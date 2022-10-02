News
High Country road closures come as the snow flies and the seasons turn.
Snow has fallen in the high country and seasonal road closures are around the corner.
Mount Evans Highway, Colorado 5, closes for the season Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The upper five-mile segment from Summit Lake to the summit, at 14,264 feet, closed the day after Labor Day. The remaining 10 miles of road, from Echo Lake, Colorado 103, to Summit Lake will be closed to motor vehicles Monday morning.
In Rocky Mountain National Park, Old Fall River Road closes to vehicles for the season on Monday, park officials say. Also on Monday, the road will be closed to all users, including hikers and cyclists, so that park workers can perform road maintenance.
Old Fall River Road will temporarily reopen to cyclists, hikers and leashed pets from Saturday through October 10. On October 11, the road will again be closed to all users for continued maintenance until October 14.
On October 15, the road will reopen to hikers, leashed pets and cyclists until November 30. On December 1, the road changes to “trail condition”, no bikes or pets, only hikers. For more information, call 970-586-1206 or visit www.nps.gov/romo.
Trail Ridge Road to #RMNP is temporarily closed at Rainbow Curve on the east side of the park and Colorado River Trailhead on the west side of Rocky due to snow and ice. Old Fall River Road is also temporarily closed. Image Credit: Photo NPS – from the Alpine Visitor Center jr pic.twitter.com/1fCZ9Y1p32
— RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) October 1, 2022
On Friday, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park was temporarily closed due to snow and icy conditions. The road was closed from Rainbow Curve in the east to the Colorado River Trailhead in the west, park officials said. To check the status of Trail Ridge Road, call 970-586-1222 or follow @RockyNPS on Twitter.
denverpost
News
Nestor Cortes dominates Orioles again, strikes out 12 in Yankees’ 8-0 win
In the early hours of Saturday morning, Ryan Mountcastle got a text from his dad.
“That sucked.”
The Orioles’ first baseman quickly realized what it meant. With a pinch-hit, walk-off home run from Cal Raleigh, the Seattle Mariners had just mathematically ended Baltimore’s playoff hopes.
About 13 hours later, the Orioles played a game that could largely be summed up by that text message, too. Their first game formally out of postseason contention was an 8-0 loss to the New York Yankees as one-time Orioles left-hander Nestor Cortes struck out 12 in 7 1/3 one-hit innings.
It was a letdown from the night before, when the Orioles (81-77) temporarily staved off elimination with a dramatic 2-1 victory over New York that ensured their first non-losing season since 2016. A Rule 5 draftee that pitched in four games for Baltimore in the 2018 season that sparked the organization’s rebuild, Cortes continued his domination against his former team.
He struck out five of the first six Orioles as the Yankees (97-60) built a 4-0 lead off Austin Voth, including solo home runs from Giancarlo Stanton and Kyle Higashioka. Voth did not allow another run in completing five innings, but the outing still marked the first time since Baltimore claimed him on waivers from Washington that he allowed more than three earned runs. In 22 appearances, 17 of them starts, he had a 3.04 ERA with Baltimore after posting a 10.13 mark as a Nationals reliever.
Cortes, meanwhile, did not allow a hit in the first four innings, with walks to Jorge Mateo and Mountcastle accounting for Baltimore’s lone base runners. Mateo’s two-out single in the fifth ended the no-hit bid. The Orioles threatened to end the shutout with Mountcastle’s single and Adley Rutschman’s double in the ninth, but it only continued their struggles with runners in scoring position.
In seven career appearances against the Orioles, Cortes has a 1.06 ERA, 0.853 WHIP and 51 strikeouts in 34 innings. Both of his career-best 12-strikeout games have come against Baltimore.
As much as Cortes might have frustrated the Orioles’ hitters Saturday, it couldn’t compare to what Baltimore’s pitchers did to the 45,428 fans announced in attendance when it came to how they handled Aaron Judge. With Judge’s 61 home runs tied for the American League single-season record, the Orioles largely avoided the strike zone against the slugger, though it came back to bite them.
Down 2-0 against Judge to open the first, Voth hit the star outfielder to prompt an avalanche of boos, and Judge eventually scored the first of the frame’s three runs. Spenser Watkins opened the seventh by walking Judge on five pitches, with the Yankee Stadium crowd chanting an obscenity toward Watkins in response. Three hits followed as New York doubled its lead. More boos came when Watkins fell behind 3-0 against Judge in the eighth, but he recovered to strike him out to push Judge’s pursuit of history to Sunday’s series finale.
This story will be updated.
Sunday, 1:35 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
No. 21 Gophers stumble early, wilt late in 20-10 loss to Purdue
The undefeated Gophers football team received national attention this week with a No. 21 ranking in the Associated Press poll. But it turned into a short-lived stay after Saturday’s 20-10 loss to Purdue at Huntington Bank Stadium.
After compiling sterling stats across four wins throughout September, the Gophers started Homecoming on a bad note. Minnesota’s offense had its first three-and-out of the season and then trailed for the first time this year after Purdue put together a 68-yard touchdown drive on its opening drive.
U quarterback Tanner Morgan threw an interception on the next drive, and after a puzzling call from head coach P.J. Fleck to go for it on failed fourth-and-1 from their own 29-yard line, Purdue tackled on a field goal 10-0 lead in the first quarter.
Minnesota missed a field goal and then made one to trail 10-3 at the half. Michael Brown-Stephens had a surefire touchdown go off his hands in the end zone and it was intercepted for a touchback.
“Couldn’t have played worse,” Fleck said on KFXN-FM at halftime.
The Gophers tied the score 10-10 in the third quarter, but wilted late giving up 10 points to the Boilermakers.
After a 70-yard drive, Purdue took a 13-10 lead with a 25-yard field goal with five minutes left in the game. Minnesota was forced to punt and Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee broke free for a 68-yard gain and then had a 2-yard touchdown run.
Tanner Morgan threw an interception on to seal the game for Minnesota (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten). Purdue (3-2, 2-1) won its first of seven games at The Bank.
Minnesota responded in the third quarter, forcing Purdue into a three-and-out and then putting together an 8-play, 52-yard touchdown drive. With Mo Ibrahim not playing, Bryce Williams scored from 1 yard out.
After that opening drive of the game, Minnesota’s defense stepped up with three takeaways in the first half. Jordan Howden had an interception; Tyler Nubin added a pick and a forced fumble; and Jalen Logan-Redding received the fumble.
After giving up 68 yards on opening drive, Minnesota gave up 91 over the next six drives until intermission.
The Gophers had a chance to tie the score just before half, but Morgan’s pass bounced off Michael Brown Stephens chest and was intercepted by Cam Allen.
Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell returned after missing their win over Florida Atlantic with a reported rib injury. He completed 27 of 40 passes for 199 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.
News
Timberwolves plan to have two defensive schemes: one with Rudy Gobert, one without
It was the staple of the Timberwolves’ defense from a year ago. A frenetic, in-your-face pick-and-roll scheme that had the big-man defender pick up the ball handler directly off the screen at the top of the arc.
From there, the opposing team would pass around the floor, trying to find the open man as Minnesota used its athleticism to scramble around and take away as many open looks at shots as possible.
Rudy Gobert remembers Utah’s challenges with trying to decipher the defensive scheme.
“I remember one game, we were really struggling with them because they were really aggressive, and … we had to really be patient and move the ball,” Gobert said. “And a lot of of teams in the NBA weren’t really willing to do that. It takes patience.”
The best teams were able to crack the code. Phoenix, Golden State and Dallas come to mind as squads with elite guard play that had little issue swinging the ball quickly until it finally found an open shooter.
Still, Minnesota’s “high wall” defensive scheme from a year ago was undoubtedly the best way for last year’s roster to succeed on that end of the floor. Most wouldn’t have picked that group to finish as high as 23rd in the NBA in defense. The Wolves actually finished 13th.
