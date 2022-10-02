News
Chicago Bears at New York Giants: Everything you need to know about the Week 4 game before kickoff
The 2-1 Chicago Bears will hit the road to play the 2-1 New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in a Week 4 matchup. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).
Kicker update
The Bears likely will have a new kicker for Sunday’s game against the Giants.
The team announced it signed Michael Badgley to the practice squad Saturday morning, and he was elevated to the game-day roster as Cairo Santos did not travel with the team.
Santos missed practices Thursday and Friday for personal reasons, and the team designated him as questionable for the game.
Injury news
Running back David Montgomery (ankle) did not practiced this week and was ruled out on Friday’s injury report. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) and defensive back Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) were ruled out for the Week 4 game.
Defensive end Robert Quinn, who was out Thursday with an illness, was on the field Friday and listed as questionable.
5 things to watch — plus our Week 4 predictions
Saquon Barkley is looking more like his old self than the one who was limited to 181 carries for 627 yards in 15 games the last two seasons because of injuries.
The Giants running back has 53 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns over three games, including 164 rushing yards against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Stopping Barkley will be a big task for a Bears run defense that has allowed 157 rushing yards per game.
On the flip side, the Bears running game is second-best in the NFL with 186.7 rushing yards per game. Khalil Herbert didn’t miss a beat when top running back David Montgomery went down against the Houston Texans last week, totaling 157 yards and two touchdowns.
New rejuvenated spirit for Jackson — and same bold confidence
Eddie Jackson feels new energy under the changed coaching staff and roster. And the “fresh start” coaches touted for him in the spring has led to two interceptions in the first three games of 2022. The team vibe is one Jackson hopes pushes him back to the playmaking prowess that resulted in 10 interceptions and five touchdowns in his first three seasons.
Not that he ever thought it was gone, even after a couple of years of loss on and off the field.
“I always knew what type of player I am,” Jackson told the Tribune. “My coaches, players, teammates, everyone knows. It never was a thing where my head was held low.”
Should the Bears have hired Brian Daboll?
As one of 10 new head coaches this season — and one of five without NFL head coaching experience — Brian Daboll remains in the early stages of building his program, articulating his vision and resetting the Giants’ culture.
Like his coaching opponent this weekend, Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears, Daboll is aware the 2022 season will require substantial patience and a surplus of resolve as a rebuilding team low on talent experiences the inevitable performance dips and mental funks that accompany the big-win highs.
More passing game issues for Bears
QB Justin Fields has attempted the fewest passes by a starting quarterback each week this season, and it’s difficult to imagine the offense will be opened up anytime soon. According to the league’s Next Gen statistics, none of his 45 pass attempts this season has been into a tight window, reflective of his hesitancy to cut it loose.
He was 8 of 17 for 106 yards in Week 3 with two interceptions. Fields described his performance as “trash” afterward. A case can be made his first three weeks are the worst three-game stretch for a Bears quarterback since Caleb Hanie passed for 359 yards in Weeks 13-15 of the 2011 season. Hanie was the backup, not a quarterback the Bears traded up to select in Round 1.
The Giants defense, which uses a wide variety of pressures, could have some unscouted looks for the Bears when the teams meet Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
- What we learned from Bears OC Luke Getsy, including a hidden moment of brilliance from QB Justin Fields
- Another challenge for the Bears passing game: WR Byron Pringle goes on injured reserve
Latest news from Arlington Heights
Residents of the northwest suburbs were skeptical about infrastructure changes and using taxpayer dollars to fund the Bears’ proposed redevelopment of Arlington Park International Racecourse at an event hosted by a pair of libertarian and conservative groups.
Advertised as a debate, “Don’t Feed the Bears …?” is the most recent in a string of initiatives by the libertarian political advocacy group Americans for Prosperity opposing the use of public money in any Bears-related development in Arlington Heights. The group is funded by the conservative billionaire Koch Brothers. The Heartland Institute also opposes using public money on the team.
- What we learned from Bears OC Luke Getsy, including a hidden moment of brilliance from QB Justin Fields
- Bears Q&A with Brad Biggs: Can Justin Fields be a difference maker? Can Velus Jones be the passing game’s ‘missing component’?
- Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Bears roster healthy, and practice matters
- 12 eye-catching numbers as the Bears prepare to face the Giants
- Jaylon Smith excited to ‘run it back’ with Giants against Bears’ rushing attack
- 4 things we learned from the Bears, including Darnell Mooney’s frustrations
- NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and flag football game
Gen Z on TikTok shows what they think about inflation. That’s not what economists say: NPR
Screenshot by NPR
If you want to know what Gen-Z thinks about something, TikTok is a great place to start. According to new data from Google, 40% of Gen Zers prefer TikTok as a search engine. So it’s no surprise when it comes to inflation, their good catches are all over the app.
Pasha Grozdov, a TikToker with 430,000 followers, has a bio that says “your wild bestie, bringing you positive vibes,” and her videos that dramatize everyday events reflect that sentiment. In one of his videos, he sarcastically impersonates Gen Z and their nihilistic response to inflation.
It’s not hard to find TikTok users who are just entering adulthood and complaining about inflation on TikTok. From making fun of the price of groceries to the rising cost of fast food.
But not all is fun and games. It is clear that this generation also has real concerns. Talk to Gen Z on TikTok and many are expressing feelings of despair.
Marcus Macal is 25 and, due to high rents, hasn’t yet been able to leave his family home in New Jersey, despite working full time.
“I know that personally I don’t travel the way I want to,” he says. “I don’t go out to eat like I would like. I don’t go out with friends like I like. It’s a Saturday night and I’m here at home because it’s free.”
Katie Webster, a classical voice student at Azusa Pacific University, will be graduating next May and is beginning to feel the pressure to start her career in this economic state.
“There’s a lot of anxiety about graduating and also finding a place off campus or figuring out where to live,” she says. “I had to come to terms with never owning a house, or maybe never having a really big retirement fund. Those are things you need to start now and I don’t know if I can.”
Kids have it easier these days
But despite Gen Z concerns, economists actually believe younger adults are better off when it comes to weathering inflation. Betsey Stevenson, a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan, says she can see why inflation is a major stressor for those just entering adulthood.
“Inflation has been pretty damn steady at 2% for your whole life and even for the lives of some of your relatives,” she says. “And then all of a sudden we hit 2021 and it’s like, what’s going on?”
That 1% or 2% childhood inflation of Gen Z is now around 8%. But in Stevenson’s eyes, this generation is actually in a much better position than older people.
“They should consider themselves lucky to be younger rather than someone watching their savings erode due to inflation as we speak,” Stevenson said.
They hold a very valuable asset right now: flexibility, which Stevenson says is vital in a highly inflationary environment. It is easier for young people to change jobs or move to a place where there are better opportunities.
“What we’re seeing right now in today’s economy is people changing jobs getting the biggest pay increases,” Stevenson said. “So look around and maybe look for another job willing to pay you more or use that outside offer to negotiate with your current boss.”
Gen Z wages are growing twice as fast as Millennials and Gen Xers each year
According to the Pew Research Center, more than half of the nearly 50 million workers who left their jobs for something new during the Great Resignation saw their real earnings rise.
While wages have risen for all workers over the past year, this is especially true for Gen Z. Their wages are rising twice as fast as Millennials and Gen Xers each year.
Kyla Scanlon, 25, does TikToks explaining the economy to an audience of 140,000 followers.
She agrees that younger people tend to be less affected by inflation, but she also notes that “young people are normally earlier in their earning power cycle, so they don’t earn as much as the older generation.”
She says Gen Zers still have to shop for groceries, buy gas and pay bills like rent, which is up at least 15% since last year, so the experience can be the even regardless of age.
So Gen Z may be better off financially in the long run, but both Stevenson and Scanlon agree – people who make less money feel inflation more.
Skywatch: Autumn stargazing at its best
This is such a wonderful time of year for stargazing. The nights are longer and have great constellations, planets, and other celestial treasures. Treat yourself and lie back on a reclining lawn chair to take it all in. The dark skies of the countryside are best, but even city skies can put on a great show.
