Judge rules against Abrams-backed group, upholds 2018 Georgia election law

A federal judge ruled on Friday against the remaining claims in the Fair Fight Action lawsuit filed weeks after Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost to the current governor. Brian Kemp in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race.

Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Steve Jones found that “although Georgia’s electoral system is not perfect, the impugned practices do not violate the Constitution or the VRA (Voting Rights Act),” according to a copy of the 288-page court decision shared by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fair Fight Action, an affiliate of PAC Fair Fight, founded by Abrams, claimed in its 2018 lawsuit numerous “serious and unconstitutional flaws in Georgia’s election process” related to mail-in ballots, voter registration voters and the management of electoral lists.

The group alleged that certain voting practices in the state disenfranchised racial minorities, but many of the claims had already been dismissed over the past four years, including claims related to “long lines, to voting machines, inadequate training of poll workers, discarded ballots and large-scale cancellations of voter registration,” AJC Noted.

One of the claims left hanging was that the state’s “exact match” voter registration policy disproportionately affected black voters. Jones shot that down, writing: “Here, plaintiffs did not provide direct evidence of a voter who was unable to vote, experienced longer wait times, was confused about registration status voters.”

The lawsuit followed Abrams delivering a notorious no-concession speech after his 2018 loss to Kemp, claiming at the time that “the state has failed its voters”, “democracy has failed in Georgia” and “this is not a concession speech because concession means acknowledging that an action is right, true or proper.While Abrams acknowledged in the speech that Kemp would be a certified governor, she accused him of suppressing votes to achieve his victory.

Abrams pointed to Jones’ decision on Friday as the reason for electing him in his November rematch against Kemp, indicating“This case demonstrates that the 2022 election will be a referendum on how our state treats its most marginalized voices.”

Fair Fight Action lamented the decision, saying that while the four-year legal battle resulted in many “significant developments in favor of voters”, the group was “still disappointed with the court’s decision”.

Kemp said in a statement of the court’s decision that Abrams, a well-funded national figure who was put forward as the Democratic presidential candidate, “from day one … used this lawsuit to line his own pockets, sow mistrust towards our democratic institutions, and build its own celebrity.

“Judge Jones’ decision exposes this legal effort for what it really is: a tool used by a politician hoping to misarm the legal system to advance his own political goals,” Kemp added.

Kemp signed into law the state’s high-profile Election Integrity Act last year despite vehement opposition from Abrams, other top Democrats and their corporate allies.

Evoking a line the governor has often repeated as the bill moved through the legislature, Kemp added in his statement Friday, “In Georgia, it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat — and I’ll continue to work to make sure it stays that way. way.”

The deal is Fair Fight Aciton vs. Brad RaffenspergerNo. 1:18-CV-5391-SCJ ​​in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.