Florida, Carolinas struggle to recover after mighty Storm Ian – NBC Chicago
Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors to a major barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll rose sharply, as hundreds of thousands still suffocated without power days after the monster storm hit. be unleashed from the southwest coast of the state to the Carolinas.
Florida was the hardest hit by the Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to make landfall in the United States. Flooded roads and washed out bridges to barrier islands have left many isolated, amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and internet .
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Saturday that multi-billionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing some 120 Starlink satellites to “help solve some of the communication problems.” Starlink, a satellite internet system created by Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity.
Florida utilities were working to restore power. As of Saturday evening, nearly a million homes and businesses were still without power, down from a peak of 2.67 million.
More than 1,000 people have been rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s southwest coast alone, four-star general and National Guard chief Daniel Hokanson told The Associated Press while in flight to Florida.
A total of at least 77 people have died in the United States due to the effects of Hurricane Ian.
In Washington, the White House announced that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden would visit Florida on Wednesday. But a brief statement did not reveal any details of the planned visit to the state.
The bridge to Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, was destroyed by the storm, leaving it accessible only by boat or plane. The volunteer group Medic Corps, which responds to natural disasters around the world with pilots, paramedics and doctors, went door to door asking residents if they wanted to be evacuated.
Some left by helicopter and people described the horror of being trapped in their homes as the water continued to rise.
“The water kept pounding the house and we watched, boats, houses – we watched it all fly,” Joe Conforti said, fighting back tears. He said that if it hadn’t been for his wife, who suggested they get on a table to avoid the rising waters, he wouldn’t have succeeded: “I started to lose feeling, because when the water is at your door and it splashes on the door and you see how fast it’s moving, there’s no way to survive that.
River floods have sometimes posed a major challenge to rescue and delivery efforts. The Myakka River flowed down a stretch of Interstate 75, forcing the freeway to close for a while before officials said later Saturday it could be reopened.
While the swollen rivers have crested or are near their crest, levels aren’t expected to drop significantly for days, National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Fleming said.
Naples, Florida was hit by storm surge and heavy rain during Hurricane Ian, causing damage estimated at $200 million.
Elsewhere, Pawleys Island, South Carolina, a seaside community about 115 miles up the coast from Charleston, was also hard hit. Electricity remained knocked out in at least half of the island on Saturday.
Eddie Wilder, who has been coming to Pawleys Island for more than six decades, said it was “insane” to see waves as high as 25ft (7.6m) wash away a historic pier near his home.
“We saw it hit the pier and saw the pier disappear,” he said. “We watched it go down and we saw it waving with an American flag.”
Wilder’s home, 30 feet (9 meters) above the shoreline, remained dry inside.
In North Carolina, the storm downed trees and power lines. Two of the four deaths in the state were from storm-related vehicle crashes, and the others involved a man who drowned when his truck plunged into a swamp and another killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in a garage.
At Port Sanibel Marina in Fort Myers, Florida, the storm surge knocked several boats and a dock ashore. Charter captain Ryan Kane said his vessel was so badly damaged he couldn’t use it to help rescue people, and now it will be a long time before he can take clients fishing again.
“There is a hole in the hull. It took water in the engines. It took water in everything,” he said, adding, “You know, boats are supposed to be in the water, not in the parking lots.”
NFL: London is the scene of a 100th international game
CNN
—
The NFL returns to London on Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) and New Orleans Saints (1-2) play the first of five international games scheduled for this season.
With Justin Jefferson and the Vikings taking on Alvin Kamara and the Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday’s game will mark the 100th game played outside of the US regular season and preseason.
After picking up a victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 3, the Vikings are looking to recapture the magic of the Miracle in Minneapolis – Stefon Diggs scored a remarkable 61-yard touchdown in an NFC Divisional semifinal he four years ago — against a struggling Saints team, which will likely be without starting quarterback Jameis Winston and All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas.
This year, 10 teams will travel to three different countries, including the first-ever regular season game in Germany, when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena – home of the Bundesliga soccer club. Bayern Munich – in November.
In weeks 4 and 5, more than 200 players, coaches and executives will celebrate their legacy by displaying international flags on their helmets and apparel.
Players like Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray, who will sport a South Korean flag, and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown – the German flag will be on his helmet – will highlight the NFL’s global diversity within the league.
“My mom is from Germany, so having German, German-speaking grandparents every summer, heritage and culture has been a part of my whole life,” St. Brown said.
“I am half German. It’s a part of me. I love it. In my young career, I have already been amazed at the influence of my culture and heritage and I am delighted to continue to see German representation impacting our game.”
Brady and the Bucs (2-1) play at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1).
Earlier this week, the Bucs were forced to practice at Miami Dolphins team facilities due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, leaving the prime-time game in Tampa in limbo. .
Despite the destruction caused by the hurricane, the team confirmed the game would go ahead as planned, with Brady highlighting how the game could serve as a time for fans to come together.
“I always feel like the sport has brought people together over a long period of time,” Brady said Thursday during a regular press session.
“Looking at different adversities, whether it’s 9/11 or Katrina, sport has an amazing way of healing wounds and bringing people together and bringing communities together and starting to encourage a common interest for the common good.”
Weather concerns aside, both teams enter Week 4 having suffered their first losses of the season.
In a Super Bowl LV rematch, in which Brady won his seventh career championship, the two superstar quarterbacks will meet again for a sixth time and the first since the title game.
Brady, who holds a 3-2 record over Mahomes, will enter Sunday’s game with the return of some much-needed offensive weapons – star receiver Mike Evans is back from his one-game suspension for a fight on the field with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
However, receivers Chris Godwin and Julio, who have been out all season with hamstring and knee injuries, are doubts for the Bucs.
Sunday’s game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson started the season at a historic pace, scoring 12 total touchdowns in the first three weeks of the season while leading the team to a 2-1 record.
Jackson, playing the final year of his contract, will lead the Ravens against fellow MVP candidate Josh Allen and the tough Buffalo Bills defense.
Both teams suffered their only losses this season in epic matchups against the resilient Miami Dolphins.
The NFL’s 2018 first-round picks were a big part of their team’s early success as Allen is coming off a 400+ yard game against the Dolphins, and at nine passing touchdowns, only Jackson for most this season.
Jackson and Allen are the only two players in the NFL’s 103-year history to have both nine touchdown passes and 100 rushing yards in the first three games of a season.
Sunday’s showdown will begin at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.
Defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams (2-1) travel to San Francisco to face the division and national rival the 49ers (1-2) on Monday Night Football.
In recent years, the 49ers have been the Rams’ Achilles heel, as Los Angeles has failed to pull off a win at Levi’s Stadium since 2018.
Notably, prior to their NFC Championship win last season, the Rams had lost six straight to San Francisco.
After losing quarterback Trey Lance for the season to an ankle injury in Week 2, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers will look to build on their recent success against the Rams to repair a rocky start to the season over the which they sport a 1-2 record in the highly competitive NFC West.
The game between the NFC West rivals kicks off Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Putin ally recommends Russia use low-yield nukes in Ukraine
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Saturday urged Moscow to consider deploying low-yield nuclear weapons to Ukraine after Russian forces withdrew from the town of Lyman.
In a message shared on Telegram, Kadyrov said he believed “more drastic measures should be taken, up to the declaration of martial law in border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons.”
Kadyrov is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who appointed him to rule restive Chechnya in 2007.
The comments came after Russia lost its Lyman stronghold in eastern Ukraine to a massive Ukrainian offensive.
UKRAINE WAR: RUSSIA WITHDRAWS TROOPS FROM LYMAN, A STRATEGIC CITY IN THE ANNEXED PUTIN REGION
Russia has the largest atomic arsenal in the world, including low-yield tactical nuclear weapons designed for use against opposing armies.
Other Putin allies, including former President Dmitry Medvedev, floated the idea that Russia might need to use nuclear weapons, but Kadyrov’s suggestion was the most explicit.
