data from Google, 40% of Gen Zers prefer TikTok as a search engine. So it’s no surprise when it comes to inflation, their good catches are all over the app.
Pasha Grozdov, a TikToker with 430,000 followers, has a bio that says “your wild bestie, bringing you positive vibes,” and her videos that dramatize everyday events reflect that sentiment. In one of his videos, he sarcastically impersonates Gen Z and their nihilistic response to inflation.
It’s not hard to find TikTok users who are just entering adulthood and complaining about inflation on TikTok. From making fun of the price of groceries to the rising cost of fast food.
But not all is fun and games. It is clear that this generation also has real concerns. Talk to Gen Z on TikTok and many are expressing feelings of despair.
Marcus Macal is 25 and, due to high rents, hasn’t yet been able to leave his family home in New Jersey, despite working full time.
“I know that personally I don’t travel the way I want to,” he says. “I don’t go out to eat like I would like. I don’t go out with friends like I like. It’s a Saturday night and I’m here at home because it’s free.”
Katie Webster, a classical voice student at Azusa Pacific University, will be graduating next May and is beginning to feel the pressure to start her career in this economic state.
“There’s a lot of anxiety about graduating and also finding a place off campus or figuring out where to live,” she says. “I had to come to terms with never owning a house, or maybe never having a really big retirement fund. Those are things you need to start now and I don’t know if I can.”
Kids have it easier these days
But despite Gen Z concerns, economists actually believe younger adults are better off when it comes to weathering inflation. Betsey Stevenson, a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan, says she can see why inflation is a major stressor for those just entering adulthood.
“Inflation has been pretty damn steady at 2% for your whole life and even for the lives of some of your relatives,” she says. “And then all of a sudden we hit 2021 and it’s like, what’s going on?”
That 1% or 2% childhood inflation of Gen Z is now around 8%. But in Stevenson’s eyes, this generation is actually in a much better position than older people.
“They should consider themselves lucky to be younger rather than someone watching their savings erode due to inflation as we speak,” Stevenson said.
They hold a very valuable asset right now: flexibility, which Stevenson says is vital in a highly inflationary environment. It is easier for young people to change jobs or move to a place where there are better opportunities.
“What we’re seeing right now in today’s economy is people changing jobs getting the biggest pay increases,” Stevenson said. “So look around and maybe look for another job willing to pay you more or use that outside offer to negotiate with your current boss.”
Gen Z wages are growing twice as fast as Millennials and Gen Xers each year
According to the Pew Research Center, more than half of the nearly 50 million workers who left their jobs for something new during the Great Resignation saw their real earnings rise.
While wages have risen for all workers over the past year, this is especially true for Gen Z. Their wages are rising twice as fast as Millennials and Gen Xers each year.
Kyla Scanlon, 25, does TikToks explaining the economy to an audience of 140,000 followers.
She agrees that younger people tend to be less affected by inflation, but she also notes that “young people are normally earlier in their earning power cycle, so they don’t earn as much as the older generation.”
She says Gen Zers still have to shop for groceries, buy gas and pay bills like rent, which is up at least 15% since last year, so the experience can be the even regardless of age.
So Gen Z may be better off financially in the long run, but both Stevenson and Scanlon agree – people who make less money feel inflation more.
NPR News
Bonnie Blodgett: Tie a wistful tale around the old oak tree
In Shoreview, a $3.8 million play area is an ode to the outdoors — and the future of kids’ play
DeMar DeRozan is tired of questions about his age. ‘You just make people eat their words,’ the 33-year-old Chicago Bulls forward says.
3 keys to a Giants win over the Bears
Literary calendar for the week of Oct. 2
Chicago Bears at New York Giants: Everything you need to know about the Week 4 game before kickoff
Gen Z on TikTok shows what they think about inflation. That’s not what economists say: NPR
Skywatch: Autumn stargazing at its best
VeChain Q2 Financial Report Reveals $535M in Crypto Reserves
Week 4 playing time, TV, ratings and what to read – The Denver Post
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending