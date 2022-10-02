Write to Ashley Oliver at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @asholiver.
Kadyrov’s outspokenness clashes with Putin’s entourage, political scientist says
Read also: Kadyrov plans to resign as governor of Chechnya
Davydiuk said the Kremlin was trying to punish Kadyrov for his recent statements critical of the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian National Guard and for his attempts to achieve his personal political ambitions.
“Kadyrov was forced to sit in the rostrum during the ceremony of annexation of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, punishing him for his last statements and his attempts to occupy high-level ministerial posts such as the head of the Guard national Russian,” Davydiuk said.
“Kadyrov has long been playing his own presidential campaign or Chechnya’s independence game to be able to leave Russia.”
The political scientist sees Kadyrov’s actions as an attempt to evade responsibility for participation in Russian military aggression against Ukraine:
“He’s one of the first to start this game, and the Kremlin understands that,” Davydiuk said.
“They couldn’t not invite him, because they’re ‘TikTok troops’ (Chechen troops earned such a derisory nickname after being mostly seen in staged videos simulating a battle in Ukraine), but they don’t didn’t want to seat him in the first row either… (They wanted) to demonstrate his marginality.
Colours, lights and songs: Navratri across India
mini
Celebrated across India with the uniqueness of each region, Navratri is one of the most sought after occasions in the country.
India and its love for festivities is an evergreen love story. Needless to say one of the greatest festivals of all – The Maha Navratri. Celebrated across India with the uniqueness of each region, Navratri is one of the most sought after occasions in the country. Here we will go through the different places where you can visit this Navratri and relish the beauty of the celebrations.
West Bengal
The Navratri celebration in Bengal is a visual treat. Durga Pooja is the climax of the season involving the decoration of huge Durga idols, women dressing in lovely reds and whites, and the city filled with lights rejoicing in Maa Durga’s return after defeating Mahishasura. If you want to be in Kolkata to witness its grandeur, eclectic cuisine, decorated streets, its own nightlife and the much adored Durga Pooja, Navratri is the best time to visit.
Uttarakhand
In the lands near the Himalayas, celebrating Navratri in Uttarakhand will feel like celebrating in paradise. The multitude of lamps and lights warm the place, the processions through the city with people singing hymns, chanting divine songs, and the dancing and feasting add life to the already dreamy and beautiful land. Ramlila (a play that depicts Rama’s victory over Ravana) is something everyone looks forward to. The town of Almora is awash in lights, glitz and spectacle, and is one of the best places to experience the excitement of the season.
Gujarat
Talk about parties, talk about Gujarat. If you are a social person, who likes to dance, have fun, savor great play of colors, eat delicious colorful palettes and vibrate to party music, Gujarat is a must visit for you during Navratri. Every evening during Arti to the Goddess, people gather and perform the garba (dance routine) to express their joy and adoration for the Goddess. It is interesting to note that the preparations for the decor, the food and the holy
the rituals, and even the garba, start long before the festival, which shows how important Navratri is for Gujarat.
Karnataka
The South celebrates Dussehra for 10 days, with special themes for each day. Huge celebrations take place in the state, right from music and dance festivals, decorating elephants, camels and horses with beautiful embellishments and leading them in procession, wrestling jousts that attract talent from all over the world. countries are as exciting as it gets. Mysore Palace is illuminated with endless lights. A special royal assembly is held during Dussehra and the king’s sword is worshipped, during which the palace is stunningly beautiful.
Tamil Nadu
For Tamil Nadu, Navratri is an occasion to celebrate the goddess and the love of family. Most homes host the ‘golu’ – an aesthetic arrangement of idols in specially designed steps symbolizing the presence of Goddess Durga in the home, friends and families are invited to watch the golu, and gifts and relishes are exchanged. The streets are lit up with lights, filled with people singing divine songs and stalls selling golu dolls, crackers and food. In all temples, Navratri is celebrated by worshiping the nine forms of Durga, with each day dedicated to each form. If you are a person who loves intimate celebrations, go to Tamil Nadu.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Hasbro Unveils New Indiana Jones Toy So You Can Attack The Lost Ark
You have the hat. You have the whip. All your Indiana Jones costume needs now is the most crucial accessory: the Staff of Ra helmet.
Hasbro’s new collectible is based on the old artifact that guides Indy and his friends in the 1981 classic The Raiders of the Lost Ark. Hasbro is billing it as the first in a series called the Indiana Jones Adventure Series, following an agreement between Hasbro and Lucasfilm in January (just in time for Harrison Ford’s return to the role in Indiana Jones 5whipping into theaters June 23).
The new toy was unveiled Saturday at Hasbro PulseCon 2022. It will cost $50.99 and be available in Spring 2023, but you can pre-order today on Hasbro Pulse in the US, Canada and select European markets. You can also order it from Amazon, GameStop, Entertainment Earth, Dorkside Toys and BigBadToyStore.
Other brands featured at PulseCon include Star Wars, Marvel, GI Joe, Magic: The Gathering, Transformers, Power Rangers, and Fortnite.
