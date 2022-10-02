Gen Z on TikTok shows what they think about inflation. That’s not what economists say: NPR

toggle caption Screenshot by NPR Screenshot by NPR

If you want to know what Gen-Z thinks about something, TikTok is a great place to start. According to new data from Google, 40% of Gen Zers prefer TikTok as a search engine. So it’s no surprise when it comes to inflation, their good catches are all over the app.

Pasha Grozdov, a TikToker with 430,000 followers, has a bio that says “your wild bestie, bringing you positive vibes,” and her videos that dramatize everyday events reflect that sentiment. In one of his videos, he sarcastically impersonates Gen Z and their nihilistic response to inflation.

It’s not hard to find TikTok users who are just entering adulthood and complaining about inflation on TikTok. From making fun of the price of groceries to the rising cost of fast food.

But not all is fun and games. It is clear that this generation also has real concerns. Talk to Gen Z on TikTok and many are expressing feelings of despair.

Marcus Macal is 25 and, due to high rents, hasn’t yet been able to leave his family home in New Jersey, despite working full time.

“I know that personally I don’t travel the way I want to,” he says. “I don’t go out to eat like I would like. I don’t go out with friends like I like. It’s a Saturday night and I’m here at home because it’s free.”

Katie Webster, a classical voice student at Azusa Pacific University, will be graduating next May and is beginning to feel the pressure to start her career in this economic state.

“There’s a lot of anxiety about graduating and also finding a place off campus or figuring out where to live,” she says. “I had to come to terms with never owning a house, or maybe never having a really big retirement fund. Those are things you need to start now and I don’t know if I can.”

Kids have it easier these days

But despite Gen Z concerns, economists actually believe younger adults are better off when it comes to weathering inflation. Betsey Stevenson, a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan, says she can see why inflation is a major stressor for those just entering adulthood.

“Inflation has been pretty damn steady at 2% for your whole life and even for the lives of some of your relatives,” she says. “And then all of a sudden we hit 2021 and it’s like, what’s going on?”

That 1% or 2% childhood inflation of Gen Z is now around 8%. But in Stevenson’s eyes, this generation is actually in a much better position than older people.

“They should consider themselves lucky to be younger rather than someone watching their savings erode due to inflation as we speak,” Stevenson said.

They hold a very valuable asset right now: flexibility, which Stevenson says is vital in a highly inflationary environment. It is easier for young people to change jobs or move to a place where there are better opportunities.

“What we’re seeing right now in today’s economy is people changing jobs getting the biggest pay increases,” Stevenson said. “So look around and maybe look for another job willing to pay you more or use that outside offer to negotiate with your current boss.”

Gen Z wages are growing twice as fast as Millennials and Gen Xers each year

According to the Pew Research Center, more than half of the nearly 50 million workers who left their jobs for something new during the Great Resignation saw their real earnings rise.

While wages have risen for all workers over the past year, this is especially true for Gen Z. Their wages are rising twice as fast as Millennials and Gen Xers each year.

Kyla Scanlon, 25, does TikToks explaining the economy to an audience of 140,000 followers.

She agrees that younger people tend to be less affected by inflation, but she also notes that “young people are normally earlier in their earning power cycle, so they don’t earn as much as the older generation.”

She says Gen Zers still have to shop for groceries, buy gas and pay bills like rent, which is up at least 15% since last year, so the experience can be the even regardless of age.

So Gen Z may be better off financially in the long run, but both Stevenson and Scanlon agree – people who make less money feel inflation more.