There is so much to see this October. Headlining are Jupiter and Saturn, which are still relatively close to our planet. Mars is also closing in. Jupiter and Saturn pop out in the early evening southeastern sky fairly close to each other. You can’t miss them even in light-polluted heavens. Jupiter is the brightest star-like object in the entire evening sky. Saturn is the next-brightest luminary you can see, to the upper right of Jupiter in the southern evening heavens, about 50 degrees away or about five widths of your fist held at arm’s length.
In late September Jupiter was the closest it’s been to Earth since 1951 and is just about as close in our October skies. At the beginning of the month Jupiter is 368 million miles away. Believe it or not, that’s close for Jupiter. Since it’s so close, you’ll easily see up to four of Jupiter’s largest moons with even a small telescope. They resemble tiny stars on either side of the giant planet. I’ll have much on Jupiter next week in Skywatch.
Saturn is an outstanding telescope target. It’s not quite as close to Earth as it was in August but with even a small scope, you should still easily resolve Saturn’s vast ring system and maybe even some of its moons, especially Titan, which is larger than the planet Mercury. Saturn will join a nearly full Hunter Moon this coming Wednesday evening. A few nights later, on the 8th, the moon will be one day shy of being full and will be just to the lower left of Jupiter. That should be fabulous!
If you stay late enough, you’ll witness the great 2022 Mars invasion! Early in October look for distinctly orange-red Mars in the low northeast sky, and it’ll be the brightest star-like object in that part of the sky. By late in the month Mars will be even brighter, rising a little after 9 p.m. In December, Mars and Earth will reach their closest approach to each other in over two years.
Even though it’s autumn, many summer constellations are hanging on in the western evening sky. You can still easily see the Summer Triangle high above the western horizon, made up of the three brightest stars from three separate constellations: Vega in the constellation Lyra the Harp; Altair, the brightest star in Aquila the Eagle; and Deneb in Cygnus the Swan.
The Big Dipper is upright and riding low in the northwestern sky. Even though it’s the most famous star pattern in the sky, it’s not an official constellation but makes up the bright rear end and tail of the large constellation Ursa Major, the Big Bear.
In the east, look for a giant diamond of stars on the rise that marks the grand constellation Pegasus the winged horse. Just to the upper left of Pegasus is the Andromeda Galaxy, the next-door neighbor to our Milky Way, nearly 2.5 million light-years away, with just one light-year spanning nearly 6 trillion miles.
If you stay up late enough, you’ll spot the Pleiades star cluster resembling a tiny version of the Big Dipper in the eastern sky. It’s also called the “Seven Little Sisters,” the daughters of the god Atlas. Most people can see at least six stars, but it’s possible to see seven or more. Through binoculars or a small telescope, you can see many more. Astronomically it’s a cluster of young stars that all formed together over 100 million years ago, and they’re relatively close by at a little over 400 light-years away.
Another wonderful gift October stargazing offers in the darker countryside heavens is the Milky Way band, a ribbon of ghostly light that reaches across the entire sky from the southwest to the northeast horizon, cutting the sky nearly in half. It’s absolutely breathtaking! The milky band is the combined light of billions and billions of stars that make up the plane, or the thickest part, of our own Milky Way Galaxy.
Don’t miss the great October skies!
UPCOMING STARWATCH PROGRAMS
- Monday, Oct. 3, 7-9 p.m., at Afton Elementary School, in Afton, through Stillwater Community Education. For more information and reservations: call 651-351-8300 or go to stillwaterschools.org/community-education.
- Tuesday, Oct. 4, 7-9 p.m., at Casey Lake Park in North St. Paul. For more information and reservations: call 651-747-2411 or go to www.northstpaul.org/834/Parks-Recreation.
- Wednesday, Oct. 5, 7-9 p.m., Hillcrest School in Bloomington. For more information: call Bloomington Community Education at 952-681-6100 or go to ce.bloomington.k12.mn.us/adult-enrichment-classes.
- Thursday, Oct. 6, 7-9 p.m., Prior Lake. For location and more information: call 952-226-0080 or go to www.priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us/community/index.aspx.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
Week 4 playing time, TV, ratings and what to read – The Denver Post
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 4 game between the Ravens (2-1) and the Buffalo Bills (2-1).
