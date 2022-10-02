News
Loons’ season on life support after 2-0 loss to San Jose
Despite a 2-0 loss to last-place San Jose on Saturday, Minnesota United is still alive for a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs. But for last few weeks, the Loons have been on life support.
Minnesota (13-14-6) has managed only one point in their last 18 available across six games. Their 46 points put them in log jam for the seven and final playoff spot.
With nothing to play for this season, San Jose (8-15-10) showed themselves to be the better team at PayPay Park.
MNUFC had a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win and some help, but didn’t do their part of the equation.
In the 52nd minute, Minnesota forward Luis Amarilla turned the ball over in midfield; Michael Boxall gave away a free kick; and Shea Salinas’s set piece took a nasty deflection off Emanuel Reynoso and past Dayne St. Clair for a 1-0 lead.
Roughly 20 minutes later, Benji Kikanovic beat Boxall on a run in the 71st minute and slotted a shot past St. Clair to make it 2-0.
San Jose outshot Minnesota 10-5 in the first half, including 2-1 on target. Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made a sprawling save on Paul Marie’s shot in the eight minute.
Midfielder Kervin Arriaga received a yellow card in the 10th minute and will be suspended due to yellow-card accumulation for Decision Day against Vancouver on Oct. 9.
The Loons have had 10 players suspended due to accumulation this season.
Minnesota returns to St. Paul to play Vancouver Whitecaps on Decision Day on Oct. 9.
News
Here’s what happens when the earth goes anarchic: Dr. Oz
U.S. Senate candidate from Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, explained the consequences of a “lawless” state Saturday on “One Nation.”
DR. MEHMET OZ: The big problem right now in Pennsylvania is lawlessness – the crime out of control. We just had our thousandth carjacking in Philadelphia. I’m in Pittsburgh right now. People don’t feel safe walking in the streets. There are fentanyl deaths everywhere.
NEW YORK CITY BLOCK HIRES PRIVATE SECURITY GUARDS AMID CRIME WAVE
We’re the top five in the country in that category, because of an open border, and Fetterman wants to legalize all drugs, and he wants heroin injection sites. He advocated for it, and Oregon did it in 2020, and as a result there was a 50% increase in deaths fentanyl and a 40% increase in homicides. When you make the earth lawless, everyone who is going to do illegal things is emboldened. And that is what we suffer from.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:
Fox
News
Three ways to collect money
Money is no longer a trash can.
With stocks – and just about every other asset – struggling this year, even the most aggressive investors can suddenly see the value in keeping cash liquid and sheltered from market turmoil. And, finally, your money can generate income that you don’t need a microscope to detect.
wsj
News
Untested rape kits plagued Memphis long before the Jogger case
MEMPHIS, TN — Problems with rape kit evidence testing continue to haunt Memphis.
A city long plagued by a heavy backlog of untested sexual assault kits has been rocked by the arrest of Cleotha Henderson in the murder of Eliza Fletcher after she was abducted on a morning jog last month.
So when authorities said his DNA was linked to a rape nearly a year earlier — charging him separately days after he was arrested for Fletcher’s murder — an outraged city turned to the obvious question. : why was he always in the street?
The case of Henderson, who has already served 20 years in prison for a kidnapping he committed when he was 16, has reignited criticism of Tennessee’s sexual assault testing process. This has included calls for shorter timelines from the testing agency, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and questions about why Memphis did not seek to expedite a kit that could have been tested in A few days.
Instead, it took nearly a year, uncovering key evidence too late to charge Henderson before Fletcher’s murder.
The tragic result brings back memories of the early 2010s, when Memphis revealed a backlog of around 12,000 untested rape kits that took years to thin and led to a lawsuit that is still ongoing. The new rape charges sparked another lawsuit accusing the Memphis Police Department of negligence for the delay.
The storyline also raised broader concerns about Tennessee’s struggles with an issue that has been in the national spotlight for decades and that some states have resolved.
In response, GOP Governor Bill Lee and Republican legislative leaders accelerated funding for 25 additional TBI lab positions, including six in DNA processing. The agency had asked for 50 more this year, but Lee only funded 25 in his budget proposal and lawmakers approved that amount.
Meghan Ybos, a rape victim involved in the backlog lawsuit, blames the city for failing to address a problem known for years despite securing more than $20 million in grants to address the backlog.
“I don’t think Memphis law enforcement’s shortcomings are limited to the handling of rape kits,” Ybos said, “but I think the public should be outraged at the lack of transparency about what Memphis is doing. did so with tens of millions of grant money the city and county received to test rape kits, train police, hire victim advocates, prosecute cold rape cases and more.
As of August, Tennessee’s three state labs were taking an average of 28 to 49 weeks to process rape kits under circumstances that don’t include an order to rush the test. Over 950 rape kits have not been tested in labs.
TBI attributed the delays to staffing issues and low salaries that make it difficult to recruit and retain scientists.
TBI Director David Rausch outlined other measures in hopes of processing all evidence in eight to 12 weeks over the next year: overtime, weekend hours, more outsourcing to private labs and using retired TBI workers to train new workers to free up current employees.
Tennessee does not require specific turnaround times for newly collected rape kits, although 19 other states do, according to the Joyful Heart Foundation, which is pushing Tennessee to follow suit. Massachusetts requires treatment kits within 30 days, but most states require testing within 60, 90 or 120 days.
The presidents of the Tennessee House and Senate have not flagged remedial mandates as a priority. TBI, meanwhile, said any turnaround requirements would require appropriate funding.
Ilse Knecht, director of policy and advocacy for the Joyful Heart Foundation, said Tennessee’s problems are not unique. Without an official US tally of rape kits awaiting analysis, Knecht estimated that there are likely more than 200,000 untested kits in law enforcement or hospitals nationwide.
“Each of these kits that’s on a shelf could portray someone as the offender in this case, where you look at their criminal history and they’re committing all kinds of crimes, they’ve been doing it for decades, and the evidence that could arrest is on a shelf somewhere,” Knecht told The Associated Press.
Henderson was charged with first-degree murder in the kidnapping and murder of Fletcher, a mother-of-two and kindergarten teacher who was on a pre-dawn errand on September 2 when she was forced into a SUV on the University of Memphis campus. His remains were found Sept. 5 behind a vacant Memphis home.
Henderson, who also went by Cleotha Abston, pleaded not guilty to the murder, but was returned to prison on September 9 on charges related to the rape of a Memphis woman in September 2021. Henderson pleaded not guilty to the charges of this attack, including aggravated rape.
The new lawsuit filed by the woman who says she was raped in that attack says Memphis police could have prevented Fletcher’s death had they investigated the 2021 rape more vigorously.
“Cleotha Abston should and could have been arrested and charged with the aggravated rape of (the alleged victim) several months earlier, most likely in 2021,” the lawsuit states. The AP does not name the woman.
Rape kits contain semen, saliva or blood samples taken from a victim. Samples containing DNA evidence are uploaded to the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, to verify a match.
In Memphis, backlogs have long been a problem. Around 12,000 untested rape kits were leaked there in 2013. A task force was formed and police began using the results to launch investigations – and secure convictions.
The city said the backlog revealed in 2013 has been eliminated. But long delays in rape kit testing persist in Tennessee, including cases from Memphis.
In the Henderson case, Memphis police say a sexual assault report was filed on Sept. 21, 2021. A rape kit was submitted two days later to the TBI, the office said.
“An official CODIS key was not received until” Fletcher was abducted, police said, and probable cause for an arrest “did not exist until after the CODIS key was received.”
TBI said no request was made for expedited analysis and no suspicious information was included in the submission.
The kit was eventually removed from evidence storage and an initial report was completed Aug. 29, the office said.
The 2021 DNA matched Henderson’s in the national database on September 5, three days after Fletcher’s abduction, authorities said. TBI reported the game to Memphis police.
Under Tennessee law, police departments generally have 30 days to send rape kit evidence to the TBI or another lab, but there is no mandate on processing times.
TBI said its budget request was conservative — $10.2 million for 40 scientists and 10 lower-level positions. A West Virginia University forensic calculator said TBI labs needed an additional 71 positions, the bureau noted.
In the area of DNA testing, the labs currently have six supervisors and 26 special agent/forensic specialist positions, some of which are being hired or undergoing lengthy training for new recruits. TBI hopes to start all 40 scientists – 14 in DNA – by the end of this month and more by the end of March.
Yet many have grown impatient with a situation they say calls for urgency.
“These are our most vulnerable victims,” said Josh Spickler, executive director of Just City, a Memphis organization that lobbies for a fairer criminal justice system. “To have a backlog like this is building up, and still, to this day, for it to be the norm for a rape kit test to take the many months it does, is really not acceptable.”
———
Mattise reported from Nashville, Tennessee.
ABC News
News
Mets can’t give Max Scherzer much support in 4-2 loss to Braves
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have quite possibly one of the deepest lineups in baseball. The Mets assembled a starting pitching rotation that they believed could counter that lineup.
But if the big-game pitchers don’t get any run support then it doesn’t matter. Once again, the Mets offense failed to show up for an ace and they lost 4-2 to the Braves on Saturday night at Truist Park.
The Mets (98-60) came into the series leading the NL East by a single game. The Amazins’ are now trailing Atlanta (99-59) by a game and their chances of clinching the division are looking slimmer each day.
The Braves lineup did what it does best to win a crucial series: Pounded pitchers out of the park. The club leads the National League in home runs and they hit two of them against Max Scherzer on Saturday.
Scherzer was tagged for four runs over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked none. It was not his best outing, but the margin for error was thin with the way the Mets were swinging the bats.
For the second time in as many games, the Mets struck first, getting a run off Kyle Wright (21-5) in the first inning. The Braves tied the game in the fourth and a two-out rally in the top of the fifth gave the Mets a brief 2-1 lead.
But Dansby Swanson took Scherzer deep into the left-center seats for a two-run shot to put Atlanta up 4-1 in the sixth. Scherzer threw him a four-seam fastball right over the middle and he drove it 432 feet.
Matt Olson led off the sixth with a home run as well. It was the second time in as many nights Swanson and Olson homered off a Mets starter. They both took Jacob deGrom deep in the first game of the series, as did Austin Riley, who went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
The middle of the order continues to torment the Mets. It’s not surprising considering just how stacked this lineup is.
Wright was 1-4 against the Mets in seven previous starts and 0-2 this season. The Mets made him work for it in the first inning forcing him to throw 30 pitches but he settled in and limited them to just two runs on seven hits. The Braves bullpen limited the Mets to just a single base-runner through four innings and Kenley Jansen recorded his 39th save with a perfect ninth.
Scherzer and deGrom might not have had their best stuff but the bottom line is that stringing together only two runs isn’t good enough, especially when the stakes are this high.
()
News
How to watch SpaceX launch NASA astronauts on the Crew-5 mission to the ISS
With Hurricane Ian Heading up the Atlantic coast, NASA and SpaceX are looking to get their next big mission off the ground in Florida as early as Wednesday.
The Crew-5 mission will send NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada to the International Space Station aboard the Dragon Endurance capsule. They will be joined by JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina.
The quartet is currently set to launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center as of noon ET (9 a.m. PT) Wednesday. Before Ian bombed Florida, the launch was scheduled for Monday, but it was pushed back to Tuesday and then pushed back another day.
NASA continues to monitor Ian’s impacts in the region and may adjust the launch date again. A backup launch window has already been reserved for Thursday.
NASA TV will broadcast the entire launch and docking to the ISS. You can follow everything here from shortly before launch.
Crew-5 will spend about a day traveling to the ISS after launch. Once the new crew arrived, the members of the Mission Crew-4 currently on the ISS will spend five days handing out the tasks to newcomers, then the Crew-4 capsule currently docked to the ISS will return home with those astronauts on board for a splashdown return.
Crew-5 astronauts plan to live in orbit for about six months, performing science experiments and maintenance projects on the station.
CNET
News
Remains of St. Paul World War II soldier identified, returning home
St. Paul native Donald R. Duchene was 18 years old when he dropped out of high school and bent the truth to enlist in the military during World War II.
He never made it home, but his body will finally return to Minnesota next week after his remains were identified as part of a Department of Defense program.
Duchene used a common teenage ploy to make his way into the military, his niece Diane Erickson was told.
“At that time, you needed a parent’s permission or had to be 21,” Erickson, of Forest Lake, said. “He had asked his mom for permission and she said no. So then he went to his dad saying, ‘Mom said it was OK,’ and he signed so that he could join.”
The remains of Duchene, who was 19 when he died, have been identified after nearly 80 years of being an “Unknown.”
In 1943, Duchene was assigned to the 344th Bombardment Squadron, 98th Bombardment Group, 9th Air Force. On Aug. 1, 1943, he was serving as the tail gunner of an aircraft that was hit by enemy fire and crashed during the largest bombing mission against the oil fields and refineries at Ploiesti, called Operation Tidal Wave, which occurred north of Bucharest, Romania, according to a release from the Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency (DPAA).
Since his remains were not initially identified, he was buried as “unknown” in the Hero Section of the Civilian and Military Cemetery of Bolovan, Ploiesti, Prahova, Romania, after the war.
“My mom was only 10 when he died, so she doesn’t have many memories, but she knows the effects it had on her mom,” Erickson said. “From what I understand, she never forgave my grandpa for that and the grief after him dying never left her.”
Another niece, Vicki Johnson of White Bear Lake, said her mom has a vivid memory of being out roller skating when the telegram came to inform their family of Duchene’s death. According to Johnson, he could have been discharged at the time, however, he decided to voluntarily take on his last mission.
”Her mother thought it was when he was coming home because she knew his missions were done, so she was so excited,” Johnson said. “She ran out to the telegram person and said, ‘It’s my son! It’s my son! He’s coming home!’ And indeed he was shot down and missing.”
Although Duchene was viewed as the “rebel” of the family by his brother and two sisters for his decisions, he was remembered as a “very outgoing, friendly, happy guy,” Johnson said her mother had told her.
The DPAA began in 2017 unburying remains believed to be associated with the unknown airmen from Operation Tidal Wave and sent them for identification and examination to the DPAA Laboratory at the Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.
On July 8, 2022, Duchene’s remains were accounted for by identifying him through evidence including anthropological, dental, Y chromosome DNA and mitochondrial DNA analysis.
“We finally have closure,” Johnson said. “I never knew him, but it’s just such an honor to be a part of this and to welcome him back home for my mom.”
The remains of Duchene will be buried at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, where his nieces and nephews will gather in addition to his youngest sister, who is the only remaining member of his immediate family. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home in Shoreview.
Loons’ season on life support after 2-0 loss to San Jose
Here’s what happens when the earth goes anarchic: Dr. Oz
Three ways to collect money
Untested rape kits plagued Memphis long before the Jogger case
Mets can’t give Max Scherzer much support in 4-2 loss to Braves
How to watch SpaceX launch NASA astronauts on the Crew-5 mission to the ISS
Remains of St. Paul World War II soldier identified, returning home
Maryland football beats Michigan State, 27-13, behind Taulia Tagovailoa to continue hot start: ‘I’ll take my hat off to that kid’
Men’s hockey: St. Thomas falls to St. Cloud State in season opener
Ravens sign CB Kevon Seymour off practice squad, elevate OT David Sharpe, OLB Brandon Copeland – Reuters Sports News
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
News4 weeks ago
Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 2 women who were parishioners
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
News4 weeks ago
Yankees calling up elite prospect Oswald Peraza; Anthony Volpe to Triple-A
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending