Colours, lights and songs: Navratri across India

India and its love for festivities is an evergreen love story. Needless to say one of the greatest festivals of all – The Maha Navratri. Celebrated across India with the uniqueness of each region, Navratri is one of the most sought after occasions in the country. Here we will go through the different places where you can visit this Navratri and relish the beauty of the celebrations.

West Bengal

The Navratri celebration in Bengal is a visual treat. Durga Pooja is the climax of the season involving the decoration of huge Durga idols, women dressing in lovely reds and whites, and the city filled with lights rejoicing in Maa Durga’s return after defeating Mahishasura. If you want to be in Kolkata to witness its grandeur, eclectic cuisine, decorated streets, its own nightlife and the much adored Durga Pooja, Navratri is the best time to visit.

Uttarakhand

In the lands near the Himalayas, celebrating Navratri in Uttarakhand will feel like celebrating in paradise. The multitude of lamps and lights warm the place, the processions through the city with people singing hymns, chanting divine songs, and the dancing and feasting add life to the already dreamy and beautiful land. Ramlila (a play that depicts Rama’s victory over Ravana) is something everyone looks forward to. The town of Almora is awash in lights, glitz and spectacle, and is one of the best places to experience the excitement of the season.

Gujarat

Talk about parties, talk about Gujarat. If you are a social person, who likes to dance, have fun, savor great play of colors, eat delicious colorful palettes and vibrate to party music, Gujarat is a must visit for you during Navratri. Every evening during Arti to the Goddess, people gather and perform the garba (dance routine) to express their joy and adoration for the Goddess. It is interesting to note that the preparations for the decor, the food and the holy

the rituals, and even the garba, start long before the festival, which shows how important Navratri is for Gujarat.

Karnataka

The South celebrates Dussehra for 10 days, with special themes for each day. Huge celebrations take place in the state, right from music and dance festivals, decorating elephants, camels and horses with beautiful embellishments and leading them in procession, wrestling jousts that attract talent from all over the world. countries are as exciting as it gets. Mysore Palace is illuminated with endless lights. A special royal assembly is held during Dussehra and the king’s sword is worshipped, during which the palace is stunningly beautiful.

Tamil Nadu

For Tamil Nadu, Navratri is an occasion to celebrate the goddess and the love of family. Most homes host the ‘golu’ – an aesthetic arrangement of idols in specially designed steps symbolizing the presence of Goddess Durga in the home, friends and families are invited to watch the golu, and gifts and relishes are exchanged. The streets are lit up with lights, filled with people singing divine songs and stalls selling golu dolls, crackers and food. In all temples, Navratri is celebrated by worshiping the nine forms of Durga, with each day dedicated to each form. If you are a person who loves intimate celebrations, go to Tamil Nadu.