Putin said last week that he was not bluffing, promising to use “all available means” to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity”. The United States said it would react decisively to any use of nuclear weapons and threatened “catastrophic consequences” if Moscow deployed the weapons.
RUSSIA ACCUSED OF ABIDING CHIEF OF NUCLEAR POWER PLANT IN UKRAINE
Kadyrov has been a strong supporter of the war against Ukraine, with Chechen forces forming part of the vanguard of the Russian military in the region.
The Chechen leader said in his message that Colonel-General Alexander Lapin, commander of the Russian forces fighting in Lyman, was a “mediocre”. Kadyrov suggested that the commander be demoted to private and his medals stripped.
CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Due to a lack of basic military logistics, today we have abandoned several settlements and a large part of the territory,” Kadyrov said.
Kadyrov said he warned Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s chief of staff, of the possibility of a defeat at Lyman two weeks ago, but Gerasimov dismissed the idea.
Reuters contributed to this report.
Fox
The Tesla robot slowly takes the stage on AI Day
washington d.c.
CNN
—
Tesla unveiled a prototype humanoid robot on Friday that it says could be a future product for the automaker.
The robot, dubbed Optimus by Tesla, walked stiffly on stage at Tesla’s AI day, slowly waved to the crowd and gestured with its hands for about a minute. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the robot was working untethered for the first time. Robotics developers often use tethers to support robots because they are not able to walk enough without falling and getting hurt.
The capabilities of the Optimus seem significantly lower than those capable of robots from competitors such as Boston Dynamics, owned by Hyundai. Boston Dynamics robots have been seen doing backflips and performing fancy dance routines without tethering.
“The robot can actually do a lot more than what we just showed you,” Musk said at the event. “We just didn’t want it to fall on his face.”
Tesla also showed videos of his robot performing simple tasks like carrying boxes and watering plants with a watering can.
Musk claimed that if the robot were mass-produced, it would “probably” cost less than $20,000. Tesla argues that the Optimus advantage over its competition will be its ability to navigate autonomously using technology developed from Tesla’s “Full Self Driving” driver assistance system, as well as the cost savings from what it has learned about manufacturing from its automotive division. (Tesla’s “Full Self Driving” requires an alert and observant human, ready to take over at a moment’s notice, as they are not yet capable of fully driving themselves.)
Tesla has a history of aggressive price targets that it ultimately fails to meet. The Tesla Model 3 was long promised as a $35,000 vehicle, but could only be purchased very briefly at that price, and not directly on its website. The most affordable Tesla Model 3 is now $46,990. When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, its pickup that is still not available for purchase today, it cost $39,990, but the price has since been removed from Tesla’s website.
Tesla AI Day is designed largely as a recruiting event to attract talented people to join the company.
Musk claimed the robot could be transformative for civilization. The robot shown on Friday, despite its limitations compared to competitors, was significantly ahead of what Tesla revealed a year ago, when a person jumped on stage in a robot costume and danced.
“’Last year it was just a person in a robot costume,’ Musk said before the robot took the stage. “We have come a long way. Compared to that, it’s going to be very impressive.
Tesla isn’t the first automaker to develop a humanoid robot. Along with Hyundai’s Boston Dynamics, Honda has been working on robots dubbed “Asimo” for nearly 20 years. In his final form, Asimo was a child-sized humanoid robot capable of walking, running, climbing up and down stairs untethered, and manipulating objects with his fingers.
Cnn
Russian army announces withdrawal from Lyman
KATERYNA TYSCHHENKO – SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2022, 5:00 p.m.
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the withdrawal of troops from Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, which Ukrainian forces had recently liberated.
Source: Interfax, quoting Ihor Konashenkov, official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, during a briefing; Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar on Facebook; Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Twitter
Quote from Konashenkov“Because of the threat of encirclement, the allies [Russian] troops were withdrawn from the Krasnyi Lyman settlement [the old name of Lyman – ed.] to more favorable defensive positions.”