In the film, the Staff of Ra was a staff that revealed the location of the Ark of the Covenant when the sun hit the center jewel of the helmet at a certain point. The toy version includes a light-up jewel and a small stand that fits into a display base similar to the bedroom seen in the movie.
The helmet was a crucial MacGuffin in the film: Indy’s talisman hunt forced him to search for his former lover Marion, arriving at his snowy bar at the same time as evil Nazis also burning to get their hands on the object burning. The text on the cap specified the length of the Staff of Ra. Fortunately, the toy includes writing on both sides, so you won’t end up digging in the wrong place.
What’s next for the Indiana Jones series, we wonder? Monkey brains? A carpenter’s haircut? (“He chose…wrong.”)
Conor Gallagher breaks Crystal Palace hearts with outrageous late winner for Chelsea after former Eagles loanee received standing ovation from Selhurst Park faithful
Conor Gallagher came back to haunt Crystal Palace with an outrageous goal in Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Selhurst Park.
The former Palace player, who won the Eagles Player of the Season award for 2021/22, was given a hearty ovation by the home crowd when he became a late substitute for the visitors.
But the 22-year-old would break their hearts with a superb 90th-minute long-range effort to hand Blues manager Graham Potter a priceless victory in his first Premier League game in charge.
“You won’t see a better strike all season,” West Ham legend Alvin Martin said in commentary for talkSPORT 2.
“No goalkeeper in the world comes close.
“A perfect achievement. What a strike!”
It was Gallagher’s first senior goal for Chelsea and a timely one after losing his place in the England squad ahead of the World Cup.
Potter’s side found themselves behind from the start when Osdonne Edouard put the hosts in front.
The Gabon striker allowed a clever header from Silva to roll over his body and fly into the bottom corner to launch his Chelsea career.
However, Palace will argue that Blues defender Silva should have been sent off moments before the assist.
Silva escaped with the yellow and a lengthy VAR check concluded he hadn’t denied a clear goalscoring opportunity by preventing Jordan Ayew from deliberately handballing it.
It means Palace will feel doubly aggrieved as Gallagher, the man they wanted to sign in the summer, scored the winner.
No. 5 Clemson dominates second half in win over No. 10 NC State
CLEMSON, SC (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei ran for two touchdowns and threw a third as No. 5 Clemson won his 11th straight game, 37th straight at home and took control of the ACC Atlantic with a 30-20 win over No. 5. 10 North Carolina State on Saturday night.
The Tigers (3-0 ACC) started 5-0 for the seventh time in eight years and ended a two-week streak where they beat the two teams considered most likely to block their return to the top of the division – first with a 51-45 OT win at No. 22 Wake Forest last Saturday and now the Wolfpack (4-1, 0-1) at Death Valley.
Uiagalelei fired up the Tigers just before and just after halftime to create a lead that NC State, playing their first-ever Top 10 game, couldn’t overcome.
Uiagalelei completed a 75-yard drive by stretching the ball over the goal for a 1-yard score to go ahead 13-10. Then, after the Clemson defense forced a three-and-out with a pair of sacks on ‘Pack quarterback Devin Leary, Uiagalelei cashed in again with a 7-yard touchdown to tight end Jake Briningstool .
Clemson’s defense did the rest, limiting the mighty Wolfpack to just one field goal in the first 29 minutes of the second half, creating a 17-point lead. The Tigers also knocked out Leary and recovered a fumble when NC State attempted it in the 4th and 13th 10 with less than nine minutes left.
Clemson, who hasn’t lost at home since November 2016, tied Florida State’s ACC mark of 37 straight home games from 1992-2001. The Tigers 11 straight since last season in the longest streak current FBS.
Clemson also holds tiebreakers in the division over the Demon Deacons and Wolfpack.
Clemson and NC State came in with two of the ACC’s highest scoring offenses and thought about trading trips to the end zone throughout. Instead, it was difficult for everyone to find points in the first 30 minutes.
NOPE. 9 OKLAHOMA STATE TAKES REVENGE ON NO. 16 BAYLOR IN THE BIG 12 TITLE REMATCH
Wolfpack and ACC preseason player Devin Leary broke through first with a 2-yard TD to tight end Cedd Seabrough late in the second quarter to go up 10-6 with less than two minutes left in half-time.
It was then that Uiagalelei got things going with his scoring streak to send the Tigers into the break ahead 13-10 instead of trailing. He sealed the win with a 9-yard touchdown run with 3:04 left. Uiagalelei completed 21 of 30 passes for 209 yards and rushed for a team-high 73 yards.
Leary passed 28 of 47 for 245 yards and one interception. He also rushed for a 4-yard TD with less than a minute left as the Wolfpack finished with the fewest points this season.
TAKE AWAY
North Carolina State: The Wolfpack have plenty of talented players, but were rocked around halftime this time to allow Clemson’s two touchdowns. NC State now has its fingers crossed for the Tigers to lose twice in their last five ACC games.