Minnesota is projected to be better than that defensively this season, because it added one of best defenders in basketball — and perhaps the absolutely best — in Gobert. What’s interesting is Gobert reigns supreme in an entirely different defensive pick-and-roll scheme. He anchors a “drop” coverage in which he hangs well below the level of the screen at the start of the play and defends the paint.
That scheme may make Timberwolves fans shudder, because it was a failed approach for the team in previous seasons. The difference is before, it was Karl-Anthony Towns defending the paint, which simply isn’t his strength.
“When Ryan (Saunders) was here, they played a lot of drop (on defense). The problem was (that while) they did a good job of taking away the three, they just had a hard time of protecting the rim,” assistant coach Micah Nori said. “And now, as (Wolves head coach Chris Finch) said (Wednesday) in a film session, ‘We’ve got the best rim protector walking around the planet, so why not use him?’ ”
Gobert’s interior prowess discourages guards from even trying to challenge him. Nori said Minnesota spent the first three days of training camp working specifically on the “drop” defensive coverage.
But that doesn’t mean the Wolves will ditch the “high wall” look entirely. Wolves guard Jaylen Nowell noted when Gobert is off the floor — and Towns is again at the center spot — Minnesota’s defensive “concept is going to be different.”
They’re going to go back to the high-wall defense.
“Either KAT is at the five or Naz (Reid), who are comfortable playing it, or Nate Knight and they kind of go back to what they were taught last year,” Nori said. “Then when Rudy is out there, especially when KAT is at the four, or anybody for that matter, it’s going to be more a shrink and bend don’t break.”
That would make Minnesota one of few teams in the NBA to execute multiple, non-zone defensive schemes within the same game on a regular basis. Wolves forward Kyle Anderson noted it’s something only the elite teams — Golden State, Milwaukee and a few others — can pull off.
“I don’t think a lot of teams do it,” Anderson said. “It’s tough, because you go out and practice one thing and you’re asking your players to do something different in the game. It’s tough for everybody to be on the same page, but I think we’re totally capable of it here. I think coach Finch is going to put us in the right position, and we’ve got guys who are willing to learn and execute. We’re going to go out and do whatever he asks.”
It’s a big ask for the Timberwolves, who struggled to shift looks between games last season. Finch tried to employ a more switch-heavy look for a short period in the second half of last year’s schedule to better prepare the team for the playoffs. It was such a disaster that the approach was trashed almost immediately.
Yet the coaching staff has a belief Minnesota will be able to play the drop around Gobert, then switch back to last year’s status quo at a substitution’s notice.
“The only reason why I think so is because … I think the fact that there are enough guys on the floor that are accustomed to playing that type,” Nori said. “It’s easier to get guys to get back to what they were accustomed to, being aggressive and all that, as opposed to, ‘Hey it’s Rudy, and you’re shrinking,’ and all that.”
News
Arlington Heights board expected to reject petition to ban taxpayer subsidies for Chicago Bears stadium development
A petition to prohibit public money for a Chicago Bears development in Arlington Heights won enough signatures to be considered by the village board Monday, but trustees are expected to reject it.
The libertarian group Americans for Prosperity — Illinois had initially fallen short of the required 557 signatures, or 1% of the registered voters in the village. Seventy of those who signed were discounted for not being registered resident voters, not matching registered signatures, or other reasons.
Supporters gathered another 30 signatures to get over the threshold, and the measure was set for the village board agenda. Trustees were expected to vote on whether to put the measure on the ballot as a referendum for local voters.
The Bears have a preliminary $197 million agreement to buy the 326-acre Arlington International Racecourse from Churchill Downs, which closed the historic horse track last year. Team officials say they hope to build a new enclosed stadium there, but say they can’t make the $5 billion surrounding mixed-use development happen without government help.
Mayor Tom Hayes and several trustees disparaged the “Anti-Corporate Welfare Ordinance” at their previous meeting in September, with none speaking in favor of it, making its passage unlikely.
“I’m certainly hopeful the board will unanimously reject it,” Hayes told the Tribune.
If the measure is rejected, sponsors may try to gather signatures from 12% of the registered voters, or nearly 7,000 signatures, to get the measure on the ballot without board approval.
Americans for Prosperity, part of a national organization that’s backed by the conservative billionaire Koch brothers, maintains the referendum would be binding, but village officials say it would be advisory, meaning the board could choose to ignore the results.
Village Manager Randall Recklaus told the board that the measure would not only keep the village from helping the Bears’ proposal, but would ban any village incentive to any business. That would quash 11 village incentives, from subsidized public parking to business tax abatements.
One possible form of assistance to the Bears would be a Tax Increment Financing District, or TIF. Any property tax increase in the area would be reserved for 23 years for redevelopment of infrastructure, such as roads and sewers, on the site, instead of going to local taxing bodies such as school districts.
()
News
Police are investigating a shooting that left 1 person injured on Bancroft Ave. in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday.
The shooting occurred in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue around 9:15 a.m.
The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel lets you see the news throughout the day.
RELATED: Oakland School Shooting: New Cellphone Video Shows Students Running Off Campus After Gunfire
When officers arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition, although his exact condition is not known.
Police say one person was taken into custody after a brief vehicle chase.
Oakland police said it is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
News
Independent doctor involved in Tua Tagovailoa’s first concussion check fired by NFLPA
The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa through concussion protocol in last Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills was terminated by the NFL Players Association on Saturday, multiple reports said.
Reports stated from NFL Network ESPN and others stated, according to a source, that “several mistakes” were made by the independent doctor in allowing Tagovailoa to return for the second half against Buffalo.
Tagovailoa had two concussion scares within the past week, the second of which knocked him out of Thursday night’s loss at the Cincinnati Bengals. A blow to the head against the turf on a sack by Bengals nose tackle Josh Tupou caused Tagovailoa to get taken away on a stretcher to University of Cincinnati medical facilities. Dealing with a concussion among the head and neck injuries Tagovailoa sustained on Thursday, he was dispatched from the hospital and cleared to travel back to South Florida with the team that night.
Whether Tagovailoa would play on Thursday was in question in the four days from the Sunday win over the Bills to the game in Cincinnati. On the Dolphins’ official injury report, the team listed back and ankle injuries for Tagovailoa’s questionable status to play.
When Tagovailoa initially left the Sunday game versus Buffalo, he was announced as being checked for a head injury by the team before Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel said postgame it was actually his back that was the concern.
When Tagovailoa fell back and hit his head from the whiplash of a push from Bills linebacker Matt Milano on Sunday, he initially grabbed at his head, got up, appeared to try to shake his head and stumbled on the field in a woozy state. Doctors checked him on the field at the first half’s two-minute warning and then escorted him to the locker room for further testing before getting cleared to return in the second half.
The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant works independently from the Dolphins. That doctor and a team doctor from the Dolphins are to work in conjunction in clearing a player that is being checked for a concussion, according to league protocol.
This story will be updated.
()
High Country road closures come as the snow flies and the seasons turn.
Nestor Cortes dominates Orioles again, strikes out 12 in Yankees’ 8-0 win
No. 21 Gophers stumble early, wilt late in 20-10 loss to Purdue
Timberwolves plan to have two defensive schemes: one with Rudy Gobert, one without
Arlington Heights board expected to reject petition to ban taxpayer subsidies for Chicago Bears stadium development
NFT Marketplace OpenSea Relists Azuki NFTs After Delisting
Circle Partners With Truefi To Boost Usdc Adoption
Police are investigating a shooting that left 1 person injured on Bancroft Ave. in Oakland
Independent doctor involved in Tua Tagovailoa’s first concussion check fired by NFLPA
As playoff push ends, Orioles savor turnaround for the ages: ‘We understand what it takes’
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending