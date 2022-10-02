Putin ally recommends Russia use low-yield nukes in Ukraine

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Saturday urged Moscow to consider deploying low-yield nuclear weapons to Ukraine after Russian forces withdrew from the town of Lyman.

In a message shared on Telegram, Kadyrov said he believed “more drastic measures should be taken, up to the declaration of martial law in border areas and the use of low-yield nuclear weapons.”

Kadyrov is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who appointed him to rule restive Chechnya in 2007.

The comments came after Russia lost its Lyman stronghold in eastern Ukraine to a massive Ukrainian offensive.

Russia has the largest atomic arsenal in the world, including low-yield tactical nuclear weapons designed for use against opposing armies.

Other Putin allies, including former President Dmitry Medvedev, floated the idea that Russia might need to use nuclear weapons, but Kadyrov’s suggestion was the most explicit.

Putin said last week that he was not bluffing, promising to use “all available means” to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity”. The United States said it would react decisively to any use of nuclear weapons and threatened “catastrophic consequences” if Moscow deployed the weapons.

Kadyrov has been a strong supporter of the war against Ukraine, with Chechen forces forming part of the vanguard of the Russian military in the region.

The Chechen leader said in his message that Colonel-General Alexander Lapin, commander of the Russian forces fighting in Lyman, was a “mediocre”. Kadyrov suggested that the commander be demoted to private and his medals stripped.

“Due to a lack of basic military logistics, today we have abandoned several settlements and a large part of the territory,” Kadyrov said.

Kadyrov said he warned Valery Gerasimov, Russia’s chief of staff, of the possibility of a defeat at Lyman two weeks ago, but Gerasimov dismissed the idea.

