Blockchain

NFT Marketplace OpenSea Relists Azuki NFTs After Delisting

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

4 seconds ago

on

By

Opensea Breach, Is Users' Data Trapped By Scammers?
NFT News
  • OpenSea had to cope with an email data breach and the delisting of BAYC NFTs in June.
  • Azuki’s floor price hardly budged from the time of the delisting fiasco.

Many of the Azuki NFTs that were delisted yesterday on the leading NFT marketplace OpenSea have been reinstated. After the marketplace discovered an error in their Trust & Safety flagging mechanism.

The team stated:

“Hey all, rough morning. There was an error in our Trust & Safety flagging system and a number of Azuki NFTs were briefly delisted. We DID work fast to resolve the issue + all impacted items have been relisted. Also, we’re in direct contact with the @AzukiOfficial team.”

When word spread that the Azuki NFTs had been delisted, the blue-chip NFT collection turned to Twitter to address the issue, stating that they had contacted OpenSea about the delisting emails that had been issued to Azuki holders and were waiting to hear back.

Not the First Time

The official announcement from OpenSea was released about two hours after the first issue was discovered. The NFT marketplace mentioned they did work rapidly to remedy the problem and they have been in direct communication with the Azuki team.

OpenSea further tweeted:

“We’re so sorry for any inconvenience and confusion this may have caused.” 

OpenSea has removed NFTs from a blue chip collection before. Recently, OpenSea had to cope with an email data breach and the delisting of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs in June. The situation was fixed in the same amount of time as Azuki’s.

Fortunately for Azuki’s, the floor price hardly budged from the time of the delisting fiasco on Friday and now, when it stands at 9.97 ETH as per recent data.

