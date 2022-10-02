News
First weather alert: Sunday morning forecast for 10/2 from CBS2
After a very wet start to the day on Saturday, we are now witnessing a break in the rain. The rain has been associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ian. It is also very humid, cool and windy. Times are hovering in the mid to high 50s and will stay there for about the next 24 hours.
For Saturday evening and early Sunday morning, the weather will be rather cloudy with occasional showers. Wet and windy conditions will prevail. Wind gusts will average between 10 and 20 mph, with stronger gusts along the coast. Our minimum will be 56.
Sunday appears to be almost identical to Saturday, with a few minor differences. Unlike Saturday, the rain will be weaker overall and will persist from the end of the morning until the afternoon. The areas to the south and east of the city are where the rain will be most concentrated.
Winds will also be stronger than Saturday, with gusts reaching 40 mph, especially for the Jersey Shore. The winds can cause coastal flooding, so a Coastal Flood Advisory and Wind Advisory have been issued in these areas. We will struggle to hit the 60 degree mark, with a high of just 59.
When it comes to precipitation totals for the period, forecast models are down significantly from Friday. It now appears that the majority of the region will see additional rainfall totals of around a quarter inch on average, while the Jersey Shore could see totals well over an inch. A yellow alert is in place until Sunday.
Literary pick: Margaret Hasse pays tribute to her Glacier-Park hiking mother
The place where we were crouched into was dry at first, but suddenly a stream began to trickle down – right where my back was resting against the rock. As we were wedged in, I couldn’t move or Lenore would not have any shelter, but I didn’t mind. I had already been wet through many times before that morning. ”
— From the 1926 Glacier Park dairy of Gladys Johnson Hasse
Imagine hiking and climbing the mountains of Glacier Park wearing a velveteen jacket and street shoes. No insulated boots or rain jacket. No nylon tent, lantern, GPS or other equipment.
That’s what St. Paul poet Margaret Hasse’s mother. Gladys Johnson (later Hasse), did in 1926 and ’27. As if hiking in the rain without a coat wasn’t enough, Gladys and her friend Lenore hitchhiked from the park back home to Minnesota.
Years later, Margaret Hasse and other family members followed in Gladys’ footsteps.
Margaret was first drawn to the park because of her mother’s exciting stories of her own time working at one of the country’s most popular parks. Almost half a century later, Hasse pays tribute to her mother and the beauties of Glacier in her new chapbook “The Call of Glacier Park,’ (Finishing Line Press, $14.99). It’s a combination of 26 poems by Hasse and excerpts from her mother’s diary.
“When my mother wasn’t hiking she was waitressing at East Glacier Lodge,” Margaret recalls in an e-mail. “JJ and Louie (Hill) promoted Glacier Park as the ‘Alps of America.’”
Gladys’ summer was not only filled with work and hiking, but with going home the long way.
“(My mother) and Lenore sold their return tickets on the Great Northern (railroad), and hitchhiked down Montana to Yellow Stone Park, across Wyoming, S.D., and Minnesota, to arrive, after 122 rides, at St. Paul, and then Northfield where she returned to Carleton College,” Hasse writes.”(She) died when I was 27, but I have the comfort all these years of her stories, her diaries, her poems.”
Hasse’s descriptions of Glacier’s fresh air, mountain wild flowers, sparkling streams, wildlife and the joys (and pain) of mountain climbing will resonate with everyone who has spent time in the park. And for those who have worked at the Glacier hotels, there will be plenty of memories.
Hasse, a native of South Dakota, studied English and creative writing at Stanford University and the University of Minnesota. She is the author of six full-length books of poetry, including her most recent, “Summoned” (Nodin Press).
She has been very involved at the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis as teaching artist, Writers on Stage performer, Mentor Program, Art and the Land project, as well as board chair.
Hasse will read from “The Call of Glacier Park” at these venues:
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, free virtual event in conversation with Margaret Notley of Glacier National Park conservancy. Presented by SubText Books in St. Paul. Register at: subtextbooks.com
- 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, Midstream Reading series, Unity Church-Unitarian, 732 Holly Ave., St. Paul
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Rain Taxi Book Festival, Minnesota State Fairgrounds
- 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, Launch party for Volume 13 of St. Paul Almanac with brief readings by authors, Securian Club, CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway, St. Paul.
Ben Stokes Replies To Harsha Bhogle’s Comments Criticising England
Deepti Sharma’s runout at non-striker’s end created an avalanche amid Cricket Fraternity and once again revived the never-ending debate of ‘Spirit of Cricket’ vs ‘Laws of Cricket’. The match was close, the series was on the line, and there couldn’t have been a crunchier moment to do or even imagine something like that. But it did happen.
Nevertheless, she was completely in her rights and did the right thing. Non-striker shouldn’t take the unnecessary advantage of being a couple of steps ahead when the ball is being delivered. However, as you’d expect, English Fans didn’t take the loss well and showed strong emotions on Social Media.
They started lecturing about the spirit of cricket and the same repetitive lectures that were delivered to Ravi Ashwin a few years ago. Perhaps, it’s one of their character traits to make sporting laws and then forget them altogether.
The ‘Voice of Cricket’ Harsha Bhogle wasn’t pleased with the reaction so he made a tweet thread, explaining how English Culture is such that they feel whatever they’re doing should be blindly followed by the rest of the world. He even took shots at their colonial past, saying they need to grow out of that mindset.
I find it very disturbing that a very large section of the media in England is asking questions of a girl who played by the laws of the game & none at all of another who was gaining an illegal advantage and was a habitual offender. That includes reasonable people & I think (1/n)
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 30, 2022
There had to be repercussions and the person who decided to come forward to defend England was their Test Captain, Ben Stokes. He called out Harsha for dragging culture in a Sport, and that how he was bashed by Indian Fans for a mistake that he didn’t commit in the 2019 World Cup Final.
Harsha … bringing culture into peoples opinion over a Mankad?
— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 1, 2022
Harsha in his reply said that Stokes wasn’t at fault during the 2019 World Cup and that he would love to have a chat with him if he has a moment.
Well, you were not at fault on that one so with you there. On the reaction in England to the non-striker backing up, I think it is what you are told when you learn the game and so, part of culture. Very happy to chat about it one day if you have a moment. Cheers
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 1, 2022
Twitter users always go bonkers when there is an e-lafda going on and this was no different.
Indian Fans trolled Ben Stokes left, right and centre, with some even saying why’d a Kiwi want to defend the Brits?
Here are some of the quirky tweets you should see :-
loving the tears ben, keep em flowing.
— . (@B4RDAN19) October 1, 2022
Man’s comparing criticism and abuse from nameless trolls (which is unfortunate but doesn’t carry weight, every professional athlete faces that UNFORTUNATELY) to needless criticism from renowned journalist and professional cricketers. How are both the same, Fred?
— KelvinR (@KachaK3la) October 1, 2022
Ben we love you it’s a part of game !! But what deepti did was also a part of game which comes under ICC laws but the way English Cricketers reacted was not a good thing.
— Knight Rider (@iKnightRider19) October 1, 2022
It is simple. When Playing against England, step out of non-strikers crease as far as you want.
Then see whether this ‘spirit’ thing is preached further by them or not.
— Rishabh Sharma (@cricmonster_lub) September 30, 2022
Indians to Stokes everytime pic.twitter.com/7qGzjZlhX0
— Deciever185.0 (@SuperhitVK) October 1, 2022
No matter what English Fans say, there’s no denying the fact that England does have that tendency to declare lawful whatever they feel is right. Similarly, whatever doesn’t go their way is either unethical or against the spirit.
This has to change since Britain is neither the Superpower it was some 2 centuries ago, nor a Cricketing powerhouse or world leader in any particular sport.
BCCI holds more authority over the ICC than the ECB or Cricket Australia. About time we make some rules of our own? Or perhaps, introduce the gully Cricket ones.
The post Ben Stokes Replies To Harsha Bhogle’s Comments Criticising England appeared first on MEWS.
Dick Osgood: Making Como an ‘ecologically healthy, shallow lake’ is a big challenge
As new residents of Como Lake, we love it here – the neighborhood, the neighbors, the park and the lake. We appreciate the short-term outcomes from efforts to reduce obnoxious odors and make the lake cleaner and better-smelling.
Having grown up in the area about 50 years ago, I recall the lake notoriously stinking. Now my family and I, along with other residents and visitors, better enjoy this beautiful resource. However, the Como Lake cleanup is a “work in progress,” and the next phases will be critical.
The 2019 management plan that frames this work is adaptive and long-term (I had a small consulting role in the development of this plan). As the partners look ahead to upcoming management efforts, there are challenges that deserve attention.
One of the plan’s goals states that Como should be a “managed as an ecologically healthy, shallow lake,” meaning it should become clear, low in nutrients and dominated by submersed aquatic plants.
What does this really mean and what will it take to achieve a healthy shallow lake?
