Kadyrov’s outspokenness clashes with Putin’s entourage, political scientist says

CLEMSON, SC (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei ran for two touchdowns and threw a third as No. 5 Clemson won his 11th straight game, 37th straight at home and took control of the ACC Atlantic with a 30-20 win over No. 5. 10 North Carolina State on Saturday night.

The Tigers (3-0 ACC) started 5-0 for the seventh time in eight years and ended a two-week streak where they beat the two teams considered most likely to block their return to the top of the division – first with a 51-45 OT win at No. 22 Wake Forest last Saturday and now the Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) at Death Valley.

Uiagalelei fired up the Tigers just before and just after halftime to create a lead that NC State, playing their first-ever Top 10 game, couldn’t overcome.

Uiagalelei completed a 75-yard drive by stretching the ball over the goal for a 1-yard score to go ahead 13-10. Then, after the Clemson defense forced a three-and-out with a pair of sacks on ‘Pack quarterback Devin Leary, Uiagalelei cashed in again with a 7-yard touchdown to tight end Jake Briningstool .

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Clemson’s defense did the rest, limiting the mighty Wolfpack to just one field goal in the first 29 minutes of the second half, creating a 17-point lead. The Tigers also knocked out Leary and recovered a fumble when NC State attempted it in the 4th and 13th 10 with less than nine minutes left.

Clemson, who hasn’t lost at home since November 2016, tied Florida State’s ACC mark of 37 straight home games from 1992-2001. The Tigers 11 straight since last season in the longest streak current FBS.

Clemson also holds tiebreakers in the division over the Demon Deacons and Wolfpack.

Clemson and NC State came in with two of the ACC’s highest scoring offenses and thought about trading trips to the end zone throughout. Instead, it was difficult for everyone to find points in the first 30 minutes.

NOPE. 9 OKLAHOMA STATE TAKES REVENGE ON NO. 16 BAYLOR IN THE BIG 12 TITLE REMATCH

Wolfpack and ACC preseason player Devin Leary broke through first with a 2-yard TD to tight end Cedd Seabrough late in the second quarter to go up 10-6 with less than two minutes left in half-time.

It was then that Uiagalelei got things going with his scoring streak to send the Tigers into the break ahead 13-10 instead of trailing. He sealed the win with a 9-yard touchdown run with 3:04 left. Uiagalelei completed 21 of 30 passes for 209 yards and rushed for a team-high 73 yards.

Leary passed 28 of 47 for 245 yards and one interception. He also rushed for a 4-yard TD with less than a minute left as the Wolfpack finished with the fewest points this season.

TAKE AWAY

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack have plenty of talented players, but were rocked around halftime this time to allow Clemson’s two touchdowns. NC State now has its fingers crossed for the Tigers to lose twice in their last five ACC games.

Clemson: The Tigers had to prove their offense was legit all season and, although they didn’t put up the points like in their first four games, they made enough plays to prove themselves as the best again ACC competitor.

BRESEE OUT

Starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee missed his second game of the last three after dealing with a non-football medical condition that Clemson said involved blood tests and observation. Bresee and her family are still mourning 15-year-old Ella Bresee, who died of brain cancer last month and inspired her brother’s team with the phrase “Ella Strong.” Bryan Bresee received good news about testing this weekend and his condition won’t have a long-term impact, Clemson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NEXT

North Carolina takes on No. 23 Florida State at home next Saturday.

Clemson is heading to Boston College next Saturday night.