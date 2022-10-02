News
Real World Economics: How economic fallacies lead to bad policies
A New York Times headline, “The Dollar Is Strong. That Is Good for the U.S. but Bad for the World,” was a kick in the gut to economics teachers.
Teach college econ for 35 years and you feel like Sisyphus, the mythic Greek who was condemned to push a rock up a mountain only to see it roll to the bottom every time.
And this mistaken nonsense comes at a particularly bad time.
Econ profs know and teach that currency exchange rates are prices. Whether a higher price is good or bad depends on if you are buying or selling. You never see the N.Y. Times declaring, “High toilet paper prices are good for the United States.”
Forget the notions of “strong” and “weak” where it applies to currency. A high-priced dollar relative to other currencies is good for consumers. Imports such as European and Asian cars, electronics, steel, wine, cheese, ham, etc. are cheaper. And this pressures competing U.S. producers to not raise prices. It helps curb inflation. Low-priced British pounds and EU euros make vacations in Europe cheap. Great for our consumers, and maybe “bad for the world.” But also bad for Minnesota iron miners, farmers and med-tech workers and anyone who proclaims “Made in USA.”
The pricey dollar, or cheap pound and euro, means that giant local employers like 3M, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, CHS or Cargill, with plants around the world, will get far fewer dollars on their bottom line here even if profits at their overseas plants stay the same in those nations’ currencies. If you work there, this isn’t good for your retirement fund.
This is an old lesson, just one journalists who aren’t econ students refuse to learn.
So why is this a particularly bad time for such bad economic reporting?
It’s because the entire world is in an economic crisis, the most complex and perhaps the most dangerous in 90 years. We are in a sort of octuple witching hour.
Our nation is one of many coming out of fiscal binges meant (back then) to keep COVID from bringing economic activity to a halt. But now, these very policies threaten to do just that. Our response to COVID included doubling down on the money supply growth started after the 2007-09 financial market meltdown. Now we face the resulting inflation.
China’s complete shutdowns of large cities to control COVID is shaking its economy, along with huge overhangs of bad debt from vacant apartment projects and riderless trains. So it is scrambling to raise the price of the yuan instead of suppressing it as often has been the case.
Then there is the war in Ukraine that affects exports of natural gas, petroleum, grains and oilseeds and fertilizers with knock-on effects on Europe’s industrial output and the safety and comfort of its citizens going into winter. And consider the U.K. and Turkey dashing madly into idiotic economic policies plus political turmoil-ridden elections here and in Brazil. Then add one of Latin America’s cyclical epidemics of financial crises.
The mix ain’t pretty, folks. So just when we need to understand basic econ relationships, we are fed confusion.
The dollar is getting pricey because the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to limit inflation. Why? Because too much growth of the amount of money sloshing around the economy causes prices to rise. You reduce inflation by reducing excess money, but with less money available to lend, interest rates rise. What the Fed is doing is crimping down on the money supply. Higher interest rates are just an indicator of this.
But higher U.S. interest rates tell countries around the world it is better to invest money here to get the high return. But to do that, those countries need to trade their local currencies into U.S. dollars. That makes the dollar expensive and the euro, pound, yuan, yen, etc. cheap. That affects the relative prices of imports and exports. That affects consumers and producers.
Cheap pounds hurt British consumers but help their wheat and canola farmers. A cheap euro hurts feed-buying Dutch and Danish livestock farmers but makes their cheese and ham a deal to North Oaks residents. And cheap euros are great for French and Italian wineries.
This has a ripple effect: More competition from imports means that growth in U.S. jobs will be weaker.
Everything else equal, this ought to help Brits. But their conservative government has gone from one personal conduct scandal to another. New Prime Minister Liz Truss needs to reduce inflation, largely caused by the fighting in Ukraine. But she doesn’t want output and employment to fall. So while the Bank of England stomps the monetary brakes, raising interest rates, the British treasury floors the budgetary gas pedal with large tax cuts, mostly for high income folk, flooding the economic engine with yet more money and — guess what — fueling inflation.