Details: A representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense claims that the invaders launched heavy fire on the Ukrainian army on the Krasnyi Lyman front, but “despite the losses suffered, having a significant advantage in forces and resources, the enemy brought in reserves and continued the offensive on this front.”
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar later reported that fighting in Lyman was continuing.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian Armed Forces airborne assault troops were entering Lyman.
“The Ukrainian army has and always will have a decisive vote in today’s + referendums + and all those to come,” tweeted the Ministry of Defense.
For reference: Lyman was used by the Russians, along with Izium, as one of the strongholds for the attack on Sloviansk. After regaining control of Lyman, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will also have the opportunity to control the road from Svatove to Kreminna. This route is an important supply route for the Russian group in the southwestern sector of Lugansk Oblast.
Previously:
Earlier on October 1, a Ukrainian flag was raised at the entrance to the town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.
Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of Ukrainian Armed Forces, said Ukrainian troops entered Lyman and fighting continues there.
In the afternoon of October 1, the Povernys Zhyvym (Come Back Alive) Foundation released a video showing Russian occupiers trying to flee the city.
Background:
-
On the morning of October 1, Serhii Haidai, head of the military administration of Luhansk Oblast, reported that around 5,000 Russian troops had been surrounded in the town of Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.
-
Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the Eastern Group of Ukrainian Forces, reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had liberated five settlements near Lyman; Stabilization measures are currently underway there.
-
The Institute for the Study of War predicted that Ukrainian forces were likely to completely encircle or liberate Lyman within the next 72 hours.
-
On September 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that Ukraine had taken the initiative in the war and was achieving tangible results; in particular, he confirmed the liberation of Yampil, Donetsk Oblast, and the success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Lyman.
Journalists are fighting on their own front line.
Support Ukraine Pravda or become our patron.
yahoo
DAN BONGINO: The United States is “slowly moving” towards World War III
Fox News host Dan Bongino warned that the United States could be “walking slow” in global conflict over damage and potential sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline in Saturday’s monologue of “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.”
DAN BONGINO: We’re in a really dangerous place right now. The sabotage of the essential Nord Stream pipeline – delivering gas from Russia to Germany – is really a big deal. This is the kind of event that can trigger a world war. I’m afraid the United States is slowly heading into World War 3 and the guy in the White House has his head – I’ll get kicked off cable if I tell you the rest.
TUCKER CARLSON: WHAT REALLY HAPPENED TO THE NORTH STREAM PIPELINE?
So who did it? Who blew up the pipeline or parts of it? This is the multi-billion dollar question. The blame game is already in full swing over who is responsible. So I’m going to break it down briefly and show you why I’m worried, again, about a slow walk to World War IIIwhich is a very bad thing, because my show’s golden rule is “Don’t die”.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
WATCH HER FULL COMMENTS BELOW:
Fox
Kadyrov’s outspokenness clashes with Putin’s entourage, political scientist says
Read also: Kadyrov plans to resign as governor of Chechnya
Davydiuk said the Kremlin was trying to punish Kadyrov for his recent statements critical of the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian National Guard and for his attempts to achieve his personal political ambitions.
“Kadyrov was forced to sit in the rostrum during the ceremony of annexation of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, punishing him for his last statements and his attempts to occupy high-level ministerial posts such as the head of the Guard national Russian,” Davydiuk said.
“Kadyrov has long been playing his own presidential campaign or Chechnya’s independence game to be able to leave Russia.”
The political scientist sees Kadyrov’s actions as an attempt to evade responsibility for participation in Russian military aggression against Ukraine:
“He’s one of the first to start this game, and the Kremlin understands that,” Davydiuk said.
“They couldn’t not invite him, because they’re ‘TikTok troops’ (Chechen troops earned such a derisory nickname after being mostly seen in staged videos simulating a battle in Ukraine), but they don’t didn’t want to seat him in the first row either… (They wanted) to demonstrate his marginality.
Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine
yahoo