Clemson: The Tigers had to prove their offense was legit all season and, although they didn’t put up the points like in their first four games, they made enough plays to prove themselves as the best again ACC competitor.
BRESEE OUT
Starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee missed his second game of the last three after dealing with a non-football medical condition that Clemson said involved blood tests and observation. Bresee and her family are still mourning 15-year-old Ella Bresee, who died of brain cancer last month and inspired her brother’s team with the phrase “Ella Strong.” Bryan Bresee received good news about testing this weekend and his condition won’t have a long-term impact, Clemson said.
NEXT
North Carolina takes on No. 23 Florida State at home next Saturday.
Clemson is heading to Boston College next Saturday night.
Judge rules against Abrams-backed group, upholds 2018 Georgia election law
A federal judge ruled on Friday against the remaining claims in the Fair Fight Action lawsuit filed weeks after Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost to the current governor. Brian Kemp in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race.
Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Steve Jones found that “although Georgia’s electoral system is not perfect, the impugned practices do not violate the Constitution or the VRA (Voting Rights Act),” according to a copy of the 288-page court decision shared by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Fair Fight Action, an affiliate of PAC Fair Fight, founded by Abrams, claimed in its 2018 lawsuit numerous “serious and unconstitutional flaws in Georgia’s election process” related to mail-in ballots, voter registration voters and the management of electoral lists.
The group alleged that certain voting practices in the state disenfranchised racial minorities, but many of the claims had already been dismissed over the past four years, including claims related to “long lines, to voting machines, inadequate training of poll workers, discarded ballots and large-scale cancellations of voter registration,” AJC Noted.
One of the claims left hanging was that the state’s “exact match” voter registration policy disproportionately affected black voters. Jones shot that down, writing: “Here, plaintiffs did not provide direct evidence of a voter who was unable to vote, experienced longer wait times, was confused about registration status voters.”
The lawsuit followed Abrams delivering a notorious no-concession speech after his 2018 loss to Kemp, claiming at the time that “the state has failed its voters”, “democracy has failed in Georgia” and “this is not a concession speech because concession means acknowledging that an action is right, true or proper.While Abrams acknowledged in the speech that Kemp would be a certified governor, she accused him of suppressing votes to achieve his victory.
Abrams pointed to Jones’ decision on Friday as the reason for electing him in his November rematch against Kemp, indicating“This case demonstrates that the 2022 election will be a referendum on how our state treats its most marginalized voices.”
Fair Fight Action lamented the decision, saying that while the four-year legal battle resulted in many “significant developments in favor of voters”, the group was “still disappointed with the court’s decision”.
Kemp said in a statement of the court’s decision that Abrams, a well-funded national figure who was put forward as the Democratic presidential candidate, “from day one … used this lawsuit to line his own pockets, sow mistrust towards our democratic institutions, and build its own celebrity.
“Judge Jones’ decision exposes this legal effort for what it really is: a tool used by a politician hoping to misarm the legal system to advance his own political goals,” Kemp added.
Kemp signed into law the state’s high-profile Election Integrity Act last year despite vehement opposition from Abrams, other top Democrats and their corporate allies.
Evoking a line the governor has often repeated as the bill moved through the legislature, Kemp added in his statement Friday, “In Georgia, it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat — and I’ll continue to work to make sure it stays that way. way.”
The deal is Fair Fight Aciton vs. Brad RaffenspergerNo. 1:18-CV-5391-SCJ in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.
News
Government Reduces Windfall Tax on Domestic Crude Oil and Diesel; Scrapped for jet fuel export
mini
The government reduced the windfall tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel on Saturday, in line with lower international rates, and scrapped the export tax on jet fuel effective Oct. 2.
The government reduced the windfall tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel on Saturday, in line with lower international rates, and scrapped the export tax on jet fuel effective Oct. 2. During the sixth bi-monthly review, the government reduced the tax on locally produced crude oil to Rs 8,000 per ton from Rs 10,500 per ton.
The diesel export levy has been reduced to Rs 5 per liter from Rs 10 per litre. The tax at the rate of 5 rupees per liter on exports of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been removed with effect from October 2, according to a notification from the Ministry of Finance issued late on Saturday evening.
The reduction in tax rates follows the decline in crude oil prices on international markets. While private refiners Reliance Industries Limited and Rosneft-based Nayara Energy are major exporters of fuels like diesel and ATF, the one-off domestic crude oil tax targets producers like the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation. (CGSB) and Vedanta Limited.
India imposed windfall taxes for the first time on July 1, joining a growing number of countries that tax the super normal profits of energy companies. But international oil prices have cooled since then, eroding profit margins for oil producers and refiners. Export duties of Rs 6 per liter (USD 12 per barrel) were levied on petrol and ATF and Rs 13 per liter (USD 26 per barrel) on diesel.
A windfall tax of Rs 23,250 per tonne (USD 40 per barrel) on domestic crude production was also levied. Duties were partially adjusted in the previous five rounds on July 20, August 2, August 19, September 1 and September 16 and were waived for gasoline.