In Minnesota, healthy shallow lakes share these attributes:
1. Small, undeveloped watersheds
2. Abundant, diverse native aquatic vegetation
3. Large water level fluctuations
4. Low nutrients and high clarity
5. Frequent winter fish kills (for lakes unconnected to other lakes).
For Como Lake, none of these occur naturally, so compensatory remedies must be implemented to mimic a healthy lake.
We have long known that lakes with watersheds larger than about 10 times a lake’s surface area are unlikely to be restored using watershed best-management practices (like ponds and rain gardens). Como Lake’s watershed is about 17 times its surface area, so accomplishing the plan’s goal of a 60% reduction in nutrients is unlikely unless extraordinary measures are implemented throughout the tributary watershed. For example, runoff water could be intercepted and treated in onshore facilities, a strategy that has been used effectively in other parts of the country and Europe.
Abundant, diverse native vegetation will be challenging to achieve. Now, the lake’s vegetation includes curlyleaf pondweed, a non-native, invasive plant, which displaces native vegetation. Curlyleaf pondweed is so aggressive that annual herbicide applications targeting only curlyleaf pondweed will likely be required for some time. One challenge is there are no known instances where the plant has been eliminated. Establishing, then allowing, native plants to thrive will also be challenging. Attempts to transplant native plants must be considered experimental, as there are no known cases where this has been successful.
Periodic drawdowns to mimic natural cycles are technically feasible, but have some obvious practical and social limitations.
Lowering lake nutrients (phosphorus) to the plan’s goal of 60 parts per billion (ppb) has been substantially achieved following the alum treatment in 2020. However, this phosphorus level criterion is based on average conditions for Minnesota shallow lakes, but not necessarily for healthy shallow lakes. At 60 ppb, we expect continued algae blooms and poor clarity, which may not result in foul odors, but still too high for a healthy lake. For example, I noted in my daily walks last year a persistent and possibly toxic blue-green algae bloom spanning August through October (same thing so far this year). I would not advise body-contact recreation in the lake. To better assure favorable algae conditions and a healthy lake, a phosphorus goal of 20-30 ppb ought to be considered. This is feasible with periodic alum applications.
Finally, most natural, healthy shallow lakes are fishless or have frequent fish kills due to having abundant vegetation depleting winter oxygen. Artificially sustaining a fish population in Como Lake works counter to the goal of sustaining a healthy lake. I recognize that fishing is a valued and popular activity on the lake and there may be ways to manipulate the fisheries without compromising lake health, but these are largely untested, and success is not assured.
The benefits to the lake’s quality following the 2020 alum application include a demonstrably cleaner, more pleasant lake. But not yet a healthy shallow lake. Ongoing efforts to remove carp, introduce native plants and manage the watershed are at the edge of lake management technology, represent an attempt to finesse this challenging and complex ecosystem and are largely untried and experimental. A more tried-and-true approach would include allowing the lake to winterkill and remain fishless as well as regular herbicide and alum treatments. But even this more aggressive approach does not assure a more idealized lake condition. Como Lake will remain a very large management challenge.
An acceptable outcome may be to leave well enough alone by continuing periodic alum applications to sustain this recent improved condition.
On the other hand, what if all this works to attain the ‘healthy shallow lake’ envisioned in the management plan?
The lake water will be clear, but with abundant native plants. The lake will either be fishless or fish populations would require ongoing winter aeration, fish stocking and periodic carp removal. Fishing (if fish remain) will be difficult due to weed interference. Likewise, boating will be challenging. The submerged native plants will likely gather floating debris. I wonder if this eventuality has been thoroughly considered.
The early results of the Como Lake plan are encouraging and appreciated. The next phase of working toward attaining, then sustaining, an ecologically healthy lake will be much more challenging. The adaptive plan allows for this, however, the proposed next steps are in uncharted territory.
Dick Osgood of St. Paul is an aquatic ecologist and professional lake manager.
ASK IRA: Does Omer Yurtseven deserve the Heat eyeball test?
Q: Ira, I’m watching the preseason for one reason: Big Yurt. We know what Bam Adebayo can do. Dewayne Dedmon has been in the league a decade. So let’s see toe-to-toe this week with Rudy Gobert (or Karl-Anthony Towns), Nic Claxton, Steven Adams. – Frankie.
A: But the preseason also is about establishing continuity for your primary players, which is why Bam Adebayo will need the work. But I also agree with your premise. The inference with Omer Yurtseven seemingly is what he cannot do, particularly on the defensive end. So let’s see, before the games start to count for real. Tuesday’s exhibition opener could be particularly useful, with the Timberwolves featuring the rare opening combination of dual big men, with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. I’m all for more Omer now, so we can get a better read on what should come next.
Q: I’ll be in Memphis on Friday. Will anyone play? – Ed.
A: Even when it’s not a back-to-back set, there are no guarantees when it comes to the preseason. But when it comes to playing in Memphis the night after playing in Brooklyn, I would brace for a lot of Jamaree Bouyea, Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson and Dru Smith. The highlight might be seeing two-way players Marcus Garrett and Darius Days.
Q: How do I get tickets for Monday’s scrimmage? – Mike.
A: By going here.
()
How to watch Ravens vs. Bills: Week 4 game time, TV, odds and what to read
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 4 game between the Ravens (2-1) and Buffalo Bills (2-1).
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)
Coverage map:
Stream: Paramount Plus
Radio: Sports USA (Josh Appel, Brandon Noble); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson)
Forecast: High 50s, steady rain
Line: Bills by 3 (as of Saturday night)
Pregame reading:
- Ravens vs. Bills staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 4 game in Baltimore?
- Previewing Ravens vs. Bills: 11 things to watch, including Buffalo’s secondary, Mark Andrews and Josh Allen
- With new team and improved health, Ravens’ Jason Pierre-Paul eager to get back onto the field
- Ravens rookies take center stage more quickly than expected with injuries to key veterans mounting
- Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley says he’s ‘very close’ to returning, could play Sunday vs. Bills
- Ravens vs. Bills scouting report for Week 4: Who has the edge?
- The Ravens — yes, the Ravens — have become a pass-first team. And it’s working.
- Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Ronnie Stanley, Eric DeCosta, 2023 draft and more | COMMENTARY
()
Biden to travel to Florida and Puerto Rico to see Hurricane Ian devastation
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit devastated areas this week as the United States reels from the death, dangerous flooding and destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian.
The White House announced Saturday night that the Bidens would travel to Puerto Rico on Monday and Florida on Wednesday.
At least 73 storm-related deaths have been confirmed in Florida since Hurricane Ian hit the state last week with winds of 150 mph, according to a count from state officials and an NBC News tally.
Since being downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory late Saturday that the storm was dissipating in southern Virginia. Yet it also caused flooding and power outages in the Carolinas as the extent of the damage became apparent. At least four people have also died in North Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper announced on Saturday.
As rescue efforts are underway and floodwaters recede in places littered with destroyed homes, local officials have warned that the extent of death and destruction left by Ian may be just beginning.
Puerto Rico is still grappling with the fallout from Hurricane Fiona, which has claimed 25 lives since hitting US territory last month, according to the island’s health department.
No further details of the trip were announced, but Biden mentioned his concern for storm-hit areas during a Congressional Black Caucus awards dinner on Saturday night.
“Our hearts … are heavy, the devastating hurricanes, the storms in Puerto Rico, Florida and South Carolina. And we owe Puerto Rico much more than they’ve already gotten,” Biden said.
Nearly a million customers were still without power, according to data from PowerOutage.us on Sunday morning, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency announcing that some generators purchased for medical needs by residents will be covered by the money taxpayers.
Residents who lost power after the storm hit in areas covered by Biden’s major disaster declaration will be eligible for reimbursement, which currently only includes Florida counties of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas and Sarasota. Additional areas could be designated after damage assessment, the White House said.
Across the Florida Strait, fresh protests erupted in Cuba on Saturday over ongoing power outages in Havana as crews rushed to restore power. Ian had cut power to the entire country of 11 million people when he drove through western Cuba earlier this week.
Meanwhile, rescuers continued to comb Florida, where Ian made landfall last Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to ever hit the country.
It caused catastrophic flooding.
At least 1,100 rescues have been made in Florida since the storm hit, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday at a news conference.
“There’s been a great outpouring of support and I’ve seen a lot of resilience in this community of people wanting to pick themselves up and wanting to get their communities back on their feet,” DeSantis told reporters. “We will be there and help you every step of the way.”
Power outages also continued in Puerto Rico where more than 140,000 residents were stranded without power and nearly 40,000 in the Carolinas, according to PowerOutage.us.
Hurricane Fiona hit the island on September 16, knocking out power grids and flooding towns, leaving residents with collapsed bridges. Within days, almost all of Puerto Rico was without power. It was the second storm in five years and the island had still not fully recovered from Hurricane Maria in 2017.
“To the people of Puerto Rico, we are not gone; I am committed to you and the recovery of the island,” Biden said after a FEMA briefing on Thursday. “We will support you for as long as it takes to do so,” he said.
Phil McCausland, Leila Sackur and Corky Siemaszko contributed.
