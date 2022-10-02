News
DeMar DeRozan is tired of questions about his age. ‘You just make people eat their words,’ the 33-year-old Chicago Bulls forward says.
DeMar DeRozan is tired of being called old.
He’s tired of a lot of things. Questions about his toughness. About his fit with Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls. About whether he still has enough in the tank to make it another season.
As DeRozan enters his 14th NBA season, he is accustomed to shrugging off those doubts. But that doesn’t mean he’s immune to annoyance.
“It’s like, ‘God damn, what did I do to you all?’ ” DeRozan said with a laugh during Bulls media day Monday. “You look at so much stuff like it’s entertainment. You indulge in it, take whatever you want from it. You just make people eat their words and you get the last laugh. Because I know nobody understands and knows the amount of work that I put in. I know for a fact that most of the guys in our league don’t work like I do. Just me knowing that part of it, I already know what you’re putting up is BS.”
DeRozan’s 13th season in the league was his best — averaging a career-high 27.9 points, knocking down buzzer-beating shots on back-to-back nights and earning a starting spot in the All-Star Game — and newfound respect in Chicago.
And yet the doubts returned, constant and ever present, the moment the season ended. DeRozan turned 33 in August, seven years senior to the average age in the league (26.1). Even after a stellar season, DeRozan was surrounded by questions regarding his age. Was that the peak? Can he get any better at this point in his career?
That’s just another concept that perplexes him.
“Who comes up with that theory?” DeRozan said. “I always wondered that. It ain’t like I’m 48. … It’s not like I’m Kevin Willis out here.”
DeRozan can’t let himself think about slowing down. But he also thinks the concept is preposterous at his age, especially as he joins an elite group of veterans still dominating the league in their mid-30s. DeRozan spent time this summer with fellow veterans Chris Paul and LeBron James, who are finding new layers to their game at 37.
Although age always will be a factor, DeRozan believes advances in sports science are making it increasingly possible for players to extend their careers deep into their 30s.
“There are so many ways to take care of yourself — physically, mentally, nutrition, the technology that you have for recovery,” DeRozan said. “There are so many ways that you can be effective for longer periods of time. … I love getting older just to show people you still can get better the older you get.”
Last season was an adjustment period for the Bulls. DeRozan fit right in, exceeding expectations while establishing himself as a locker-room leader.
Now, the Bulls know exactly what they’re getting from DeRozan.
“I just need him to be himself,” coach Billy Donovan said.
Even in DeRozan’s finest season, the Bulls often struggled when they asked him to do too much. Injuries forced stars Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball to the sidelines for large swaths of the season. DeRozan rose to the occasion, delivering 40-point heroics whenever the Bulls needed them. But that wasn’t enough to lift the Bulls in the postseason.
After LaVine underwent surgery in the offseason, DeRozan is confident the duo will flourish.
“It can be very exciting and scary for other people,” DeRozan said. “I can’t tell you how many times I talked to him this summer, just checking on him. I want be with a healthy Zach. A full year of that is something I dream about every single night.”
A believer in consistency, DeRozan’s offseason looked the same as his last 13 summers — a rigorous gym schedule balanced by time with family in Los Angeles.
But DeRozan also welcomed young Bulls forward Patrick Williams into the routine, continuing to embrace a newfound role as a mentor.
“It’s an honor for those guys to even trust me, look toward me for any kind of advice,” DeRozan said. “Even this far in my career, I don’t think I’m bigger or better than the next guy. For guys to trust me with any kind of advice, to work out with me, to spend any time with me, it means a lot to me.”
Training with younger players and staying around his family help DeRozan keep in touch with the spark that ignited his love of basketball as a kid. Each summer, he focused on reconnecting with that joy while obsessing over the minute details of his game.
DeRozan isn’t quite at the point of turning off the lights in the gym to learn to shoot blind — a concept he joked about at media day. But he’s still finding ways to keep the game fresh for himself.
“I haven’t met nobody that has perfected anything in any type of craft,” DeRozan said. “As long as you’re adding something small — no matter how small it is — to something you already have, it’s beneficial. That’s how I look at it. There are still so many ways that this game can be figured out.”
()
News
3 keys to a Giants win over the Bears
1. STOP THE RUN
The Chicago Bears’ 297 passing yards are the least by a team through three games since 1981. The Bears’ 560 rushing yards rank second in the NFL. The Giants defense has allowed 7.0 yards per carry since Leonard Williams got hurt in Week 2. Winning this game starts with stopping Justin Fields and Khalil Herbert on the ground.
2. FORCE TURNOVERS
Wink Martindale’s defense has only forced one turnover in three games. Fields has thrown four interceptions in three games. Takeaways, and even a defensive touchdown, might be necessary to beat the stingy Bears.
3. SCORE EARLY, PROTECT JONES
The Giants haven’t scored a first-half touchdown yet this season. And Daniel Jones was running for his life in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Keeping the QB upright is imperative. Scoring a touchdown in the first two quarters would help.
()
News
Literary calendar for the week of Oct. 2
KRISTIN HARMEL: Celebrates the 10th anniversary edition of “The Sweetness of Forgetting,” her first World War II novel, which made her an international bestseller in 2012.
This story, called “beautifully complex” by Woman’s Day, follows a Cape Cod bakery owner who travels to Paris to uncover a lost family secret for her dying grandmother. In-person, presented by Club Book.
7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, Scott County Library, 16210 Eagle Creek Ave. S.E., Prior Lake. Go to: clubbook.org/events
MOHSIN HAMID: India-born author of five novels and a book of essays discusses his writing. Virtual event, presented by Club Book.
Noon Monday, Oct. 3. Go to: clubbook.org/events
JOHN KOETHE: Distinguished professor of philosophy emeritus from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee reads from his latest poetry collection “Beyond Belief.”
6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul.
LITERARY BRIDGES: Presents poets Annette Gagliardi, Laura Kozy Lanik and Linda White highlighting Gagliari’s new collection “A Short Supply of Viability.”
2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul
JOHN OWENS: Signs copies of his new children’s book, “One Summer Up North,” which celebrates winter fun.
10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake
BETTY BRANDT PASSICK: Minnesota novelist and former 3M employee hosts meet-and-greet events celebrating publication of her historical novel “The Black Bag of Dr. Wiltse (an Iowa story),” about a pioneer physician who leaves Canada in the 1850s and establishes himself in a Midwest city where he uses his black bag to get him into places where he can investigate murders. Second in her Gangsters series.
- 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, Paperbacks Plus Bookstore, 2530 7th Ave. E., North St. Paul
- 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Minneapolis
- 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, Washington County Library, Oakdale Branch, 1010 Heron Ave. N., Oakdale
WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON
It’s not too late to buy tickets for Friends of the St. Paul Public Library’s Opus & Olives gala fundraiser next Sunday, Oct. 9, at St. Paul RiverCentre. Bestselling guest readers will be April Ryan (emcee), Ann Hood, Weike Wang, and Buzz Bissinger, Pulitzer Prize-winner and former Pioneer Press writer. Individual tickets are $150. For information go to: thefriends.org/opus-olives-gala/.
St. Paul author Fredrick Soukup’s novel “Blood Up North” won literary fiction honors in the NYC Big Book Award, judged by people from different parts of the book industry.
News
Chicago Bears at New York Giants: Everything you need to know about the Week 4 game before kickoff
The 2-1 Chicago Bears will hit the road to play the 2-1 New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in a Week 4 matchup. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).
Get the latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Kicker update
The Bears likely will have a new kicker for Sunday’s game against the Giants.
The team announced it signed Michael Badgley to the practice squad Saturday morning, and he was elevated to the game-day roster as Cairo Santos did not travel with the team.
Santos missed practices Thursday and Friday for personal reasons, and the team designated him as questionable for the game.
Read the full story here.
Injury news
Running back David Montgomery (ankle) did not practiced this week and was ruled out on Friday’s injury report. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson (quad) and defensive back Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) were ruled out for the Week 4 game.
Defensive end Robert Quinn, who was out Thursday with an illness, was on the field Friday and listed as questionable.
Read the full story here.
5 things to watch — plus our Week 4 predictions
Saquon Barkley is looking more like his old self than the one who was limited to 181 carries for 627 yards in 15 games the last two seasons because of injuries.
The Giants running back has 53 carries for 317 yards and two touchdowns over three games, including 164 rushing yards against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1. Stopping Barkley will be a big task for a Bears run defense that has allowed 157 rushing yards per game.
On the flip side, the Bears running game is second-best in the NFL with 186.7 rushing yards per game. Khalil Herbert didn’t miss a beat when top running back David Montgomery went down against the Houston Texans last week, totaling 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Read the full story here.
New rejuvenated spirit for Jackson — and same bold confidence
Eddie Jackson feels new energy under the changed coaching staff and roster. And the “fresh start” coaches touted for him in the spring has led to two interceptions in the first three games of 2022. The team vibe is one Jackson hopes pushes him back to the playmaking prowess that resulted in 10 interceptions and five touchdowns in his first three seasons.
Not that he ever thought it was gone, even after a couple of years of loss on and off the field.
“I always knew what type of player I am,” Jackson told the Tribune. “My coaches, players, teammates, everyone knows. It never was a thing where my head was held low.”
Read the full story here.
Should the Bears have hired Brian Daboll?
As one of 10 new head coaches this season — and one of five without NFL head coaching experience — Brian Daboll remains in the early stages of building his program, articulating his vision and resetting the Giants’ culture.
Like his coaching opponent this weekend, Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears, Daboll is aware the 2022 season will require substantial patience and a surplus of resolve as a rebuilding team low on talent experiences the inevitable performance dips and mental funks that accompany the big-win highs.
Read the full story here.
More passing game issues for Bears
QB Justin Fields has attempted the fewest passes by a starting quarterback each week this season, and it’s difficult to imagine the offense will be opened up anytime soon. According to the league’s Next Gen statistics, none of his 45 pass attempts this season has been into a tight window, reflective of his hesitancy to cut it loose.
He was 8 of 17 for 106 yards in Week 3 with two interceptions. Fields described his performance as “trash” afterward. A case can be made his first three weeks are the worst three-game stretch for a Bears quarterback since Caleb Hanie passed for 359 yards in Weeks 13-15 of the 2011 season. Hanie was the backup, not a quarterback the Bears traded up to select in Round 1.
The Giants defense, which uses a wide variety of pressures, could have some unscouted looks for the Bears when the teams meet Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Read the full story here.
- What we learned from Bears OC Luke Getsy, including a hidden moment of brilliance from QB Justin Fields
- Another challenge for the Bears passing game: WR Byron Pringle goes on injured reserve
Latest news from Arlington Heights
Residents of the northwest suburbs were skeptical about infrastructure changes and using taxpayer dollars to fund the Bears’ proposed redevelopment of Arlington Park International Racecourse at an event hosted by a pair of libertarian and conservative groups.
Advertised as a debate, “Don’t Feed the Bears …?” is the most recent in a string of initiatives by the libertarian political advocacy group Americans for Prosperity opposing the use of public money in any Bears-related development in Arlington Heights. The group is funded by the conservative billionaire Koch Brothers. The Heartland Institute also opposes using public money on the team.
Read the full story here.
Miss anything this week? Catch up before kickoff.
- What we learned from Bears OC Luke Getsy, including a hidden moment of brilliance from QB Justin Fields
- Bears Q&A with Brad Biggs: Can Justin Fields be a difference maker? Can Velus Jones be the passing game’s ‘missing component’?
- Column: Coach Matt Eberflus sends 2 clear messages — he wants to keep the Bears roster healthy, and practice matters
- 12 eye-catching numbers as the Bears prepare to face the Giants
- Jaylon Smith excited to ‘run it back’ with Giants against Bears’ rushing attack
- 4 things we learned from the Bears, including Darnell Mooney’s frustrations
- NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and flag football game
()
News
Gen Z on TikTok shows what they think about inflation. That’s not what economists say: NPR
Screenshot by NPR
If you want to know what Gen-Z thinks about something, TikTok is a great place to start. According to new data from Google, 40% of Gen Zers prefer TikTok as a search engine. So it’s no surprise when it comes to inflation, their good catches are all over the app.
Pasha Grozdov, a TikToker with 430,000 followers, has a bio that says “your wild bestie, bringing you positive vibes,” and her videos that dramatize everyday events reflect that sentiment. In one of his videos, he sarcastically impersonates Gen Z and their nihilistic response to inflation.
It’s not hard to find TikTok users who are just entering adulthood and complaining about inflation on TikTok. From making fun of the price of groceries to the rising cost of fast food.
But not all is fun and games. It is clear that this generation also has real concerns. Talk to Gen Z on TikTok and many are expressing feelings of despair.
Marcus Macal is 25 and, due to high rents, hasn’t yet been able to leave his family home in New Jersey, despite working full time.
“I know that personally I don’t travel the way I want to,” he says. “I don’t go out to eat like I would like. I don’t go out with friends like I like. It’s a Saturday night and I’m here at home because it’s free.”
Katie Webster, a classical voice student at Azusa Pacific University, will be graduating next May and is beginning to feel the pressure to start her career in this economic state.
“There’s a lot of anxiety about graduating and also finding a place off campus or figuring out where to live,” she says. “I had to come to terms with never owning a house, or maybe never having a really big retirement fund. Those are things you need to start now and I don’t know if I can.”
Kids have it easier these days
But despite Gen Z concerns, economists actually believe younger adults are better off when it comes to weathering inflation. Betsey Stevenson, a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan, says she can see why inflation is a major stressor for those just entering adulthood.
“Inflation has been pretty damn steady at 2% for your whole life and even for the lives of some of your relatives,” she says. “And then all of a sudden we hit 2021 and it’s like, what’s going on?”
That 1% or 2% childhood inflation of Gen Z is now around 8%. But in Stevenson’s eyes, this generation is actually in a much better position than older people.
“They should consider themselves lucky to be younger rather than someone watching their savings erode due to inflation as we speak,” Stevenson said.
They hold a very valuable asset right now: flexibility, which Stevenson says is vital in a highly inflationary environment. It is easier for young people to change jobs or move to a place where there are better opportunities.
“What we’re seeing right now in today’s economy is people changing jobs getting the biggest pay increases,” Stevenson said. “So look around and maybe look for another job willing to pay you more or use that outside offer to negotiate with your current boss.”
Gen Z wages are growing twice as fast as Millennials and Gen Xers each year
According to the Pew Research Center, more than half of the nearly 50 million workers who left their jobs for something new during the Great Resignation saw their real earnings rise.
While wages have risen for all workers over the past year, this is especially true for Gen Z. Their wages are rising twice as fast as Millennials and Gen Xers each year.
Kyla Scanlon, 25, does TikToks explaining the economy to an audience of 140,000 followers.
She agrees that younger people tend to be less affected by inflation, but she also notes that “young people are normally earlier in their earning power cycle, so they don’t earn as much as the older generation.”
She says Gen Zers still have to shop for groceries, buy gas and pay bills like rent, which is up at least 15% since last year, so the experience can be the even regardless of age.
So Gen Z may be better off financially in the long run, but both Stevenson and Scanlon agree – people who make less money feel inflation more.
NPR News
News
Skywatch: Autumn stargazing at its best
This is such a wonderful time of year for stargazing. The nights are longer and have great constellations, planets, and other celestial treasures. Treat yourself and lie back on a reclining lawn chair to take it all in. The dark skies of the countryside are best, but even city skies can put on a great show.
There is so much to see this October. Headlining are Jupiter and Saturn, which are still relatively close to our planet. Mars is also closing in. Jupiter and Saturn pop out in the early evening southeastern sky fairly close to each other. You can’t miss them even in light-polluted heavens. Jupiter is the brightest star-like object in the entire evening sky. Saturn is the next-brightest luminary you can see, to the upper right of Jupiter in the southern evening heavens, about 50 degrees away or about five widths of your fist held at arm’s length.
In late September Jupiter was the closest it’s been to Earth since 1951 and is just about as close in our October skies. At the beginning of the month Jupiter is 368 million miles away. Believe it or not, that’s close for Jupiter. Since it’s so close, you’ll easily see up to four of Jupiter’s largest moons with even a small telescope. They resemble tiny stars on either side of the giant planet. I’ll have much on Jupiter next week in Skywatch.
Saturn is an outstanding telescope target. It’s not quite as close to Earth as it was in August but with even a small scope, you should still easily resolve Saturn’s vast ring system and maybe even some of its moons, especially Titan, which is larger than the planet Mercury. Saturn will join a nearly full Hunter Moon this coming Wednesday evening. A few nights later, on the 8th, the moon will be one day shy of being full and will be just to the lower left of Jupiter. That should be fabulous!
If you stay late enough, you’ll witness the great 2022 Mars invasion! Early in October look for distinctly orange-red Mars in the low northeast sky, and it’ll be the brightest star-like object in that part of the sky. By late in the month Mars will be even brighter, rising a little after 9 p.m. In December, Mars and Earth will reach their closest approach to each other in over two years.
Even though it’s autumn, many summer constellations are hanging on in the western evening sky. You can still easily see the Summer Triangle high above the western horizon, made up of the three brightest stars from three separate constellations: Vega in the constellation Lyra the Harp; Altair, the brightest star in Aquila the Eagle; and Deneb in Cygnus the Swan.
The Big Dipper is upright and riding low in the northwestern sky. Even though it’s the most famous star pattern in the sky, it’s not an official constellation but makes up the bright rear end and tail of the large constellation Ursa Major, the Big Bear.
In the east, look for a giant diamond of stars on the rise that marks the grand constellation Pegasus the winged horse. Just to the upper left of Pegasus is the Andromeda Galaxy, the next-door neighbor to our Milky Way, nearly 2.5 million light-years away, with just one light-year spanning nearly 6 trillion miles.
If you stay up late enough, you’ll spot the Pleiades star cluster resembling a tiny version of the Big Dipper in the eastern sky. It’s also called the “Seven Little Sisters,” the daughters of the god Atlas. Most people can see at least six stars, but it’s possible to see seven or more. Through binoculars or a small telescope, you can see many more. Astronomically it’s a cluster of young stars that all formed together over 100 million years ago, and they’re relatively close by at a little over 400 light-years away.
Another wonderful gift October stargazing offers in the darker countryside heavens is the Milky Way band, a ribbon of ghostly light that reaches across the entire sky from the southwest to the northeast horizon, cutting the sky nearly in half. It’s absolutely breathtaking! The milky band is the combined light of billions and billions of stars that make up the plane, or the thickest part, of our own Milky Way Galaxy.
Don’t miss the great October skies!
UPCOMING STARWATCH PROGRAMS
- Monday, Oct. 3, 7-9 p.m., at Afton Elementary School, in Afton, through Stillwater Community Education. For more information and reservations: call 651-351-8300 or go to stillwaterschools.org/community-education.
- Tuesday, Oct. 4, 7-9 p.m., at Casey Lake Park in North St. Paul. For more information and reservations: call 651-747-2411 or go to www.northstpaul.org/834/Parks-Recreation.
- Wednesday, Oct. 5, 7-9 p.m., Hillcrest School in Bloomington. For more information: call Bloomington Community Education at 952-681-6100 or go to ce.bloomington.k12.mn.us/adult-enrichment-classes.
- Thursday, Oct. 6, 7-9 p.m., Prior Lake. For location and more information: call 952-226-0080 or go to www.priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us/community/index.aspx.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
News
Week 4 playing time, TV, ratings and what to read – The Denver Post
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 4 game between the Ravens (2-1) and the Buffalo Bills (2-1).
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: CBS, ch. 13.9 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)
Coverage map:
Flow: Paramount More
Radio: Sports USA (Josh Appel, Brandon Noble); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson)
Provide: High 50s, steady rain
Line: Invoices per 3 (from Saturday evening)
Pre-game reading:
()
Join the conversation
We invite you to use our feedback platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable information or material to us, and to disclose any information as necessary to satisfy the law. . , regulation or government request. We may permanently block any user who abuses these terms. As of June 15, 2022, comments on DenverPost.com are powered by Viafoura, and you may need to log in again to start commenting. Learn more about our new feedback system here. If you need help or are having trouble with your feedback account, please email us at [email protected]
denverpost sports
DeMar DeRozan is tired of questions about his age. ‘You just make people eat their words,’ the 33-year-old Chicago Bulls forward says.
3 keys to a Giants win over the Bears
Literary calendar for the week of Oct. 2
Chicago Bears at New York Giants: Everything you need to know about the Week 4 game before kickoff
Gen Z on TikTok shows what they think about inflation. That’s not what economists say: NPR
Skywatch: Autumn stargazing at its best
VeChain Q2 Financial Report Reveals $535M in Crypto Reserves
Week 4 playing time, TV, ratings and what to read – The Denver Post
Letters: Thousands are hoping they can get another shot at living, like I did
First weather alert: Sunday morning forecast for 10/2 from CBS2
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending