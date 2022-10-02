Hail melts more before it hits

“Been doin’ this awhile.”

That’s what the tree guy said to me in answer to my questions regarding, mostly, his own safety.

This same guy is at the moment taking down a 150-year-old oak whose demise has been under way for about 20 of those 150 years, at least according to him, and he’s “been doin’ this awhile.”

His estimator had suggested we start with the two deceased branches over the garage.

“We’ll see if the rest of the tree perks up,” the estimator had said and penciled me in for the following Monday.

When Monday came and went with no sign of a chainsaw much less the big truck I associate with tree-pruning companies, I wondered how our signals got crossed.

My most recent (prior to this one) attempt at “judicious pruning” to save the oak in the back corner of my garden that, among many other invaluable things, blocks my view of a giant transformer had been about four years ago.

That that previous effort had failed to slow its decline (and quite possibly advanced it) somehow also failed to convince me that all was lost.

When I called the arborist (whom I think of as my dentist, in a good way) this time around, and my call was returned by his son, I thought nothing of it.

The tree was by then in a truly pitiful state, having been dropping leaves like snowflakes in a blizzard all summer long to the point where I gave up trying to sweep the walks and patios clear of them.

When out-of-town guests remarked on the ankle-deep leaf carpet, I explained that I shred my autumn leaves so, no, these aren’t leftovers. Fall came early to Minnesota this year, I told them, at least my oak tree thinks it did.

Most people who don’t live here will believe anything you tell them about Minnesota weather, even as our famously fierce winters of old — back when your ears froze instantly upon leaving the house without a hat on — aren’t remembered or much believed in by Minnesotans under the age of 40.

My tree guy has a 5-year-old daughter and a full head of dark brown hair. I’d peg him for about 36.

It wasn’t until he personally inspected the tree (after the Monday no-show) and gave me a new estimate for total tree removal, that I learned that the son no longer works for his dad. He has his own company now and his own way of doing things because he’s been “doin’ this awhile.”

Since the age of 6, to be exact. Time is relative. He is quite the old timer … in his mind.

Judicious pruning was ruled out. The whole tree was dead. Pure and simple.

“I’m saving you money in the long run,” he said. His price was about four times the cost of taking down the two huge branches but considering that the tree was composed of 14 huge branches, plus a trunk as big around as a grand piano, he made an excellent point.

“So what killed my oak tree?”

He shrugged.”

“I’m guessing old age?”

“Ain’t that old.”

Darn.

“I don’t expect the drought helped,” I said. I’d read somewhere that Iack of rain has pushed a lot of oak trees already coping with disease, the most common being oak wilt, into the death zone.

“It could be anything,” he said, acknowledging without admitting outright that climate change is bringing lots of new pests into the region.

“You ask me,” he said conclusively, “something’s wrong with the soil.”

“Like, maybe it’s the asphalt they spread over the alley every few years?” I ventured.

“Who knows? Could be anything,” he said.

I wondered aloud if the oak might be affected by its close proximity to an enormous transformer, the biggest and most powerful allowed in a residential area — or so the power company told me, probably assuming I’d regard this as some sort of special perk associated with living in a fancy neighborhood whose residents consume far more electricity than does the average homeowner.

He had no comment on that, possibly because it was a touchy subject.

This was the same transformer that I kept mentioning in the context of his personal safety. It has not one but two live wires connecting it to the pole on the opposite side of my yard.

There are also phone lines and cables in the vicinity.

“Don’t you think they should turn off the power?” I asked, referring vaguely to the power company, as he was preparing to climb into the bucket attached to the crane that would lift him into the belly of the beast.

“Been doin’ this awhile,” he said.

But I’m getting ahead of my story. Suffice to say, that replacing the original transformer had required replacing the pole it was attached to as well as the aforementioned pole to its immediate east with a structure that resembles a gallows, its more fragile predecessor having toppled over and almost burned down my garage.

But that was years ago.

I’ve written before in this space about the gross injustice of my relatively tiny lot having been conscripted involuntarily (and certainly without my permission, as my grandmother was still in residence at the time, and she was in a condition much like that of the oak tree) to serve as the neighborhood power station simply because my neighbors to the east opted to have their wires buried underground.

No mention was made of poles or transformers. Just the wires would be buried.

However, for reasons as yet to be conveyed to this homeowner, when wires disappear from one’s line of sight, so also does the unsightly aboveground infrastructure that supports them.

Even a pole attached to a guy wire to prevent the whole mess from collapsing is not allowed to sully the neighbor’s emerald expanse.

In my case, the amount of energy I consume happens to be in inverse proportion to the amount of infrastructure I am forced to look at.

To counter the visual effects of the power company’s investment in my yard, I have spent tens of thousands of dollars in trees and shrubs to cover them up. These mostly columnar newcomers (eastern white pines, “Autumn Blaze” maples, poplars, birches, lindens, elms and more) I transport and plant myself even though they are the biggest I can find at the nursery, with root balls weighing in at more than 100 pounds on average.

It takes a dolly and a car jack (I can’t afford a crane, sadly) to move these monsters from my trailer and maneuver them into the planting hole, the latter having been dug, naturally, by yours truly.

The two-story “carriage house” wasn’t cheap either. I built it not to store carriages but to block my view of the cable companies’ more recent contributions to the esthetic degradation of my garden.

Ironically, my house will be the first on the block to have solar panels installed on its roof.

These promise to make my personal share of the electricity that my transformer makes available to my neighbors even less than it was before.

I will be not only “off grid” but an electricity provider, at a cost to me of some $30,000 (for the panels and installation).

So, the oak tree is coming down within spitting distance (I know because my new tree guy is a pro at spitting) of a transformer and high-voltage wires that were not turned off despite the fact that his bucket (on a crane) is moving in and out between them.

The power company’s tree guys maneuver their buckets in and around powerlines in similar fashion, with equal agility so …

“Don’t you think we should have the power shut off?” I ask for about the hundredth time.

“Been doin’ this awhile,” is all my tree guy has to say on that subject.

Why the son had left the family business was a question I deemed impertinent to ask, but he told me anyway. He’d learned everything he could at his father’s knee, and a few new things on his own.

Most transformative is the bucket. Whereas his dad’s crew wore pitons and scaled the trees in the manner of an assault on Everest and wore harnesses to save themselves in the event of a misstep and tied ropes to any large branches designated for amputation (so as to guide the sawed-off limbs downward), the son mostly dispensed with all that.

After arriving an hour late on the appointed day, he donned a hardhat and climbed into a bucket attached to a crane. Then he deftly maneuvered the bucket between the two live power lines and wrapped his left arm around the first branch to be removed. This just happened to be the one within spitting distance of the transformer.

With the right arm he raised the chainsaw and started cutting until the section was severed, whereupon the arm returned the chainsaw to its holster and grabbed the separated section.

Both arms were now free to raise the section chest high and heave it into the air without so much as a “Look out below!”

No wonder I’d been asked to remove “any loose bric-a-brac.” Any shrubs and smaller trees in the flight path … well, they were on their own. The tree hydrangea and the maple sapling reminded me of WWII London blitz survivors, the ones who refused to go to the shelters.

“The jobs go a lot faster this way,” the son had said in defense of his tree removal method. So much faster that he can juggle two or three jobs at a time, apparently. Or maybe he just likes to work 10 to 3 with long lunch breaks.

I’m wondering when and/or if my tree guy plans on coming back (from lunch?) to finish off the tree, when, shortly after 2 p.m., my doorbell starts ringing and it’s the neighbors whose garage doors are blocked by the arborist’s chipper.

The big rig with the crane and bucket is nowhere to be seen. I leave frantic phone messages, such as, “WHERE ARE YOU???”

One of the neighbors has a daughter to pick up at school and a dad to get to a doctor’s appointment.

Just as I’m begging her to take my car even though she’s never learned to drive a manual transmission, the big truck comes into view up the street.

I run toward it shouting and gesticulating wildly.

The son just waves and smiles with his usual supreme nonchalance.

One of his crew moves the chipper and the neighbors are all smiles. He says he’ll be back in the morning to finish.

One of the crew whispers to me as he’s cleaning up that he does some log-splitting on the side. I grab a pen and take down his phone number.

By tomorrow night I will have a garage filled to overflowing with the remains of my oak tree. I’ll definitely need some help turning it into firewood.

Or so I’m hoping when the phone rings on Wednesday morning and I’m told there’s been an accident. My tree guy is in the hospital being administered the antidote to bee stings because he is allergic and ran into a hive while taking down a birch tree.

I don’t bother asking why the son isn’t at my house, finishing the removal of my oak tree, which looks a bit like a giant rake planted in the ground, business end up and half its tines missing.

When I think of how it looked only yesterday, its magnificent canopy still intact …

I don’t think about that.

“Tell him to take care, OK?” I say.

“Will do.”

“See ya tomorrow?”

There’s a pause as if the guy who splits firewood on the side wonders if he’s authorized to make any such promises.

At length he says, “Sure.”

“Nine a.m. and done by sunset?”

“Um.”

I have my answer. I’ll be lucky if they’re done by Halloween.

Which gets me thinking that my tree would look awesome decorated with fake spiderwebs and a few plastic skeletons dangling from its amputated limbs.

I could even turn the garage into a haunted house, with jack o’ lanterns flickering in the cupolas and tombstones along the apron and spooky music playing.

All of a sudden, I’m wondering why I’m in such a hurry. I’m actually hoping my tree guy won’t come back until, say, the first week of November.