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: CBS, ch. 13.9 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)
Coverage map:
Flow: Paramount More
Radio: Sports USA (Josh Appel, Brandon Noble); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson)
Provide: High 50s, steady rain
Line: Invoices per 3 (from Saturday evening)
Pre-game reading:
Letters: Thousands are hoping they can get another shot at living, like I did
Another shot at living
On Sept. 9, the U.S. hit a major milestone that went unnoticed by many — we surpassed 1 million solid-organ transplants since 1954 (with over half of those happening since 2007).
This is an achievement that is thanks to the tireless work of many nurses, doctors, support staff, and other amazing individuals and, not least, the donors and families who said yes to help save the lives of others.
I’m lucky enough to have been on the receiving end of an organ donation. At age 12 I was diagnosed with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, a long-term, chronic liver disease that progressively causes liver damage, and the only known effective treatment is a transplant.
The next two years were a quick progression of getting worse; at a time when my peers were worrying about going to high school, making friends, and fitting in in a new place I was pale, underweight, and frequently sick, hoping that my name would be called from the liver transplant waiting list.
Luckily, the call came near the end of my first high school semester, and I received the gift of life. Since then I’ve graduated high school, college and graduate school; I’ve fallen in love and gotten married, I’ve run a half marathon, and, most of all, I’ve just been able to continue living.
Most importantly, I’ve gotten to know the incredible family of my donor, and now they’re family to me as well.
I’m honored and humbled to be a part of the million transplants. Unfortunately not everybody is as lucky as I have been — there are about 3,000 people (about the size of two sold-out First Avenue shows) waiting for an organ in our region. They’re hoping they get another shot at living like I did.
The beautiful part is that we can all help make that happen — only 57% of Minnesotans have registered to be organ donors. If you care for your neighbor like I know Minnesotans do, please consider joining the organ donor registry next time you renew your driver’s license or online at Life-Source.org.
Steve Romenesko, South St. Paul
Congregations can help
A letter writer criticized the governors of Texas and Florida for sending immigrants to northern sites and informed these governors that Minnesotans have been doing their part for years, noting that we have hosted 40,707 Hmong immigrants initially and this number had increased to over 66,000 by the 2020 census.
Another way of being helpful is having religious congregations hosting families as does my church, Lumen Christi Catholic Community. We have recently adopted an Afghan family of five, and four years ago a Congolese family. A significant number of volunteers have offered their help in assisting these families adapting to a new way of life.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful and exciting to have other congregations also help in this way?
Marion McCarthy, St. Paul
They took an oath
The January 6th Republican insurrection was a dress rehearsal for 2024. Republicans provided more proof of that last month when all but nine of them, most of whom are retiring or who lost their primaries, voted against the Electoral Count Act, which will help prevent another attempt to overturn an election. Instead, the Party has now introduced over 300 pieces of legislation and passed dozens of voter restriction laws at the state level. Without federal protections, future elections at the federal, state, and local levels are at grave risk.
I swore to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and I served in combat in Vietnam to honor that oath. Republicans in Congress took the same solemn oath but they dishonor it by trying to suppress the vote.
Our democracy hangs in the balance.
Michael Orange, West St. Paul
Being pro-life is being an extremist?
I’ve watched political campaigns over the last 60 years and I cannot remember any that were as sleazy as this year’s state level and congressional mid-term campaign ads.
It seems that at every commercial break on TV we can expect one or more campaign ads. Some ads are filled with outright lies and some are class acts. In particular, the attack ads against Scott Jensen and Tyler Kistner, with misleading information and lies about their pro-life stand, are an insult to informed voters.
I am pro-life also, but I am not an extremist. When having a deep belief in the sanctity of life, including the life of an unborn baby, makes a person an extremist, I am really concerned about how skewed our society’s moral compass has become.
For Democrats and Independents, take a minute and think about this — when candidates mislead and lie to you in an effort to get your vote, how can you believe they won’t mislead and lie to you after they’re elected?
Gary Schraml, Lindstrom
First weather alert: Sunday morning forecast for 10/2 from CBS2
After a very wet start to the day on Saturday, we are now witnessing a break in the rain. The rain has been associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ian. It is also very humid, cool and windy. Times are hovering in the mid to high 50s and will stay there for about the next 24 hours.
For Saturday evening and early Sunday morning, the weather will be rather cloudy with occasional showers. Wet and windy conditions will prevail. Wind gusts will average between 10 and 20 mph, with stronger gusts along the coast. Our minimum will be 56.
Sunday appears to be almost identical to Saturday, with a few minor differences. Unlike Saturday, the rain will be weaker overall and will persist from the end of the morning until the afternoon. The areas to the south and east of the city are where the rain will be most concentrated.
Winds will also be stronger than Saturday, with gusts reaching 40 mph, especially for the Jersey Shore. The winds can cause coastal flooding, so a Coastal Flood Advisory and Wind Advisory have been issued in these areas. We will struggle to hit the 60 degree mark, with a high of just 59.
When it comes to precipitation totals for the period, forecast models are down significantly from Friday. It now appears that the majority of the region will see additional rainfall totals of around a quarter inch on average, while the Jersey Shore could see totals well over an inch. A yellow alert is in place until Sunday.
Literary pick: Margaret Hasse pays tribute to her Glacier-Park hiking mother
The place where we were crouched into was dry at first, but suddenly a stream began to trickle down – right where my back was resting against the rock. As we were wedged in, I couldn’t move or Lenore would not have any shelter, but I didn’t mind. I had already been wet through many times before that morning. ”
— From the 1926 Glacier Park dairy of Gladys Johnson Hasse
Imagine hiking and climbing the mountains of Glacier Park wearing a velveteen jacket and street shoes. No insulated boots or rain jacket. No nylon tent, lantern, GPS or other equipment.
That’s what St. Paul poet Margaret Hasse’s mother. Gladys Johnson (later Hasse), did in 1926 and ’27. As if hiking in the rain without a coat wasn’t enough, Gladys and her friend Lenore hitchhiked from the park back home to Minnesota.
Years later, Margaret Hasse and other family members followed in Gladys’ footsteps.
Margaret was first drawn to the park because of her mother’s exciting stories of her own time working at one of the country’s most popular parks. Almost half a century later, Hasse pays tribute to her mother and the beauties of Glacier in her new chapbook “The Call of Glacier Park,’ (Finishing Line Press, $14.99). It’s a combination of 26 poems by Hasse and excerpts from her mother’s diary.
“When my mother wasn’t hiking she was waitressing at East Glacier Lodge,” Margaret recalls in an e-mail. “JJ and Louie (Hill) promoted Glacier Park as the ‘Alps of America.’”
Gladys’ summer was not only filled with work and hiking, but with going home the long way.
“(My mother) and Lenore sold their return tickets on the Great Northern (railroad), and hitchhiked down Montana to Yellow Stone Park, across Wyoming, S.D., and Minnesota, to arrive, after 122 rides, at St. Paul, and then Northfield where she returned to Carleton College,” Hasse writes.”(She) died when I was 27, but I have the comfort all these years of her stories, her diaries, her poems.”
Hasse’s descriptions of Glacier’s fresh air, mountain wild flowers, sparkling streams, wildlife and the joys (and pain) of mountain climbing will resonate with everyone who has spent time in the park. And for those who have worked at the Glacier hotels, there will be plenty of memories.
Hasse, a native of South Dakota, studied English and creative writing at Stanford University and the University of Minnesota. She is the author of six full-length books of poetry, including her most recent, “Summoned” (Nodin Press).
She has been very involved at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis as teaching artist, Writers on Stage performer, Mentor Program, Art and the Land project, as well as board chair.
Hasse will read from “The Call of Glacier Park” at these venues:
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, free virtual event in conversation with Margaret Notley of Glacier National Park conservancy. Presented by SubText Books in St. Paul. Register at: subtextbooks.com
- 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Midstream Reading series, Unity Church-Unitarian, 732 Holly Ave., St. Paul
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Rain Taxi Book Festival, Minnesota State Fairgrounds
- 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, Launch party for Volume 13 of St. Paul Almanac with brief readings by authors, Securian Club, CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway, St. Paul.
