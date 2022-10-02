News
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, 77, will reportedly announce his retirement Monday
Tony La Russa’s reboot as the Chicago White Sox manager is ending as awkwardly as it began nearly two years ago.
USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale reported Sunday that La Russa will officially announce his retirement Monday at a news conference in Chicago.
While it was not surprising, the news of La Russa’s exit for health reasons ends a controversial two-year managerial stint that resulted in one American League Central division title and one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.
It also begins another managerial search for general manager Rick Hahn, who was bypassed in the last search when Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf decided to bring back La Russa, a longtime friend who was fired as Sox manager in 1986.
Nightengale reported La Russa, who turns 78 on Tuesday, planned to return for the 2023 season even after a heart-related episode forced him from the dugout on Aug. 30, leaving acting manger Miguel Cairo to steer the ship. But doctors told La Russa he should not manage again, and he has decided to adhere to their advice.
La Russa moved into second place on the all-time win list of major-league managers during his second stint with the Sox, winding up with 2,884 victories. But his reign will be remembered for the many controversies surrounding him, including his theories on the “unwritten rules” of baseball, an unusual strategy of issuing intentional walks with a 1-2 count and constantly playing reserve Leury García in spite of a poor offensive season.
Chants of “Fire Tony” were heard at Guaranteed Rate Field during the season, and instead of empathizing with La Russa after his health issues, many fans were simply glad he was no longer running the team.
The Sox got off to a hot start with Cairo as acting manager, winning 13 of 19 games in a tight AL Central race, before regressing again. After Saturday’s loss in San Diego, they’ll need to win their final four games to have a winning season.
The underachieving season has led to speculation Hahn’s job is in jeopardy and that the team will make several personnel moves in the offseason to try and fix things.
()
News
Big things coming for Heat’s Victor Oladipo? ‘For me, I think it’s about just living in the moment’
Victor Oladipo finds himself caught in the middle.
For months, the 30-year-old guard has stressed that he has emerged from the rabbit hole of injury and doubt, again feeling closer to the player who in 2018 was named third-team All-NBA and first-team All-Defensive, as well as a 2019 All-Star.
But the regained confidence also comes in a situation where to declare himself a starter and big-minutes, big-statistics contributor might come off as egoistic and selfish.
So during a private moment at the Miami Heat’s training camp at the Baha Mar resort, after working up an additional lather with drill work following practice on the makeshift courts at the facility’s convention center, Oladipo found himself taking an extended pause after the simplest of questions:
What are your goals for the season?
“I think the biggest one is . . . is, uh . . . that’s a great question,” he said, finding himself slowing down for the first time since his drenching drills.
“The few weeks prior to this,” he told the Sun Sentinel, “I was thinking about, like, ‘What are my goals, my expectations for the year?’ And I think this year I don’t have any. I know that sounds crazy. But for me, I think it’s about just living in the moment.
“I think the last four years, I’ve had expectations, I’ve had goals, I’ve had aspirations to do a certain thing. It’s out of my control. So I think right now I’m just focused on staying in the moment and living in the moment.”
This time the moments come without knee or quadriceps pain, ailments that limited him to 12 regular-season appearances with the Heat since being acquired from the Houston Rockets at the March 2021 NBA trading deadline. As it is, you have to go back to 2017-18 for the last time he played at least half the regular season.
“I really don’t have any goals or expectations for myself,” he said. “For this team, it’s to win a championship, obviously. But for me, it’s to contribute. Right now, I’m just focused on doing that.
“I think that sometimes, if we get too far ahead, or look too far back, that sometimes we can be disappointed, and sometimes you can lose sight of what is in front of you. For me, I’m just trying to stay in the moment.”
After earning $21 million a year for four consecutive seasons, Oladipo was down to the $2.3 million veteran minimum last season. This summer, he re-upped for $18.2 million over two seasons, with a player option for the second season.
The signing came fully aware of his place in the team’s hierarchy under coach Erik Spoelstra, with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry the featured pieces, and with Tyler Herro the young gun poised to outlast Oladipo.
And that’s what makes the notion of season goals so complex. It’s not as if he is back with the Indiana Pacers, during his most successful years, when he was the focus, with others operating in his orbit.
“I think it’s a little bit of understanding what the dynamic of the team is, how you fit in with it, what do we need, what I can do to help?” he said, returning to the question of 2022-23 goals. “And then, at the same time, trusting the coaching staff and Coach Spo to put me in the best possible position to help this team and be successful.
“That’s why you can’t really set your own expectations. You just really got to play every day like it’s your last. And that’s what I’m focused on doing.”
For now, it’s as simple as seeing is believing for Spoelstra.
“It’s been fun to see him out here,” Spoelstra said, before giving his team Sunday off. “I know he’s really grateful to be able to participate [from] the very first day. And he’s put in the work. This offseason was really productive for him.
“You’re seeing that burst that we knew so well from playing against him for all those years. He’s been able to get to that gear quite often.”
()
News
Woman hit in wrist by stray bullet in Brooklyn: NYPD
A 35-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, police said.
Two men were fighting around 5 a.m. on Rockaway Parkway and Church Avenue in Brownsville when at least one of them fired a gun, police say.
One of the bullets hit the woman in the wrist. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition, cops said.
“At this time she is believed to be an innocent bystander,” a police spokeswoman said.
There were no arrests and the police were investigating.
New York Post
News
Optimistic India aim to win series
Lower back stress made the stimulator unsuitable for the series. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been called up as Bumrah’s replacement for the series against South Africa. But with players like Arshdeep, Chahar and Harshal performing well in the first game, Siraj may have to wait for his chance.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
3 keys to a Jets victory over the Steelers in Zach Wilson’s return
1. PROTECT ZACH
Considering the state of its offensive line, Gang Green might have a challenge slowing doing the Steelers pass rush.
Pittsburgh loves to send multiple blitzes to try and confuse opposing quarterbacks. With Zach Wilson not seeing any live game action for six weeks, the Jets can be sure that the Steelers will have multiple blitz packages ready Sunday. LB Alex Highsmith leads the league in sacks through three weeks (4.5).
The Jets will also have to worry about five-time Pro Bowler Cameron Heyward, who has sometimes proven to be a menace to offensive linemen.
2. HAVE BALANCE ON OFFENSE
The Jets have said the last couple of weeks they’re committed to having a balanced offensive attack. But that remains to be seen as the passing numbers far outweigh the rushing totals.
During the first three weeks, QB Joe Flacco, who started for Wilson (knee), averaged 52 pass attempts a game. That is the most in the league during that span.
Even with Wilson back, the Jets must commit more to running the football. They have two solid backfield options in Breece Hall and Michael Carter, who have shown they can gain yards and keep the Jets out of third and long situations.
3. PRESSURE TRUBISKY
The Jets pass rush has been hit or miss this season, largely miss. Gang Green did have two sacks in the loss against the Bengals last weekend. However, the Jets left some opportunities on the table to sack QB Joe Burrow and force the Bengals to punt.
The Steelers have their own offensive issues, as Mitch Trubisky has been inconsistent during his first three games. He has thrown for 569 yards, two TDs, one INT and is completing 60.2% of his passes.
This is the game where the Jets and, in particular, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and defensive end Carl Lawson need to harass Trubisky consistently.
()
News
More than 25 dead as crowded tractor truck overturns in India: NPR
PA
LUCKNOW, India — An agricultural tractor pulling a cart loaded with people overturned and fell into a pond in northern India, killing 26 people, mostly women and children, officials said Sunday.
The wagon was carrying about 40 people returning from a ceremony at a nearby local Hindu temple on Saturday evening, Police Superintendent Tej Swaroop Singh said. He said most deaths were due to drowning.
At least 10 people were injured in the accident in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur town, about 100 kilometers southwest of Uttar Pradesh state capital, Lucknow. The injured were hospitalized.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences on Saturday: “Distressed by the tractor-trolley accident in Kanpur. My thoughts are with everyone who has lost loved ones. Prayers with the wounded.
This is the second incident in the past three days when a tractor carrying people overturned, killing at least 12 people.
Uttar Pradesh’s top elected official, Yogi Adityanath, has discouraged the use of farm tractors for passenger transport.
“A tractor-carriage should be used for agricultural work and for transferring goods, not for transporting people,” he said in a statement.
India has one of the highest road fatality rates in the world, with hundreds of thousands of people killed and injured each year. Most accidents are attributed to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.
NPR News
News
Giants and Bears, both in rebuild mode, forever linked by 2021 NFL Draft day trade
The Giants are in rebuild mode again for a lot of reasons, including a decision at the 2021 NFL Draft that inextricably links them to this Sunday’s opponent at MetLife Stadium, the Chicago Bears.
On April 29, 2021, Giants GM Dave Gettleman and coach Joe Judge held the No. 11 overall pick and were prepared to select one of four players they believed might fall to them: Alabama receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, Alabama corner Patrick Surtain II and South Carolina corner Jaycee Horn.
But only three quarterbacks were selected ahead of the Giants’ pick, not four. Alabama’s Mac Jones and Ohio State’s Justin Fields were still available, which meant one extra position player would go ahead of the Giants than many teams had anticipated.
The Dolphins took Waddle at No. 6, and the Giants’ draft room writhed in frustration. The Lions at No. 7 picked Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, whom the Giants never expected to make it to 11.
The Panthers then took Horn at No. 8. And the Broncos picked Surtain at No. 9. The Giants liked both players, especially Surtain, who has proven to be as advertised. But now the draft’s consensus top two corners were off the board and Dallas — which had been eyeing those corners — was up at No. 10.
Then it happened: As the Giants watched from their East Rutherford, N.J., war room, the Cowboys accepted a rare in-division trade with the Philadelphia Eagles back to No. 12, and Howie Roseman leapfrogged Gettleman and the Giants and stole the speedy Smith at No. 10.
It was a stunning chain of events. And while the Giants weren’t unprepared for it, they compounded the situation by deciding not to draft Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons due to off-field concerns. And he fell to the giddy Cowboys at 12.
Parsons became a first-team All-Pro as a rookie and helped wreck the Giants’ offensive line last Monday night. Smith is 13th in the NFL in receiving yards after going off for eight catches, 169 yards and a TD on the Washington Commanders last Sunday.
If the Giants had stayed at pick No. 11, Gettleman would have drafted USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who eventually went No. 14 to the Jets. Instead, they made a trade with Judge’s long-term rebuild in mind that forever links them to the Bears:
The Giants moved back from No. 11 to Chicago’s pick at No. 20. Then-Bears GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy charged up from No. 20 to select Fields, Sunday’s starting quarterback.
The Giants netted pick No. 20 in that draft, the Bears’ 2022 first-rounder at No. 7, Chicago’s 2021 fifth-rounder at No. 164 overall, and a Bears 2022 fourth-rounder at No. 112 overall.
They used the No. 20 pick to select Florida receiver Kadarius Toney. He had such a rough rookie season that the Giants’ new regime tried to trade him this past spring; he played seven snaps in Week 1; and he is missing his second straight game due to a hamstring Sunday.
The Giants used the 2021 fifth-rounder to trade up in the third round with the Broncos to select UCF corner Aaron Robinson. Robinson is starting on the outside this season when healthy but is not considered a long-term solution at the position.
The biggest plus of the trade was netting an extra first-rounder in 2022. New Giants GM Joe Schoen used the Giants’ own first-rounder at No. 5 pick on Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and then added Alabama tackle Evan Neal with the Bears pick at No. 7.
Neal has had a rocky start, including allowing three sacks to the Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence on Monday night. And the Giants drafted San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger this year with the extra fourth-rounder. Bellinger caught a touchdown in the Giants’ Week 2 win over the Panthers but, like most rookies, is a work in progress.
The trade didn’t work out for either the Giants or Bears regimes that held power in 2021.
Fields went 2-8 as a starter as a rookie. The Bears went 6-11, and Pace and Nagy got fired.
Gettleman’s and Judge’s Giants imploded under backup quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm with Daniel Jones injured and out, and they never got the chance to use that extra first-round pick themselves.
A 29-3 loss at Soldier Field to the Bears, in fact, was the beginning of the end. Judge would never come back from his postgame rant in Chicago, and John Mara and Steve Tisch prematurely pulled the plug on the promise of a long-term rebuild.
Everyone in the Giants’ building, of course, prefers to erase that Week 17 debacle from their memory.
“It’s a new team, new time, new coaches, new year,” defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said this week. “We don’t really think about that last year. Just come and play this week.”
The 2021 draft trade ultimately left the Giants and Bears competing against each other again in the market for a coach and GM in the offseason.
Schoen and Brian Daboll interviewed for both the Giants and Bears jobs, and the Giants hired the Buffalo Bills package.
Bears GM Ryan Poles was one of three finalists for the Giants’ GM job before taking the Chicago job, and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus was hired as head coach.
“That’s a long time ago,” Daboll said of his Bears candidacy.
The Bears then debuted more rookies (11) in Week 1 than any other team in the league. The Giants and Cowboys were second with nine.
Both teams have quarterbacks in prove-it years who seem to have the deck stacked against them: Fields in Year 2, the Giants’ Jones in Year 4.
And Schoen and Poles probably will be competing in next spring’s draft for their next quarterback, too.
A win for either team on Sunday improves their record to 3-1. A loss drops them to 2-2 and higher up next spring’s draft board.
But as both the Giants and Bears both proved last year, a draft pick only matters if you know what to do with it.
()
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, 77, will reportedly announce his retirement Monday
Big things coming for Heat’s Victor Oladipo? ‘For me, I think it’s about just living in the moment’
Woman hit in wrist by stray bullet in Brooklyn: NYPD
Optimistic India aim to win series
3 keys to a Jets victory over the Steelers in Zach Wilson’s return
More than 25 dead as crowded tractor truck overturns in India: NPR
Giants and Bears, both in rebuild mode, forever linked by 2021 NFL Draft day trade
Hail melts more before it hits
Bonnie Blodgett: Tie a wistful tale around the old oak tree
In Shoreview, a $3.8 million play area is an ode to the outdoors — and the future of kids’ play
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending