News
Here’s what happens when the earth goes anarchic: Dr. Oz
U.S. Senate candidate from Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, explained the consequences of a “lawless” state Saturday on “One Nation.”
DR. MEHMET OZ: The big problem right now in Pennsylvania is lawlessness – the crime out of control. We just had our thousandth carjacking in Philadelphia. I’m in Pittsburgh right now. People don’t feel safe walking in the streets. There are fentanyl deaths everywhere.
NEW YORK CITY BLOCK HIRES PRIVATE SECURITY GUARDS AMID CRIME WAVE
We’re the top five in the country in that category, because of an open border, and Fetterman wants to legalize all drugs, and he wants heroin injection sites. He advocated for it, and Oregon did it in 2020, and as a result there was a 50% increase in deaths fentanyl and a 40% increase in homicides. When you make the earth lawless, everyone who is going to do illegal things is emboldened. And that is what we suffer from.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:
Fox
News
Three ways to collect money
Money is no longer a trash can.
With stocks – and just about every other asset – struggling this year, even the most aggressive investors can suddenly see the value in keeping cash liquid and sheltered from market turmoil. And, finally, your money can generate income that you don’t need a microscope to detect.
wsj
News
Untested rape kits plagued Memphis long before the Jogger case
MEMPHIS, TN — Problems with rape kit evidence testing continue to haunt Memphis.
A city long plagued by a heavy backlog of untested sexual assault kits has been rocked by the arrest of Cleotha Henderson in the murder of Eliza Fletcher after she was abducted on a morning jog last month.
So when authorities said his DNA was linked to a rape nearly a year earlier — charging him separately days after he was arrested for Fletcher’s murder — an outraged city turned to the obvious question. : why was he always in the street?
The case of Henderson, who has already served 20 years in prison for a kidnapping he committed when he was 16, has reignited criticism of Tennessee’s sexual assault testing process. This has included calls for shorter timelines from the testing agency, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and questions about why Memphis did not seek to expedite a kit that could have been tested in A few days.
Instead, it took nearly a year, uncovering key evidence too late to charge Henderson before Fletcher’s murder.
The tragic result brings back memories of the early 2010s, when Memphis revealed a backlog of around 12,000 untested rape kits that took years to thin and led to a lawsuit that is still ongoing. The new rape charges sparked another lawsuit accusing the Memphis Police Department of negligence for the delay.
The storyline also raised broader concerns about Tennessee’s struggles with an issue that has been in the national spotlight for decades and that some states have resolved.
In response, GOP Governor Bill Lee and Republican legislative leaders accelerated funding for 25 additional TBI lab positions, including six in DNA processing. The agency had asked for 50 more this year, but Lee only funded 25 in his budget proposal and lawmakers approved that amount.
Meghan Ybos, a rape victim involved in the backlog lawsuit, blames the city for failing to address a problem known for years despite securing more than $20 million in grants to address the backlog.
“I don’t think Memphis law enforcement’s shortcomings are limited to the handling of rape kits,” Ybos said, “but I think the public should be outraged at the lack of transparency about what Memphis is doing. did so with tens of millions of grant money the city and county received to test rape kits, train police, hire victim advocates, prosecute cold rape cases and more.
As of August, Tennessee’s three state labs were taking an average of 28 to 49 weeks to process rape kits under circumstances that don’t include an order to rush the test. Over 950 rape kits have not been tested in labs.
TBI attributed the delays to staffing issues and low salaries that make it difficult to recruit and retain scientists.
TBI Director David Rausch outlined other measures in hopes of processing all evidence in eight to 12 weeks over the next year: overtime, weekend hours, more outsourcing to private labs and using retired TBI workers to train new workers to free up current employees.
Tennessee does not require specific turnaround times for newly collected rape kits, although 19 other states do, according to the Joyful Heart Foundation, which is pushing Tennessee to follow suit. Massachusetts requires treatment kits within 30 days, but most states require testing within 60, 90 or 120 days.
The presidents of the Tennessee House and Senate have not flagged remedial mandates as a priority. TBI, meanwhile, said any turnaround requirements would require appropriate funding.
Ilse Knecht, director of policy and advocacy for the Joyful Heart Foundation, said Tennessee’s problems are not unique. Without an official US tally of rape kits awaiting analysis, Knecht estimated that there are likely more than 200,000 untested kits in law enforcement or hospitals nationwide.
“Each of these kits that’s on a shelf could portray someone as the offender in this case, where you look at their criminal history and they’re committing all kinds of crimes, they’ve been doing it for decades, and the evidence that could arrest is on a shelf somewhere,” Knecht told The Associated Press.
Henderson was charged with first-degree murder in the kidnapping and murder of Fletcher, a mother-of-two and kindergarten teacher who was on a pre-dawn errand on September 2 when she was forced into a SUV on the University of Memphis campus. His remains were found Sept. 5 behind a vacant Memphis home.
Henderson, who also went by Cleotha Abston, pleaded not guilty to the murder, but was returned to prison on September 9 on charges related to the rape of a Memphis woman in September 2021. Henderson pleaded not guilty to the charges of this attack, including aggravated rape.
The new lawsuit filed by the woman who says she was raped in that attack says Memphis police could have prevented Fletcher’s death had they investigated the 2021 rape more vigorously.
“Cleotha Abston should and could have been arrested and charged with the aggravated rape of (the alleged victim) several months earlier, most likely in 2021,” the lawsuit states. The AP does not name the woman.
Rape kits contain semen, saliva or blood samples taken from a victim. Samples containing DNA evidence are uploaded to the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, to verify a match.
In Memphis, backlogs have long been a problem. Around 12,000 untested rape kits were leaked there in 2013. A task force was formed and police began using the results to launch investigations – and secure convictions.
The city said the backlog revealed in 2013 has been eliminated. But long delays in rape kit testing persist in Tennessee, including cases from Memphis.
In the Henderson case, Memphis police say a sexual assault report was filed on Sept. 21, 2021. A rape kit was submitted two days later to the TBI, the office said.
“An official CODIS key was not received until” Fletcher was abducted, police said, and probable cause for an arrest “did not exist until after the CODIS key was received.”
TBI said no request was made for expedited analysis and no suspicious information was included in the submission.
The kit was eventually removed from evidence storage and an initial report was completed Aug. 29, the office said.
The 2021 DNA matched Henderson’s in the national database on September 5, three days after Fletcher’s abduction, authorities said. TBI reported the game to Memphis police.
Under Tennessee law, police departments generally have 30 days to send rape kit evidence to the TBI or another lab, but there is no mandate on processing times.
TBI said its budget request was conservative — $10.2 million for 40 scientists and 10 lower-level positions. A West Virginia University forensic calculator said TBI labs needed an additional 71 positions, the bureau noted.
In the area of DNA testing, the labs currently have six supervisors and 26 special agent/forensic specialist positions, some of which are being hired or undergoing lengthy training for new recruits. TBI hopes to start all 40 scientists – 14 in DNA – by the end of this month and more by the end of March.
Yet many have grown impatient with a situation they say calls for urgency.
“These are our most vulnerable victims,” said Josh Spickler, executive director of Just City, a Memphis organization that lobbies for a fairer criminal justice system. “To have a backlog like this is building up, and still, to this day, for it to be the norm for a rape kit test to take the many months it does, is really not acceptable.”
———
Mattise reported from Nashville, Tennessee.
ABC News
News
Mets can’t give Max Scherzer much support in 4-2 loss to Braves
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have quite possibly one of the deepest lineups in baseball. The Mets assembled a starting pitching rotation that they believed could counter that lineup.
But if the big-game pitchers don’t get any run support then it doesn’t matter. Once again, the Mets offense failed to show up for an ace and they lost 4-2 to the Braves on Saturday night at Truist Park.
The Mets (98-60) came into the series leading the NL East by a single game. The Amazins’ are now trailing Atlanta (99-59) by a game and their chances of clinching the division are looking slimmer each day.
The Braves lineup did what it does best to win a crucial series: Pounded pitchers out of the park. The club leads the National League in home runs and they hit two of them against Max Scherzer on Saturday.
Scherzer was tagged for four runs over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none. It was not his best outing, but the margin for error was thin with the way the Mets were swinging the bats.
For the second time in as many games, the Mets struck first, getting a run off Kyle Wright (21-5) in the first inning. The Braves tied the game in the fourth and a two-out rally in the top of the fifth gave the Mets a brief 2-1 lead.
But Dansby Swanson took Scherzer deep into the left-center seats for a two-run shot to put Atlanta up 4-1 in the sixth. Scherzer threw him a four-seam fastball right over the middle and he drove it 432 feet.
Matt Olson led off the sixth with a home run as well. It was the second time in as many nights Swanson and Olson homered off a Mets starter. They both took Jacob deGrom deep in the first game of the series, as did Austin Riley, who went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
The middle of the order continues to torment the Mets. It’s not surprising considering just how stacked this lineup is.
Wright was 1-4 against the Mets in seven previous starts and 0-2 this season. The Mets made him work for it in the first inning forcing him to throw 30 pitches but he settled in and limited them to just two runs on seven hits. The Braves bullpen limited the Mets to just a single base-runner through four innings and Kenley Jansen recorded his 39th save with a perfect ninth.
Scherzer and deGrom might not have had their best stuff but the bottom line is that stringing together only two runs isn’t good enough, especially when the stakes are this high.
()
News
How to watch SpaceX launch NASA astronauts on the Crew-5 mission to the ISS
With Hurricane Ian Heading up the Atlantic coast, NASA and SpaceX are looking to get their next big mission off the ground in Florida as early as Wednesday.
The Crew-5 mission will send NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada to the International Space Station aboard the Dragon Endurance capsule. They will be joined by JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina.
The quartet is currently set to launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center as of noon ET (9 a.m. PT) Wednesday. Before Ian bombed Florida, the launch was scheduled for Monday, but it was pushed back to Tuesday and then pushed back another day.
NASA continues to monitor Ian’s impacts in the region and may adjust the launch date again. A backup launch window has already been reserved for Thursday.
NASA TV will broadcast the entire launch and docking to the ISS. You can follow everything here from shortly before launch.
Crew-5 will spend about a day traveling to the ISS after launch. Once the new crew arrived, the members of the Mission Crew-4 currently on the ISS will spend five days handing out the tasks to newcomers, then the Crew-4 capsule currently docked to the ISS will return home with those astronauts on board for a splashdown return.
Crew-5 astronauts plan to live in orbit for about six months, performing science experiments and maintenance projects on the station.
CNET
News
Remains of St. Paul World War II soldier identified, returning home
St. Paul native Donald R. Duchene was 18 years old when he dropped out of high school and bent the truth to enlist in the military during World War II.
He never made it home, but his body will finally return to Minnesota next week after his remains were identified as part of a Department of Defense program.
Duchene used a common teenage ploy to make his way into the military, his niece Diane Erickson was told.
“At that time, you needed a parent’s permission or had to be 21,” Erickson, of Forest Lake, said. “He had asked his mom for permission and she said no. So then he went to his dad saying, ‘Mom said it was OK,’ and he signed so that he could join.”
The remains of Duchene, who was 19 when he died, have been identified after nearly 80 years of being an “Unknown.”
In 1943, Duchene was assigned to the 344th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, he was serving as the tail gunner of an aircraft that was hit by enemy fire and crashed during the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, called Operation Tidal Wave, which occurred north of Bucharest, Romania, according to a release from the Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency (DPAA).
Since his remains were not initially identified, he was buried as “unknown” in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania, after the war.
“My mom was only 10 when he died, so she doesn’t have many memories, but she knows the effects it had on her mom,” Erickson said. “From what I understand, she never forgave my grandpa for that and the grief after him dying never left her.”
Another niece, Vicki Johnson of White Bear Lake, said her mom has a vivid memory of being out roller skating when the telegram came to inform their family of Duchene’s death. According to Johnson, he could have been discharged at the time, however, he decided to voluntarily take on his last mission.
”Her mother thought it was when he was coming home because she knew his missions were done, so she was so excited,” Johnson said. “She ran out to the telegram person and said, ‘It’s my son! It’s my son! He’s coming home!’ And indeed he was shot down and missing.”
Although Duchene was viewed as the “rebel” of the family by his brother and two sisters for his decisions, he was remembered as a “very outgoing, friendly, happy guy,” Johnson said her mother had told her.
The DPAA began in 2017 unburying remains believed to be associated with the unknown airmen from Operation Tidal Wave and sent them for identification and examination to the DPAA Laboratory at the Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.
On July 8, 2022, Duchene’s remains were accounted for by identifying him through evidence including anthropological, dental, Y chromosome DNA and mitochondrial DNA analysis.
“We finally have closure,” Johnson said. “I never knew him, but it’s just such an honor to be a part of this and to welcome him back home for my mom.”
The remains of Duchene will be buried at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, where his nieces and nephews will gather in addition to his youngest sister, who is the only remaining member of his immediate family. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home in Shoreview.
News
Maryland football beats Michigan State, 27-13, behind Taulia Tagovailoa to continue hot start: ‘I’ll take my hat off to that kid’
Maryland redshirt junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has dealt with a whirlwind of emotions over the past 48 hours.
On Thursday night, he watched his older brother Tua suffer a frightening head injury during the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals and be taken off the field on a stretcher. The indelible moment in front of a national audience sparked immediate debate about the NFL’s concussion protocols, which allowed the star quarterback to play just four days after hitting his head in the previous game.
As Maryland football coach Mike Locksley considered the impact the scary scene had on his young quarterback, a simple FaceTime call between the brothers changed everything.
“Tua basically said, ‘Hey, I’m fine and go play. I’m looking forward to seeing you go play and win the game,’” Locksley said.
The brief conversation with his brother give Taulia the energy he needed to throw for 314 yards and a touchdown and move into third place on Maryland’s all-time passing list in the Terps’ 27-13 win over Michigan State on Saturday at SECU Stadium.
“With my background with that family, those boys are warriors,” Locksley said of the Tagovailoa brothers, who he coached when he was the offensive coordinator at Alabama. “Once he had the conversation with his brother, he was able to focus on doing his job and I thought the kid showed up and played well.”
A week after suffering a knee injury in a loss to No. 4 Michigan, Tagovailoa was efficient Saturday, completing 32 of 41 attempts to become the fastest quarterback in school history to eclipse 6,000 career passing yards and move above Boomer Esiason in the record book. The Alabama transfer connected with 10 different receivers, as redshirt senior receiver Jeshaun Jones had six catches for 60 yards and junior Rakim Jarrett, who injured his head against the Wolverines, totaled 41 yards and a touchdown on five receptions.
Tagovailoa had the hot hand from the start. During the first drive of the afternoon, he completed a 16-yard pass to senior Dontay Demus Jr. before finding running back Roman Hemby for a 20-yard catch-and-run. With the Terps facing a third-and-8, Tagovailoa threw a 21-yard pass over the middle to Florida transfer Jacob Copeland, putting Maryland (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at the Spartans’ 28-yard line. A few plays later, redshirt freshman running back Antwain Littleton II broke left for a 15-yard touchdown run, capping a 12-play, 93-yard scoring drive.
Littleton, who rushed for 120 yards on 19 carries, including a 68-yard run in the fourth quarter, has scored a touchdown in six straight games, the longest streak by a Terp in 17 years.
“He knows we’re his brothers [and] we got him at the end of the day,” Littleton said of Tagovailoa.
After Littleton’s opening score, Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) responded. Quarterback Peyton Thorne (27-for-44 for 221 yards and a touchdown) completed four passes for more than 10 yards, and running back Elijah Collins slipped past several Maryland defenders for a 12-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7 with 9:15 left in the first quarter.
Still, the Spartans didn’t have an answer for Maryland’s offense. Tagovailoa stepped into the pocket and escaped three Michigan State defenders before throwing a deep pass to tight end Corey Dyches for a 44-yard gain. Three plays later, running back Colby McDonald scored a 2-yard touchdown to give Maryland a 14-7 lead with under six minutes left.
In the second quarter, Michigan State missed an opportunity to even the score. After Thorne’s 8-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jayden Reed with 4:24 to go, the Spartans failed to convert a fake extra-point attempt, helping Maryland maintain a 14-13 lead.
On the following drive, Tagovailoa once again marched the offense down the field before throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jarrett, extending the lead to 21-13 with 42 seconds left.
“I’ll take my hat off to that kid,” Locksley said. “We did a good job of surrounding him, but I liked the way he was able to kind of compartmentalize and lean on his brothers, and that’s the culture we try to create.”
Maryland had a chance to break the game open when Thorne’s pass slipped off Reed’s outstretched hand before being intercepted by sophomore safety Dante Trader Jr., who ran 47 yards for a touchdown. However, Trader’s touchdown was negated due to a questionable personal foul call on sophomore defensive back Corey Cooley Jr., who hit Reed in the shoulder just after the ball arrived.
“We can’t control the referees [and] we can’t control the calls,” Locksley said. “At some point, I think we’ll earn the respect to where we are able to take advantage of calls like that.”
Michigan State didn’t take advantage of the penalty, however, as the Spartans’ 45-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by senior defensive back Jakorian Bennett as time expired.
The Terps’ offense was held in check in the second half, but one of their rising stars made sure they came away with points. After an 11-play drive stalled at the Spartans’ 25 with 8:26 left in the third quarter, kicker Chad Ryland hit a 43-yard field goal to tie the Big Ten Conference record with his 24th consecutive make. The Eastern Michigan transfer just missed breaking the record, missing a 50-yard attempt with 1:22 to go, but bounced back to nail a 51-yard try that gave Maryland a 27-13 lead with 7:54 to go in the fourth.
While Maryland failed to reach the end zone in the second half, the defense made sure the Spartans’ losing streak extended to three games. Maryland held Michigan State to 76 total yards in the second half as receivers struggled to hang on to the ball.
Locksley credited defensive coordinator Brian Williams for making much-needed adjustments, switching to Cover 2 and pressuring the quarterback a few times. Freshman linebacker Jaishawn Barham (St. Frances) had a strong game, totaling five tackles, including one for loss.
“They went tempo a lot in the first drive, and they caught us off guard a bit,” said junior cornerback Tarheeb Still, who had a team-high nine tackles. “Once we settled down, we were pretty good.”
With the victory, Maryland is now two wins away from becoming bowl eligible for the second straight season, which the program hasn’t done since 2013 and 2014. Five of Maryland’s last seven games are against winnable opponents, giving the Terps a chance to win nine games for the first time in 22 years.
Locksley said there’s still more work to do, but he feels the program is where he wants it to be in Year 4 at the helm.
“You are starting to see it come to fruition,” he said.
Saturday, noon
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 105.7 FM
()
Here’s what happens when the earth goes anarchic: Dr. Oz
Three ways to collect money
Untested rape kits plagued Memphis long before the Jogger case
Mets can’t give Max Scherzer much support in 4-2 loss to Braves
How to watch SpaceX launch NASA astronauts on the Crew-5 mission to the ISS
Remains of St. Paul World War II soldier identified, returning home
Maryland football beats Michigan State, 27-13, behind Taulia Tagovailoa to continue hot start: ‘I’ll take my hat off to that kid’
Men’s hockey: St. Thomas falls to St. Cloud State in season opener
Ravens sign CB Kevon Seymour off practice squad, elevate OT David Sharpe, OLB Brandon Copeland – Reuters Sports News
Lionel Messi scores a magnificent free-kick for PSG as Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is rooted to the spot and doesn’t even try to dive, then Kylian Mbappe snatches the late winner
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending