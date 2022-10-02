Write to Ashley Oliver at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @asholiver.
Conor Gallagher breaks Crystal Palace hearts with outrageous late winner for Chelsea after former Eagles loanee received standing ovation from Selhurst Park faithful
Conor Gallagher came back to haunt Crystal Palace with an outrageous goal in Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Selhurst Park.
The former Palace player, who won the Eagles Player of the Season award for 2021/22, was given a hearty ovation by the home crowd when he became a late substitute for the visitors.
But the 22-year-old would break their hearts with a superb 90th-minute long-range effort to hand Blues manager Graham Potter a priceless victory in his first Premier League game in charge.
“You won’t see a better strike all season,” West Ham legend Alvin Martin said in commentary for talkSPORT 2.
“No goalkeeper in the world comes close.
“A perfect achievement. What a strike!”
It was Gallagher’s first senior goal for Chelsea and a timely one after losing his place in the England squad ahead of the World Cup.
Potter’s side found themselves behind from the start when Osdonne Edouard put the hosts in front.
The Gabon striker allowed a clever header from Silva to roll over his body and fly into the bottom corner to launch his Chelsea career.
However, Palace will argue that Blues defender Silva should have been sent off moments before the assist.
Silva escaped with the yellow and a lengthy VAR check concluded he hadn’t denied a clear goalscoring opportunity by preventing Jordan Ayew from deliberately handballing it.
It means Palace will feel doubly aggrieved as Gallagher, the man they wanted to sign in the summer, scored the winner.
No. 5 Clemson dominates second half in win over No. 10 NC State
CLEMSON, SC (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei ran for two touchdowns and threw a third as No. 5 Clemson won his 11th straight game, 37th straight at home and took control of the ACC Atlantic with a 30-20 win over No. 5. 10 North Carolina State on Saturday night.
The Tigers (3-0 ACC) started 5-0 for the seventh time in eight years and ended a two-week streak where they beat the two teams considered most likely to block their return to the top of the division – first with a 51-45 OT win at No. 22 Wake Forest last Saturday and now the Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) at Death Valley.
Uiagalelei fired up the Tigers just before and just after halftime to create a lead that NC State, playing their first-ever Top 10 game, couldn’t overcome.
Uiagalelei completed a 75-yard drive by stretching the ball over the goal for a 1-yard score to go ahead 13-10. Then, after the Clemson defense forced a three-and-out with a pair of sacks on ‘Pack quarterback Devin Leary, Uiagalelei cashed in again with a 7-yard touchdown to tight end Jake Briningstool .
Clemson’s defense did the rest, limiting the mighty Wolfpack to just one field goal in the first 29 minutes of the second half, creating a 17-point lead. The Tigers also knocked out Leary and recovered a fumble when NC State attempted it in the 4th and 13th 10 with less than nine minutes left.
Clemson, who hasn’t lost at home since November 2016, tied Florida State’s ACC mark of 37 straight home games from 1992-2001. The Tigers 11 straight since last season in the longest streak current FBS.
Clemson also holds tiebreakers in the division over the Demon Deacons and Wolfpack.
Clemson and NC State came in with two of the ACC’s highest scoring offenses and thought about trading trips to the end zone throughout. Instead, it was difficult for everyone to find points in the first 30 minutes.
Wolfpack and ACC preseason player Devin Leary broke through first with a 2-yard TD to tight end Cedd Seabrough late in the second quarter to go up 10-6 with less than two minutes left in half-time.
It was then that Uiagalelei got things going with his scoring streak to send the Tigers into the break ahead 13-10 instead of trailing. He sealed the win with a 9-yard touchdown run with 3:04 left. Uiagalelei completed 21 of 30 passes for 209 yards and rushed for a team-high 73 yards.
Leary passed 28 of 47 for 245 yards and one interception. He also rushed for a 4-yard TD with less than a minute left as the Wolfpack finished with the fewest points this season.
TAKE AWAY
North Carolina State: The Wolfpack have plenty of talented players, but were rocked around halftime this time to allow Clemson’s two touchdowns. NC State now has its fingers crossed for the Tigers to lose twice in their last five ACC games.
Clemson: The Tigers had to prove their offense was legit all season and, although they didn’t put up the points like in their first four games, they made enough plays to prove themselves as the best again ACC competitor.
BRESEE OUT
Starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee missed his second game of the last three after dealing with a non-football medical condition that Clemson said involved blood tests and observation. Bresee and her family are still mourning 15-year-old Ella Bresee, who died of brain cancer last month and inspired her brother’s team with the phrase “Ella Strong.” Bryan Bresee received good news about testing this weekend and his condition won’t have a long-term impact, Clemson said.
NEXT
North Carolina takes on No. 23 Florida State at home next Saturday.
Clemson is heading to Boston College next Saturday night.
Judge rules against Abrams-backed group, upholds 2018 Georgia election law
A federal judge ruled on Friday against the remaining claims in the Fair Fight Action lawsuit filed weeks after Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost to the current governor. Brian Kemp in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race.
Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Steve Jones found that “although Georgia’s electoral system is not perfect, the impugned practices do not violate the Constitution or the VRA (Voting Rights Act),” according to a copy of the 288-page court decision shared by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Fair Fight Action, an affiliate of PAC Fair Fight, founded by Abrams, claimed in its 2018 lawsuit numerous “serious and unconstitutional flaws in Georgia’s election process” related to mail-in ballots, voter registration voters and the management of electoral lists.
The group alleged that certain voting practices in the state disenfranchised racial minorities, but many of the claims had already been dismissed over the past four years, including claims related to “long lines, to voting machines, inadequate training of poll workers, discarded ballots and large-scale cancellations of voter registration,” AJC Noted.
One of the claims left hanging was that the state’s “exact match” voter registration policy disproportionately affected black voters. Jones shot that down, writing: “Here, plaintiffs did not provide direct evidence of a voter who was unable to vote, experienced longer wait times, was confused about registration status voters.”
The lawsuit followed Abrams delivering a notorious no-concession speech after his 2018 loss to Kemp, claiming at the time that “the state has failed its voters”, “democracy has failed in Georgia” and “this is not a concession speech because concession means acknowledging that an action is right, true or proper.While Abrams acknowledged in the speech that Kemp would be a certified governor, she accused him of suppressing votes to achieve his victory.
Abrams pointed to Jones’ decision on Friday as the reason for electing him in his November rematch against Kemp, indicating“This case demonstrates that the 2022 election will be a referendum on how our state treats its most marginalized voices.”
Fair Fight Action lamented the decision, saying that while the four-year legal battle resulted in many “significant developments in favor of voters”, the group was “still disappointed with the court’s decision”.
Kemp said in a statement of the court’s decision that Abrams, a well-funded national figure who was put forward as the Democratic presidential candidate, “from day one … used this lawsuit to line his own pockets, sow mistrust towards our democratic institutions, and build its own celebrity.
“Judge Jones’ decision exposes this legal effort for what it really is: a tool used by a politician hoping to misarm the legal system to advance his own political goals,” Kemp added.
Kemp signed into law the state’s high-profile Election Integrity Act last year despite vehement opposition from Abrams, other top Democrats and their corporate allies.
Evoking a line the governor has often repeated as the bill moved through the legislature, Kemp added in his statement Friday, “In Georgia, it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat — and I’ll continue to work to make sure it stays that way. way.”
The deal is Fair Fight Aciton vs. Brad RaffenspergerNo. 1:18-CV-5391-SCJ in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.
Breitbart News
Government Reduces Windfall Tax on Domestic Crude Oil and Diesel; Scrapped for jet fuel export
The government reduced the windfall tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel on Saturday, in line with lower international rates, and scrapped the export tax on jet fuel effective Oct. 2.
The government reduced the windfall tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel on Saturday, in line with lower international rates, and scrapped the export tax on jet fuel effective Oct. 2. During the sixth bi-monthly review, the government reduced the tax on locally produced crude oil to Rs 8,000 per ton from Rs 10,500 per ton.
The diesel export levy has been reduced to Rs 5 per liter from Rs 10 per litre. The tax at the rate of 5 rupees per liter on exports of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been removed with effect from October 2, according to a notification from the Ministry of Finance issued late on Saturday evening.
The reduction in tax rates follows the decline in crude oil prices on international markets. While private refiners Reliance Industries Limited and Rosneft-based Nayara Energy are major exporters of fuels like diesel and ATF, the one-off domestic crude oil tax targets producers like the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation. (CGSB) and Vedanta Limited.
India imposed windfall taxes for the first time on July 1, joining a growing number of countries that tax the super normal profits of energy companies. But international oil prices have cooled since then, eroding profit margins for oil producers and refiners. Export duties of Rs 6 per liter (USD 12 per barrel) were levied on petrol and ATF and Rs 13 per liter (USD 26 per barrel) on diesel.
A windfall tax of Rs 23,250 per tonne (USD 40 per barrel) on domestic crude production was also levied. Duties were partially adjusted in the previous five rounds on July 20, August 2, August 19, September 1 and September 16 and were waived for gasoline.
Leandro Trossard stuns Anfield with a hat-trick against Liverpool to earn a 3-3 draw in Brighton’s opener under Roberto De Zerbi, who runs onto the pitch in mad celebration
Leandro Trossard left Anfield stunned as his hat-trick secured a 3-3 draw with Liverpool in Roberto De Zerbi’s first game as new Brighton manager.
The Seagulls ace is the first opposition player to score three Premier League goals at home to Liverpool since Andrey Arshavin netted four for Arsenal in 2009.
It looked like Liverpool were going to have a tough night from the start when Trossard spun a pressured Trent Alexander-Arnold and fired home to open the scoring just four minutes into the match.
Things quickly got worse when the Belgian doubled Brighton’s lead but an in-form Roberto Firmino then had his say.
The Brazilian equalized both of Trossard’s goals before Adam Webster slotted the ball into his own net to complete the Reds’ comeback.
However, there was more drama to come when Liverpool failed completely to manage a cross into the box, allowing Trossard to sweep home once more in the 83rd minute.
The result and performance put more pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s side who are now 11 points off the league lead and struggling both in defense and attack.
Alexander-Arnold had been the subject of much debate after being left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Nations League matches against Italy and Germany, and had a fierce defense from from his club coach before the game.
However, the right-back was left on the ground for Trossard’s opener and missed the late redemption when a potential free-kick winner was knocked down by Robert Sanchez.
The club had a troubled summer when key striker Sadio Mane opted to leave for Bayern Munich and his £64m move. [rising to £85m] the replacement Darwin Nunez has not yet started.
Firmino seemed to have eased some of the pressure by equaling his Premier League goal tally last season, but Trossard’s third ended that narrative.
And Liverpool will need to get back into shape quickly, with Arsenal next in the league, where a Gunners win could create a gargantuan 14-point gap between the sides.
Gophers men’s hockey: Logan Cooley wows in debut as U blanks Lindenwood
A month ago, Minnesota Gophers coach Bob Motzko was preaching patience for those expecting an immediate impact from rookie forward Logan Cooley, who came to the U of M after being selected third overall in the 2022 NHL draft. After Cooley’s college hockey debut, that patience may be put on pause.
Cooley scored two goals and set up another, while flashing an amazing set of skills with his stick and skates, as the Gophers opened their 2022-23 season with a 4-0 win over Lindenwood in the first-ever Division I game played by the visiting Lions.
“He was awful good tonight, and I think he’s been doing that his whole life,” Motzko said of Cooley, who is from Pittsburgh, and was one of the most sought-after players in the nation before choosing Minnesota. “Let’s hope he likes this building and keeps it going.”
Matthew Knies and Jaxon Nelseon each also had a goal and an assist, and Justen Close posted 16 saves for his fourth career shutout and his second clean sheet in his past three starts, dating back to last season.
The Lions got 30 saves from goalie Trent Burnham and killed a major penalty, but got nothing else but lessons in their debut at college hockey’s top level.
“It’s an amazing talent team that we competed against,” Lions coach Rick Zombo said, praising his goalie for a valiant effort and his team for their overall fitness. “We knew going in that you’ve got to keep their better players off the ice, but they’ve got 20 better players, so how are you supposed to do that?”
Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud had played together with amazing chemistry for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program last season, and after trying to separate them for the first few weeks of practice, Motzko reunited the duo. Sophomore forward Rhett Pitlick got the left wing spot with Cooley and Snuggerud, and showed he belonged in that trio immediately.
Cooley’s first collegiate goal came following a pretty backhand pass across the goalmouth. Burnham sprawled to make the save, but as he was skating away, Cooley was able to flip a backhand shot over the prone goalie for a 2-0 Gophers lead.
“You saw the pass he made. He’s super skilled, really a dynamic player,” Cooley said of Pitlick, whose father, Lance, and brother, Rem, both played for the Gophers. “He makes plays like that all the time in practice, so I wasn’t too surprised by that.”
Cooley admitted that after the initial save, he was just trying to get the puck back on net.
“He made a really nice save. I don’t know how he read that but I was just trying to chip it over his pad, and luckily it went in,” Cooley said.
Close, who has started every Gophers game since mid-January of last season, was not named one of the game’s three stars despite not allowing a goal and keeping things calm when the Lions made a few pushes in the second period. But for the Gophers, they saw what they’ve come to expect from the netminder who backstopped their Frozen Four run last season.
“He’s a really good goalie. Last year we leaned on him quite a bit later in the year and he showed up,” Nelson said.
Loons’ season on life support after 2-0 loss to San Jose
Despite a 2-0 loss to last-place San Jose on Saturday, Minnesota United is still alive for a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs. But for last few weeks, the Loons have been on life support.
Minnesota (13-14-6) has managed only one point in their last 18 available across six games. Their 46 points put them in log jam for the seven and final playoff spot.
With nothing to play for this season, San Jose (8-15-10) showed themselves to be the better team at PayPay Park.
MNUFC had a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win and some help, but didn’t do their part of the equation.
In the 52nd minute, Minnesota forward Luis Amarilla turned the ball over in midfield; Michael Boxall gave away a free kick; and Shea Salinas’s set piece took a nasty deflection off Emanuel Reynoso and past Dayne St. Clair for a 1-0 lead.
Roughly 20 minutes later, Benji Kikanovic beat Boxall on a run in the 71st minute and slotted a shot past St. Clair to make it 2-0.
San Jose outshot Minnesota 10-5 in the first half, including 2-1 on target. Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made a sprawling save on Paul Marie’s shot in the eight minute.
Midfielder Kervin Arriaga received a yellow card in the 10th minute and will be suspended due to yellow-card accumulation for Decision Day against Vancouver on Oct. 9.
The Loons have had 10 players suspended due to accumulation this season.
Minnesota returns to St. Paul to play Vancouver Whitecaps on Decision Day on Oct. 9.