Is that stupid? Well, back in the day we called it Reaganomics, with the president and Congress cutting taxes and increasing spending while Paul Volcker raised interest rates at the Fed, with 30-year Treasury bonds hitting 14 percent for a while. High rates sucked in money from around the globe, pushing the value of the dollar up. The “strong” dollar had the effect of a Louisville slugger to the back of the head of U.S. agriculture and the rust-belt, U.S. steel and auto producers along with iron range miners and towns. Adjusting to all this has taken decades.
However, it still makes more sense than what’s happening in Turkey. There, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a dictator in all but name, thinks it is high interest rates that drive up inflation. Cut interest rates and inflation will fall. So the Turkish central bank is cutting interest rates. But to do that it has to balloon the money supply. So Turks scramble to get their money out of the country, the value of their currency falls, inflation rises and output and employment tumble into the tank.
One could go on and on. South America is a column in itself right now, with crisis from Argentina in the south to the meltdown of the Cuban economy 90 miles from our shores.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
News
Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida’s death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state’s southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
Florida, with nearly four dozen reported dead, was hit hardest by the Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to make landfall in the United States. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated, amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that multibillionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing some 120 Starlink satellites to “help bridge some of the communication issues.” Starlink, a satellite-based internet system created by Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity.
Florida utilities were working to restore power. As of Sunday morning, more than 700,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity, down from a peak of 2.67 million.
At least 54 people were confirmed dead: 47 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. The weakened storm had drifted north on Sunday and was expected to dump rain on parts of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, according to the National Hurricane Center, which has warned of the potential for flash flooding.
More than 1,000 people were rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s southwestern coast alone, Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard, told The Associated Press while airborne to Florida.
In Washington, the White House announced that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden would travel to Florida on Wednesday. But a brief statement did not release any details of the planned visit.
The bridge to Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, was destroyed by the storm, leaving it accessible only by boat or air. The volunteer group Medic Corps, which responds to natural disasters worldwide with pilots, paramedics and doctors, went door-to-door asking residents if they wanted to be evacuated.
Some flew out by helicopter, and people described the horror of being trapped in their homes as water kept rising.
“The water just kept pounding the house and we watched, boats, houses — we watched everything just go flying by,” Joe Conforti said, fighting back tears. He said if it wasn’t for his wife, who suggested they get up on a table to avoid the rising water, he wouldn’t have made it: “I started to lose sensibility, because when the water’s at your door and it’s splashing on the door and you’re seeing how fast it’s moving, there’s no way you’re going to survive that.”
River flooding posed a major challenge at times to rescue and supply delivery efforts. The Myakka River washed over a stretch of Interstate 75, forcing a traffic-snarling highway closure for a while before officials said later Saturday that it could be reopened.
While swollen rivers have crested or are near cresting, the levels aren’t expected to drop significantly for days, National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Fleming said.
Elsewhere, South Carolina’s Pawleys Island, a beach community roughly 75 miles up the coast from Charleston, was also hit hard. Power remained knocked out to at least half the island Saturday.
Eddie Wilder, who has been coming to Pawleys Island for more than six decades, said it was “insane” to see waves as high as 25 feet wash away a landmark pier near his home.
“We watched it hit the pier and saw the pier disappear,” he said. “We watched it crumble and and watched it float by with an American flag.”
Wilder’s house, located 30 feet above the shoreline, stayed dry inside.
In North Carolina, the storm downed trees and power lines. Two of the four deaths in the state were from storm-related vehicle crashes, and the others involved a man who drowned when his truck plunged into a swamp and another killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in a garage.
At Port Sanibel Marina in Fort Myers, Florida, the storm surge pushed several boats and a dock onshore. Charter captain Ryan Kane said his vessel was so badly damaged that he was unable to use it to help rescue people, and now it will be a long time before he can take clients fishing again.
“There’s a hole in the hull. It took water in the motors. It took water in everything,” he said, adding: “You know, boats are supposed to be in the water, not in parking lots.”
___
Kinnard reported from Pawleys Island, South Carolina; Associated Press contributors include Freida Frisaro in Miami; Brendan Farrington in Tallahassee, Florida; Gerald Herbert in Pine Island, Florida; Mike Pesoli in Lehigh Acres, Florida; Sarah Rankin in Richmond, Virginia; and Amy Forliti from Minneapolis.
News
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, 77, will reportedly announce his retirement Monday
Tony La Russa’s reboot as the Chicago White Sox manager is ending as awkwardly as it began nearly two years ago.
USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale reported Sunday that La Russa will officially announce his retirement Monday at a news conference in Chicago.
While it was not surprising, the news of La Russa’s exit for health reasons ends a controversial two-year managerial stint that resulted in one American League Central division title and one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.
It also begins another managerial search for general manager Rick Hahn, who was bypassed in the last search when Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf decided to bring back La Russa, a longtime friend who was fired as Sox manager in 1986.
Nightengale reported La Russa, who turns 78 on Tuesday, planned to return for the 2023 season even after a heart-related episode forced him from the dugout on Aug. 30, leaving acting manger Miguel Cairo to steer the ship. But doctors told La Russa he should not manage again, and he has decided to adhere to their advice.
La Russa moved into second place on the all-time win list of major-league managers during his second stint with the Sox, winding up with 2,884 victories. But his reign will be remembered for the many controversies surrounding him, including his theories on the “unwritten rules” of baseball, an unusual strategy of issuing intentional walks with a 1-2 count and constantly playing reserve Leury García in spite of a poor offensive season.
Chants of “Fire Tony” were heard at Guaranteed Rate Field during the season, and instead of empathizing with La Russa after his health issues, many fans were simply glad he was no longer running the team.
The Sox got off to a hot start with Cairo as acting manager, winning 13 of 19 games in a tight AL Central race, before regressing again. After Saturday’s loss in San Diego, they’ll need to win their final four games to have a winning season.
The underachieving season has led to speculation Hahn’s job is in jeopardy and that the team will make several personnel moves in the offseason to try and fix things.
()
News
Big things coming for Heat’s Victor Oladipo? ‘For me, I think it’s about just living in the moment’
Victor Oladipo finds himself caught in the middle.
For months, the 30-year-old guard has stressed that he has emerged from the rabbit hole of injury and doubt, again feeling closer to the player who in 2018 was named third-team All-NBA and first-team All-Defensive, as well as a 2019 All-Star.
But the regained confidence also comes in a situation where to declare himself a starter and big-minutes, big-statistics contributor might come off as egoistic and selfish.
So during a private moment at the Miami Heat’s training camp at the Baha Mar resort, after working up an additional lather with drill work following practice on the makeshift courts at the facility’s convention center, Oladipo found himself taking an extended pause after the simplest of questions:
What are your goals for the season?
“I think the biggest one is . . . is, uh . . . that’s a great question,” he said, finding himself slowing down for the first time since his drenching drills.
“The few weeks prior to this,” he told the Sun Sentinel, “I was thinking about, like, ‘What are my goals, my expectations for the year?’ And I think this year I don’t have any. I know that sounds crazy. But for me, I think it’s about just living in the moment.
“I think the last four years, I’ve had expectations, I’ve had goals, I’ve had aspirations to do a certain thing. It’s out of my control. So I think right now I’m just focused on staying in the moment and living in the moment.”
This time the moments come without knee or quadriceps pain, ailments that limited him to 12 regular-season appearances with the Heat since being acquired from the Houston Rockets at the March 2021 NBA trading deadline. As it is, you have to go back to 2017-18 for the last time he played at least half the regular season.
“I really don’t have any goals or expectations for myself,” he said. “For this team, it’s to win a championship, obviously. But for me, it’s to contribute. Right now, I’m just focused on doing that.
“I think that sometimes, if we get too far ahead, or look too far back, that sometimes we can be disappointed, and sometimes you can lose sight of what is in front of you. For me, I’m just trying to stay in the moment.”
After earning $21 million a year for four consecutive seasons, Oladipo was down to the $2.3 million veteran minimum last season. This summer, he re-upped for $18.2 million over two seasons, with a player option for the second season.
The signing came fully aware of his place in the team’s hierarchy under coach Erik Spoelstra, with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry the featured pieces, and with Tyler Herro the young gun poised to outlast Oladipo.
And that’s what makes the notion of season goals so complex. It’s not as if he is back with the Indiana Pacers, during his most successful years, when he was the focus, with others operating in his orbit.
“I think it’s a little bit of understanding what the dynamic of the team is, how you fit in with it, what do we need, what I can do to help?” he said, returning to the question of 2022-23 goals. “And then, at the same time, trusting the coaching staff and Coach Spo to put me in the best possible position to help this team and be successful.
“That’s why you can’t really set your own expectations. You just really got to play every day like it’s your last. And that’s what I’m focused on doing.”
For now, it’s as simple as seeing is believing for Spoelstra.
“It’s been fun to see him out here,” Spoelstra said, before giving his team Sunday off. “I know he’s really grateful to be able to participate [from] the very first day. And he’s put in the work. This offseason was really productive for him.
“You’re seeing that burst that we knew so well from playing against him for all those years. He’s been able to get to that gear quite often.”
()
News
Woman hit in wrist by stray bullet in Brooklyn: NYPD
A 35-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, police said.
Two men were fighting around 5 a.m. on Rockaway Parkway and Church Avenue in Brownsville when at least one of them fired a gun, police say.
One of the bullets hit the woman in the wrist. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition, cops said.
“At this time she is believed to be an innocent bystander,” a police spokeswoman said.
There were no arrests and the police were investigating.
New York Post
News
Optimistic India aim to win series
Lower back stress made the stimulator unsuitable for the series. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been called up as Bumrah’s replacement for the series against South Africa. But with players like Arshdeep, Chahar and Harshal performing well in the first game, Siraj may have to wait for his chance.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
3 keys to a Jets victory over the Steelers in Zach Wilson’s return
1. PROTECT ZACH
Considering the state of its offensive line, Gang Green might have a challenge slowing doing the Steelers pass rush.
Pittsburgh loves to send multiple blitzes to try and confuse opposing quarterbacks. With Zach Wilson not seeing any live game action for six weeks, the Jets can be sure that the Steelers will have multiple blitz packages ready Sunday. LB Alex Highsmith leads the league in sacks through three weeks (4.5).
The Jets will also have to worry about five-time Pro Bowler Cameron Heyward, who has sometimes proven to be a menace to offensive linemen.
2. HAVE BALANCE ON OFFENSE
The Jets have said the last couple of weeks they’re committed to having a balanced offensive attack. But that remains to be seen as the passing numbers far outweigh the rushing totals.
During the first three weeks, QB Joe Flacco, who started for Wilson (knee), averaged 52 pass attempts a game. That is the most in the league during that span.
Even with Wilson back, the Jets must commit more to running the football. They have two solid backfield options in Breece Hall and Michael Carter, who have shown they can gain yards and keep the Jets out of third and long situations.
3. PRESSURE TRUBISKY
The Jets pass rush has been hit or miss this season, largely miss. Gang Green did have two sacks in the loss against the Bengals last weekend. However, the Jets left some opportunities on the table to sack QB Joe Burrow and force the Bengals to punt.
The Steelers have their own offensive issues, as Mitch Trubisky has been inconsistent during his first three games. He has thrown for 569 yards, two TDs, one INT and is completing 60.2% of his passes.
This is the game where the Jets and, in particular, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and defensive end Carl Lawson need to harass Trubisky consistently.
()
